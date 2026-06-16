Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Mo Khan's avatar
Mo Khan
6h

Excellent article as usual. Great to have such a talented reporter on Substack and glad I am a paid subscriber. Keep it up! The republic needs many more like you 😄👏👏

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JustAnAverageDude's avatar
JustAnAverageDude
6h

That picture with the red circle around that guy…Rob Schneider from “Waterboy”?

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