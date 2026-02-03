Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Elizabeth Bohannon's avatar
Elizabeth Bohannon
Feb 3Edited

I am so full of rage. We must put collective pressure on…who? to get these investigations going. I cannot imagine how this ends, but refuse to believe it ends with collective amnesia. Thank you, Kait.

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California Jonathan's avatar
California Jonathan
Feb 3

Thank you 🙏🏼 Kait, for investing your time in articulating the connections between the key players in this nefarious web of corruption, lies and deception‼️ Your question is certainly valid (what are we going to do about it?) and I am hoping that you can attract enough attention to these crimes so that a tipping point is reached wherein we can make the jump from speculation to indictment and prosecution. Sadly, without witness testimony and corroborating evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, I fear that this opportunity will slip away. I really hope and pray that more victims will come forward now that the political climate is changing and then we will have a better chance of identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators in public which, until now, seemed completely impossible. Thanks again for your excellent hard work and leadership on this whole project‼️🙏🏼👏🏼😅👍🏼

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