Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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BF's avatar
BF
10h

Good morning - we had another Juneteenth, more words, awaiting pivotal action … https://substack.com/profile/92755196-bf/note/c-279715787?r=1j82d8&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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Karen4Humanity's avatar
Karen4Humanity
9h

love this ! great idea for weekly re-cap.

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