Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Sherri J (formerly SDJ)'s avatar
Sherri J (formerly SDJ)
5h

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

More Pulitzer Prize Investigate Journalism Kait

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3 replies by Kait Justice and others
Cindy's avatar
Cindy
4h

Always next level journalism, delivered succinctly Kait!! I’ve been suspicious of Elon all along but to see how this all ties together is mind blowing stuff!!

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