President Trump in the Oval Office with Sec. Bessent and Howard Lutnick

A few days ago I published a piece about Scott Bessent and the gates he controls. I documented his role chairing the committee reviewing the Saudi acquisition of Electronic Arts while Jared Kushner holds equity in the deal, his three refusals of Senate requests for Epstein’s financial records, and his fund’s appearance as a client of Ehud Barak’s intelligence firm Ergo, the entity Epstein’s own lawyer designed to control where Epstein’s money went. If you have not read that piece, I would start there.

Today I want to go deeper, because the question I kept asking after I published was this: what does the paper trail look like underneath all of that? I wanted to find the documented financial reality that would explain why a man in Bessent’s position might have very concrete, personal, monetary reasons to slow-walk certain investigations and fast-track certain approvals. So I pulled his financial disclosure, the document every Cabinet official is legally required to file before taking office, and I spent a significant amount of time going through it line by line.

Before I get into the document itself, I want to explain what an OGE Form 278e actually is, because the name is not self-explanatory.

When someone is nominated to a senior government position, they are required to file this form with the Office of Government Ethics, and it serves as a complete financial map of who they are and what they own, covering every investment, every business interest, every source of income, and every debt. The theory behind requiring it very simple, the public deserves to know whether the people making decisions that affect millions of Americans have personal financial stakes in the outcomes of those decisions.

Then, if they do, the ethics agreement they sign as a condition of confirmation is supposed to require them to sell those assets, recuse themselves from relevant decisions, or both. Think of it as the government saying “before we hand you this much power, show us everything you own so we can make sure your personal finances do not influence your decisions.”

Bessent OGE Form 278e — cover page, signed 12/28/2024

Bessent Scott Final278 42.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The minimum disclosed value of his assets totals over $521 million. Because the form uses ranges capped at “over $50,000,000” rather than exact figures, analysts estimate his actual wealth at somewhere between $500 million and $700 million, and the true numbers are likely higher.

What the document shows is a man who arrived at the Treasury Department personally entangled with the very decisions his office was about to control.

The Goldman Sachs Problem

Let me start with the one that I think is most straightforward to explain. Bessent’s financial disclosure shows a Goldman Sachs margin account with a balance exceeding $50,000,000, incurred in 2024, the year before he was confirmed, carrying a preferential interest rate of SOFR plus 0.51 percent, with an “on demand” repayment term that means Goldman can call the loan whenever they choose.

For those of us who do not come a world where we would understand any of that, this is a quick breakdown. This is a loan from your broker where you put up assets you already own as collateral and borrow money against them, so Goldman holds your assets as security and can demand repayment immediately or sell your assets to cover what you owe if the value of those assets drops too low. At $50 million with an on-demand repayment structure, Goldman had significant ongoing leverage over Bessent’s personal financial position from the moment he took office.

Scott Bessent disclosed a debt of over $50 million to Goldman Sachs when he was confirmed as Treasury Secretary, and there is no public record confirming that debt has since been repaid.

Here is why that matters specifically, Goldman Sachs is the sole financial advisor to Electronic Arts in the $55 billion Saudi Arabia acquisition that Bessent’s CFIUS committee is reviewing. CFIUS is the federal committee that decides whether foreign acquisitions of American companies pose national security risks, and Bessent chairs it. Goldman’s fee for the EA transaction, according to EA’s SEC filing, is $110 million, structured as $10 million upfront and $100 million paid at closing, and because the deal has not yet closed, that $100 million has not been collected. The decision about whether Goldman ever collects that $100 million runs through the committee chaired by the man who disclosed a $50 million debt to Goldman when he took office.

What should have happened here sees fairly straightforward. Standard ethics practice requires a Cabinet official to recuse themselves from any decision in which their personal financial interests are entangled. If you owe your bank $50 million and that bank stands to collect $100 million the moment you sign off on a deal, you step back and let someone without that conflict make the decision, because that is the rule the ethics system exists to enforce.

EA SEC proxy filing — Goldman fee disclosure

Electronic Arts was being acquired by a consortium of three buyers: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the private equity giant Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, the investment firm run by Jared Kushner. This same EA proxy filing also reveals that Goldman earned $24.3 million from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over the two years prior to the deal, and $154 million from Silver Lake, over the same period. The bank holding Bessent’s personal debt was previously or currently financially connected with every major party at the table, standing to collect the largest single transaction fee in its history the moment this deal clears federal review.

The conflict is documented and feels significant but there is no public record showing that Bessent has ever recused himself from the EA review based on his personal financial relationship with the bank advising it.

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

The China Currency Bet

The second thing the disclosure shows is three separate open positions in USD/CNH currency pairs held through Bessent’s investment fund, Key Square Partners, totaling over $52 million minimum. USD/CNH is a financial instrument that bets on the relative value of the US dollar versus the Chinese yuan.

Here is what that means in plain terms. If you hold a position betting that the dollar will strengthen against the yuan, you profit when the yuan weakens, which typically happens when US-China trade relations deteriorate and China’s economy comes under pressure. If you are betting the other way, you profit when the yuan strengthens, which tends to happen when trade relations improve. Either way, you have a direct financial stake in the outcomes of trade negotiations and tariff policy decisions between the United States and China, meaning your personal bank account moves based on what happens in those negotiations. That is literally the kind of entanglement the ethics system is designed to eliminate before a person takes office or is making decisions.

Bessent OGE Form 278e — Key Square USD/CNH positions

Scott Bessent was confirmed on January 27, 2025. On February 21, 2025, he called Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressing what a Treasury press release described as “serious concerns” about Chinese trade practices. Over the following weeks, through a retaliatory back-and-forth, tariffs on Chinese goods reached 145 percent. In May 2025, Bessent personally led the US delegation at trade talks in Geneva that produced the deal bringing those tariffs back down for 90 days.

His ethics agreement stated that the Key Square China positions would be wound down by March 31, 2025, and there is no public documentation confirming they were actually closed by that date, which matters because the Geneva talks that produced the tariff de-escalation happened in May 2025, six weeks after the stated wind-down deadline. If those positions were still open while Bessent was leading the negotiations that moved Chinese currency markets, he would have had a personal financial stake in the outcome of the very talks he was conducting on behalf of the United States government.

On April 22, 2025, Bessent spoke at a closed-door JP Morgan event and told the room that tariff de-escalation with China would come “in the very near future.” but the remarks were not public. The S&P 500 rose nearly three percent after they leaked, and Senator Elizabeth Warren formally demanded to know whether Bessent had shared nonpublic trade policy information with Wall Street executives while those same trade policies were moving markets. The concern she was raising is a serious one: if Bessent told a room full of investors something was about to happen before the public knew, those investors could trade on that information, which is the kind of thing that triggers securities investigations.

What I have is what seems to be a still unanswered question from a United States senator about whether the people in that room were given advance information that the public was not.

The Investment Nobody Can Look At

This next part is where it starts to get strange to me, and I want to walk through it slowly.

Bessent’s disclosure lists an investment called the Aperion Feeder Fund, specifically a sub-fund called re:Mind Capital Fund ONE, with a value between $250,001 and $500,000. Under the column where you are supposed to describe the underlying assets, the disclosure contains a notation: the underlying assets are not disclosed due to a preexisting confidentiality agreement.

As far as I understand it, Bessent disclosed an investment on his federal ethics form and then said, in effect, that he was not going to tell the government what the investment was in because he had a private agreement not to. The entire point of the ethics form is to create transparency about what a Cabinet official owns, and a private confidentiality agreement with a fund does not legally override that obligation, which is why ethics attorneys who have reviewed this publicly have questioned whether OGE should have accepted this notation rather than demanding full disclosure.

The entity is confirmed through SEC filings with Christian Angermayer listed as a Director. Angermayer manages approximately $7 billion in assets across investments in psychedelic medicine, brain-computer interfaces, cryptocurrency, and biotech. What Bessent’s specific slice of that fund is actually invested in remains unknown to the public, to Congress, and quite possibly to the oversight office itself.

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

Angermayer is also the chairman of Cambrian Biopharma, which Bessent disclosed separately as another personal holding. When Bessent initially signed his ethics agreement, he pledged to divest Cambrian Biopharma, and then he amended the agreement to keep it. He also kept a stake in the Presight RV Co-Invest Fund, part of Angermayer’s Presight Capital venture arm, meaning two of the three investments Bessent asked to keep after originally promising to sell are connected to the same Angermayer network. Does this pattern matter? I can’t say yet.

Here is where it gets interesting to me. Peter Thiel is a strategic anchor investor in Angermayer’s Elevat3 fund. Thiel Capital holds an advisory board seat at Presight Capital, another Angermayer vehicle. So what we have is a Treasury Secretary holding a shielded investment inside a network whose flagship funds count one of the most powerful figures in this administration as a strategic partner and board presence, with the underlying assets hidden behind a confidentiality agreement that he was legally permitted to carry into office.

I don’t have a record connecting Thiel directly to the specific re:Mind sub-fund that Bessent holds but this is the architecture around it, and I think the architecture is worth understanding.

The Soybean Farmer

This last piece has a paper trail that runs all the way to North Dakota county deed records.

Bessent’s financial disclosure included a holding called High Plains Acres LLP, a limited partnership that owns 5,662 acres of North Dakota farmland, with an estimated value between $5 million and $25 million and annual rental income between $100,001 and $1,000,000 generated through a revenue-sharing agreement tied directly to the price of corn and soybeans. The disclosure was unambiguous about what kind of income this was: it rose and fell with crop prices, and that detail matters enormously for what comes next.

His ethics agreement required him to divest this holding within 90 days of his January 27, 2025 confirmation, which is the standard rule because you disclose what you own, you agree to sell what creates conflicts, and you sell it promptly so there is no period during which you are making policy decisions with a personal financial stake in the outcome.

That deadline passed on April 27, 2025, with no divestiture. On May 5, 2025, Bessent filed his initial certification and checked “No” on the question asking whether he had completed his divestitures on time. The next day, he told the House Appropriations Committee, “I am a farmer.”

On July 9, 2025, the Campaign Legal Center filed a formal complaint with the Office of Government Ethics. On August 11, 2025, the OGE sent a formal letter to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Crapo stating that Bessent “has failed to timely comply with certain terms of the ethics agreement.”

What was happening at Treasury during this same period? Bessent was leading bilateral trade negotiations with China. Approximately two-thirds of North Dakota’s soybean production is exported to China and Southeast Asian markets, meaning that when tariffs go up, soybean prices fall because Chinese buyers stop purchasing American soybeans, and when trade deals are struck, soybean prices rise. Bessent was setting soybean policy while holding an asset whose income was legally described in his own disclosure as tied to soybean prices. The ethics rules exist exactly to prevent this situation, because the whole point of the divestiture requirement is that you should not be in the room making the decision if you personally profit from one outcome over another.

On October 26, 2025, Bessent told ABC’s Martha Raddatz from Kuala Lumpur: “In case you don’t know it, I’m actually a soybean farmer. So, I have felt this pain, too.” That same day on CBS, he promised soybean farmers would be “extremely happy” with the China deal that was coming. On October 30, 2025, China committed to purchasing 12 million metric tons of soybeans, and soybean prices rose significantly in the weeks that followed. Bessent was still holding the farmland when all of this happened, still a soybean farmer in his own words, while he was the one making the deal.

On December 7, 2025, Bessent told CBS’s Margaret Brennan: “I actually just divested it this week.”

The deed recordings finally appeared in six North Dakota county offices on December 15, 2025, the last day of his extended deadline.

But here is the detail I want to make sure you see. The buyer was Scott Bradford, Bessent’s longtime friend and former roommate at Yale University, acting through a newly formed entity called Glacial Ridge LLP. The sale price was approximately $12.4 million, or about $2,300 per acre. Average cropland values in East Central North Dakota in 2025 ran roughly $3,400 per acre, suggesting a market value of approximately $19 million. Bessent sold farmland whose value he had helped increase, on the last possible day of his extended ethics deadline, to his college roommate, for roughly $6.9 million below market value. A below-market sale to a personal friend raises its own questions, because it can be a way of transferring value while technically completing a required divestiture on paper.

The Campaign Legal Center’s Kedric Payne called it “an outright violation of ethics rules” and described the overall pattern as “a breeding ground for corruption.” Former OGE official Virginia Canter stated that in any other administration, failure to comply with a binding ethics agreement would be cause for removal.

As of today, no public confirmation exists that the Treasury Inspector General formally opened an investigation in response to the multiple complaints filed. No OGE compliance certification has been publicly posted confirming that Bessent has completed all of his required divestitures that I found and the Goldman Sachs margin account balance is not documented as having been repaid anywhere.

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

Why the Records Stay Hidden

I want to take a moment to explain something about the legal landscape here as far as I understand it, because I think it is important for understanding why these records have not been released despite years of public pressure.

At the end of 2025, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the Department of Justice to release its unclassified Epstein documents within 30 days, covering FBI investigative files, court records, witness interviews, and prosecution materials. That law forced some disclosure, and it was a real step. But here is what it does not cover, and this is the part that matters for everything I have been sharing.

The records that Senator Wyden has been trying to obtain are held by the Treasury Department under a separate legal framework from the DOJ’s investigative files. They are Suspicious Activity Reports, financial intelligence filed by banks when they identify transactions that concern them. These records map Epstein’s actual money flows, the institutions that processed them, and the individuals connected to them. Wyden’s office has said those records detail at least $1.5 billion in transactions tied to Epstein’s network. The Epstein Files Transparency Act does not touch a single one of those records.

That is exactly why Wyden introduced a separate bill called the Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act, which would specifically compel the Treasury Secretary to provide all Epstein Suspicious Activity Reports, the banks that filed them, the individuals flagged in those reports, and the total dollar amounts involved. On March 5, 2026, a Senate Republican blocked that bill from advancing.

That is the same day that Senators Warren and Kim’s deadline for Bessent to respond about the UAE purchase of the president’s crypto company expired without a public response. The financial records that would show who paid for Epstein’s operation and who benefited from it remain inside the building run by the man who managed a fund that was a client of the intelligence firm Epstein’s lawyer helped built to manage where Epstein’s money went. It all seems like a well structured design to protect the people it was built around.

That is a documented architecture of conflicts that positioned the person controlling the access, the records, and the regulatory gates to have personal financial stakes in how each of those gates swung. And the same office managing all of those conflicts is the one refusing to release the Epstein financial records that Senator Wyden’s staff reviewed and called alarming.

The questions that remain are the ones nobody in power wants to answer. What else is in the Epstein financial records that Wyden’s staff called alarming? What does the Angermayer fund investment actually hold? Was the Goldman margin account considered when the EA CFIUS review was assigned? Did the China currency positions close before or after the Geneva talks? And what happens now that the March 5 deadline for Bessent to respond to the Senate Banking Committee about the UAE purchase of the president’s crypto company passed on the same day a Senate Republican blocked the bill that would have forced him to produce Epstein’s financial records?

Share this with people who need to see it. The only thing that has consistently moved these investigations forward is an informed public that refuses to look away, thank you!

- Kait Justice