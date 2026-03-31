Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Kait Justice
6d

Thank you all! Please feel free to dig on any of these threads! You know I will be and I will be doing some FOIA requests!

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KPB's avatar
KPB
6d

Kait, this info frightens me and I’m glad you’re waking me up to the depths of the global corruption.

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