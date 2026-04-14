Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Chronically Illing Out | E27 - Writing, Creating, and Caring For Yourself

A recording from Kait Justice and Nick Paro's live video
Kait Justice's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Soso's World's avatar
Beth Cruz's avatar
Kait Justice, Nick Paro, Soso's World, and Beth Cruz
Apr 14, 2026

Thank you Chris Resists, Leslie Goodman-Malamuth, Laura Tompkins, DavidPageYea, Jean Marie Gunner, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz, Nick Paro, and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Kait Justice in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kait Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture