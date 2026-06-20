Good morning, I’m on the couch with my coffee and my laptop, and the little one woke up to follow me down but fell back asleep on my lap, so I have a quiet minute before the day gets loud. I’m going to start doing this every Saturday, a short catch-up on what I found this week and how it connects to everything else I’ve been digging into. It can be a lot to take in, especially over time and the press keeps reporting these as separate stories but I keep finding the same names and the same money underneath all of them.

So what do a golden statue at a Florida golf course, a stretch of Albanian coastline, and a cryptocurrency you have never bought have in common? The same handful of people and the same pool of money run through all three. Let me show you.

The golden statue and the stablecoin

Heather Ashley and I published a piece this week that follows the money from Brock Pierce through Jeffrey Epstein's circle, into Tether, Howard Lutnick's Cantor Fitzgerald, and back out the other end as returns for the president's family through World Liberty Financial. If you read one thing from this week, make it this one.

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If you have not been following the Howard Lutnick thread, we need to catch you up. I searched the Epstein files for the Commerce Secretary’s name and turned up financial conflicts that no one asked him about at his confirmation hearing. I have since learned members of congress HAVE opened an investigation into some of this, but I am not sure the progress.

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Then I found the deal itself, a business arrangement Epstein controlled between Prince Andrew and Lutnick’s firm, and the same setup appears to be running now through Jared Kushner.

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The Albanian island

The other piece this week is about Jared Kushner’s Albanian coastline deal. It seems that the same stretch of Adriatic geography was already being discussed by Epstein years before Ivanka ever posted about it. In the files I found Nat Rothschild, Gulf money, Israeli political interests, and development plans for the Balkans. She wrote about it like she had wandered onto something untouched and beautiful but there seems to be more to the story about who was already interested in that coastline and why.

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This is part of the Kushner investigation I have been building for months. What I keep finding is that the plans Epstein was emailing about in 2016, to pull Saudi sovereign wealth out of the Western banking system and restructure it through new channels, look an awful lot like what Kushner is running right now. With the same money moving through different hands toward the same places, from a rescued Manhattan tower to a Gaza reconstruction board to an Albanian coastline. Here are the pieces to catch up, in the order I would read them.

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And if you want to understand why the financial records that would connect all of this have stayed sealed, the Treasury Secretary is where that answer lives.

The cryptocurrency you have never bought

This is the part that reaches your own money. A stablecoin is sold to you as the boring, safe corner of crypto, a coin that is supposed to be worth exactly one dollar and never move. Money runs through it quietly and comes out the other side as wealth for the same handful of names I keep writing about. The golden statue piece is the clearest entry into how that works that I have written, and it ties straight back to the Lutnick and Kushner threads above, which is the whole point. Maybe a statue at a golf course, an island in the Adriatic, and the dollar in your pocket were never three stories, maybe they were one.

You can do this too

One of the things I believe most deeply is that this kind of work is not reserved for people with credentials, press badges or degrees. I am the perfect example of that. I taught myself everything I know about reading documents and following money. If I can do it, so can you, and your own community almost certainly has a story that nobody with a platform is telling.

I built a toolkit and planner for exactly that, a practical guide to finding the records, reading the documents, following the money, and making what you find matter, whether you ever publish a word or not.

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How to Investigate Your Own Community the Kait Justice Way Kait Justice · Mar 20 The question I get more than any other is some version of the same thing. How do you actually do this? Where do the documents come from, and how do you know what you are looking at when you open a government filing and the language seems designed to make your eyes slide right off your face? How do you do any of this when you have a full life and maybe f… Read full story

And if you want to know who I am and how I got here, I published my own story this month, too. I am still so overwhelmed by the response to it. I can’t wait to share more.

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The Girl They Tried to Bury Came Back With a Shovel: How I Became Kait Justice Kait Justice · Jun 1 As children I think we all believe that what we go through on a daily basis is normal. We see how different our friends’ homes are from our own, and we notice things, but for whatever reason we can’t imagine that everyone else isn’t dealing with the same challenges we are. I grew up learning early on that everyone had to work a job they hated, that ever… Read full story

- Kait Justice