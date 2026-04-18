Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Kyra DeBlaker-Gebhard's avatar
Kyra DeBlaker-Gebhard
11h

Holy sh*t! Protect Kait at all costs!

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Kirby Heard's avatar
Kirby Heard
11h

Yes, yes, he did, and Jared is deeply involved. 😢

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