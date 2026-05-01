CHEATERS: Supreme Court’s Right-Wing 6 Just Gutted Your Voting Rights

I sat down with Cliff Schecter and David Shuster on AMPED UP this week and partway through the conversation David asked me a question I had not really been asked before, which was whether there was one particular thing in my investigation, one specific moment, where I sat back and said oh my god I cannot believe I am seeing this.

I had to think about it, because it clearly started out as the moment I realized the sci-fi book Donald Barr had written seemed to be almost a blueprint of what we were seeing. However, I went with a more recent moment.

I told them about the emails I found of Jeffrey Epstein writing to the Saudi royal court in 2017 with a step by step plan for how the Saudis could escape the Western banking system and access the kind of intelligence and infrastructure capacity they had been trying to build. What struck me about all of it is that Epstein took zero money for any of it. What he got in exchange was access, with the documented payoff being biweekly meetings with the Saudi prince and the intelligence information that came with that proximity.

Then I lined those 2017 emails up next to what Jared Kushner is currently running through his Affinity Partners fund and realized I was looking at what truly appears to be the same blueprint. Affinity holds two billion dollars from the Saudi Public Investment Fund that was approved by MBS over the documented objections of his own fund’s advisors, Jared is the person being sent to negotiate ceasefires in the same region the war financially benefits, the Strait of Hormuz pricing pressure is routing oil revenue back through the same sovereign wealth fund that is funding him, and the no bid defense and tech contracts are landing with the same cohort of billionaires whose names keep appearing in the Epstein files. Howard Lutnick, who signed a 2012 contract with Epstein on a company called AdFin and whose Cantor Fitzgerald entered a 2013 referral agreement with former Prince Andrew’s Urramoor Limited that Epstein dictated the terms of, is the acting Secretary of Commerce.

What I told Cliff and David on air is that this was a terrifying moment for me, because nothing about the war with Iran has made sense if you take the public conversation about it at face value, and once you understand that Epstein in 2017 was already writing the operating plan that Kushner seems to largely be executing, the war suddenly does make sense. It makes sense as the financial mechanism that completes a pre existing blueprint.

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It almost feels like they are taunting us with how blatant it has become. I said what I have been calling this network in my own work, which is the Epstein class. They hate being called that, which is exactly why we are going to keep doing it.

The full conversation is up, please be sure to tell me what you’re thinking!

- Kait Justice