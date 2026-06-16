Circulating photo from the ribbon cutting ceremony of the 22ft tall golden Trump statue.

It seems that a group of very rich and powerful people figured out a way to get regular Americans to hand over real dollars in exchange for digital tokens that the rich people control. The rich people invest those real dollars in government bonds that earn interest every day, and they keep all the interest for themselves while the regular people get nothing except a promise that their token is still worth a dollar. The same rich people can also freeze those tokens at any time, locking regular people out of their own money with no warning and no way to get it back.

The Trump family runs one of these operations and keeps 75 percent of the money it makes. Naturally, Trump signed the law that governs how it works. Bo Hines, who helped to write that law as Executive Director of the Crypto Council, quit and went to work for Tether, the biggest of these “token companies”, just ten days later.

Now let’s follow the money because all those billions in government bonds have to be kept somewhere, and that “somewhere” is a Wall Street firm called Cantor Fitzgerald. It was run for years by Howard Lutnick, the man who is now Trump’s Commerce Secretary, before stepping down and turning it over to his children.

So the person helping oversee how these companies get treated by the government is the same person whose firm holds the money for the biggest one of them. Everyone in this loop is being paid by everyone else in the loop, and the same handful of people are writing the rules for one another.

Somehow everything I research seems to tie back to Epstein and sure enough, this was no different. The man who cut the ribbon on that golden statue, Brock Pierce, is one of the people who co-founded Tether, so I went looking for him in the Epstein files. And there he was, seven years ago, Pierce was backing a small crypto bank in Puerto Rico called Medici, and Jeffrey Epstein was right in the middle of it.

Epstein had been talking to the people building the bank. One of the founders, a man named Ed Boyle, emailed him an introduction and reminded him that the two of them had argued before about the fees on cross-border payments, so they already knew each other. When they asked Epstein to hop on a video call to look at the bank, he did, and he came with questions, wanting to know whether the compliance vendors were real and whether the man fronting the whole thing, someone calling himself a prince of the Medici dynasty, was actually putting in money or just lending his famous name. Then Epstein seems to have found out the prince was a fraud, and it looks like he walked. Seven weeks later, Epstein was arrested and five weeks after that he was dead. But what really stuck with me was that just weeks after Epstein was gone, Pierce gave $100,000 to Trump.

The small bank Epstein was courted to put money into, the one he passed on when the prince appeared to be a fraud never became what they intended, but in September 2024 the Trump family launched World Liberty Financial with nearly the same model. It operates outside traditional banking regulation, holds Treasury reserves, serves crypto companies and wealthy clients, carries no FDIC insurance, and keeps 75 percent of the revenue for the Trump family.

In March 2025 they launched their own stablecoin, a kind of digital dollar called USD1. By the time I was writing this, USD1 had over $4.7 billion of real people’s money behind it. The law that made it all legal, the GENIUS Act, was signed by Trump in July 2025, drafted by Bo Hines, who as I mentioned, went straight to Tether’s payroll when he resigned. It also feels worth saying again that the firm that holds the billions in government bonds backing the whole thing is Cantor Fitzgerald, now run by the Commerce Secretary’s sons.

And Pierce, who co-founded Tether and backed the small Puerto Rico bank that Epstein was asked to invest in, was standing in the Florida sun cutting the ribbon on a golden statue paid for by people who lost 95 percent of their money on a meme coin named $PATRIOT. That is what is happening to your money, let me explain.

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What is a Meme Coin?

A meme coin called $PATRIOT paid for the 22-foot golden statue of Donald Trump at his Doral golf course in Florida, this is how it works. Somebody creates a digital token, gives it a catchy name, and the only way it is ever worth anything is if enough people buy it after the creators do. There is no company behind it, no product, no building you could walk into, nothing real holding it up. The whole value comes from people buying in early and hoping that people who buy in later push the price up high enough for the early ones to cash out.

So who got left holding it? The people who bought $PATRIOT on a wave of patriotic feeling watched it lose more than 95 percent of its value from its peak. They funded a golden statue for a billionaire and got almost nothing back.

So who is behind the coin? One of them is Dustin Stockton, a Republican who was investigated by federal agents over his work on “We Build The Wall,” the same fundraising effort where Steve Bannon pleaded guilty to defrauding donors.

So What Is a Stablecoin and Why Should You Care?

A stablecoin is not the same as Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency. A stablecoin is a digital token that is supposed to be worth exactly one dollar, all the time. The way they make that promise is that when you hand a company one real dollar, they give you one token, and they tell you that whenever you want your dollar back you can turn the token in and get it. What they don’t explain as clearly is that in the meantime, the company takes your dollar, and everyone else’s dollars, and parks the whole pile in safe investments like US Treasury bonds that earn interest every single day, and you do not see a penny of that interest because the company keeps all of it.

So picture ten million people each handing over a dollar, which leaves the company sitting on ten million dollars in government bonds quietly earning interest for itself, while those same ten million people hold tokens that are only worth something for as long as the company actually has the money to pay everyone back. The biggest one of these companies is the one I mentioned called Tether. It’s holding over $130 billion in Treasury bonds right now, which means the interest on a pile that size came to roughly $13 billion in profit in 2024 alone. Every cent of that went to Tether while the people holding the tokens got nothing but the promise that their dollar was still a dollar.

Now picture Donald Trump and his family launching their own stablecoin. They call it USD1, and it runs on the same model, where you give them a dollar, they give you a token, and they invest your dollar in Treasuries and keep the interest. The Trump family holds 75 percent of the revenue from that operation. As of right now, USD1 has over $4.7 billion in circulation. The interest on that is generating hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the Trump family. Money that comes from ordinary people who deposited real dollars in exchange for digital tokens, while Trump signs the laws that govern how stablecoins operate.

They Can Freeze Your Money and There Is Nothing You Can Do About It

Here is the part that should worry you, the company that issues the stablecoin can freeze your tokens, locking you out of your own money with the push of a button. You cannot call a branch manager and you cannot file a complaint with the FDIC, because stablecoins do not have FDIC insurance and they operate outside the traditional banking system entirely.

When you put money in a regular bank, the federal government guarantees that if the bank fails you get your money back up to $250,000, but when you put money into a stablecoin nobody guarantees anything, and the only promise you have is from the same company that can freeze you out whenever it decides to, and this has already happened.

In April 2026, World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto operation, put up $5 billion of its own tokens as collateral on a lending platform called Dolomite and borrowed about $75 million against them, including $65 million of its own USD1.

That borrowing drained so much of the available money from the platform that the pool effectively ran dry, and ordinary people who had parked their funds there could no longer pull them back out. The crypto researcher Molly White, who runs a site called Citation Needed, counted the affected accounts in the hundreds of thousands. Whatever the exact number, those people had become, as the publication Disruption Banking put it, “involuntary lenders to the World Liberty treasury.” The Trump family operation borrowed against its own tokens, and regular people’s savings were the collateral that got stuck. Weeks later the loan was still mostly unpaid, and those people were still locked out.

And then it happened again, literally this month, in June 2026. There is a company called HTX, one of the big online marketplaces where people buy and sell crypto, and a lot of regular people kept their USD1 tokens there. World Liberty Financial reached in and froze the tokens connected to HTX, with no warning and no real explanation, and said only that it was a sanctions matter. HTX was so alarmed that within two days it stopped dealing in USD1 altogether and swapped its users’ frozen tokens for a different stablecoin just to get them out of the Trump family’s reach.

This was at least the second time the Trump operation had hit that button. The first was in September 2025, when it froze the personal account of a man named Justin Sun after he moved his own tokens around in a way the company did not like. None of this is hidden, well technically, because USD1’s own fine print says plainly that the company can shut off access to anyone’s tokens, freeze them for as long as it wants, and block any payment in or out. The power to lock you out of your money is a real and working button, and it has already been pushed, more than once.

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Jeffrey Epstein: May 2019

Remember Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm that holds Tether’s billions? Before any of that, in May 2019 when it was still run by Howard Lutnick, Trump’s current Commerce Secretary, he opened his Manhattan penthouse and hosted a $5 million fundraiser for Donald Trump. Epstein even joked about coming out to wave to him because they were actually neighbors.

On May 19, 2019, someone sent Epstein a full writeup of Medici Bank, because by then he was already in the conversation and they wanted him in the deal. It is an extraordinary document to read now, because it lays out the entire plan in plain numbers, a budget totaling $1,185,000, with $11,000 for identity-check software, $175,000 for the banking platform, $300,000 for a New York office with developers and compliance staff, another $150,000 for a San Juan office, $25,000 for the anti-money-laundering screening service, and so on down to the rent.

Two details jumped out about this. The bank held a special Puerto Rico license that came with no FDIC insurance and, in the intermediary’s own words, “no obligation to disclose assets and beneficial owners”, meaning nobody had to say who actually owned the money moving through it. It listed Kyle Bass, the well-known hedge fund manager, as a $200,000 investor, and mentioned that Binance, the giant crypto exchange that would years later move $2 billion through the Trump family’s USD1, was putting $5 million into a competing crypto bank in Malta.

The person kept pushing Epstein to call Brock Pierce directly: “If I were you, I would give a call to Brock Pierce to ask questions. He did not answer my past 3 pings.” Pierce who co-founded Tether had also co-founded the payments company whose technology and team became Medici Bank, and he had personally introduced the two co-founders to each other back in the summer of 2018.

And then the whole thing fell apart it seems. An Italian family office contact warned that Lorenzo’s Medici lineage was invented, that the real Medici family of Florence died out in 1737. They warned this Lorenzo was born in Catanzaro and appears in no register of European nobility.

In the same exchange the person said: “Hi Jeffrey. It’s clear you don’t want to invest in the bank. it’s sad.”

From what I can tell, this same person had a second job alongside the crypto work. She was recruiting women for him across European banking circles, spending weekends at Pierce’s house in Ibiza, and turning up at the World Economic Forum in Davos, all in the same stretch of weeks.

We know what she was really doing because she told him, in writing, on the day he was arrested. On July 6, 2019, she messaged Epstein and confessed that she had been “supplying you ladies,” and that her name was ruined in Zurich and at UBS because people had figured out what recruiting “personal assistants” for him actually meant. She called it “a price to pay for Berkeley,” a reference to the law school tuition Epstein’s organization had likely paid for her. And in that same message, almost in passing, she confirmed she had gone ahead and invested in Medici Bank.

Epstein answered with a single word, “Nonsense,” and it may have been one of the last things he ever typed, because agents arrested him at Teterboro Airport that same day and he was dead in a federal jail cell thirty-five days later.

After Epstein: Where the Money Went

Brock Pierce had already built a Puerto Rico bank called Noble Bank specifically to hold Tether’s reserves, and it collapsed in December 2018. Ed Boyle, Pierce’s partner from their earlier Blade Payments venture, built Medici on a different Puerto Rico charter with the open intention of absorbing the crypto clients Noble had left stranded. So when Noble went down, Tether needed somewhere credible to park the Treasury bonds backing the whole operation, and the place that eventually took that job, starting in late 2021, was Cantor Fitzgerald.

By 2024, Cantor had gone from holding Tether’s money to owning a piece of it, buying roughly 5 percent of the company through a $600 million bond. Lutnick personally went to the World Economic Forum in Davos and vouched for Tether’s reserves on Bloomberg Television, saying that from everything they had seen, and they had done a lot of work, the money was really there. That same August he hosted another Trump fundraiser at his Bridgehampton estate and two weeks later Trump named him co-chair of the presidential transition team. Across the full 2024 cycle Lutnick poured more than $14 million into conservative groups, with nearly $9 million going to the main pro-Trump super PAC.

In October 2024, New York credit filings revealed that Dynasty Trust A, a trust set up for Lutnick’s four children, borrowed an undisclosed amount from Tether, secured by all of the trust’s assets including the same $600 million bond that gives Cantor its 5 percent stake. The loan was signed one day after Lutnick divested his Cantor stake.

As Zev Shalev at Narativ put it, Tether effectively owns the Lutnick empire. Lutnick was confirmed as Commerce Secretary in February 2025, and his sons Brandon and Kyle now run Cantor Fitzgerald.

And then there is April 2026. Four weeks before the House Oversight Committee was set to interview Lutnick about his ties to Epstein and the gaps between what he had said publicly and what the documents show, he wrote a $5 million check to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the main super PAC behind House Republican leadership. It tied his largest federal donation ever. I do not know how to read that as anything other than what it looks like, incentive to not ask too many questions.

I cannot tell you whether Pierce carried a plan from Epstein’s world into Trump’s, or whether he simply followed the money and the power once the old center of it was gone. What I can tell you is that all of this next to each other leaves some very big questions that Americans deserve answers to, and so far nobody who could answer them has.

This is Happening Now…

As I was finishing this piece, USD1 turned up paying $250,000 in fighter bonuses at UFC Freedom 250, held on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, Trump’s 80th birthday, with World Liberty Financial as the presenting partner.

Back in January, Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee had written to the head of the SEC and said plainly what this looks like, a pay-to-play setup where a foreign fund poured $2 billion into the Trump family’s stablecoin, the family stood to make around $80 million a year from it, and two months later the SEC quietly dropped its crypto cases. The digital banking system that Epstein was being courted to invest in, seven weeks before agents put him in handcuffs, seems to be now paying prizefighters in front of the White House.

So what actually happened? Was it that the frontman they used got exposed, so they found a better one? And the better one was a family with the presidency and the power to write the rules? None of the questions that matter have answers yet, which is exactly why Heather and myself are going to keep asking them, and I hope you will ask them with us.

- Kait Justice & Heather Ashley

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Sources

Don Colossus statue: ARTnews, May 5, 2026 · Time, May 15, 2026 · Miami New Times, May 8, 2026

$PATRIOT coin and Dustin Stockton: Latin Times, May 13, 2026 · AFP / KHQ, February 8, 2026

Brock Pierce and Epstein: IBTimes, May 13, 2026 · Latin Times, May 13, 2026

Tether reserves and profit: Bloomberg, March 13, 2026 · Tether quarterly attestations · CoinMarketCap

World Liberty Financial and USD1: Reuters · Wall Street Journal · House Judiciary Raskin staff report, November 25, 2025

GENIUS Act: Congress.gov S.1582

Dolomite freezing event: Disruption Banking · Molly White, Citation Needed · CoinDesk

Wallet concentration: research with Heather Ashley

Bo Hines: Tether press release, January 27, 2026

HTX freeze: The Block, June 6, 2026 · Coinspeaker

Cantor and Tether: Bloomberg, March 13, 2026

Dynasty Trust A: Bloomberg, March 18, 2026 · Zev Shalev, Narativ, March 25, 2026

Lutnick audit admission: Senator Jack Reed press release, February 27, 2026

Lutnick $5M donation: Congressional Leadership Fund filings · OpenSecrets

Epstein and Bannon texts: EFTA01615108, U.S. Department of Justice

Medici Bank documents: EFTA01612733, EFTA00495372, EFTA01613772, U.S. Department of Justice

Noble Bank: BitMEX Research, March 2018

Pierce political donations: FEC filings

UFC Freedom 250: The Block, June 14, 2026 · CoinDesk, June 15, 2026

House Financial Services Committee Democrats letter to SEC Chair Atkins, January 14, 2026: democrats-financialservices.house.gov