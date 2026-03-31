Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Is the Barr Family Blocking The Epstein Investigation Because It Would Expose What's Being Built Right Now?
Three threads, fifty years, a 1973 Sci-Fi novel and the architecture of a sovereign class that answers to no one.
  Kait Justice
The Kait Justice Planner For Citizen Investigators
Pay what you can, free if you need it to be! Eleven printable worksheets, one for every method in the Toolkit, designed to be written on, filled up, and…
  Kait Justice
Do Texts Between Epstein and Bannon Prove Trump Had a Motive to Have Him Killed?
Messages between Epstein and Steve Bannon show Epstein was building a plan to force Trump's resignation using Deutsche Bank records.
  Kait Justice
How to Investigate Your Own Community the Kait Justice Way
A Free-if-You-Need-It 20-page guide to finding the records, reading the documents, following the money, and making what you find matter, whether you…
  Kait Justice
The Jared Kushner Investigation - A RED STRING BOARD BREAKDOWN
How five investigations led me to the same financial pipeline from Epstein through Kushner to the board now rebuilding Gaza
  Kait Justice
The Deal That Rescued Jared Kushner’s 666 Fifth Avenue Has a Qatar Problem
What Congress and Epstein’s files reveal about the network behind the rescue and the same players now shaping Gaza reconstruction
  Kait Justice
The CEO Named in the Apollo-Epstein Lawsuit Is Rebuilding Gaza With Kushner Right Now
Plus the "Shadow Bank" of Epstein I Found When I Started Asking Why Apollo CEO Marc Rowan Would Lie About Jeffrey Epstein
  Kait Justice
Does the Treasury Secretary Owe Goldman Sachs $50 Million?
His financial disclosure reveals a Treasury Secretary whose personal finances are entangled with the very decisions his office controls.
  Kait Justice
Is This Why The Treasury Secretary is Blocking Epstein's Financial Records?
Bessent, Kushner, and the $55 billion EA deal nobody is connecting.
  Kait Justice

February 2026

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