EPSTEIN UPDATE! with Cliff Schecter, Ellie Leonard & Kait Justice

I got to chat with Ellie Leonard (The Panicked Writer) and Cliff Schecter (Blue Amp) for the first episode of what we are planning to make a weekly thing.

Ellie told us more about the Sarah Kellen deposition, who was one of Epstein’s long time assistants, and she is naming names, including hairstylist Frederick Fakai, former Miami Mayor Philip Levine, and fashion photographer Patrick de Marchelier. She also said something I had never quite put together before about how the entire trafficking operation changed after 2008.

I previewed what I was working on with the Kushner Sazan Island piece and honestly I was struggling to finish it when we went live because I kept finding more connections. The Albanian prime minister’s special decree, the military declassification that happened the same month, how all of it traces back through the Epstein files to the Saudi sovereign wealth corridor and the Abraham Accords. There is zero chance Ivanka just discovered that island from a yacht.

Ellie shared about the Leon Black piece she published that morning and the survivor journal from the January document release that describes things that seem like nobody could have coordinated with the other lawsuits. Black is expected to give a deposition at the end of June.

Cliff has something none of us have, which is firsthand experience inside these institutions. He went to Horace Mann during the decades long abuse scandal, was asked to interview for the CIA as an undergrad, and has stories about how these cultures produce and protect the predatory behavior we keep seeing. We also got into the five PR firms Epstein hired to scrub his search results, the age of consent laws that still protect predators in 32 states, and what we can actually do about that right now.

- Kait Justice