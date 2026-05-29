Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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What Did I Mean About the "Anomaly in the Matrix"? I'll Explain

A recording from Kait Justice and Blue Amp Media's live video
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Ellie Leonard's avatar
Kait Justice, Blue Amp Media, and Ellie Leonard
May 29, 2026

I joined Ellie and David this week to discuss my recent reporting on election integrity, including the technical vulnerabilities I believe should be investigated in voting machine systems. I explain how my Epstein-related research led me to questions about code breaking, wavelet analysis, and anomaly detection, and why I think those threads raise important questions about transparency and trust in elections. I explain what I found and why it feels important to investigate, not because I am claiming that I have proof it did. This keeps coming up and felt really important to explain more!

I do this work while raising three kids. I have no institutional backing, no corporate sponsors, and no one telling me what I can and cannot publish. If this work matters to you, every subscriber, free or paid, helps this investigation reach more people. Every paid subscriber is the reason I can keep it free for everyone.

- Kait Justice

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