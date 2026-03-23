If you have been following this investigation, you already know what the Shadow Bank is and what I’ve learned about what Epstein was really doing. If you are just finding me, you don’t have to, but it will help you understand more if you start with Part 1 and Part 2.

What I am about to show you builds on everything I have documented about the unregulated sovereign wealth placement operation Jeffrey Epstein ran through Deutsche Bank. The same Deutsche Bank where the same compliance officer, the same relationship manager, and the same supervisor reviewed accounts belonging to Epstein, Donald Trump, and Jared Kushner. I am going to take you back through 79 days in the summer of 2019 that I believe explain why Jeffrey Epstein is dead, why the Deutsche Bank records have never been produced to Congress, and why every financial record connecting this network is being blocked right now by the people in power.

“Horrible day for trump”

On May 22, 2019, a federal judge in Manhattan did something that terrified the most powerful people in America. Judge Edgardo Ramos read a 38-page ruling from the bench ordering Deutsche Bank to hand over Donald Trump’s financial records to Congress. He denied every request from Trump’s legal team including their request for a stay, rejected their argument that the subpoenas lacked legislative purpose, and called their position “unpersuasive.” For the first time since Trump took office, a federal court had ordered the bank that held the financial architecture connecting the president, his son-in-law, and the most dangerous financial operative of the last half century to open its books.

That evening, Jeffrey Epstein picked up his phone and texted Steve Bannon.

“Deutsch bank ruling trouble for him,” Epstein wrote at 9:24 PM.

Two hours later, Bannon responded: “Horrible day for trump.”

Epstein: “Yup.”

Epstein, whose own accounts at Deutsche Bank were serviced by the same compliance team that reviewed Trump and Kushner accounts. Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who had been inside the Trump operation and understood its vulnerabilities better than almost anyone alive.

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In this file, Epstein is redacted for some reason. There was a text version of this conversation, however, where Bannon was redacted and Epstein was not. So I was able to determine who this was an exchange between.

“Helicopter on lawn? Late summer.”

Just after midnight, Epstein wrote to Bannon: “Im told 2nd circuit will affirm deutch bank subpoena. Helicopter on lawn? Late summer.”

“Helicopter on lawn” is Nixon. It is the image of a president leaving the White House in disgrace, boarding Marine One for the last time. Epstein is asking a direct question to the man who ran Trump’s campaign and served as his chief strategist: does this end with Trump leaving by helicopter? And he gives a timeline. Late summer.

Bannon’s response: “15 august--- u r going to have one of these rose garden explosions everyday.”

The Rose Garden is where presidents hold press conferences and make formal public statements, and if you watched Trump's first term you know exactly what Bannon means by an explosion there, the moments where a scheduled announcement turned into something unscripted and damaging. Bannon is telling Epstein that by mid-August, the Deutsche Bank production will be generating that kind of event every single day.

Epstein responds: “There will be explosions but not in USA.”

Read alongside Bannon’s “rose garden explosions,” this is Epstein predicting that Trump, feeling the walls closing in from the Deutsche Bank exposure, will manufacture international crises rather than face domestic ones directly. Whether that is a specific prediction based on something Epstein knew or simply a read on how Trump tends to operate when cornered is something I am not sure, but it is worth sitting with, because what follows suggests Bannon understood exactly what Epstein meant.

Bannon’s response: “Wag da dog.”

“Wag the Dog” is the 1997 film about a president who manufactures a war to distract from a domestic scandal, and it became shorthand in Washington for the idea that foreign crises get deployed as political cover. Bannon typing that phrase in direct response to Epstein’s prediction tells you he read “explosions but not in USA” the same way I did.

And then Epstein writes: “He will threaten divulging secrets if he has to.” “No limits.”

At 12:20 in the morning Epstein is telling Bannon that Trump will threaten to release classified information to protect himself from the Deutsche Bank records and that he has no limits on what he will do. Bannon’s response is “Stay classy,” which is the dark humor of someone who knows Epstein is right because Bannon was inside that White House and watched Trump operate under pressure and knows exactly what Trump is capable of.

Then Epstein pivots: “On the other hand inspector general report plus intel chiefs in barrs sights will make for summer fun.”

Attorney General William Barr had just weeks earlier told Congress he believed the Trump campaign had been spied upon, and he had publicly announced he was personally reviewing the origins of the Russia investigation, a move that alarmed the intelligence community because it suggested the nation's top law enforcement officer was preparing to investigate the investigators. He had also given U.S. Attorney John Durham a mandate to examine whether the FBI and CIA leadership had acted improperly in opening the Russia probe in 2016.

Separately, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz was completing a report on FBI conduct during the 2016 campaign, which would ultimately be released in December 2019. What Epstein is doing in this message is noting that Trump is not only facing incoming pressure from the congressional Deutsche Bank subpoena but also generating counter-pressure through Barr against the very people who had been investigating him. The Deutsche Bank ruling is squeezing Trump from one direction while Barr is simultaneously going after the intelligence community leadership from the other, and Epstein finds the convergence of all of it, the chaos that summer is about to generate, genuinely entertaining.

“60 days after they get the DB papers”

Later that morning, at 11:15 AM on May 23, after Bannon has sent him a Daily Beast article about Nancy Pelosi telling impatient Democrats “we’ve got Trump on the ropes,” Epstein sends this message:

“60 days after they get the DB papers. oy I think you have positioned yourself perfectly. policy not individuals.. china not trump... sovereignty not sovereign.”

Followed by: “your brand with tweaking. tom friedman like allies. all good. less of deutshland more of homeland.”

The judge ordered Deutsche Bank to comply on May 22, and Epstein is counting forward sixty days from when the bank actually delivers the records to Congress. Sixty days from late May puts the political impact landing in late July or early August 2019, which maps exactly onto the August 15 date Bannon gave him the night before for when the daily crises would begin. These two men are working from the same clock, and Epstein is now telling Bannon how to position himself for the moment when that clock runs out.

The positioning advice is specific and strategic. “Policy not individuals.. china not trump” means that when the Deutsche Bank papers create the crisis, Bannon needs to be talking about policy frameworks, not about Trump personally, because if Bannon is publicly associated with the destruction of Trump he goes down with the collapse rather than inheriting the movement. China is already Bannon’s signature issue by May 2019, and it gives him a way to talk about economic nationalism and American sovereignty without being pulled into the gravitational field of Trump’s personal financial scandal.

“Tom friedman like allies” is about credibility. Tom Friedman is the New York Times foreign policy columnist who represents the centrist foreign policy establishment, the think tank world, the people who get taken seriously in Washington across partisan lines. Epstein is telling Bannon that if he wants to be the legitimate successor to the populist-nationalist movement rather than a casualty of its collapse, he needs allies in that world who can vouch for him as a serious thinker about China and American power.

“Less of deutshland more of homeland”. At the exact moment Epstein sends this message, Bannon is physically in Europe running “The Movement,” the organization he built to unite European far-right nationalist parties ahead of the European Parliament elections taking place that same week.

Three days later, on May 26, Bannon and Epstein are texting about the results: Salvini’s numbers in Italy, Le Pen in France, Macron down, Boris up, Merkel down. Bannon texts “She picked up 2% since I got here and started hammering,” claiming direct credit for Le Pen’s performance. Whatever you make of that claim, it tells you how embedded Bannon is in European nationalist politics at the precise moment Epstein is telling him to start pulling back from it.

And Bannon says: “Yes yes yes.”

The Same Morning

Later that same day, May 23, Epstein sent Bannon an Axios article about Trump and the China trade war, and then, at 12:32 PM, sent this

“who is going to negotiate the deal. ?? the country is in gridlock and for the benefit of the country i love so much ive agreed that with the cessation of all investigations . fed and state into me and my extended family I will step down. ....”

This message is written in Trump’s first-person voice. Epstein is scripting the words Trump would use to announce his resignation, and he is sending that script to the man he is coaching on how to position himself as Trump’s political successor.

The “price of the deal”, as Epstein has written it, is the cessation of all investigations, federal and state, into Trump and his “extended family.” Every investigation stops.

That would include the investigations flowing through the same Deutsche Bank compliance infrastructure where Epstein’s own accounts sat, because by May 2019, as I have documented in Parts 1 and 2, the investigations into Trump and the investigations into Epstein were entangled in the same financial architecture, reviewed by the same people, and were actively being considered for merger by SDNY prosecutors.

A deal that stopped every federal and state investigation into Trump and his family would stop every federal and state investigation into the Epstein financial network as well.

Bannon responded to the Axios article by asking “What time?” about a lunch, and later that night, after midnight on May 24, Epstein sent him two more messages.

The first: “really interesting modi meeting, he won with HUGE mandate. his guy said that no one in wash speaks to him however his main enemy is CHINA! and their proxy in the region pakistan. they will host the g20 in 22.. totally buys into your vision..”

The second: “you should also know that ana donaldson does not fall under the functional exemption (no privlege) for advice.. as she is not a senior advisor to..”

Annie Donaldson had been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee just three days earlier, on May 21, and her contemporaneous notes from the White House Counsel’s office were the backbone of the Mueller report’s obstruction findings.

The “functional exemption” is a term of art from the case law governing which White House staffers are covered by executive privilege: the exemption applies to senior advisors to the president, not to staffers who work for the White House Counsel. Donaldson was chief of staff to the White House Counsel, which means she falls outside the exemption and can be compelled to testify. That is a precise, legally specific piece of intelligence about the structural weakness of Trump’s privilege defense, and Epstein is sending it to Bannon alongside the resignation script.

Where would Epstein have gotten that analysis?

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The day before this message, May 21, he had a 5:30 PM appointment with Kathy Ruemmler, Barack Obama’s former White House Counsel, the person who administered executive privilege in the Obama White House and made exactly these determinations about which staffers were covered and which were not. I can’t prove she is the source of the legal analysis Epstein sent Bannon the following night, but the functional exemption question is literally the kind of issue she would have worked through many times, and the appointment was the day before.

Document: EFTA00495227

The day before that appointment, May 20, Epstein emailed Ruemmler at 5:38 AM: “You in NYC? If you can’t persuade them to be out front. Do we fall back to research and support- the pussy position.”

Ruemmler responded: “Yes, until Weds a.m. Perhaps, but is that helpful enough?”

Document: EFTA00494907

I don’t know who “them” is or what going “out front” would have meant. What the exchange says to me is that Epstein and Ruemmler are working through whether someone can be persuaded to make a public move on something.

The question of what “helpful enough” means in that sequence comes into focus when you understand what Epstein actually needed. He could not stop the Deutsche Bank records from being produced. The hearing had already been held and the ruling was two days away. He was inside those records, his accounts in the same compliance infrastructure as Trump’s, and SDNY was already discussing whether to merge the investigations.

If Congress got the records and the process moved slowly, threads would get pulled in every direction and eventually some of them would reach Epstein. He needed speed and he needed someone out front driving the public narrative from the DB papers directly at Trump fast enough to force the crisis and the deal. The deal was the whole point, the cessation of all investigations, the thing that protected both of them. Slow was death for Epstein, and the fallback position was too slow.

So, across those two days in May 2019, Epstein and Bannon were collaborating on political positioning timed to the Deutsche Bank subpoena. Epstein scripted Trump’s resignation terms in Trump’s own voice and sent that script to the man he was positioning as Trump’s successor. He provided Bannon with specific legal intelligence about the structural weakness of Trump’s executive privilege defense on the same night he briefed him on Modi and the anti-China alliance Bannon was building. And Ruemmler was meeting with Epstein and working through whether someone could be moved to go public on something in the days surrounding the Ramos ruling.

What I cannot prove yet is whether anyone on Trump’s side knew about any of this before Epstein was arrested. Bannon had been fired from the White House in August 2017 but remained connected to Trump’s world, still talking to Trump, still embedded in the network. I do know that Trump must have known the benefits to his situation if Epstein was to die before any of it could ever go anywhere.

Five Days Before…

Now, lets come back to August 15, 2019, the date Bannon told Epstein the Deutsche Bank crisis would be producing daily explosions.

July 6, 2019: Jeffrey Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport by SDNY prosecutors on federal sex trafficking charges. Forty-four days after Judge Ramos ordered Deutsche Bank to comply. At the precise moment the political operation he was building with Bannon would have been approaching its activation point. The plan that depended on speed had just run out of it.

One of the three people Epstein called the night of his arrest was Kathy Ruemmler.

July 8, 2019: Attorney General William Barr told reporters he was recused from the Epstein case because of a conflict involving a law firm he had previously joined. The next day, July 9, DOJ officials clarified that Barr was recused only from reviewing the 2008 Florida plea deal, not from the active SDNY prosecution, and a full recusal became a partial recusal in less than 24 hours. Barr’s father, Donald Barr, was headmaster at the Dalton School during the period Epstein was hired to teach there in 1974.

August 10, 2019: Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Thirty-five days after his arrest. Five days before the date Bannon had given him for the peak of the Deutsche Bank crisis. The two guards assigned to his unit had falsified their rounds logs. The surveillance cameras covering his tier were, as CBS News later established, positioned such that the approach to his cell was “almost entirely out of view.” His cellmate had been transferred out. He had been taken off suicide watch despite a previous attempt.

So just five days before Bannon’s date, Epstein was dead in federal custody. And the man whose presidency Epstein seemed to be trying to end using the Deutsche Bank records was still in the White House.

For Trump, Epstein alive and free and holding this plan was an existential threat. Epstein dead, before August 15, before the operation could activate, meant the plan died with him.

What Died With Him

So what actually happened to every investigation that could have mapped the financial architecture?

The Deutsche Bank subpoena was never fulfilled. Trump appealed, the Second Circuit affirmed the compliance order in December 2019, Trump petitioned the Supreme Court, which granted a stay the same day. In July 2020, the Supreme Court vacated the lower court orders and created a new, higher standard that effectively reset years of litigation.

After remand, the case entered eighteen months of settlement negotiations, and when Republicans won the House in 2022 they let the subpoenas expire entirely, with the case dismissed on January 31, 2023. Congress never received a single document. The records Epstein was counting on to force Trump’s resignation have never been made public.

One month after Epstein’s death, on September 16, 2019, SDNY prosecutor emails show attorneys discussing whether to merge the Epstein financial investigation with a pre-existing Kushner and Deutsche Bank investigation, referencing “the DB part of Epstein case (or the Epstein part of DB)” and recognizing that the Epstein and Kushner banking relationships were entangled in the same Deutsche Bank compliance infrastructure. That merger never happened, and there is no public record of who made that decision, when it was made, or what the reasoning was.

Three months after Epstein’s death, on November 19, 2019, Thomas Bowers was found dead at his Malibu residence, with the medical examiner ruling the death a suicide by hanging. Bowers had led Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Private Wealth Management division, the division where Rosemary Vrablic worked as Trump and Kushner’s personal banker, the division that opened more than forty accounts for Epstein in 2013, and the division where compliance officers had prepared suspicious activity reports on Trump and Kushner accounts that senior management blocked from being filed. According to investigative journalist Scott Stedman, federal investigators had been asking about Bowers and documents he might have possessed, and a source described him as “the gatekeeper for financial documents for the bank’s wealthiest customers.”

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and charged exclusively with sex trafficking conspiracy and perjury, with no money laundering charges, no wire fraud, no bank fraud, despite JPMorgan having processed $1.1 billion across 4,700 transactions for Epstein and Deutsche Bank having processed millions more. And despite the SDNY Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprise Unit being documented as involved in the co-conspirator investigation. A December 2025 ruling by Judge Paul Engelmayer revealed that the Maxwell grand juries “did not hear testimony from any firsthand witness to any event at issue,” meaning no victims, no eyewitnesses, no suspects, and no records custodians ever appeared before them. Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts and sentenced to 20 years. The financial architecture was never touched.

In February 2022, Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged in his cell at La Santé Prison in Paris. He was the French model scout who connected Epstein to the Ukrainian and Eastern European modeling agencies, who funded MC2 Model Management with Epstein's money, and who in 2016 was in secret negotiations with federal prosecutors and victims' attorneys to cooperate against Epstein before those talks collapsed. According to Wall Street Journal reporting on the released DOJ files, Epstein emailed Ruemmler on May 3, 2016 to warn her that Brunel was planning to walk into the U.S. Attorney's office the following week, and that one of Brunel's friends had asked for $3 million for Brunel to stay quiet. Whether that payment was ever made is not established in the documents, but Brunel did not cooperate, no investigation was opened, and Epstein remained free for three more years. Brunel died by hanging, the same way Epstein did, the same way Bowers did, and every person who could have explained how the recruitment pipeline, the financial flows, and the compliance infrastructure connected is dead.

In June 2020, Attorney General Barr fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who had received the 86-page co-conspirator memo in December 2019 and was overseeing both the Epstein investigation and the Giuliani investigation. Barr issued a press release saying Berman was “stepping down.” Berman publicly denied it and no reason was given. Berman told the House Judiciary Committee that “there were important investigations in the office that I wanted to see through to completion.”

In July 2025, the current Trump administration fired Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor on both the Epstein and Maxwell cases and the person most knowledgeable about the investigative files, with no reason given. The SDNY is now led by Jay Clayton, the man Barr tried to install when he fired Berman.

Who Is Blocking the Records Now

And now we arrive at the present, where the same financial records Epstein was going to use to force Trump’s resignation are being blocked by the people Trump has installed in every position that controls access to them.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has refused three times to release Suspicious Activity Reports documenting $1.08 billion in flagged wire transfers involving Epstein and associates. Senator Ron Wyden called Bessent “a willing participant in the Trump administration’s Epstein cover-up.” As I documented in Part 2 of this series, Bessent was identified as a client of the Ergo intelligence firm connected to Epstein’s corporate structure through Ehud Barak. He also chairs the CFIUS review of Jared Kushner’s $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts funded by the same Saudi Public Investment Fund that gave Kushner $2 billion six months after he left the White House, an investment the fund’s own advisory panel said was “unsatisfactory in all aspects.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee for testimony on April 14, 2026 about her handling of the Epstein files. The DOJ released over 3 million pages in January 2026, but exposed at least 43 victims’ full names, including more than two dozen minors, some appearing over 100 times alongside home addresses, while systematically redacting the names of perpetrators behind those same redaction bars. Attorneys for over 200 victims called it “the single most egregious violation of victim privacy in one day in United States history.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche personally blocked the DEA from providing Congress an unredacted copy of the “Operation Chain Reaction” memo, a 69-page investigation into Epstein and 14 co-conspirators for drug trafficking and money laundering that ran from 2010 and produced no charges.

In December 2020, Rosemary Vrablic resigned from Deutsche Bank after the bank launched an internal review of a 2013 real estate transaction between Vrablic and a company partly owned by Kushner.

And Donald Trump, who promised during his 2024 campaign to release all the Epstein files, has called his own supporters who press on the matter “weaklings” and “stupid and foolish Republicans,” saying “I don’t want their support anymore.” When Representative Jamie Raskin reviewed unredacted files in February 2026, he found a 2009 email from Trump’s own attorney confirming that Epstein was never asked to leave Mar-a-Lago, directly contradicting the story Trump has told for years. I personally sent that email to a few members of congress to look at.

I do not know whether Epstein was murdered or if he is actually dead. That is a whole separate investigation. What I can prove to anyone who can follow logic is a real and specific motive.

What we have here are records showing that in May 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was building a plan to force the president of the United States from office using Deutsche Bank records, that the plan was simultaneously a self-preservation operation because the resignation deal he scripted would stop every investigation including the ones that led to Epstein himself, that the plan required him alive and free and moving fast, and that he died in federal custody five days before the date his collaborator gave for the peak of the crisis.

On May 23, Epstein told Bannon that Trump would “threaten divulging secrets if he has to” and had “no limits.” In May 2019 that was a prediction, since then we have had the classified documents case, the intelligence briefings that Jared Kushner reportedly shared with Mohammed bin Salman, Trump telling Bob Woodward about a secret weapons system that “nobody has ever had in this country before,” and a pattern of treating national security information as a personal asset to be traded for protection and profit.

Every financial record that would expose the architecture connecting Trump to Epstein to Deutsche Bank to Kushner to the sovereign wealth channels is being blocked by people Trump appointed.

The proof is in the documents being withheld by people who benefit from withholding them. And every one of those people was installed by the person who benefited most from Epstein’s death.

So now we have no choice but to ask, and hopefully legally investigate a question I never thought I’d write. If this establishes a real and specific motive, why has this never been investigated? Could the President of the United States have a direct motive to order the Murder of Jeffrey Epstein to prevent the Deutsche Bank investigation from moving forward?

- Kait Justice