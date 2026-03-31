Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice
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Is the Barr Family Blocking The Epstein Investigation Because It Would Expose What's Being Built Right Now?
Three threads, fifty years, a 1973 Sci-Fi novel and the architecture of a sovereign class that answers to no one.
Mar 31
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Kait Justice
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The Kait Justice Planner For Citizen Investigators
Pay what you can, free if you need it to be! Eleven printable worksheets, one for every method in the Toolkit, designed to be written on, filled up, and…
Mar 26
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Kait Justice
130
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Do Texts Between Epstein and Bannon Prove Trump Had a Motive to Have Him Killed?
Messages between Epstein and Steve Bannon show Epstein was building a plan to force Trump's resignation using Deutsche Bank records.
Mar 23
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Kait Justice
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How to Investigate Your Own Community the Kait Justice Way
A Free-if-You-Need-It 20-page guide to finding the records, reading the documents, following the money, and making what you find matter, whether you…
Mar 20
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Kait Justice
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The Jared Kushner Investigation - A RED STRING BOARD BREAKDOWN
How five investigations led me to the same financial pipeline from Epstein through Kushner to the board now rebuilding Gaza
Mar 17
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Kait Justice
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The Deal That Rescued Jared Kushner’s 666 Fifth Avenue Has a Qatar Problem
What Congress and Epstein’s files reveal about the network behind the rescue and the same players now shaping Gaza reconstruction
Mar 17
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The CEO Named in the Apollo-Epstein Lawsuit Is Rebuilding Gaza With Kushner Right Now
Plus the "Shadow Bank" of Epstein I Found When I Started Asking Why Apollo CEO Marc Rowan Would Lie About Jeffrey Epstein
Mar 12
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Does the Treasury Secretary Owe Goldman Sachs $50 Million?
His financial disclosure reveals a Treasury Secretary whose personal finances are entangled with the very decisions his office controls.
Mar 8
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Kait Justice
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Is This Why The Treasury Secretary is Blocking Epstein's Financial Records?
Bessent, Kushner, and the $55 billion EA deal nobody is connecting.
Mar 4
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Kait Justice
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February 2026
The Documented Campaign Against Virginia Giuffre, in Their Own Words
Private investigators sent to Mar-a-Lago. Attack templates and years of coordination.
Feb 24
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Kait Justice
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The Same Banker: Deutsche Bank, Epstein, and Kushner
The same relationship manager handled both Epstein's & Kushner's accounts. One month after Epstein died, prosecutors asked about merging their…
Feb 22
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Kait Justice
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Kait Justice on NARATIV TONIGHT: Exposing Epstein
I spent my Birthday working through more files and discussing it all with Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas
Feb 19
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Kait Justice
,
Zev Shalev
, and
Lev Parnas
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1:30:05
© 2026 Kait Justice
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