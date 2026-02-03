Artwork from redacted source: EFTA01652467 - Depicts what appears to be Jes Staley with JP Morgan Chase money on the bed.

The Jes Staley “Snow White” emails have been public since the Virgin Islands lawsuit against JPMorgan. We have known since 2023 that Staley wrote “Say hi to Snow White” and when Epstein asked “what character would you like next,” Staley selected “Beauty and the Beast.” Court filings noted these emails corresponded to payments Epstein made from his JPMorgan account.

What we did not have until the January 2026 House Oversight Committee document release was the email that explains what “Snow White” actually meant.

When I read it, I had to stop and sit with what I was looking at because this shit is actually very hard to read. These women had dreams and were misled and abused.

In June 2010, Epstein sent a woman a message telling her to get a Snow White costume from a store for photos he claimed were for a Brett Ratner film.

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This is the same director whose name appears in Epstein files, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2017 and he is the same director who just made his Hollywood comeback directing the Melania Trump documentary that Amazon paid $40 million for and released January 30, 2026, despite it receiving a 1.3 out of 10 rating on IMDB and a 10% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes while critics call it propaganda.

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Brett Ratner was planning a Snow White film project at the time. This woman appears to have been doing casting work for acting roles. She likely thought this was a legitimate opportunity.

Three weeks later, someone reported to Epstein that “the snow white was f..ed twice as soon as she put her costume))”

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That same day, Jes Staley asked what character he wanted next and selected “Beauty and the Beast.”

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It truly appears that a woman or girl was tricked into buying a costume using a Hollywood director’s name as bait, exploited, and referred to only by the character name, while a JPMorgan executive selected his next victim.

Court filings note these emails “allegedly corresponded with Epstein’s payments to the same young woman from his JPMorgan account.” The bank Staley worked for was processing the payment for the exploitation Staley was participating in.

The prosecutors knew in May 2008 that Epstein said he doesn’t care about age and gave him a plea deal anyway

This email makes me furious every time I read it.

On May 29, 2008, prosecutor Anna Marie Villafana sent an email to her supervisors. The subject line is just “Epstein.” This email was sent during the Non-Prosecution Agreement negotiations. The negotiations that would result in Epstein serving just 13 months in county jail with 12-hour daily work release.

Here is what she wrote:

“Well, [witness name redacted] has just interviewed a girl who was 14 or 15 when she first went to epstein’s house who reports that epstein told her that he had sex with [another victim’s name redacted] (probably would have been 15 or 16 when this conversation occurred.) The girl also reports that she told epstein her true age and epstein told her that he doesn’t care about age.“

The prosecutors had testimony from a 14-15 year old victim that Epstein told her he was having sex with other 15-16 year old girls when this victim told Epstein her true age, he explicitly said “he doesn’t care about age.”

This was testimony they had in hand in May 2008 while they were actively negotiating the terms of the Non-Prosecution Agreement.

The email continues and it gets worse:

“I am sure that you remember [victim name]. She was the person whom we initially classified as a victim until epstein’s attorneys complained.”

They reclassified a victim when Epstein’s defense attorneys objected. This is how the victim count got minimized from over 40 girls down to the handful mentioned in the plea agreement. The defense complained so the prosecutors removed victims from the count.

Then the email ends with this:

“I know that epstein’s people will, no doubt, continue to tell the dag [Deputy Attorney General] and others that epstein didn’t know about the girls’ ages so I thought you should know.”

The prosecutors knew Epstein’s legal team was lying to the Deputy Attorney General and they knew they had direct testimony proving Epstein explicitly said “he doesn’t care about age.” It seems they knew the defense was misrepresenting the facts to higher-level DOJ officials and they let it happen. They proceeded with a plea deal that gave Epstein immunity and required no admission of guilt while not even informing the victims.

The BBB girls email and the international recruitment pipeline

Now let me show you something else I found that I think matters a lot. On September 23, 2014, someone sent Epstein a message about Staley’s schedule:

“Jes is asking if he could come see you at 6pm tonight instead of 6:30 as he has a conf call he must be on at 7pm. You have Barbro and BBB girls at 5:30.”

Epstein replied:

“yes, but tell him about the girls I can step out for ten miniutes if he needs privacy”

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So who were the BBB girls? That is what I wanted to know when I read this email. The answer is in another email from July 19, 2017. A woman named Barbro Ehnbom sent Epstein banking information for a wire transfer. The email begins:

“Dear Jeffrey, Huge thanks for giving BBB another chance!!”

Then she writes:

“We have 200 quite fantastic young women including a minister, an ambassador-Lisa! a professor -your Anna!-a princess-Sofia! and the other 196 are doing pretty good as well...lots of young girls in Sweden now dream of joining BBB...we really build something unique and worthwhile!”

She provides wire transfer details for BBB AB, a Swedish entity. She signs off: “TACK sweetheart for continuing believing in BBB!”

The international recruitment extended beyond Sweden. Jean-Luc Brunel ran MC2 modeling agency, which served as another pipeline.

Virginia Giuffre described Brunel’s recruitment methods in her memoir:

“He would procure them mostly from Clubs in South America and the Former Soviet Republic. Filling their heads with fairytales of America and large amounts of money, he would promise them all of the finer things in life.”

The recruitment network extended from France to Ukraine to Sweden to South America. The FBI witness testified she was instructed to send photos to Brunel for his modeling agency. The system was international, systematic, and well-documented in these emails.

JPMorgan processed the payments while their executive participated

Here is what makes the Staley emails particularly damning, he was running the private banking division at JPMorgan that was processing all of Epstein’s financial transactions.

JPMorgan opened at least 134 accounts for Epstein and his entities from 1998 to 2013. The bank processed over $1.1 billion across 4,700 transactions. Internal compliance officers flagged suspicious activity as early as 2002. By 2003, Epstein had become the private banking division’s top revenue generator, bringing in over $8 million in fees annually.

The bank processed wire transfers to Ghislaine Maxwell totaling over $30 million, with $7.4 million specifically for a Sikorsky helicopter used to transport girls to his private island. JPMorgan facilitated at least $9 million in direct transfers to women and girls according to court filings. Banking records show routine cash withdrawals of $40,000 to $80,000 multiple times per month.

Staley exchanged approximately 1,200 emails with Epstein from his official JPMorgan email account between 2008 and 2012. In November 2009, while Epstein was still incarcerated in Florida serving his 13-month sentence, Staley emailed from Epstein’s private island:

“Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.”

The relationship only ended in 2013 after mounting internal pressure and Staley’s departure from JPMorgan. Even then, another JPMorgan banker continued meeting with Epstein through 2017, visiting his Manhattan residence 13 times. After Epstein’s arrest and death in 2019, JPMorgan retroactively filed suspicious activity reports on the years of transactions they had been processing all along.

JPMorgan paid $290 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from victims and $75 million to settle with the U.S. Virgin Islands. The combined $365 million in penalties represented less than 1% of JPMorgan’s annual profits.

No bank executive faced criminal charges. Staley received a lifetime ban from senior financial roles in the UK and a £1.1 million fine after regulators found his testimony “lacked credibility.” He settled with JPMorgan on confidential sealed terms. That is the extent of the consequences he has faced.

The FBI witness who provided 11 pages of testimony in November 2019 agreed to additional interviews. Those interviews do not appear to have happened. Her testimony could have been used to charge assistants, schedulers, recruiters, and customers. Instead the investigation ended with Epstein’s death.

I am not asking for something unprecedented here. I am asking for the Department of Justice to do what these documents help to prove they should have done in 2019. Charge Jes Staley with sex trafficking under 18 U.S.C. § 1591. Charge the assistants who scheduled appointments with conspiracy under 18 U.S.C. § 1594. Use the evidence that already exists in publicly released government documents to prosecute the people who participated in this trafficking operation.

Virginia Giuffre was called a liar. The other victims who testified to Palm Beach Police were called liars but what the documents also help to prove is that the system chose to protect the perpetrators instead of believing the victims.

That is what these January 2025 documents show. The question now is what we do about it.

- Kait Justice

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All documents referenced are from the January 2025 House Oversight Committee release and are cited with their EFTA document numbers throughout this investigation.