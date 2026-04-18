Jared Kushner stands among Saudi officials as Donald Trump talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Days ago, Jared Kushner sat in a conference room in Islamabad for twenty-one hours while the United States tried to negotiate a ceasefire with Iran. His fund holds $6.16 billion, ninety-nine percent of it from foreign governments whose oil revenues increase with every week the war continues.

Scott Bessent managed over $25 billion as chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management while Ergo, Ehud Barak’s private intelligence consultancy, was inviting Bessent personally to intimate dinners with the former Prime Minister of Israel and researching Saudi currency restructuring ideas for what Ergo’s own records describe only as a client codenamed “Sterling.”

By June 2015, a Soros employee working directly with Bessent had been added to Ergo’s distribution list with Ehud Barak’s personal written approval. Bessent now chairs the government committee that decides whether foreign purchases of American companies pose a national security threat, has refused three separate Senate requests to release $1.08 billion in Epstein financial records, and was on the phone with the Vice President during those same Islamabad talks. The ceasefire expires April 22.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and natural gas through a narrow channel between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, and with it closed by Operation Epic Fury five weeks ago, the only functional oil supply chain for the world’s largest energy importer runs through Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea, bypassing the dollar-denominated Hormuz route entirely.

Every barrel Iran cannot sell is a barrel Saudi Arabia sells at $107 instead of $65. Chinese tankers were turned back from the strait, and China needs Saudi oil delivered through routes that avoid it, which means the bilateral Saudi-China energy relationship operating outside American banking is not a proposal anymore. It is the reality, right now, because of this war.

In June 2016, Jeffrey Epstein wrote to the Saudi Royal Court that the kingdom was “held hostage by the US banking system” and proposed exactly this, a Saudi-China financial axis outside dollar clearing. And even though we are told he has been dead for seven years, the architecture he designed seems to be running.

So, after all of the investigating I’ve done, I can’t help but ask myself a few questions. What if the financial architecture currently moving Saudi sovereign wealth into American companies, building an investment corridor between the Gulf states and Israel, and positioning a president’s son-in-law as the indispensable broker of a new Middle Eastern economic order was not designed by any of the people currently operating it?

What if the blueprint for all of it, the specific structures, the specific mechanisms, the specific argument for why Saudi Arabia needed to escape the Western banking system and anchor itself at the center of a new global financial order, was drawn up in the summer of 2016 by Jeffrey Epstein, writing emails to the senior adviser of the Saudi Crown Prince?

And what if, when Epstein died in a federal jail cell three years after those emails were written, the whole plan kept moving, changing hands so smoothly that the people now operating it are collecting management fees from the same sovereign wealth fund Epstein had asked to see the organizational chart of?

In 2016, this appears to be exactly what was happening. I found the emails from Epstein to the Saudi Royal Court outlining exactly how to restructure the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth outside the Western banking system. These emails span fourteen months and they describe things that every American should understand because this is the stuff we never expected to happen, at least not in our lifetimes. Things like an oil-backed currency proposal, a sharia-compliant digital currency connected to the founders of Bitcoin, a $100 billion China option deal, a U.S. Treasury bond swap, and a plan for keeping every piece of it outside American regulatory reach.

Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport on July 6, 2019, and we are told he was dead in federal custody 35 days later, but had this plan already moved past the point where his absence could interrupt it? There is a document that may answer that question.

We are going to start with a single email.

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

The Access Map: Summer 2010

Before any of this could be designed, someone had to build the access. What I found in the archive is that this may have happened, at least in part, in six weeks in the summer of 2010, and to me feels impossible to explain as coincidence.

In late July of that year, Epstein’s network was probing five separate channels to Gulf sovereign wealth at the same time, all running through the same hub. There was a banking channel through the Barclays executive who had personally managed Qatar’s trust during the 2008 financial crisis and was later charged with fraud over the same arrangement.

There was an institutional sovereign wealth channel through Tom Barrack, whose Colony Capital had just purchased Miramax with Qatar’s national investment fund and who was simultaneously managing Kushner’s distressed debt on 666 Fifth Avenue. There was a private equity channel through Leon Black, whose Apollo Global Management would later receive $350 million from Qatar’s fund and who paid Epstein $158 million in fees.

EFTA00895389

There was a foreign intelligence channel through Tom Pritzker, the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels, who sent Epstein written character assessments of foreign leaders. And there was a diplomatic channel through Terje Rod-Larsen, the United Nations diplomat who brokered the Oslo Accords and who would resign from the International Peace Institute in 2017 after it was reported he received $130,000 from Epstein.

Running underneath all five of these channels was the leverage architecture.

Nicole Junkermann appears 3,475 times in the Epstein files. She co-founded Infront Sports and Media in 2002, a company built on the wreckage of FIFA’s previous media rights operation after it collapsed in a bribery scandal, with Philippe Blatter, the nephew of FIFA’s longtime president Sepp Blatter, as CEO. FIFA awarded Infront the broadcasting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments, the same two tournaments whose bidding process was being secretly fed to the FBI by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, through the same FBI agent who later received the Trump-Russia dossier. She later co-invested in Carbyne alongside Ehud Barak, the Israeli surveillance company founded by veterans of Unit 8200, Israel’s elite signals intelligence unit. In 2017, she married into Italy’s largest private petroleum dynasty.

Back in 2010, Junkermann arrived in Mykonos and split with her boyfriend. Her first message to Epstein the next morning asked whether he had told Tom Barrack about the breakup. When Epstein said no, she reported that her Italian banker had told her Barrack was “known to be sensible to beautiful woman.” She was building a vulnerability profile on a target from a source inside Italian finance before any introduction had been made.

EFTA02419981

By September, Barrack had written Epstein about a crisis involving a woman and the two had committed a mutual protection compact to writing. By October, Pritzker was sending foreign leader assessments, and the line in his report that I keep coming back to is this one: “Davutoglu (Turkey) and HBJ (Qatar) are friends.” Virginia Giuffre testified under oath that Pritzker sexually abused her through Epstein’s network. He resigned from Hyatt in February 2026.

EFTA00753321

Tom Barrack is now the United States Ambassador to Turkey.

Is that friendship between Turkey’s foreign minister and Qatar’s prime minister, catalogued in a character assessment sent to Epstein in October 2010, the reason Kushner’s fund exists?

Tom Barrack's firm Colony Capital held the distressed debt on Kushner's 666 Fifth Avenue from 2007, which means Kushner's financial survival was already in Barrack's hands before the summer of 2010 began.

In January 2012, Barrack brought HBJ, Qatar's former Prime Minister and the man who controlled the Qatar Investment Authority, to view Epstein's 71st Street townhouse. HBJ purchased a $47 million property directly across the street from the building the FBI later found comprehensively surveilled with hidden cameras. Barrack also told reporters that he personally directed HBJ toward 666 Fifth Avenue as an investment target.

When Saudi Arabia launched the blockade of Qatar in June 2017, Turkey protected Qatar’s sovereignty, likely at least in part because of the friendship Pritzker had documented in October 2010. Qatar’s capital survived intact which enabled Brookfield Asset Management, backed by significant Qatari investment, to step in with the 99-year lease that rescued 666 Fifth Avenue, in a transaction Senator Wyden’s investigation found was structured deceptively. That same Qatari capital later flowed directly into Affinity Partners, the fund Kushner launched nineteen days after leaving the White House.

The reason I think Barrack could be a part of the transfer mechanism rather than just a name in the story is that by the end of 2010, he owed Epstein mutual protection that had been documented in email, and he held Kushner’s financial survival in his hands through the Colony Capital debt.

When Epstein needed a bridge for the Saudi Royal Court to the incoming Trump administration on election night 2016, he named Barrack as point person.

What Epstein Was

On November 10, 2016, two days after the election and three days after the meeting, Epstein sent Aziza Alahmadi, the aide to Raafat at the Royal Court, a formal pitch addressed to “His Excellency.” The position he offered was “Financial Confidant,” with zero compensation for the first year and biweekly access. His proposed scope of oversight was the Public Investment Fund, the central bank, and the royal purse. He wrote that he was “neither political. or military or spooky,” which is the sort of denial that only gets written when all three possibilities are live. Spooky is also a work often used in intelligence to indicate someone could be a spy.

Six days later, he wrote back to Aziza to confirm the acceptance. “MBS asked that i see the details of the proposed economic development area. legal structure, residency permits etc. With regard the ministers he wanted me to coordinate with, for a first very preliminary overview.” He requested the organizational charts of three entities, the PIF, the Economic Development Council, and the Central Bank, along with the top thirty personnel in each, their strategic goals, and their vulnerabilities. He wrote: “we will be proposing new legal structures.”

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

EFTA01061505

What this describes is the production of organizational charts, strategic goals, and vulnerabilities for the three sovereign institutions that control the financial life of the Kingdom. Those are not exactly the categories a financial analyst needs, but they ARE the categories an intelligence analyst needs

And the single email that I keep coming back to is the one that explains how Epstein was able to get himself into that position in the first place. Because the meeting at the Royal Court did not happen by accident.

The Blueprint: Summer 2016

On June 1, 2016, Epstein drafted an email to himself as preparation for an email to Raafat Alsabbagh at the Royal Court. The first page and a half is technology futurism, a kind of credibility wrapper written in the language of Silicon Valley panel discussions, electric cars and AI and 3D printing and solar energy. And then, he writes: “Raafat, the biggest change however will be in the world of money.”

Epstein tells Raafat that Vision 2030 is “bold” and “laudatory” but that its financial methods are “somewhat last century.” He warns that raising conventional bonds is “not thoughtful” and that “the market views it as a sign of weakness.” He proposes, instead, that Saudi Arabia create a complementary currency backed by its own oil. And then, in the sentence that reframes everything for me, he writes:

“At the moment Saudi like the rest of the world is held hostage by the US banking system. dollar reserves dollar based accounting etc.”

This is June of 2016 and Donald Trump has not yet been nominated. Jared Kushner is a real estate heir running a distressed office tower on Fifth Avenue while Mohammed bin Salman is a deputy crown prince whose elevation to Crown Prince is still a year away. And here we have a post 2008 conviction Epstein drafting a pitch to rewrite the global monetary order.

Two and a half months later, on August 15, 2016, he forwarded the expanded blueprint to Terje Rod-Larsen, the former United Nations Special Envoy who had brokered the Oslo Accords. Rod-Larsen was, at that point, the president of the International Peace Institute, funded partly through an Epstein foundation. The blueprint is the document that describes parallel currencies, oil-backed sovereign instruments, and a Saudi-China-Russia financial axis outside U.S. dollar clearing. It describes Saudi Arabia as a sovereign that should not submit to the regulatory and disclosure requirements of public markets. It proposes an internal currency modeled on the IMF Special Drawing Rights. And it warns that “wall street and consultants look upon this opportunity as taking a cow to slaughter.”

One day later, on August 16, 2016, Epstein wrote to Aziza and copied Raafat with a specific piece of advice. “have aramco borrow the money, not the kingdom.” He recommended against sovereign bond issuance and argued for routing everything through the oil company instead. Aziza wrote back: “I like your opinion,,, Shall we have a call to discuss the agenda, agenda should reflect your opinion.”

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

EFTA00820990

The Royal Court intermediary was incorporating Epstein’s financial analysis into the briefing materials for the Crown Prince. Then, in March of 2018, a year and a half after this exchange, when Saudi Arabia finally issued its international bond offering, it issued the bond through Saudi Aramco rather than through the Kingdom. The instrument that financed the transition was the exact vehicle Epstein had named.

On August 25, 2016, Aziza wrote back to say she was arranging a Skype call. “I will work for arrange a Skype with Him.” The “Him” was capitalized and the email had copied Rod-Larsen. Epstein attached a Bloomberg article naming Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others as lead managers on Saudi Arabia’s first international bond sale, and he wrote in all capital letters: “AS I PREDICTED, SAUDI NEEDS TO BE APART FROM QATAR AND KUWAIT. IT IS BEING PUT IN THE SAME PILE.”

On September 10, 2016, the day before the fifteenth anniversary of September 11, Epstein turned his attention to American politics. The House had passed JASTA, the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, the day before. The bill exposed Saudi Arabia to civil litigation from 9/11 victims’ families. Epstein wrote to Aziza and Rod-Larsen with an analysis of the vote that reads less like financial advice and more like political counsel.

EFTA00819060

“It is the social media that controls votes. not the PODESTA lobbying firm which is soooo old school.” He identified the Podesta Group, registered as a Saudi foreign agent and run by the brother of the chairman of the Clinton campaign, as obsolete. He wrote that:

“YOUNG people need to be brought on board. NOT the dinosaurs of the last century. ie 1990s.”

Two months later Trump won. The next year Jared Kushner, thirty-six years old, with no foreign policy experience and no government background, took over the Saudi relationship, communicated with MBS through WhatsApp rather than traditional methods, and bypassed every lobbying firm in Washington that had traditionally brokered Saudi influence.

Whether Epstein specifically recommended Kushner is not in any email I have found. Whether the Saudis read his September 10 memo and acted on it is also not specifically documented as far as I have found so far.

What is documented is that Epstein described exactly the kind of young, digitally native, politically connected operative the Saudi Royal Court would need, two months before the American people elected a president whose son-in-law matched that description exactly. The question the evidence raises is how the Royal Court arrived at precisely the profile Epstein had drawn, in precisely the administration that took power precisely when he had said it would be necessary.

The Currency, the Cryptocurrency, and the Bond Term Sheet

On October 13, 2016, Epstein wrote to Raafat and Aziza with what he called “the two more radical ideas.” The first was a new regional currency for internal use among Muslim nations, which he proposed to call the sharia. The second was a digital currency modeled on Bitcoin, a sharia-compliant cryptocurrency. And then he wrote something I don’t know if I should take at face value or assume he meant people deeply involved rather than actual founders.

“Ive spoken to some of the founders of bitcoin who are very excited.”

EFTA02446989

Epstein’s documented cryptocurrency connections across the Epstein files and DOJ releases include a 2014 investment of roughly half a million dollars in Blockstream’s seed round, through Kyara Investments III, which he co-owned with Joi Ito. Blockstream was co-founded by Adam Back, the inventor of Hashcash, the proof-of-work system that Bitcoin is built on. Back is the person most frequently identified by cryptocurrency researchers as a plausible candidate for Satoshi Nakamoto. Epstein invited Back and Blockstream co-founder Austin Hill to his island in April of 2014. He told the Bitcoin developer Amir Taaki that he had just had “Andy Back” there.

On October 18, 2016, Epstein received and forwarded to Raafat and Aziza a confidential term sheet for Saudi Arabia’s first international sovereign bond offering. The offering totaled $17.5 billion and ten banks were on the offering as lead managers, including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Bank was a lead manager on this offering. Deutsche Bank also held, at that moment, 98.2 percent of Epstein’s liquid assets, roughly $225.8 million. The same Deutsche Bank compliance infrastructure that reviewed Epstein’s transactions reviewed Trump’s and Kushner’s. And now the same Deutsche Bank was structuring the sovereign debt of the country whose Crown Prince Epstein was advising, and the confidential term sheet for that offering was in Epstein’s email on the day the books opened.

Which bank was the source?

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

The Meeting at the Royal Court

On November 1, 2016, six days before the American presidential election, Epstein’s staff began coordinating his flight to Riyadh. The email chain is titled with logistical language and the body is explicit about the purpose. “Jeffrey has been asked to visit His Royal Highness: HRH: PRINCE mohammed bin salman. HE: Raafat alsabbagh.”

EFTA00438310

Someone on Epstein’s staff walked into the Saudi consulate to obtain the visa, which means that a formal visa application for a registered sex offender, traveling on invitation of the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, sits in Saudi consular records and potentially in State Department records to this day. The business contact listed in the visa paperwork was, in his own assistant’s words, the “Royal court, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadah.”

The meeting happened on November 7, 2016. I know this because Epstein wrote to MBS a year later and said, “November 7 will mark one year since you and I met and laughed.”

CBS News, reporting in 2019 on what they could piece together about this period, called the Riyadh trip a “mystery” and said that “what Epstein was doing to be honored with that gift is currently a mystery.” The documents we now have answer that mystery. The gift, the Bedouin tent, the passport listing a Saudi residence, the photographs on Epstein’s walls, all of it was the standard credentialing the Royal Court issues to a man it has just retained as its principal financial adviser on the restructuring of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth.

The Confidant, the Letter, and the Yacht

I have already walked through the November 10, 2016 pitch and the November 16, 2016 acceptance. The sequence completes with a single document nearly a year later, and it is the document I would hand to a reader who only had time to look at one piece of paper from this entire investigation.

On October 16, 2017, Epstein wrote directly to MBS, who was by then the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The letter ran through Aziza to the Crown Prince himself. It contained every thread of the earlier architecture in one document. It repeated the advice about keeping Saudi Aramco off the New York Stock Exchange because of JASTA exposure. It restated the argument about the US banking system and then it proposed the single most sophisticated financial idea in the entire corpus.

“you could sell china an option to buy an interest for 100 billion dollars.”

He followed that with the parallel idea in the email layer above, which was to exchange Saudi sovereign instruments for the U.S. Treasury bonds that China already held on its balance sheet. “It would avoid the criticism of oil in yuan.” And he closed with the sharia-compliant digital currency proposal one more time.

Epstein says: “You invited me on your boat, but I don’t like boats. :)” which tells me, according to the smiley face, that this was a personal relationship.

It also contains the financial terms of the arrangement, in the same plain language. “I do not want any money from you or the kingdom.” This is the intelligence embedding model, which is documented across every historical analysis of the Israeli, Soviet, British, and American services. An asset who refuses compensation is an asset whose loyalty is assumed to be ideological, which is the model that produces the most durable relationships. The Robert Maxwell model, if you will. The model Epstein’s father-of-the-operation, Robert Maxwell, had already proven out through the Mirror Group pension theft.

Eighteen days after Epstein saved this letter, he also saved a news article to his files that reported two things in sequence. The first was that PetroChina and Sinopec, the two Chinese state oil companies, were prepared to pay exactly $100 billion for a 5 percent stake in Saudi Aramco. That number matches the number Epstein had proposed eighteen days earlier. The second was that the estimated cost of NEOM, MBS’s flagship Vision 2030 megacity on the Gulf of Aqaba, was $500 billion, and that the project was designed to integrate with China’s Belt and Road.

The $100 billion number appears a third time in this architecture, in the public infrastructure proposal for the Ben Gurion Canal, which I am going to come back to.

The Handoff

Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport on July 6, 2019. He had been planning another visit to MBS, which is documented in the month before his arrest. We are told he died in federal custody on August 10, 2019, under circumstances that thirty-five months of reporting have not resolved. The formal Saudi architecture he had designed, accepted, and populated was, on that morning, orphaned. Or was it?

Eighteen months later, on January 20, 2021, Donald Trump left the White House and took a set of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago. The 40-count indictment later filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith described these documents as covering United States nuclear programs, foreign nuclear capabilities, foreign military attacks, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies, plans for possible retaliation, communications with foreign leaders, and White House daily foreign intelligence briefings.

The prosecutors’ own progress memo described them as “pertinent to his business interests” and “commingled with documents created after Trump left office.” A classified Pentagon document regarding a possible attack on Iran was among them. It is the document Trump discussed on the audio recording at Bedminster in July of 2021, the recording in which he said, “This was him. They presented me this. This was the Defense Department. See as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t. But this is still a secret.”

One day after Trump left office, Jared Kushner launched Affinity Partners in Miami.

Six months later, on June 30, 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund committed $2 billion to Kushner’s fund. The PIF’s own advisory screening panel had written in its committee minutes that the Affinity operation was “unsatisfactory in all aspects,” that the management team was inexperienced, and that the proposed management fees were excessive. MBS personally overrode the panel. By the end of 2024, the PIF commitment had grown to $4.8 billion. The United Arab Emirates, through Lunate, and Qatar, through the Qatar Investment Authority, added $1.5 billion more. As of early 2026, Affinity Partners holds approximately $5 billion in committed capital, ninety-nine percent of it from foreign governments.

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

Kushner has collected $157 million in management fees with $87 million of that has come from Saudi Arabia. The return on investment for his limited partners, to date, is zero. Senator Ron Wyden’s conclusion in the Senate Finance Committee report was that Affinity “may not be motivated by commercial considerations, but rather by the opportunity for foreign governments to pay members of the Trump family.”

This is the point in the piece where I want to stop and lay the two things I have been describing next to each other, because the match is truly impossible to ignore.

The position Epstein had proposed for himself in November of 2016 was a Financial Confidant with biweekly access to the Crown Prince, with zero compensation for the first year, and with the Prince to decide payment thereafter.

The position Kushner operates is a direct WhatsApp relationship with the Crown Prince, with $2 billion committed by the Prince over the objections of his own panel, at a fee the Prince approved personally. The mission Epstein described was an investment corridor connecting Saudi wealth to global markets. The mission statement Affinity Partners publishes is building an investment corridor between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The constituency Epstein had identified was young, digitally native, not the dinosaurs of the 1990s. The operator who took the role was thirty-six years old, communicated through WhatsApp, and bypassed every lobbying firm in Washington. The legal architecture Epstein had proposed was new legal structures for economic development zones. The legal architecture Kushner has proposed is the Board of Peace for Gaza reconstruction.

The Qatar Pillar

What I have not yet told you about is the third pillar, which is Qatar, and which is the pillar that makes the Abraham Accords and the Gaza reconstruction plan read as Epstein’s design rather than Kushner’s.

On July 27, 2017, in the middle of the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar, Epstein wrote a note to a Qatari royal. The blockade had begun on June 5 of that year and Kushner had been publicly supportive of it. Turkey had deployed troops to protect Qatar, which is at least in part because of the Davutoglu-HBJ friendship Tom Pritzker had noted in his October 2010 email.

Then, in the middle of that diplomatic crisis, Epstein wrote: “if the people would allow your country to recognize israel, could be interesting to discuss.” He named Narendra Modi’s July 2017 visit to Israel as his model. And then, in the same email, he proposed that “our first gift will be to pay for the electric for Gaza.”

Two years later, Jared Kushner announced the Abraham Accords as his own framework, the idea that Arab states could normalize relations with Israel as a path to economic integration. Five months ago, at Davos in January of 2026, he presented the Board of Peace plan for Gaza reconstruction, which includes a new port, a new airport, and a freight rail network, and which leads with infrastructure investment as its first gesture. The framework and the first gesture are both in an email written by a man who we are told has been dead for seven years.

In October of 2017, in the same window as the one-year letter to MBS, Epstein wrote to the Saudi Royal Court again, this time about China. “you could sell china an option to buy an interest for 100 billion dollars.” Eighteen days later he saved an article to his files reporting that PetroChina and Sinopec were prepared to pay exactly that amount for a 5 percent stake in Saudi Aramco which I have already explained. I mentioned that the article also described NEOM as a $500 billion megacity on the Gulf of Aqaba designed to integrate with China’s Belt and Road but I didn't get to explain why that 100 billion matters when it comes to something called the Ben Gurion Canal, the waterway that would connect NEOM’s Red Sea coast to the Mediterranean through or routed around Gaza. The same number appears three times, in three different contexts, and they all describe the same corridor.

The Canal

The Ben Gurion Canal is a proposal that has been on maps since the 1960s. It is a 160-mile waterway that would connect the Red Sea to the Mediterranean through the Negev Desert, starting at Eilat on the Gulf of Aqaba and reaching the Mediterranean near Ashkelon, passing around the Gaza Strip. The estimated cost is $100 billion. The canal is proposed to have two-way navigation, be deeper than the Suez, and capable of accommodating the world’s largest tankers. It would be a direct competitor to the Suez Canal, under Israeli control.

The Suez Canal generates $9 to 10 billion annually for Egypt and handles roughly 12 percent of global trade.

NEOM sits on the Gulf of Aqaba which is the same body of water where the Ben Gurion Canal would begin at Eilat. The Saudi end of this waterway is NEOM, which means that the $500 billion megacity MBS has made the signature project of his reign is the terminus of a maritime corridor whose Israeli end is the Mediterranean coast around Gaza.

Kushner’s Affinity Partners holds 15 percent of Shlomo Group, which owns Israel Shipyards, the largest shipyard in Israel and the only private port, located in Haifa Bay. Shlomo Group also owns Afcon, which produces electromagnetic systems and defense electronics. The New York Times reported the relationship in a single sentence: “Kushner’s business partner in the car-leasing firm is part owner of Israel’s only domestic builder of warships.” Port infrastructure and shipbuilding capacity are the essential inputs to any canal project, which means Kushner’s fund is invested in the physical infrastructure at the Israeli end of the corridor its mission statement names.

The question this arrangement raises is what function does the destruction of Gaza serve in the financial architecture? The canal route passes around the Gaza Strip while The Board of Peace plan provides the framework and the political justification for reconstruction. And the investment corridor Kushner has described, in his own stated mission, is the literal, physical corridor the Ben Gurion Canal would create between Saudi sovereign wealth and Israeli maritime control.

I do not have the document that proves the destruction of Gaza was intended to clear the route for the canal but we damn sure have documented financial architecture that would incentivize it. The alignment of financial interests, territorial control, and infrastructure planning is circumstantial but precise enough that I do not understand how it could be coincidental.

The War

Operation Epic Fury began on March 1, 2026. U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran opened with a targeting plan whose structure, based on the military disclosures, matches the classified attack plan Trump retained at Mar-a-Lago. The Strait of Hormuz closed within the first week, oil hit $107 a barrel, more than 18 million barrels per day went offline, and Iran struck Ras Tanura, Prince Sultan Airbase, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Kuwait, Qatar’s LNG facilities, the UAE’s Fujairah oil terminal, Bahrain, Jordan, and Israel.

Every element of this war seems to serve the architecture that was designed in 2016.

Iran cannot sell roughly 3.2 million barrels per day while the sanctions and blockade persist. Saudi Arabia is the only country with the spare capacity to replace that volume at scale, which means every barrel Iran cannot sell is a barrel Saudi Arabia sells at $107 instead of $65. Then, tens of billions in additional Saudi revenue flow directly into the PIF, and the PIF funds Affinity Partners. Which of course, Affinity Partners collects its management fees from the PIF, so the price spike produced by the war becomes the revenue that becomes the fee that becomes the transfer into an American president’s son-in-law’s account.

With Hormuz closed, Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, which moves oil from the Eastern Province to the Red Sea port at Yanbu, becomes the only functional alternative route. Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE lack equivalent infrastructure. Saudi Arabia becomes the indispensable supplier the moment the strait goes dark. And when the Iranian Navy turned back COSCO-owned Chinese tankers, the conditions Epstein had proposed in October of 2017 became the operational reality. China needs Saudi oil delivered through non-Hormuz routes, priced outside dollar clearing, through a bilateral relationship the war has made necessary.

So did the people with advance knowledge of when and how this war would happen position investments to benefit from these specific outcomes? The attack plan Trump showed to book writers in July of 2021 would tell anyone who read it which Iranian production would survive the strike and which would be destroyed. That knowledge is worth the price difference across every affected barrel for the entire duration of the disruption.

The Suppression

Every mechanism of accountability that could connect the architecture to the intelligence has been captured.

Scott Bessent now chairs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which is the body that reviews foreign acquisitions of American companies for national security implications. CFIUS is currently reviewing the $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Silver Lake, with Affinity Partners holding a 5 percent stake. And he is the same man who has refused three separate Senate Finance Committee requests to release $1.08 billion in Epstein-related suspicious activity reports.

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

Kash Patel, at the FBI, has fired the Counterintelligence Division agents who built the classified documents case against Trump. Many of them had Iranian counterintelligence expertise, which is the exact expertise that would connect the attack plan to the war. In the Driscoll lawsuit, one of the fired agents has alleged that Patel told him directly that he “had to fire the people his superiors told him to fire.” Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General, who ran Trump’s defense against the classified documents case, has boasted at CPAC that not a single agent involved in Trump’s prosecution remains at the bureau.

Blanche also, on March 18, 2026, personally blocked the DEA from providing Senator Wyden an unredacted copy of the Operation Chain Reaction memo, the 2010-era investigation targeting Epstein and fourteen co-conspirators for drug trafficking and money laundering. The memo is unclassified and he DEA administrator was reportedly prepared to comply but Blanche intervened and denied the intervention on social media.

And then there is Judge Aileen Cannon, who blocked both volumes of the Smith report on January 7, 2025, before the government could even respond. She sat on fully briefed motions for nine months, until the 11th Circuit found “undue delay.” before, on February 23, 2026, permanently sealed Volume 2 after the 11th Circuit had assumed jurisdiction. Her husband Josh Lorence worked as chief operating officer at BurgerFi, founded by John Rosatti, identified across four decades of FBI informant reports as a member of the Colombo crime family.

Her financial disclosures omit her husband’s name entirely and her property records are sealed under Florida statute. She failed to disclose a May 2023 Federalist Society banquet with 11th Circuit Chief Judge William Pryor, who has subsequently dismissed more than a thousand misconduct complaints against her.

Cannon is reported to be on shortlists for the Supreme Court.

Volume 2 of the Smith report is the document that would show whether the classified documents Trump retained were connected to the sovereign wealth pipeline now operating through Kushner. Prosecutors described them as “pertinent to his business interests.” and Susie Wiles, who is now the White House Chief of Staff, was identified as a witness.

American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute have cases pending before a three-judge panel. Yale Law School’s MFIA Clinic has filed an amicus brief arguing that Cannon violated settled law by sealing the report after losing jurisdiction. The Knight Institute has argued divestiture, the First Amendment, common law right of access, and FOIA.

That appeal is the door that has not yet been locked, and whether it stays open long enough to reach Volume 2 is the question the next few months will answer.

The Questions That Remain

Now, when it’s all laid out like this, how can we look away? We have some question we need answers to, here are just a few.

Did the Smith investigation connect the classified documents to the Saudi sovereign wealth pipeline operating through Kushner?

Was the PIF’s $2 billion commitment to Affinity Partners discussed before or after Trump left office with classified documents?

Did anyone with access to the classified attack plan on Iran position investments to profit from Operation Epic Fury?

Is the Board of Peace and the Gaza reconstruction framework connected to the Ben Gurion Canal infrastructure project?

Why did MBS override his own screening panel to invest $2 billion with a fund his own advisors called “unsatisfactory in all aspects”?

Why are the same institutional mechanisms that could expose the Epstein-Saudi financial pipeline being simultaneously captured or neutralized?

Why was Cannon assigned the classified documents case in the same jurisdiction where the organized crime networks overlapping with the Epstein investigation operate?

AND WHAT THE HELL IS IN VOLUME 2?

I am going to keep asking. The 11th Circuit panel has the capacity to force the answer to the last one, and the answer to the last one is the answer that unlocks the rest. The investigation continues, which is the honest description of where we are, and which is also the sentence I have been ending these pieces with for more than a year now, because it is the only sentence that is true.

- Kait Justice

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

This piece builds on my Barr Family Architecture investigation and my Shadow Bank series.

Sources

Islamabad talks, April 11-12, 2026 https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-iran-talks-in-pakistan-end-after-21-hours-with-no-deal-us-negotiators-leave/ https://time.com/article/2026/04/11/strait-of-hormuz-iran-peace-talks/

Affinity Partners, PIF $2 billion, screening panel objections, $157M/$87M fees https://www.finance.senate.gov/chairmans-news/wyden-probes-kushner-firm-payments-from-gulf-states-potential-fara-loophole https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/chairman_wyden_to_affinity_partnerspdf.pdf https://www.finance.senate.gov/chairmans-news/wyden-investigation-of-kushner-firm-continues-new-letter-outlines-affinity-partners-fee-structure-lack-of-return-to-investors-questionable-deals-with-foreign-governments

Affinity growth to $4.8B and 2026 fundraising https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/jared-kushners-peace-envoy-role-collides-39-billion-fundraising-push-middle-east-amid-iran-war-1788458

Bessent refusing Treasury Epstein records, $1.08B / 4,725 wire transfers, PETRA https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/letter_from_senator_wyden_to_secretary_bessent_on_epstein_documentspdf.pdf https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/new-wyden-bill-would-force-treasury-to-turn-over-epstein-files https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/senate-republican-blocks-wyden-bill-mandating-treasury-hand-over-epstein-bank-records https://www.americanbanker.com/news/senator-probes-treasury-on-epsteins-banking-relationships

Cannon sealing Volume 2, 11th Circuit undue delay, February 23, 2026 permanent seal https://americanoversight.org/appeals-court-presses-judge-aileen-cannon-to-release-jack-smith-report-volume-two/ https://americanoversight.org/american-oversight-condemns-judge-cannons-order-permanently-blocking-release-of-volume-ii-of-jack-smith-report/ https://knightcolumbia.org/cases/united-states-v-trump-et-al https://law.yale.edu/yls-today/news/clinic-urges-11th-circuit-unseal-special-counsel-jack-smiths-report https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/feb/23/aileen-cannon-rules-jack-smith-report-release-would-manifest/

Cannon undisclosed May 2023 Scalia Forum banquet with Pryor https://www.propublica.org/article/judge-aileen-cannon-trump-documents-case-travel-disclosures

Pryor’s May 2024 order on 1,000+ misconduct complaints https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/31/trump-classified-documents-aileen-cannon-complaints.html https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/03/politics/cannon-orchestrated-complaints-trump/index.html

Electronic Arts acquisition, PIF / Silver Lake / Affinity, CFIUS https://cepr.net/publications/jared-kushners-great-ea-swindle/

Trump classified documents indictment https://www.justice.gov/storage/US_v_Trump-Nauta-De_Oliveira_23-80101.pdf