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Chronically Illing Out | E27 - Writing, Creating, and Caring For Yourself
A recording from Kait Justice and Nick Paro's live video
Apr 14, 2026
Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice
Some events leave a trail of evidence scattered in their wake. We find ourselves downwind of the truth, piecing together what really happened. This is the audio companion to the investigations from Kait Justice.Some events leave a trail of evidence scattered in their wake. We find ourselves downwind of the truth, piecing together what really happened. This is the audio companion to the investigations from Kait Justice.
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