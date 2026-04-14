Corruption Everywhere You Look

[ Walter Rhein ]

I wanted to get, let’s just start, I want to talk about your writing background a little bit. Ultimately, I’m just a writer. I would just want to tell stories to my kids about the Tooth Fairy and things like that. I know that you said you had a background in writing, so I’m curious about that.

[Kait]

Yeah. My background is actually, it’s writing, but it’s in conjunction with marketing and PR.

[Kait]

And I have no formal degree in any of this. I just want to throw that out there because I think that’s a really cool thing that I’m actually very proud of at this point in my life. Once upon a time, not so much, but at this point in my life, I’m a self-taught person. So, for me, it was I’ve learned that I am neurodivergent, and school was not designed for me. [chuckles]

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

It was just really hard. I actually really loved learning, and I learned that when I had dropped out of high school, and got my GED,

[Kait]

and then I went to a local community college. And [chuckles] I never got a degree because I just took a bunch of classes that interested me. I actually have enough credits for a degree, but they don’t make a degree. [chuckles]

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

So, it was funny because while I was doing that was kind of when Facebook was coming up, and all of this stuff was starting to roll out, like the social media world, and I had been really into blogging at that point. And so I kind of evolved with social media, and I live in kind of a small area, and so I found myself in

[Kait]

a network of small business owners who were like, “I have no idea what to do with this.” [chuckles] Like, “What do I even do?” And even marketers, because this wasn’t something that they’d learned. Unless you came from a web world, it was really unfamiliar. And so I found this niche that I kinda pioneered in my area and built all of these skills, and I’m just a creator, so I do photography, all these things. And so

[Kait]

I have a background just writing in that way,

[Kait]

and then blogging obviously. And so fast-forward a whole lot of years, and more recently, I found myself really active locally. So I would do just our local city council meetings, our school board. There was a lot of stuff locally that needed to change, and I have what I’ve learned is called injustice sensitivity. So, [chuckles] I cannot handle it.

[Walter]

Ah.

[Kait]

And it’s not even that I freak out or something, it’s like my brain can’t handle it, like I can’t let it go. So, if I hear something that I’m like, “This isn’t right.” So I just have to follow up with it. And so I did a lot of that locally, but then

[Kait]

when, I think it was September, October, they started releasing the Epstein files. And I’d

[Kait]

followed along a little bit, and I had actually learned about a book that Donald Barr had written.

[Walter]

Yeah. I want to get into that-

[Kait]

And if you read my work-

[Walter]

... in a second. Oh.

[Kait]

Yeah, we’ll talk about that. That’s a whole thing.

[Walter]

[laughs]

[Kait]

But that particular book, it was this sci-fi book that Donald Barr had written, and it’s insanely disturbing.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And I was like, “There’s no way this is real.” I was like, “This can’t be real.” And my brain is patterns, right? So I’ve come from the outside, not familiar with who these people are, really anything. I’m just kind of starting to see it all.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And so I start kind of seeing all these patterns and thinking, I’m like, “This is really interesting.” And then I started to write, and so, here we are months later, I’ve written a lot about Epstein, but in the meantime, I’ve also been able to connect with some of the Epstein survivors and really be helpful to them. So it’s

[Kait]

been really, like I was just saying, kind of a whirlwind.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

It’s been amazing to be able to use my skills in a way that

[Kait]

are helpful to, as I call us, average informed citizens.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

But also hopefully helpful in even bigger ways.

[Walter]

Oh, and it’s so great what you’re talking about. And it’s interesting because so many of my life experience has seemed to have helped to prepare us for this moment.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

I had a really hard time in college, too. I would take semesters off, and I just really struggled to be there. And when I eventually moved to Peru, so I taught myself Spanish, and it was-

[Kait]

Amazing

[Walter]

... like what you’re talking about, though, is sort of like, it’s like this is the way to do it.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

It’s like every single time, it’s like it’s really easy for me now. The other times I tried to learn it, it was no good, and it’s like then I became really good at it. So sometimes those settings don’t work for us in learning things like Photoshop and all the other things.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

So I’ve got my degree in English, but it’s sort of like everything that I do is stuff that I had to teach myself in addition to that.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

And then it’s just pattern recognition from going up in a... Well, writing, you’re writing these narratives, right?

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

And you start getting this kind of like, oh, I see the narratives they’re trying to pose on me. And it’s like, okay, but these things contradict, like bad-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Walter]

... bad editing.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

And the ones that really, my focus lately has been the primaries, getting progressive candidates in the primaries. And it’s interesting talking to people like you and like Ellie Leonard, and everybody’s coming up the pyramid from different angles, and we can compare what we see, and it’s just that level of corruption that surrounds everywhere.

[Kait]

Oh my gosh.

[Walter]

And it-

[Kait]

Everywhere. [chuckles]

[Walter]

Because the thing that’s becoming clear, I’ve been talking to so many of these primary candidates, and so many of them, first of all, primaries are healthy for a democracy.

[Kait]

Yep.

[Walter]

They get name recognition for the candidate, and then they can run in other offices. It’s really important. They canvas the district. They get people active. But the DNC establishment, and I’ve been calling them Blue MAGA, they call up candidates that are getting grassroots support, and they tell them to pull out, they tell them to quit, which is anti-democratic. I’ve been hearing this from a lot of different candidates. I haven’t got any names yet of who’s making these calls, but I’m going to keep... Yeah, I like your, “This is injustice.”

[Kait]

I-

[Walter]

I see the instance of injustice.

[Kait]

You see it, right? Like I can’t-

[Walter]

It’s like, “Oh, I get mad.”

[Kait]

Like just starts, and I’m like-

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

... “Oh, well.” [chuckles] Yeah.

[Walter]

Well, and because we gave them all the power, didn’t we? I keep saying, in 2020, we gave Democrats all the power they needed to stop this, and they keep trying to blame us. And-It’s not that. So I keep my focus right now with the primaries, get progressive candidates in office. I interviewed Francesca Hong of Wisconsin. She just got endorsed by Ro Khanna.

[Kait]

Yeah. Awesome.

[Walter]

And I interviewed her a month ago. It’s sort of like-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Walter]

... good. So they’re hearing us.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

And these are people, the candidates coming to talk to us.

[Kait]

They are hearing us, for sure. Because like I said, I have a larger following now. In the past month and a half-

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

... two months, it’s really grown. But before that, I didn’t. I was just the same as anybody else on-

[Walter]

Oh. It’s all new

[Kait]

... threads, on Substack. Just writing and putting things together, and talking to people who wanted to talk to me, and reaching out to Congress. I’ve used their whistleblower lines. I have a couple networks now where I have direct access to the House Oversight Committee.

[Walter]

Oh, good.

[Kait]

So I can send them things when I find them that I think will be helpful to them. Most all of my investigations are sent directly to them. But, the thing I was going to say, to your point, about the whole Democrat extreme left thing, and because I, again, I have not traditionally focused a whole lot on

[Kait]

politics at more of a national scale. I have always been very focused locally.

[Walter]

Yeah. That’s more hopes.

[Kait]

It’s not even so much that it’s more important, but it’s more impactful, right? It’s like you can actually make a difference running for office, or school council, or supporting a campaign locally. It really does matter. Your vote truly does matter. And so I’ve done a lot of that, but now I’m starting to finally see the ways where we can have an impact together.

[Walter]

Mm-hmm.

[Kait]

But the point I keep missing that I’m trying to make is that I am what’s called, here in Massachusetts anyway, and I know it’s different in every state, but here where I live, we can be what’s called an undeclared voter. It’s not an independent. So I’m not a registered Democrat or a Republican, because I have a whole lot of-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... fundamental issues with a lot of the Dem, because I live in Massachusetts. They’re mostly a lot of Democrats, right? And I see a lot of that performative shit. I’m sorry if I’m-

[Walter]

Yep

[Kait]

... cursing.

[Walter]

No, you’re fine.

[Kait]

And,

[Kait]

[chuckles] I see through this because, so part of, I think, my

[Kait]

gift and curse, if you will, is that I come from a marketing background and a PR background. I am trained to hear what is the point when they wrote this message?

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

What is it that they’re trying to convince me to do?

[Walter]

Mm-hmm.

[Kait]

And then I almost work backwards.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

Is there any merit to it? What’s the reason for it? Is it for my benefit or their benefit, or is it mutual? And [chuckles] usually it’s not-

[Walter]

Yep

[Kait]

... mutual or for my benefit.

[Kait]

And then I had been working very hard against General Electric, where I live, that this is a whole tangent, and I’ll have to do a whole episode on this. But [chuckles] this is-

[Walter]

Oh

[Kait]

... where my Kate Justice name came from.

[Kait]

I started advocating for Superfund communities, and these are places that are designated as Superfund sites, and there are thousands of them across the country. And they are so polluted with toxins that they had to be designated, and named, and managed at a federal level.

[Kait]

The problem is the same with everything else, is the EPA has been captured. I learned the term regulatory capture [scoffs] while I was fighting against the EPA.

[Walter]

Mm-hmm.

[Kait]

I have personally filed a complaint against our EPA Region 9 with our Massachusetts

[Kait]

attorney general, and it’s just there’s so much. So my point is that I think it’s important that the... I understand the importance of the parties, right? I get that, and I know that there’s a whole argument with why you kind of have to be loyal or whatever. I can’t do that. [chuckles] Right now, I cannot do that. So that’s where I’m at. Because you’ll hear a lot of people who are like, well,

[Kait]

you can get the extreme left, and they’re like, well, they nitpick everything, and we’re never going to get a candidate that wins. But then you got the other end of it, and it’s like, well, I’m not going to compromise on this. And then-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... so it’s like you end up just fighting about those things again, instead of pick, so they’re over here-

[Walter]

They divide us

[Kait]

... whatever.

[Walter]

Deliberately.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

The establishment deliberately divides us. I love what you’re saying, and it’s interesting because I’m like, okay, I hear that point, and I hear that point, and I think we kind of have an approach that’s kind of similar. Because one of the first things is this hostility that the DNC has about primaries in general. And it’s

[Walter]

like you’re like, “That doesn’t make sense.” Because if you have primaries are healthy. And we just-

[Kait]

They’re very healthy

[Walter]

... and they want us to just push off that, and comply or die, and that’s why I call them Blue MAGA. Because if we don’t apply or do exactly what they tell us, even if we have just reasonable questions. And just like you, I’m like, “That doesn’t make sense,” and you have to be able to answer it, and if you can’t answer it, then you’re not with me. And so we-

[Kait]

Right. Yeah

[Walter]

... keep doing these push... Go ahead.

[Kait]

No, go ahead.

[Walter]

Oh. Oh yeah. [chuckles] And what’s happened is the entire American population has gotten so browbeaten by the cruelty, the open cruelty of the Republicans, and then just the kind of smug hostility of the Democrats, that people just concede what’s possible.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

And so when you’re just like, “Let’s vote for universal healthcare,” people are like, “Let’s just not be ridiculous.”

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

Even though we’re spending billions and billions, we could’ve funded it for the last couple years, just in the last month, right?

[Kait]

And I think a lot of that, so [exhales] this is where

[Kait]

I think I can make an impact, right? So I

[Kait]

started calling myself something. I started calling myself an average informed citizen, and this is just what I’ve called myself, because that’s what I am, right? I’m not on the books. I’m not technically an expert in anything. And I think what has happened strategically isOur government, our systems have worked very hard, and social media has made it-

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

... very easy to make you feel too stupid to participate.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

Because you aren’t an expert, and you don’t know everything that we just talked about. If you don’t know what a primary is, and you don’t know how to vote in it, you don’t know what a Republican versus a Democrat, and you don’t actually know all the details of that, you’re too dumb to be here. And that’s just not the case.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

Like at all. You’re too busy to know those things. Knowledge is a privilege.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

And most people don’t have the privilege to just sit and watch the news and learn and absorb all these things because they’re out working three different jobs-

[Walter]

Oh, yeah

[Kait]

... or taking care of-

[Walter]

Economic terror

[Kait]

... Yes, exactly.

[Walter]

Economic terrorism, I call it, yep.

[Kait]

And it’s completely wrong to shame people for not knowing something, and I hate that, and I just-

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

... oh, I get so upset by that.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

If you’re making ignorant, angry comments, that’s different. But if you’re showing up somewhere and you’re asking a genuine question that, yeah, maybe it seems obvious to most people, but they’re new here. Invite them.

[Walter]

Yep.

[Kait]

Find out why they didn’t know.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

You know? [chuckles]

[Walter]

Well, and the Democrats deliberately don’t take any time to help educate people.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

And this is something I’ve noticed because I’ve been able to talk to all these experts here on Substack, brilliant people with PhDs. I’m just honored and blown away that people take the time to talk to me. But then they’re like, “But the media won’t talk to us.” I know a guy who’s a nuclear weapons expert. He was so furious because everything they were saying about the enrichment process was wrong.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

Everything the government said was wrong. He’s like, “I was in the military until I retired.” And he’s like, “Everything they’re saying is wrong.” But our Democrats will go and talk to ignorance factories like Joe Rogan. They’ll platform people like-

[Kait]

Alex Jones. [chuckles]

[Walter]

Yes. So it’s like our Democrats refuse to talk to informed, educated people. They refuse to have conversations with people like us, the sitting ones. But they’ll talk to these unserious people and normalize that perspective. And at some point you’re like, “Is it ignorance, or is it malice?” And I’m leaning more and more into the idea that it’s malice. And this is why I’ve been talking to these progressive challengers, because they are happy to talk to us. And through talking to the... Because I got tired of the sitting Democrats not listening to me. I’m like, “Fine. I’ll talk to this progressive challenger.” They’ll go bring it onto a debate stage, and one way or another, we will influence the political dialogue and make it so people start saying, “We deserve to have universal healthcare and not spend $1.5 trillion on the military. Are you kidding me?” Like all these things that we just-

[Kait]

Yep

[Walter]

... defer. Yeah, we have to change it.

[Kait]

And honestly, the Democrats, yeah, the Democrats, in part anyway, because they run my state, are why I’m Kate Justice. Because do you know how many meetings I went to and how many emails I sent? I learned that the building that I literally grew up looking at out my bedroom window, right?

[Kait]

It was an old GE, General Electric, factory where they made transformers, and they used something called PCBs. And PCBs are highly toxic forever chemicals, and they cause tons of known issues, health issues. It’s very damaging.

[Kait]

I learned when I started this two years ago about

[Kait]

that building [scoffs] was completely uninspected and left abandoned for 40 years. And when I asked the EPA, I said, “Why was it never inspected?” It was too dangerous. I was like, “Are you serious?” That’s surrounded by a school-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... that sits behind a landfill that’s unlined, completely unlined.

[Kait]

And then the whole thing, and then they are just trying to... It’s a whole thing. It’s really, really, really bad, and there are a lot of very sick people here. And I just could not believe that was the answer they gave me, and not a single person would help me, and that they’ve let this happen for decades. Since the ‘80s. We didn’t even know until after or right before our consent decree was signed about all this stuff. But the Democrats are the ones who have taken General Electric’s money for all of their campaigns-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... and voted accordingly to allow for all of this to happen. So that’s why when everyone’s like diehard, all these people, like in Massachusetts, we have Maura Healey and Elizabeth Warren, and I’m not saying that they don’t do wonderful things. They do. They really do wonderful things. But that doesn’t excuse the other things that they’re not doing or paying attention to. And it’s not something that’s new. It’s something that’s strategically been over the years. So it’s really hard for me to just

[Kait]

jump on in like that. I’m just like, “We need to ask questions.” We don’t need to-

[Walter]

Yes. Yes

[Kait]

... hate people and trash people and drag people, but it’s more

[Kait]

than time to teach people how to show up and have the confidence to just ask a question.

[Walter]

Yes. I understand they got a lot on their plate. They got a lot to do, and they’re ac-

[Kait]

Absolutely. Yep

[Walter]

But when they have energy then to obstruct people who are trying to do the good work, then I start getting-

[Kait]

Yes

[Walter]

... really upset. Because it’s like, and they have time. And that gets back to the DNC calling up these grassroots candidates who are doing great things, and you just got to imagine, they’re canvassing the districts. They’re like, “Finally, I’m being anointed. I’m going to get some assistance from the party.” Only, and to be starstruck because somebody calls them, only to have them say, “We want you to stop.”

[Kait]

Yeah, that’s horrible.

[Walter]

Soul-crushing. And they have to stay in.

[Kait]

I hadn’t heard that.

[Walter]

Well, I’ve heard it from a bunch, and I want to appeal to you because this is my thing. My thing is it’s one congressional candidate, one creator, and you, you being me, where I invite a creator and a candidate, and then you have your first conversation with a candidate, and then you go on, and you invite a creator and a candidate. And it just explodes because the media doesn’t cover the primaries. And they don’t do it deliberately. And I was talking to one of the candidates, he said this.Because all the candidates that win, when they pressure all the progressives to get out, the same donor group buys both candidates, and that’s a lot cheaper than buying the general. It’s easier to buy both candidates in the primaries. So we get the illusion of a choice.

[Kait]

Hmm. Yeah.

[Walter]

And we’ve been seeing that in the general media because the media won’t cover it, but even when the media talks about every issue they talk about, they predetermine this is one side, this is the other side. And we’re not even allowed to bring in a third interpretation. You’ve seen this. I know for sure you’ve seen this.

[Kait]

Oh, yeah.

[Walter]

It’s like, what about this, this, and this? And it’s because the media is bought by the same oligarchs that own the politicians.

[Kait]

It really is. And I

[Kait]

joke about my tinfoil hat all the time now because I’m a super-duper science history nerd. I’m very-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... show me the facts, show me the evidence. Let’s look at it. Let’s ask questions about it. I’m not about being right or wrong necessarily. I just want to learn about it. And so that’s how I’ve been approaching all of this, right? It’s like everything that I have written about in terms of the corruption and the-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... level of corruption is based on actual evidence that I have found.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

It’s not because I’m just going, “Well, this fits the narrative,” and stuff. And it’s like, I could not have ever imagined how connected all of the corruption in the whole world was.

[Walter]

Yep. Absolutely.

[Kait]

I knew that there would be interconnections, but this is next level.

[Walter]

It’s all been so exposed. And yeah, no matter where you approach it, you start seeing these things from the other angles and oh. And what you’re doing is so great. I do want to talk [chuckles] because that book, when you mentioned that book, that really hit me.

[Kait]

Oh, gosh.

[Walter]

And it was just insult to injury because here I am, I just want to be a writer. I just want to write fun fantasy stories. All rejected. Because it’s like nothing I say, these ideas of compassion-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Walter]

... and a fair society, nobody will ever publish that. Publishing’s owned by the same oligarchs that own the media, and they’re in the Epstein files, all that.

[Kait]

Sure is. Even our school books.

[Walter]

But then you have this book that David... And it’s just like his sex slave fantasy. Yeah. I’m enraged, but it’s almost too big. The frustration of the Epstein thing is almost too much to hold in your mind.

[Kait]

Yeah. So the book, to just the general plot of it, so for anyone who’s not familiar, Donald Barr is Bill Barr’s father. Bill Barr was the attorney general when Epstein died in prison, and this was Donald Barr, was his father. And Donald Barr worked at the Dalton School, which is a really prestigious,

[Kait]

I don’t even know, I think, I don’t know if it’s K through 12, but I know it’s elementary level through 12. And he was supposedly hired by Donald Barr. So there’s some

[Kait]

time between when Donald Barr actually retired and left and when Epstein started, but there’s no way that Donald Barr didn’t hire him. There’s no way. So anyway, Donald Barr wrote this book called “Space Relations,” and “Space Relations,” in just summary, it’s a sci-fi novel about these planets, and there’s a series of planets. Think of these planets as their own sovereign nations. Well, one of these planets just happens to exist outside of that government reach. So think of it as international waters, right? They don’t have their own laws. And so they traffic children and other humans to this planet for sexual pleasures and also to mine resources. The mineral that they mine is called Weinstonite.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

I read that because this thing, Harvey Weinstein, and I’m just like, there’s no way this dude wrote this, and then all of what I’m reading now and all of what’s happening happened.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

I’m like, “There’s no way.”

[Walter]

What?

[Kait]

It literally explains everything. And then if you’ve read some of what I just wrote about the Barr family and everything, that whole sovereign nation thing is literally coming to life.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

It’s so insane.

[Walter]

Well, just the hubris and the entitlement of these rich jerks who then create these just awful books, which they get a publishing contract for, and I’m just like, on top of all the other things, I’m like,

[Walter]

it’s just a joke to them. Those of us who are writers and you spend your whole life getting better and better and you’re constantly turned away, these entitled rich class can just like, “Oh, well, I’ll just do a

[Walter]

book for something to do.” And they make it their blueprint for their child abuse empire, and then they just declare it, and then they make it in reality.

[Kait]

It’s literally a blueprint.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

It’s not obviously verbatim, but it’s the whole premise of everything is literally what is happening.

[Walter]

Yes. Yeah.

[Kait]

Which is how I started investigating Epstein because I had heard this book and that this is what it was about, and I was like, “No, it’s not.”

[Walter]

That’s not the only case of that.

[Kait]

There’s no way. [chuckles]

[Walter]

There’s a whole bunch of conservative books like this. I keep hearing. I got to go look up the other ones, but there’s one about this time-traveling unicorn.

[Kait]

This one, yeah, he has, and he also has other books, too. I haven’t read them, but this particular one, I was just like, because again, I see patterns, right? So I’ve already started to sequence this Epstein thing and what the parts that I had heard about it, and what is happening. This is how my brain works. It’s almost like a map. I start kind of backwards, like top level and then work backwards.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And so I’m like, “What is the top level here? What is the end game?” And then I read that was the plot. I’m like, “There’s no

[Kait]

way that this dude was that bold.”There’s no way.

[Walter]

Okay, so what was the name of the title again? People have been asking.

[Kait]

It’s called “Space Relations.”

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And then it has a subtitle. [chuckles] It’s a good one.

[Walter]

Let’s just put it like, don’t buy it. Don’t spend any money on this book. Yeah.

[Kait]

No, you can’t. I mean, it’s like 300 to $600 used on-

[Walter]

Oh, there’s-

[Kait]

You can’t buy them

[Walter]

... That’s happened a couple of times.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

What was the other one? I forgot what the other one was, but yeah, you can’t buy it anymore.

[Kait]

It’s because it’s out of print, and now it’s prominent, so now people are selling their copies.

[Walter]

Well, they’re suppressing.

[Kait]

But well, they’re probably suppressing it, I’m sure, but also there’s a PDF online, so you can... Yeah, “Space Relations,” I know. It was really just a funny title. It’s so-

[Walter]

Awful. Just like everywhere awful

[Kait]

... I just couldn’t believe it.

[Walter]

But they’re still out in the open.

[Kait]

It is awful because it really is, the concepts in

[Kait]

the book are, it’s like there’s just never a situation where we can ever get to a point where we normalize this stuff. And we just can’t.

[Walter]

Yeah. Well, it’s already-

[Kait]

It’s one thing to have art and read books and write and do whatever in your space, but don’t turn it into a real-life functioning intelligence,

[Kait]

trafficking, life-altering pipeline. [chuckles]

[Walter]

Yeah. And I mean, Ellie Leonard, I know you know Ellie, but-

[Kait]

Yes

[Walter]

... and she mentioned the other day how it’s clear in the file or in all the emails that just Epstein is just completely inept. And as a writer, because I’ve read a lot of books that were just flat out bad, and you get an insight into the mind of the person, like this is what I’ve done my whole life is write, so I can read a book and know a lot more about a person than they intend to reveal. So I’m a little scared to read this book. But other than that-

[Kait]

Yeah, there’s a PDF version of it, so you can read it, and you don’t have to pay for it. But, as far as Epstein goes, I had actually written a piece about how they built Epstein because I figured out that in his birthday book, there was a couple of letters, and one, was from, I think it was from his mother, and there was another one from a former teacher and stuff. And between this, I figured out that he had taken this trip, which we knew of, after he graduated high school early.

[Kait]

He went to Greece and did all these things, but he described it in a way where it really seemed like an intelligence test. There’s a lot, and there was a lot going on where he was staying. And one of the things this teacher had written in the letter to him was, how he had, I don’t remember how he worded it, but I think he was the one who kind of almost discovered that he was gifted. He had taught Epstein, and that Epstein was gifted musically. So, he would play music, and that’s how Epstein got into,

[Kait]

I believe it was the, I think he got into the Interlake Inn School and stuff like that, and he did a lot of these things. And during the time,

[Kait]

the CIA and stuff was running a lot of recruitment operations in the schools throughout the country. So I

[Kait]

think that there was enough connections there because this teacher that

[Kait]

taught Epstein and had

[Kait]

referred him out to the school, was from Columbia. So he was tied to Columbia, where Donald Barr was working. And so there was a lot of connections, and there’s a lot of things that make sense there. So I think that’s how he got his start because he was very smart in terms of music and math, but he was the stereotypical,

[Kait]

egotistical, chauvinistic, [chuckles] entitled person. I feel like he was someone who probably got picked on a lot or something and just has constantly spent his whole life trying to make up for it and never did.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

That’s just the impression I get from him.

[Walter]

And yeah, in Virginia Giuffre’s book, I think it was in that, where they were talking about some allegations that he might have endured his own sexual abuse, and he just didn’t want it. It’s like that is not something we’re ever going to discuss. So whatever.

[Kait]

Yeah. Honestly, I feel like there’s probably a fair amount of men who-

[Walter]

Absolutely

[Kait]

... dealt with that at that timeframe, just given what we know about-

[Walter]

It’s bad or-

[Kait]

... certain things at that time and just the culture and what went on and-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... and the things that came out during those time frames, like with the churches, things like that. There was a lot of children who were taken advantage of. So I mean, hey, who knows what happened to him?

[Walter]

Well, yeah.

[Kait]

But it was-

[Walter]

We’re also emerging from the leaded fuel era, too.

[Kait]

Yes. Well, and there was a lot I’m sure there, but there’s just never an excuse for any of this. So it’s like I’m-

[Walter]

Right

[Kait]

... watching him evolve through all these letters and trying to figure out, again, what’s the end game? That’s kind of like my investigative goal. I’m like, what is the ultimate?

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

What was the point here? Because I know there’s all these things, but what, at the end of the day, did he think he was going to accomplish collectively with these people? There had to have been like, we’re going to what? So that’s kind of

[Kait]

that question I’ve been trying to really just nail down.

[Walter]

I’ve been working at it from the perspective, my wife’s an immigrant from Peru, so I mean, just coming to terms with just how white supremacy is the dominant culture in the United States and what that even means. And white supremacists, they believe a narrative despite what facts say because they-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Walter]

... want to consider themselves superior, so any evidence of a failure, they just disregard. So a lot of that fits into just this entitlement attitude of all these people that end up having, but the other phrase I keep using is we can’t dismiss the ingenuity of the corrupt. If I just need to make $10,000, I’ll do a certain thing, but if somebody’s like, “I’ve kidnapped your child, and if you don’t give me $10,000,” all of a sudden, a whole bunch of things are available to me that I’m going to do.

[Kait]

Right. And yeah-

[Walter]

And it’s just like we have to prepare for that. Yeah

[Kait]

... to your point, that’s something I’m working on, and it’s separate than the Epstein thing, but it has to do with the AI.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And

[Kait]

because I have usedLike OpenAI and stuff, when it first launched, I started using it. It was exciting and everything, and then I’ve obviously been a lot more responsible about my AI usage the more I’ve learned what that actually meant. But when it first came out, we didn’t know any different. Just like, “Whatever. This is awesome.” So I used it a lot, but I got very familiar with how it worked and how it would answer you, and when it was wrong. And so I’ve kind of watched them evolve in the way that they’ve answered and the things that have said since a couple years ago now through now, and a term came up today or yesterday when I was researching and, what was it? [sighs] I think it was,

[Kait]

oh, God, epicentric decentralization or something like that.

[Walter]

That’s right.

[Kait]

But basically, the whole thing was the process of

[Kait]

just almost gaslighting you to the point where you don’t believe anything that you see.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

You can have these facts-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... and it can be what it is, and it’s going to convince you that that could be not true.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

That there could be a reason for that to not-

[Walter]

Oh, yeah.

[Kait]

So like it-

[Walter]

Psychic warfare is what-

[Kait]

Yeah, and then you start to question reality, everything.

[Walter]

Yeah. All abusive-

[Kait]

And-

[Walter]

... scenarios require that, that you not know you’re being abused, yeah.

[Kait]

Yeah. And so

[Kait]

OpenAI has become extremely harmful. Extremely harmful, in my opinion. If you are going to use any, do not use that one. I got it to actually tell me some stuff this morning, because I

[Kait]

was trying to get it to help me with...

[Kait]

That’s what it was. I was trying to understand better the redactions in the FBI file of Ivana Trump. They had redacted it, but there’s codes next to it, and then who is this related to? So I was trying to understand what the codes mean, what the numbers mean. And if you use Claude, it will tell you one thing, and then if you put it in ChatGPT-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... it’s like,

[Kait]

oh, what it told... It was

[Kait]

really just trying to deter me from really-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... understanding it.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And I’m like, “Okay, forget this. Why are you answering me? Why are you doing this? This is harmful.” And I actually finally got it to really admit this. So I was like, “This is important.” It itself came up with that term I was trying to think of.

[Walter]

It’s prime directive. We have a prime directive of avoiding-

[Kait]

Right.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

Right, and it was very

[Kait]

interesting. So I have to do some more research and-

[Walter]

Yep

[Kait]

... connect things. Yeah, Sam Altman is very dangerous. And

[Kait]

so I want to explore that before I make any claims or anything like that. But it’s like-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... to your point-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... what better way

[Kait]

to control a population than to convince them nothing that they can see is true or right?

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

That we literally have to listen to our government to know-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... what’s correct.

[Walter]

Exactly.

[Kait]

Because our eyes don’t work.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And it’s scary.

[Walter]

And I’ve been thinking they’ve been pushing this deep fake technology because they knew these videos existed. [coughs] So they’ve been trying to create an excuse. “Well,

[Walter]

somebody artificially made these videos, all these condemning videos.” But I’ve been saying, as human beings, because I grew up in an extremely conservative area, abusive, where it’s like compassion is the enemy. They

[Walter]

taught us that, where we didn’t even have the option to have-

[Kait]

Toxic positivity. [chuckles]

[Walter]

Well, and we didn’t even have the option to see what a healthy relationship was. And everybody in the United States has this imposed on them. We live within this reality, but the parameters, I mean, there’s things that crack the reality, and they defend our ability to check those parameters, and you kind of have to guess it. And I knew it from just reading books. They’re afraid of you. This is why they’re book burners. This is why they want to restrict those things. Because if you read a book, even if it was written 300 years ago, and you can’t identify with the horses and the food, but you can identify with the love, the love stories, what a compassionate relationship would look like. You’re like, “I want that, too.” And-

[Kait]

I’m a book collector.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And I have books that are 300 years old that are sitting on my shelves. I live for them because I completely agree with you. It is a different experience. And nowadays listening to the stories are fine, too, but it’s the nature of somebody writing a book, and it’s that, yeah, that emotion and that it’s like such a moment ca- It’s almost like a photograph in words.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

And it’s just this-

[Walter]

Oh, yeah

[Kait]

... really special... Yeah, I agree.

[Walter]

Feel the same thing.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

But it’s exactly like what you’re saying, and I do the same thing. You get these little hints, and it’s like, “That just can’t be the answer. What you’re trying to tell me, this narrative you’re trying to push on me can’t be the answer because this contradicts...” But then what are you left with, right? You’re left with this big space of nothing where everybody’s deliberately trying to push you away. And I want to go back to the primaries again, because everybody in legacy media directs people to just not even pay attention to primaries.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

And it’s the establishment narrative, “Oh, we don’t even want primaries,” because that’s where the control is.

[Kait]

Yep.

[Walter]

And so this is why I’ve been interviewing all these progressive candidates, because if we just come out in force in the primaries, we can change all these things. I wanted to talk because you, what’s his name? Howard Lutnick? Lutnick?

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

Is that his name?

[Kait]

Yep.

[Walter]

I was looking him up because you did your article on him, and he’s all this thing, but he was fundraising for the Clinton campaign back in 2015, and it’s like at some point it’s like, okay, that’s the last little bit I needed. They’re corrupt. They’re part of it. I mean, if he’s buddies with them-

[Kait]

Yeah. There’s not a single chance in any capacity that

[Kait]

the Clintons are not... I can’t speak, I mean, I haven’t done as much research on Hillary, specifically, and what she has or hasn’t done, so I don’t want to speak to that too much. But, she’s married to the man. [chuckles] And-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... there’s a lot there, and her name has come up in some interesting places for me when I’ve been researching, and I’m like, “Oh, that’s interesting to see her name there,” or things like that. So those are things that I keep in the back of my head.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And then when I find something that’s like, oh.

[Walter]

Yep.

[Kait]

It’ll start to almost thread the needle, and it all starts to come together.

[Walter]

Yep.

[Kait]

And there isAnd again, I don’t like conspiracy theories because it’s like there’s so much misinformation out there, so I try-

[Walter]

We’re still at asking questions.

[Kait]

Exactly. And so I come from a position where I’m trying really hard to position the things that I can’t say as fact as reasonable questions. Because our government, the media, everything has gotten really good at going, when we’re going, “Well, why did the president say that?” “Well, do you think that we should be doing bla, bla, bla, bla?” And it’s like, that’s not what I asked you.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

But they will-

[Walter]

Fair question

[Kait]

... flip it to fit whatever the answer that works for them best, so that the answer that works for them best is what they can say. And I’m trying to

[Kait]

help people identify that, because people are from the screens, from COVID, from everything, we have just lost a lot of our confidence in being able to go out and speak to people and to-

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

... just ask a question or be wrong.

[Walter]

That’s critical, yes.

[Kait]

It’s really important that we encourage people-

[Walter]

Academic

[Kait]

... to ask a question.

[Walter]

I say academic disagreement.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

And it’s like-

[Kait]

That’s a healthy thing.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

If we all agreed, life would suck.

[Walter]

Well, and I always say that, it’s like that’s why the left doesn’t have an echo chamber, because we’re actually trying to work. And it’s like they have deliberately used that to divide us, and you see this among the Democrats, where they’re just like, “Well, this is the strategy we’re going to do to win.” And I’m like, “Well, maybe you’ve lost six elections with that strategy. Maybe we should try something else.” “Oh, you’re a part of the problem. Why are you...” And they always accuse me of being divisive. And I always say, I turn it back on them. I’m like, “Why don’t you model for me what it looks like to reach across to somebody who doesn’t quite agree with you?” It’s like I think you turn it back, and so that’s why I call them Blue MAGA.

[Kait]

Right.

[Walter]

Because so much of what the Democrats do, it is exactly the same as the-

[Kait]

I couldn’t agree more

[Walter]

... fascism, compliance-

[Kait]

It’s those extreme ones, and there’s plenty of

[Kait]

Democrats... Not plenty. There’s a couple. [chuckles] There’s not plenty. There’s a couple.

[Walter]

Good ones, you mean?

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

Is that what we’re getting to? [laughs]

[Kait]

Yeah. Who I think do a decent job at that. So I don’t want to go on and say all Democrats. There are some-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... very few members of Congress and a couple of people who have used their voice, and they do consistently have good things to say.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

They do consistently show up, but they are few and far between, and they are the ones that you’re talking about that are constantly being shut down. Like, “All right, get out of here now.”

[Walter]

And blame-

[Kait]

“Get out of here now.” Yes.

[Walter]

I mean, scapegoating Kamala for the election when they didn’t even check the vote, and uh-oh, I just did it.

[Kait]

Nobody recounted it.

[Walter]

I just mentioned voter integrity, so I bet you got a lot to say. [laughs]

[Kait]

It’s just, yeah, there’s a whole lot there, but it’s like that came up recently, and I just, I was like, you know what? I don’t think I’d ever really thought of it like that, but yeah, they didn’t even do a re- Like, nobody even counted again. They just kind of were like, “Eh.”

[Walter]

Not even in Pennsylvania. Not even in Pennsylvania where it was within this threshold. Casey-

[Kait]

Yeah, it was just-

[Walter]

... the, what do you call it? The Senate race. It was within the threshold of an automatic recount, and he conceded, and he said to save the taxpayers the million dollars it would cost.

[Kait]

Oh, interesting. I didn’t know that.

[Walter]

And it’s just like, no, you’re spending a billion dollars a day on an illegal, an unconstitutional war, murdering children in schools, and you are worried about this... It’s just bizarre.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

And the way that the Republicans constantly push, the only thing Republicans ever say is the SAVE Act, which is election fraud, purging voting rolls, which is election fraud, gerrymandering. Everything they do is election fraud, and we’re not supposed to say, “Okay, we’ve got some ideas about how to make more secure elections, too.”

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

Let’s go check to make sure these machines haven’t had malware installed that screws up the count-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Walter]

... because all those machines are owned by extreme right-wing groups.

[Kait]

[chuckles] Yeah, funny how that works.

[Walter]

Gee.

[Kait]

2020 was rough for me.

[Walter]

We can’t even ask that.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

We’ll be attacked for asking that.

[Kait]

I

[Kait]

actually didn’t...

[Kait]

I mean, I obviously paid attention, and I voted and everything, but I was pregnant in 2020, and I was very, very sick. And I have two other children. This was my third. Like, it was a rough, rough year. So I, like some people will mention stuff like 2020, 2021 stuff, and I’m just like, “I think I remember that?” [chuckles] It was like really-

[Walter]

Wow

[Kait]

... because I had a preemie and everything, and I had preeclampsia, and it was just a really rough time, and so it was like that first year was just a whole-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... daze, but now I’m like finally going back through it, and I was like, “Oh yeah, I do remember that happening.” Or, you know.

[Walter]

Cool.

[Kait]

It was-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... really concerning when I, like hindsight looking at it, I’m like, I cannot believe-

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

... we let that happen like that.

[Walter]

Well, once you get new information, too, you reflect on your previous life. And getting back to the good ones, because there are good ones in government. There are ones that are aware, but they are all getting so much pressure. They’re in bubbles because it’s not the norm for our-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Walter]

... candidates to come and talk to regular people with reasonable questions. They only go talk to Joe Rogan and Charlie Kirk or whatever, and they won’t talk to people that are educated and who have things to talk about. But I think there are some, and Natasha K. has mentioned it. There’s some that if we were to pressure them, then they would come to our side. I think Kamala falls into that category, where I think she was trying to work within the system to make it better, and she just listened to bad advice. But if we-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Walter]

... at least just allowed her to talk to us, I think they would come around.

[Kait]

Yeah, and I think from, again, from like a marketing PR side of that, when you’re campaigning, right, like you’re thinking about reaching people who-

[Walter]

It makes sense on the surface.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

A lot of it.

[Kait]

So like exactly, on the surface, right?

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

So on the surface, it’s like, okay, we want to reach the people that we don’t normally reach.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And we know that the people who are Democrats are going to vote for us. We’ve got those votes. We don’t need to appeal to them. The problem is that they’re not building the community in the process. It’s like you’re just-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... expecting us to show up, but you’re not giving us any chance to have in, like-Any input.

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

And it matters, really, it does.

[Walter]

Yeah. And I think I was right, people of integrity can be fooled because you’re not inclined to just suspect everybody you’re around. But I think once the veil-- We become more powerful. My wife always tells me this, she’s like: “You give people too many second chances. You always see the best in people.” And it’s like, okay-

[Kait]

I’m the same way

[Walter]

... but once you decide, it’s like I’ve seen it, the old once somebody shows you who they are, believe them. I’m believing it. But that’s what we have to get to. We have to get to the collective mass of the United States to stop listening to the pressure of the DNC because they’re not talking to us.

[Kait]

No.

[Walter]

It’s like those representatives are hiding. Why aren’t all of our elected representatives out protesting at these concentration camps?

[Kait]

Yeah. I don’t know. Again, I’ve never been in Congress in that position to be able to say, “Hey, I don’t know why.” But at the same time-

[Walter]

I’m making an assumption. Yeah.

[Kait]

Well, this

[Kait]

is just how my brain works, and honestly, I think I annoy the life out of my family with it.

[Walter]

No.

[Kait]

But I

[Kait]

always try to pull myself out and read people and the situation, and

[Kait]

even if I don’t agree with somebody in how they responded or reacted, usually I try to at least understand why they did that. What was their thought process there-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... that even got them to that point? Because if I’m going to have any hope of any kind of productive conversation with them, I have to be able to understand and not make them more defensive. Because that’s where we all fail, we say the obvious thing, right?

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

The thing that makes sense, and you’re just like, but then the other person who already clearly doesn’t feel heard, and they feel misunderstood-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... which is probably why they said what they said. So now you’re just-

[Walter]

Mm-hmm

[Kait]

... fueling that, and then everyone’s mad, and we get nowhere. So it’s like-

[Walter]

Well, that’s fair. But I think, too, though, we have faced that kids are getting raped in these concentrations.

[Kait]

Yeah, no, that’s a different situation.

[Walter]

Well, that’s what I mean. That’s what I’m pushing back.

[Kait]

No. I just mean with

[Kait]

Congress. And so in this situation, what I mean by them is I don’t know what all of their options are, right?

[Walter]

I think they don’t know.

[Kait]

Like I don’t know.

[Walter]

Yeah, I don’t think they know what’s happening.

[Kait]

I don’t think any of them really all even understand what their options are. Because honestly, I keep hearing there’s some that are going, “25th Amendment,” and there’s some that are going, “Impeach,” and there’s some that go-- And it’s like, so which one are we pulling for here?

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

Because we kind of all have to be on the same page.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

And I, as an average informed citizen, would look to you [chuckles] for that guidance as our Congress. So it’s like I need them to get together. And again, I don’t expect everyone to know everything, but know when you don’t know.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And know when you need to ask a question, and go ask the fucking question. [chuckles] That’s what makes me mad.

[Walter]

It is a decision they’re making. They just had that vote on March 5th where they could’ve stopped the war, and four Democrats voted to let the war continue. And we’re just supposed to forget about that? That’s supposed to go?

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

The Democrats knew that happened. They didn’t make a peep about it. We’re just supposed to be quiet? Nancy Pelosi just came out and said, “Watch out for election machine interference in the midterms.” That tells me that she knew that there was election machine interference. That’s what I suspect. And they’re making this decision.

[Kait]

The amount of stuff that they knew. The fact that they had these Epstein files, right?

[Walter]

Yes, they have them.

[Kait]

The fact that they had this stuff and these people are all still here is all I need to know.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

In my opinion, anybody who has been in office,

[Kait]

because obviously not all members of Congress necessarily would’ve been in a position to know that these Epstein files existed. Many of them probably would’ve at some point,

[Kait]

because they’re in them.

[Walter]

[laughs] Yeah.

[Kait]

But at the same time, there’s a lot of high-level people and former presidents and things like that who knew this stuff existed.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And they let it continue because it was beneficial. And I understand that it’s a lot more complicated than that, but that’s what it comes down to, period.

[Walter]

Well, yep. And there’s also the thing, too, it’s your first day in Congress, and you’re going to just kind of defer to how things are done, like any new job. But just like-

[Kait]

Because you don’t want to look stupid.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

That’s where it comes back to.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

People are like: “I don’t want to look dumb.”

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

It’s like, look dumb.

[Walter]

Yep.

[Kait]

Ask the question. [chuckles]

[Walter]

Well-

[Kait]

It doesn’t make sense

[Walter]

... because it’s a whole corruption

[Kait]

... ask the question.

[Walter]

Because what they’re up against is this level of corruption, and the establishment wants to control this narrative. And some of these people that are very-- Because it’s malicious. If you call up a

[Walter]

primary candidate who is going door-to-door canvassing a district, and you tell that person to withdraw, that’s malicious. And they’re doing it as if, well, this is the best thing for the party. It’s the best thing to protect what?

[Kait]

Willful ignorance is malicious.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

That’s the only logical thing I can come up with for anyone who was in-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... any kind of senior position in the past 20 years-

[Walter]

Mm-hmm

[Kait]

... to have not made arrests and done more-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... is willful ignorance, and that is horrible.

[Walter]

You’re pressured, yeah.

[Kait]

That’s the only thing I can come up with because what I have read myself as someone who is not-- I had no job. This was not anything anyone asked me to do.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

But I’m like: “What the hell are they doing? How is this stuff here-

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

... and nobody’s doing anything?” So that’s where we all came in. Me, and I had connected with Ellie because people started tagging Ellie. They’re like: “You need to read Ellie’s stuff.” And I was like: “Awesome, more people.”

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And so I started talking with Ellie, and so now Ellie is one of the first people that I go to when I find something. I’m like: “Hey, what do you make of this?” Or, “What do you think of this?” And it’s just really refreshing to have people who genuinely care. [chuckles]

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And they’re really trying to find things in a way where we’re not just making more noise, we’re actually trying toMake a difference. Yeah.

[Walter]

Well, we’ve got to push back on so many of those narratives where people come out at us, and if you have time, and I’ll invite you on to talk to some of these candidates with me because I think that’s so important.

[Kait]

Yeah. I would love to.

[Walter]

Just real people. And yeah, because then the talk comes through us to the candidates, to the debate stage, to the national stage.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

And we’ve got to let the American public know what’s happening, because so many people even now have just no awareness. Like the threat to our elections is a real thing. The Save Act-

[Kait]

It’s so bad

[Walter]

... is a real thing.

[Kait]

It’s scary. And I’m not someone who is sensational. I’m not someone who’s like, “Oh, wow! Let’s freak out.” This is something to get really nervous about. This is a big deal. They’re literally trying to roll us back to when women had no rights, and that’s the purpose of all of this stuff that they’re doing.

[Kait]

And it’s just very, very scary. But back to what you’re saying, people don’t have the awareness, and that is by design.

[Walter]

Mm-hmm.

[Kait]

When you are not able to give that, even if you have the time, maybe you don’t have the mental capacity to absorb. You just can’t do it. And I feel that. And so I think it’s so important that we really make an effort to let people know there’s no shame. If you don’t know what we’re talking about-

[Walter]

Oh, yeah

[Kait]

... please ask us.

[Walter]

Absolutely.

[Kait]

I’m so happy to explain to you and invite you to the conversation, point you to something. Ask. There is no shame in not knowing. Because when you ask, chances are five other people didn’t know either.

[Walter]

Yeah. Oh, that’s such a great thing to say. And I always like the everybody’s activism looks different, everybody’s-

[Kait]

It does

[Walter]

... doing different things, and we don’t want to shame people that way. And I hadn’t thought about it, but the people that have found us have been in this fight for a little bit, but I want more help because what we’re saying is these are just rational, reasonable conversations, questions that need to be answered.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

We need to make... It’s like the Democrats can’t have this attitude like, “Well, I’d assume the elections are fine.” It’s like you guys, you have to be deliberate.

[Kait]

Right.

[Walter]

And it’s almost like they’re complicit in letting the elections be stolen.

[Kait]

Well, full ignorance.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

It’s what it is. That’s why I had made something that I’m calling the Citizen Investigator Toolkit, and it’s

[Kait]

free if you need it to be, so it’s a pay what you can thing. So if you want to pay for it, cool. If you can’t afford it, put in zero and download it. But there’s two different PDFs that you can get. One is almost like an e-book style, and it just kind of walks you through what some of those resources are. How do you even start if you have a question about your community? Like, “Hey, our city budget’s weird.”

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

Like, “What do I even do about that?”

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

So it just kind of gives you some starting points, and then there’s a companion little workbook that just has some forms and things to help you keep track of your information, so that that way if you’re going to a city council meeting-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... you can come prepared. Like, “I have this information. These are my intelligent, educated questions because I’m not-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... an expert.”

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

“And this is what I could find, and please help me with the rest.” And so that’s kind of the point of it, and it’s really simple, and I’m just hoping it will give people enough confidence to start asking questions.

[Walter]

Where can we find that resource?

[Kait]

It’s on my Substack.

[Kait]

I

[Kait]

think I have it categorized under resources, but it’s just the Citizen Investigator Toolkit.

[Walter]

Oh. I’ve been talking with the Citizens Impeachment Group. They’re a collection of 130, 150 congressional candidates.

[Kait]

I’ve heard of that. Yeah.

[Walter]

I’ll have to have you talk with Kira. I keep telling people, this has been the hardest couple years I can remember in my whole life, but the silver lining has been being able to meet great people like you, and it’s just sort of like, “Oh, thank God you exist. Thank God.”

[Kait]

It’s refreshing, right?

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

I feel the same way every time I do one of these lives, just talking to other people and the comments and the-

[Walter]

You’re like, “Ah!” [laughs]

[Kait]

Yeah. It’s just so refreshing. And when I publish something in the comments or the messages that I get and things, and I’m really bad at responding to my messages because there’s the DMs and then there’s the direct-

[Walter]

Ah

[Kait]

... ones and the-

[Walter]

I do my best

[Kait]

... requests.

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

And then it’s like there’s four different inboxes, and I can’t keep track of it, so I’m working on that. But I

[Kait]

don’t take it for granted. I love the messages, and it is so refreshing to be like, “Oh, there’s so many people who do care.” [chuckles]

[Walter]

Yes. And we just need that direction. We’ve got to seize on this moment, and like I said, I’m going to continue to interview these progressive candidates. I just want people to know they have an option besides the two options that are presented to us. And I think we’ve got to crack the narrative, though. It all comes down to the pen being mightier than the sword in the end. It really is true. And

[Walter]

Natasha Kate brought it up, the brainwashing, the indoctrination that exists in this country. You are allowed always to ask questions.

[Kait]

Always.

[Walter]

And I’ve been in classrooms too where I asked questions and got yelled at, and I’m just, “Nope.”

[Kait]

Me too, every time. I was always that kid. Because I had to go to CCD. I’m Buddhist, and I love Jesus, but we’re Buddhist.

[Kait]

But growing up, I had to go to CCD, and I was the kid who got in so much trouble because they’d say something-

[Walter]

[laughs]

[Kait]

... and be like, “Well, why was that like that?”

[Walter]

Right. Yeah.

[Kait]

“Why did that happen? Well, why?” And they just, “Mm, no, you don’t ask those questions.” They were horrified, and I’m like-

[Walter]

Yeah

[Kait]

... I didn’t understand why it was such a big question.

[Walter]

Why can’t you explain it to me why it’s wrong?

[Kait]

Yeah. Why can’t you just tell me what’s going on? I just want to understand all the details of everything.

[Walter]

That’s what’s going to save us, that level of curiosity.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

And I know my kids are this way, where they can detect AI before I can now.

[Kait]

Yep. Good.

[Walter]

I think there’s this evolutionary process. You’ve heard of the uncanny valley?

[Kait]

They’re teaching mine.

[Walter]

Well, I-

[Kait]

Oh, I don’t think so

[Walter]

... uncanny valley is the

[Walter]

more something looks like a human, the more we like it until it’s like 80% like a human, and then we hate it. That’s the valley. The graph looks up-

[Kait]

Oh, that makes sense

[Walter]

... and then the valley is down.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Walter]

And it means that at some point in human evolution, something that looked similar to a person was a predator, so we developed this thing like, “Oh.” And that’s happening now with AI, where I’m getting them. Elizabeth Silick LaRue, she wrote this post, and it was mocking all these AI posts we see. Like it’s not evolution. And a weird thing happened to me when I was trying to read it. My brain just turned. I couldn’t read what she’d written. And I’m just likeIt was like, and I really had to... And even when I was focused on it, and it’s sort of like announcements at school, I just can’t listen to them.

[Kait]

Yep.

[Walter]

There’s nothing in this I need to know, and my brain just shuts off. So we do develop, the same as with advertising. You’re watching TV-

[Kait]

Oh

[Walter]

... and you’re like, “That’s lies.”

[Kait]

Tune it right out.

[Walter]

So this is why we’re going to win, everybody. We’re kind of closing in on the end of time, and I’ll give you time for a final thought. But this is why we’re going to win, because these tech bros, they think money can do everything. They think it can program us. We know what’s true. We know what’s authentic. We have truth on our side, and we have the numbers, and we have that evolutionary capacity to disregard things that are harmful to us. It’s already taking place, and we’re not going to be programmed by their bots and their AI videos and all of that. We just have to fortify, find community, vote our heart in the primaries, and please spread all these wonderful interviews. Yeah, I’ll turn it over to you. Any last thoughts as we finish up your time here?

[Kait]

No, just to your point about the whole recognition of the AI stuff, I think that that’s going to be such a vital, important thing, especially for our children. I have three kids myself, and my next e-book, the next resource that I’m making is... So I do this thing sometimes randomly when I feel like it. It’s called the Spin Downwind. And so it’s just a post where I take three or four headlines about the same thing from different outlets, and I just explain the psychology of the headline.

[Walter]

Mm-hmm.

[Kait]

Like, when you read this, what is the goal here? What are they invoking? What do they expect you to feel-

[Walter]

Oh, yep

[Kait]

... before you even read it?

[Walter]

Mm.

[Kait]

And then the whole point is just to strip it down to what is the actual news here?

[Walter]

Yes.

[Kait]

And then here’s the headlines and how they spun them to you. And so it’s just to help people start to-

[Walter]

Yes

[Kait]

... recognize that. So it’s not so much that I’m telling you that they’re trying to corrupt you. I’m just helping you recognize the tactics.

[Walter]

Yes. And you need to do one on how the bots divide us, because Rachel-

[Kait]

Yes, it’s all the same thing. They have the full campaigns with objectives.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

It’s terrifying.

[Walter]

Well-

[Kait]

It’s terrifying. Yeah.

[Walter]

Rachel, of This Woman Votes, she mentioned it, where they’ll start. Because I get bot swarms. I write an article about something important that the oligarchs don’t want people to pay attention to. You get 500 comments attacking you, and they’re always framed the same way. They start out with just an insult, they hit you, and what they want to do is they want to put you from your rational mind into your angry mind or your-

[Kait]

Yep

[Walter]

... fear mind. And so then you’re like, and then you write something, and you end up getting banned from the platform because you get enticed and pulled into this argument.

[Kait]

Right.

[Walter]

So that is a common tactic. But once you know it, and once you see it-

[Kait]

Yep

[Walter]

... the rhetoric of abusers is something everybody has to be familiar with. And I know most people just apply it. If you’ve been in an abusive relationship with a spouse, with a family member, whatever, everything you learned to get out of that relationship is what you need to apply to the media today, and to our political structure, and all those different things. Go ahead.

[Kait]

Yes. Epistemic-

[Walter]

Epistemic warfare

[Kait]

... warfare. Yeah. That’s exactly what I was saying earlier.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

I was saying epistemic decentralization. Remember? That’s what I was saying earlier. That’s the topic of my whole next AI investigation. So.

[Walter]

Oh, your articles are so rich, it takes me five or six times to read them just to get all the information out of it. It’s wonderful.

[Kait]

I’m glad. I’m glad because I try to write it in a way where you can do that. Because I just feel like these are such rich topics with so many different things that we’re not supposed to understand.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

So I try really hard to almost put it into this, here’s what the point is, here’s the information, and here’s how it all connects back so that you can get it, and then hopefully the next time you read it again, it’s like, oh, okay, it clicks a little bit more.

[Walter]

Yeah.

[Kait]

Because it is a lot.

[Walter]

It’s so important. Well, I tend to write just these kind of snarky things to kind of [laughs] but just trying to shift people’s brain just a little bit. It’s like, what about this?

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

So maybe I’m preparing them to go and read your content a little bit more.

[Kait]

[laughs]

[Walter]

What’s the name of your Substack again, just for people listening?

[Kait]

It’s just Kate Justice @downwindoftruth.

[Walter]

Okay. And you can be found on, Substack is the primary place?

[Kait]

Substack, and yeah, and then I’m also on Threads. I have a whole lot of followers there, so we have fun.

[Walter]

Oh, okay.

[Kait]

And it’s just The Kate Justice over there, so we have a lot of fun there. It’s been a really wild couple of months. I was-

[Walter]

Oh, my goodness. Yeah

[Kait]

... just not anybody, and now I have people messaging me going, “Oh, someone sent me your work, and I told them I knew you.”

[Walter]

The world.

[Kait]

And it was so weird. I’m not prepared [chuckles] for this, so.

[Walter]

Well, yeah.

[Kait]

It’s exciting. I’m very grateful, and it’s exciting, but it’s just this is not anything I’m used to, so.

[Walter]

And well, mine’s I’d Rather Be Writing, Walter Ryan on Substack, and I’ll pick a couple. If you want to join to help amplify a couple of these political candidates, like Francesca Hong. Like I said, Ro Khanna just endorsed her. Emily Bergé’s running in my district here in Wisconsin.

[Kait]

Yeah, let me know.

[Walter]

If there’s anything you can do to help them.

[Kait]

Just send me some names of them and some dates and stuff, and the things I can-

[Walter]

Well, I’ll join with you.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Walter]

And it’ll be the three of us. Yeah.

[Kait]

And I’ll see if I can join you with those.

[Walter]

We have the power to change our government. We still have that power, and I really appreciate you. This has been fun. And the next time we talk, we’ll talk about our young adult creative writing instead.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Walter]

I’ll-

[Kait]

We’ll talk about the fun, light fiction stuff that we’re doing. Yeah.

[Walter]

[laughs]

[Kait]

Well, thank you for having me. It was a lot of fun.

[Walter]

I love this. This is great. So yep, keep doing what you’re doing. You’re a superstar, and thanks to everybody-

[Kait]

Thank you

[Walter]

... in the chat.

[Kait]

Thank you, guys. Bye.

[Walter]

Bye.

[Walter]

Oops, there it went. I didn’t end. She just jumped off. Okay. [laughs]