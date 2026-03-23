Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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BF's avatar
BF
Mar 23

Exceptional work; exceptional exposition of the details, Ms Justice.

Re: "Did the President of the United States order the Murder of Jeffrey Epstein to prevent the Deutsche Bank investigation from moving forward?"

Certainly one of many reasons King Orange of Depends needed Jeffie canceled.

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Eliza Bethany's avatar
Eliza Bethany
Mar 23Edited

Chilling, monumental investigating and reporting. An old notion, but apt: imagine if all that convoluted criminal sociopathic effort had been going towards something beneficial to human present and future life? Clearly the lack of a secure, loving and stimulating environment for newborns on up can have catastrophic consequences for everyone else as well. Once too late for redemption leniency is folly, aiding and abetting. Instead of carnage the world over, a trial and life in prison is the only way to limit the destruction. That whole classes of such people find each other and exponentially ravage and plunder is pure evil in action. Your work in compiling the facts and story line gives one of the best hopes for stopping it all in its tracks. Thank you!

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