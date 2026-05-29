What Did I Mean About the "Anomaly in the Matrix"? I'll Explain

I joined Ellie and David this week to discuss my recent reporting on election integrity, including the technical vulnerabilities I believe should be investigated in voting machine systems. I explain how my Epstein-related research led me to questions about code breaking, wavelet analysis, and anomaly detection, and why I think those threads raise important questions about transparency and trust in elections. I explain what I found and why it feels important to investigate, not because I am claiming that I have proof it did. This keeps coming up and felt really important to explain more!
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