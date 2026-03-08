Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barnation Station's avatar
Barnation Station
Mar 8

What a fantastic explanation and easy to understand! Kudos! I applaud your dedication. Please keep going! This is what everyone needs to read to connect the difficult dots! Again, great work!!!much gratitude and respect! Trump has been doing this for years. Profiting off his position started in 1.0. Mnuchin did the same. So have those on both sides of the aisle. Again, thank you!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kait Justice and others
Karen Gerdes's avatar
Karen Gerdes
Mar 8

Stunning the level of corruption. I hope this doesn’t get lost in the avalanche of shit that is the Trump admin!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kait Justice
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kait Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture