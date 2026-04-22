How Jeffrey Epstein is Tied to Jared Kushner, Saudi Arabia, and the Iran War

If you did not catch Waj’s moment on Piers Morgan this week, he truly laid into Pete Hegseth’s personal pastor, Doug Wilson, LIVE in a segment that has been traveling around the internet for good reason! So of course, when we got on video together the first thing I wanted to do was talk about it because it was genuinely one of the most masterful takedowns I have watched in a long time!

Waj did the thing a lot of us have been trying to do for years, which is draw a line between Christianity and the Christian nationalism that Pete Hegseth is running around the Pentagon LARPing about. Waj walked into it as a Muslim who went to a Jesuit Catholic high school, who reveres Jesus and Mary, who actually knows the theology, and who could speak directly to the contradiction between what Jesus taught and what people like Doug Wilson are teaching in his name, and apparently there is a reason my Christian friends have been flooding his inbox afterward to thank him.

From there we got into the reason he had asked me on the show in the first place, which is the Kushner investigation I have been building for most of this year. Watch the video or read the full transcript:

[Waj]

human being on Earth. Folks, we’re live with the mighty Kate Justice. You know her, you love her. And if you don’t, what are you doing? You have to go subscribe to “Downwind of Truth” with Kate Justice. I don’t know how she does all this amazing stuff, but she does. It’s fantastic independent journalism, and she connects all the dots, and she works with other awesome friends such as Ellie Leonard-

[Kait]

Yes

[Waj]

... to expose not just the Epstein files, but the Epstein class.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

And she has a whopper of a dense, highly connected, but backed with evidence, a plot that reveals how Jeffrey Epstein’s perverse, dirty, grubby fingers

[Waj]

have helped mold Jared Kushner, who by the way, is not in the Trump administration, failed his security clearances, but somehow, Kate, somehow is one of the three people that Donald Trump wants to send to negotiate the end of this war. But he has a conflict of interest because he’s completely bought out by Saudi Arabia-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Waj]

... and the Gulf.

[Kait]

Completely.

[Waj]

And then how Jeffrey Epstein is connected not just to Kushner and Saudi Arabia, but also from the dead is somehow influencing the outcome of this unwinnable war. But before we get into that, Kate, you were kind enough to give me a minute or two to discuss-

[Kait]

What everybody wants you to talk about? That amazing,

[Kait]

I don’t even want to call it an interview, that shutdown on Piers Morgan? Yeah, please, let’s talk about that a little bit. [chuckles]

[Waj]

So I wake up today. Kate was very nice also. She sent me some nice comments yesterday. But

[Waj]

I did Piers after a long time, folks. And every time, if I drank, Kate, I would take a shot of hard alcohol before and after doing Piers Morgan, because usually it’s like-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Waj]

... me versus two and Piers Morgan. But so I’m like, “I’m used to it.” I’m like, “I’ll do it.” And they’re like, “This time around, you’re going to talk about the failed war, Trump’s attacks on the Pope, and we’re going to have Tim Miller, Michael Knowles,” who’s just like a human reek, who’s Ben Shapiro’s boy toy, with that smug smile on his face, “and Pastor Doug Wilson.” I’m like, “Pastor Doug Wilson? Pete Hegseth’s pastor? The one I’ve been trying to warn people about for a year? Okay.”

[Waj]

And you never know with these things where they’re going to go. And someone said, “Hey, man, did you have that prepared?” I actually did not. Sometimes the Holy Spirit takes over, Kate.

[Kait]

[chuckles]

[Kait]

It did.

[Waj]

There was a moment there where I think it was Doug going back and forth with Tim Miller, and Tim Miller’s like, “I’m not going to call you a pastor.” And he’s like, “Wow, you’re disrespectful. Why should I call you a pastor? You’re hateful. You’re this, you’re that, you’re this.” And then Doug says, “Oh, you all want to respect religious leaders like the Pope, but your guests don’t respect me.” Something like that. And then I just decided to, you know.

[Kait]

Well, Pastor. [laughs] That was one of my favorite parts. So, yes.

[Waj]

I decided to take my shot, and it’s one of those things where I’ve been trying to warn about the rise of Christian nationalism for years. I’ve been trying to warn about Pete Hegseth when he was first-

[Kait]

But as a person of faith too, not just like someone who’s like, you clearly know what you’re talking about, at least. It’s not like you are just coming at this opposed to Christianity. It’s Christian nationalism very specifically, and I think that that’s just an important clarification because sometimes people don’t hear the difference. But yes.

[Waj]

No, I know. I appreciate that, right? Because I am a Muslim. I’m practicing Muslim. Muslims, believe it or not, revere Jesus and Mary.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

You’ll never hear us ever mock-

[Kait]

Exactly. Yeah

[Waj]

... Moses, Jesus, Mary. And so the assault on the Pope, the blasphemous comments that Trump has made, not just now but for years, are not just offensive to Catholics, Kate, but offensive to, I don’t know, decent human beings and anyone who actually has-

[Kait]

Has morals?

[Waj]

... some faith. And then I went to, I’ve always shared it, I went to an all-boys Jesuit Catholic high school where we studied the Bible. And our motto was “Meant for others, faith through service.” So I was able to encounter the Jesus in the Bible, very similar to the Jesus in the Quran. The only difference is we don’t believe he’s the son of God, but we believe in the miraculous birth.

[Kait]

Exactly.

[Waj]

We believe in the fact that

[Waj]

he was not a capitalist, divided the fish and the loaves, didn’t ask for you to pull yourself up from the bootstraps, healed the sick without copay. And then Doug Wilson and Pete Hegseth. Pete Hegseth wrote a book called “American Crusade.” His body is littered with all these Christian nationalist tattoos. He has this disgusting history of abuse against women, misogyny, drunkenly yelling, “Kill all Muslims.” And now this cosplay crusader is in the White House, and he invites Doug Wilson, and a couple of months ago, CNN did this six-minute piece on Doug Wilson, where openly, Kate, 19th Amendment, we should do away with the 19th Amendment.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Waj]

Women should be subservient to their men. And Doug Wilson has this pattern of openly being misogynistic with a sly smile.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

And no one ever calls him out. And Pete Hegseth, back then, took that CNN clip and said, “All of Christ for all of life,”

[Waj]

supporting these comments. And then he invited Doug Wilson to the Pentagon for the prayer service. So I was like, “You know what?

[Waj]

I think I’m possessed by the Holy Spirit.” To quote the Blues Brothers, “I believe on a mission from God.” And sometimes, rarely, Kate, it flows.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

So sometimes you get lucky. And I was very pleasantly surprised. I woke up today, I was telling Kate right before we pressed live, I woke up, and I got all these notifications. I’m like, “What’s happening?” Usually, I go viral for all the wrong things. But I do think there are many people, many people of faith, many Christians who messaged me and said, “Thank you, because we have to finally call out these wolves in sheep’s clothing.” I give it to you.

[Kait]

You did an amazing job, and I watched it maybe more than once, and it really was just masterful because-What I said originally is you came at it, and you have knowledge of what he is preaching. You understand this deeply. And I think, again, to your point, I think a lot of people don’t understand that about the Muslim faith and what they actually believe, and how intertwined a lot of this is and how much overlaps. And so I think that was just a good thing to mention. But watching you take him down that way with

[Kait]

facts, [chuckles] it wasn’t even insults. It was not even that you were just insulting him. It’s like these were very clear things that he has done. And I’m actually a Buddhist. I was raised in the Catholic faith.

[Waj]

Mm-hmm.

[Kait]

I went to CCD, and so I learned all of that. And I was someone who got myself into a lot of trouble because I asked a lot of why questions [chuckles] that they did not like. But so I think

[Kait]

that’s why people are responding to it so well, because exactly what you’re saying. There’s an argument that I try to make because a lot of my very close friends are Christians, and they are very devout, and it’s very, very important to their entire families. And so, even though I’m Buddhist, we spend a lot of time with our friends who go to the church, and my kids go with them. And it’s really painful to watch people like Hegseth and everyone in the White House right now use something so important and so meaningful to so many people to manipulate things in a way that is just not only not beneficial, it’s so harmful.

[Waj]

Yeah. And they hijack, I’ve said this a little bit on the “Piers Morgan” show. They hijack Jesus as their mascot for white supremacy and Christian nationalism.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

And they’ve duct-taped Jesus’s mouth. They slung an AR-15 around his shoulders, and they’ve put him in the backseat, right? And they use the cross as a weapon. And now these people have led us into this war, folks, because what we know from the reporting is that Benjamin Netanyahu walked into the Situation Room, dog walked Donald Trump, convinced him to do something that no other president has done in the past 47 years, even though the reeks around him, General Cates, Ratcliffe, Rubio, J.D. Vance, all thought it was bullshit. But because they live firmly in the anus of Donald Trump-

[Kait]

[laughs]

[Waj]

... they didn’t say anything. And then the people who actually cheerlead it are Pete Hegseth, the cosplay crusader, these insane Christian Zionists like Mike Huckabee, who believe that Jews need to control Jerusalem in order for the second coming, right? And then all these cosplay crusaders, all LARPing all the time. And then-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Waj]

... Lindsey Graham, who believes this is a religious war. And as a result, thousands of people have died. At least 12 American soldiers have died.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Waj]

But Kate, and it gets to your fantastic article, war is profitable for-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Waj]

... the investing class. The military industrial complex always loves war. We always find money for the Pentagon. And some people, not just through insider trading, but because of back channels, are making a profit off of literally international global disaster. Because now, folks, as we talked about yesterday, it’s not just the initial shock of the prices, right? Oil prices, gas prices, food prices. Now we’re getting into shortages. People will die from-

[Kait]

Yes

[Waj]

... food shortages, energy shortages. It’s hitting Asia. It’s going to hit us right now. But there’s some people who just somehow fail up, and despite failing security clearances, and despite not having any actual experience, are in the thick of it. And one of these people is Jared Kushner. Kate, can you please explain to us why Jared Kushner is being sent with Steven Witkoff and J.D. Vance to negotiate the end of this war when Jared Kushner is not part of this administration, and I want to remind you all, failed his first security clearance. Actually, let’s take the DeLorean back. Can you tell everyone why he failed his first security clearance?

[Kait]

I actually don’t know as much about that. I know that that happened, and didn’t it have something to do with his father, or was that separate?

[Waj]

It’s literally based upon everything you’ve written. A conflict of interest, fears-

[Kait]

Okay

[Waj]

... that he would be compromised. And then Mohammed bin Salman, who is the

[Waj]

fascist leader of Saudi Arabia, bragged in the first administration that, “I have Jared in my,” quote, “back pocket.”

[Kait]

I did hear that, yes. Okay.

[Kait]

So I think one thing I want to say that I think helps me connect all of these dots is that I come to this as much more of a layman, right? I am much more of just the average person kind of learning as I go and trying to understand these things. And I grew up

[Kait]

not wealthy at all. So a lot of this stuff is new concepts. But Jared Kushner, in particular, from what I have learned,

[Kait]

so this goes way back. There’s layers and layers of this, and I’ve written extensively.

[Waj]

Please, let’s connect the dots. Let’s do it.

[Kait]

[laughs] So apparently, this kind of starts with his property that he had

[Kait]

way back, I forgot the exact year. 2007-ish. It was notoriously the worst real estate deal in New York history or something. And very long story short, he had to get out from underneath this, right? And there are a series of people that have been involved in this along the way. And a lot of this I’m still trying to understand, right?

[Waj]

Mm.

[Kait]

So I’ve learned what some of these sovereign wealth funds are, and how these things work, and how these companies will purchase debt. They’ll purchase this debt at a discount, hoping that it will get paid back, and they will make that profit. And that’s how people earn money on debt. So those kinds of concepts and things I had to spend time learning because

[Kait]

that doesn’t mean anything to me. And I think that I’ve tried to go at this from likeA top-level thing, not so much the finite details, but what is the point of this? At the end of the day, how do these people actually benefit? And at the end of the day, it kept coming back to Jared Kushner [chuckles]

[Waj]

Mm.

[Kait]

And him being the one who benefits. So he had this really unfortunate real estate deal. The actual address was 666 Fifth Avenue.

[Waj]

Can’t make it up.

[Kait]

You cannot make this up. I believe they actually tried to, or have since changed it to like 660 instead of 666, just because for obvious reasons.

[Kait]

But if that’s not a sign, and so this was during-

[Waj]

It was later renamed Brookfield Properties.

[Kait]

Yes. And so,

[Kait]

this was during everything collapsing around 2008. So from what I understand of a lot of this, he spent a lot of time trying to get people to invest, and they moved a lot of money around. And I actually learned there was a person, I believe this is who it was, it was Tom Barrack.

[Waj]

Yeah.

[Kait]

I believe it was his company that ended up purchasing this kind of remaining outstanding debt that Kushner couldn’t get rid of. And so I’m like, wait a minute, because he’s tied in like way to-

[Waj]

Wait a minute. He’s tied-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Waj]

... to Epstein and Donald Trump.

[Kait]

Right. So this is how this happens for me. So this is how these investigations unfold for me. So I’m like, wait a minute. This guy had all these other connections. And so [sighs] before I get too lost in it, I want to stay kind of big picture just so we can get back to-

[Waj]

Yeah

[Kait]

... current times. But at the end of the day, right? So what I had found is that Epstein had positioned himself as this financial advisor to the Saudi royal court. And in exchange, he would get no financial returns. It would be access. He would have access to them. It literally said this.

[Kait]

And so from what I could find in these emails, it really looked like he was mapping how to, and he said this too, like that the Saudis were being held back by the Western banking system, and that they needed to find a way to remove themselves from this, and that they should develop their own oil-backed currency.

[Waj]

Mm.

[Kait]

And get rid of our gold altogether, just use your oil. And then he said, and again, I had written this in my article. I don’t know that he meant the actual founder creators, but he said that he had been

[Kait]

meeting with the founders of Bitcoin or the creators of Bitcoin, and he was looking at creating a cryptocurrency that supported their new oil-backed currency.

[Waj]

Mm.

[Kait]

And so that was, I want to say-

[Waj]

And we know all this, folks, from the last batch of the Epstein files-

[Kait]

Yes

[Waj]

... that Epstein wanted to do away with the post-World War II order, not just the financial order, but also the political order.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

And he started taking meetings with Brock Pierce, the former Mighty Ducks actor who got into crypto, and he was talking to Peter Thiel, and he was talking to Steve Bannon.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

So for him, this was all part of a plan to undo the post-World War WWII order and to remove any type of accountability. And one way to do it was, wait for it, crypto-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Waj]

... and undo the modern financial system so that-

[Kait]

Yep

[Waj]

... him and his other tech bros, who are now openly fascist and openly telling the plot, could create their techno-fascist utopia. But you’re seeing the origin story and Epstein’s fingerprints going back a decade, right? So-

[Kait]

Literally mapping it. There’s emails compared them in the article. They’re literally, here is the map that he had written, and then they had translated it.

[Kait]

Can you hear me okay? It seems like my connection’s unstable.

[Waj]

Yeah, we can. You went a little insulated for a second, but we can hear you.

[Kait]

Okay. As long as you can hear me fine. But yeah, it’s literally the plans of how to do this. And so I had been already looking into Jared Kushner and all of the things that he had been doing in terms of

[Kait]

Scott Bessent, who is in control of deciding, [chuckles] at least partially in control of deciding, whether Kushner can go through with the purchase of the EA Sports with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. And the-

[Waj]

Scott Bessent is Donald Trump’s Secretary of Treasury, by the way, folks

[Kait]

... Yes, and part of this committee that has to approve this purchase, the point is to make sure that it’s not going to compromise American citizens in any way or our security or anything if it’s being sold to a foreign country, which it is. It would be a majority would be, I believe, the Saudis, and I believe there’s other people involved. But anyway, that’s a whole story about why that deeply matters. [chuckles] And so I had been looking at this and learning about, I think it’s the Affinity Group or

[Kait]

Jared’s

[Kait]

investment fund. And so the Saudis-

[Waj]

So just-

[Kait]

Yep

[Waj]

... just to set the stage, right, you’re a lay person, even though you’re not.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

You’re like, “All right.”

[Kait]

[chuckles] Definitely.

[Waj]

“I’m not wealthy. I’m not a one percenter. I don’t know all these big terms. But I want to look into Jared Kushner because he is in the middle of everything. And Jared Kushner has ties to Israel. Jared Kushner is talking to Russia. Jared Kushner is getting funding and investments from Saudi Arabia. Jared Kushner is in Iran. What’s happening?” And then you say, “Oh, wait a second, Tom Barrack, he’s involved.”I know that name. Oh, yeah, he’s in the Epstein files. He also helped Donald Trump become elected president. Let me go down this rabbit hole. Let me connect the dots.” That’s kind of what-

[Kait]

Yes

[Waj]

... gets started.

[Kait]

That’s how it always happens, right? And then I end up with all of these things, and I’m like, “Oh, okay.” So it’s literally like one of those red string boards, and I’m like, “Okay, so this is...” And it starts to take shape. And so I realize, and it’s called Affinity Partners,

[Kait]

is Kushner’s fund. And so this is just an investment vehicle that he has that the Saudis had invested $2 billion into.

[Waj]

As one does, Kate. As one does.

[Kait]

Of course. It makes total sense because not only did they do that, they did that against all of their advisories. Because whatever council, committee is in charge of going, “Hey, this is a good deal. That’s a bad deal. We should, we shouldn’t.” All of them said, “No, don’t do this. This is bad. It’s not a good plan.” And

[Kait]

what’s his initials? MBS? MBS.

[Waj]

Mohammed bin Salman, that’s right.

[Kait]

I always abbreviate because... Yes. That way I don’t butcher names. I’m like, if there’s an abbreviation, it’s easier for me.

[Waj]

MBS.

[Kait]

Yes. So,

[Kait]

he personally said, “No, we’re investing this. This is what we’re doing.” And the interesting thing about this is that deal, the EA Sports deal, I forget the timeline. I want to say by June is when they will have to close that, like they have to make that decision. But I believe August is when the Saudis get to decide if they want to keep their money in his fund or not.

[Waj]

Mm.

[Kait]

So they have the option in August, I believe, to pull it out. So there’s a lot of incentive there to not let that happen by hopefully incentivizing Scott Bessent, however that happens, to make sure that that goes through. And that’s what analysts and stuff believe that Kushner’s on this to begin with, because they’re in it for 5% and some other fees that they get. It’s an excessive amount of money, but for them it’s like, you know.

[Waj]

But the way it ties, and we’ll get to this point with more dot connections. This, of course, is Kate Justice for those who are joining us late. She did a fantastic, awesome piece on Kushner, Saudi Arabia, and Epstein, which I’m posting right now. But the question then goes, well, why is Jared Kushner with Steve Witkoff and J.D. Vance as the diplomatic team representing America going up against Iranian all-stars? Why is he even in the mix? He failed the security clearance. He’s not part of the Trump administration. And also, based on what just Kate said, he’s severely compromised by Saudi Arabia. If anything, he’s going there not just to represent America, he seems to be representing in a type of conflict of interest-

[Kait]

And the compromise gets worse.

[Waj]

Saudi and Israel.

[Kait]

Yes, and so the Affinity Partners exist to, I forget the exact words of their mission statement, but essentially create an investment channel between Saudi Arabia and Israel. That’s what it exists for. And,

[Kait]

so one of the things that I just learned, and again, this is very high level layman’s terms of this, but with the Strait of Hormuz closed or inaccessible for the most part, and the oil unable to move through there, it leaves us with,

[Kait]

what do you think? Who do we have to go to now for more oil and things? We have to go to the Saudis. And apparently, we can get oil there. However, it’s like twice the price. So, the Saudis are making bank right now, from what I understand. They’re making a lot of money because we have no choice but to purchase more from them. And they’re making more money, which goes into the fund that is funding Jared, and it’s this big circle. And it just seems like, how are we even here? As like a lay person who is like, “What is going on?” So much so that I’ve decided to research it to this extent to be able to understand it and look at it and go, like there’s no-- I can’t understand how there’s any other way that that’s-

[Waj]

Your brain hurts from the shameless corruption of it all.

[Kait]

Yes. It really does. That’s really where I’m just like, this is... And it’s blatant, though. Like it’s blatant. The shameless. Shameless is the word there, I think. Nobody has any shame. Oh, man.

[Waj]

And but also, it’s a good point because Saudi Arabia also not so secretly wants regime change. UAE not so secretly wants regime change. It’s not just Israel. They see Iran as a regional threat, as the Shia. They want to be the Sunni, if you will, center of control of the Middle East, right? So you want to do away with what you see as a Shia threat. So on the deal, not so much on the deal, it’s in their interest that maybe somehow Donald Trump and Israel in this failed war can somehow remove this regime and put in a compliant regime, which helps their hegemony, right? And the person who is bought out by, and/or influenced by, and/or compromised by, and/or in the bed with both Israel and Saudi Arabia is literally Jared Kushner, right?

[Kait]

Literally. It is.

[Waj]

Yeah.

[Kait]

Like literally. It’s-

[Waj]

And but he’s the guy-

[Kait]

I laugh

[Waj]

... representing the United States of America. But is he? Is he representing the United States of America, Kate?

[Kait]

No. I can’t see how he possibly could be, which is probably why he’s failed all of his clearance. Like I said, just as someone who is not hired to do this stuff at that high level, there’s no words for what I feel, like learning all of this stuff. And I mean, I want to be clear, the Epstein files were neverMeant for us to see. We were never meant to see that. So this is a unique opportunity. So if you are somebody who is good at connecting dots or has any kind of special interest or anything, it’s so worth it to go to the DOJ website and just search some terms, see if anything comes up, if you can connect anything.

[Waj]

And if you think Kate’s all full of crap, this is a news item that I’ve kept in my back pocket since February. Everyone’s forgotten about this because there’s like 47 fires.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

But February, if you all remember, this should be, in normal times, the biggest scandal. Tulsi Gabbard, Susie Wiles,

[Waj]

they should have resigned. “The Wall Street Journal,” if you remember, in February, did this blockbuster piece saying that there was a whistleblower in the NSA. It was filed in 2025 that the NSA had intercepted a conversation between two foreign intelligence officials regarding someone very close to Donald Trump, right? That was the first article. And they were so freaked out about it that they went to Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi Gabbard, as

[Waj]

a Director of National Intelligence, instead of investigating it, took it to Susie Wiles, and they literally buried this behind lock and key. The whistleblower was so worried the fact that this was a cover-up that they ended up becoming a whistleblower, ended up going to “The Wall Street Journal.” A month later, we found out that that person whom these two foreign intelligence officials were talking about who could be potentially compromised. Do you want to take a guess who this person was, Kate?

[Kait]

The one that was...

[Waj]

Jared Kushner.

[Kait]

Yes. [chuckles] I was going to say, it’s got to be Jared Kushner.

[Kait]

Every time I have a thread, and I think it’s a new one, right, every single time, it leads me back to him. Every time.

[Waj]

This was in February, folks, that the whistleblower-

[Kait]

And I do remember that. I remember that

[Waj]

... whistleblower came out and said that there is a person who’s completely compromised and who’s close to the Trump administration. We’ve intercepted this conversation. We took it up to Tulsi Gabbard. Instead of Tulsi Gabbard, I don’t know, investigating it, she buried it. And then the second article came out-

[Kait]

Yeah, I remember that

[Waj]

... it’s Jared Kushner. Kate, continue. Sorry, I was just waiting for that for months.

[Kait]

No, I remember that. No, and there was something with something being locked in a safe and with Tulsi as well.

[Waj]

That’s it.

[Kait]

Yeah. So that’s why I remember that, too. And I have also was like, “Why is this not more news?” I’ve since I understand now why we don’t. Yeah.

[Waj]

I’ll share it right now, folks. Intelligence dispute centers on Kushner reference in intercepted communication. A whistleblower has accused Tulsi Gabbard, the DNI, of blocking distribution of a report that Kushner’s name came up in an intercepted communication about? Even gets better. About what? Iran. Kate, continue. Take it away.

[Kait]

I

[Kait]

smile just because I’ll cry if I don’t. Literally, that’s where I’m at with this because as someone who sees patterns and stuff, right, you don’t even have to see [chuckles] patterns to

[Kait]

see this. And as we investigate, and then now that we have hindsight, we’re looking back and saying, “Oh. Ooh.”

[Waj]

Oh.

[Kait]

It makes so much sense now. And so with all of that, it runs even deeper. So in my article, I talk about this. [sighs] And I forgot the name of the canal that it is.

[Waj]

Oh, so breaking news, keep looking-

[Kait]

Yes

[Waj]

... as you take the next third. Breaking news, J.D. Vance, Kushner, and Witkoff’s trip to Islamabad has been placed on hold.

[Kait]

Oh. What do you think this about?

[Waj]

Because Iran said F you. So right now-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Waj]

... as of 10 minutes ago, because Donald Trump threatened war crimes on Sunday, then said, “I’m going to send Witkoff, Kushner, and J.D. Vance,” and then he followed up with the military interception of

[Waj]

Iranian ships. So Iran’s like, “All right,” middle finger is up in the air, “F you.” So voila, here we go.

[Kait]

That would make sense.

[Waj]

Which probably is for the best because now that we know what we’ve known about Kushner, and even Witkoff, corrupt as F, the fact that they’re not going is good.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

Completely corrupt. Self-dealing.

[Kait]

And they have

[Kait]

been talked about, like the Judiciary Committee has just launched more of an investigation into Kushner, and there’s all kinds of things going on, too. So I’m wondering at what point they’re going to

[Kait]

send him. Oh, because the point of him was that he was kind of behind the scenes, right? Nobody knew about him. Not anybody that

[Kait]

mattered was paying attention, like the general population, right? We didn’t know that much about him other than he’s the son-in-law, right? We didn’t understand. But now there’s so much about him.

[Kait]

I was just looking for the name.

[Waj]

Well, keep looking. And folks-

[Kait]

[clears throat]

[Waj]

... there is something here, the Kushner of it all. I know Democrats are dealing with a lot, but if they just investigate Kushner, which they haven’t. I want to remind you all that Jared Kushner, again, this is with Kate Justice. Kate Justice has this fantastic piece out where she connects the dots between Jared Kushner, Jeffrey Epstein, Saudi Arabia, and the current war in Iran. It’s called “Did Jeffrey Epstein Design Everything Jared Kushner Is Building Right Now?” She has all the evidence, all the emails. It’s all there. This goes back, like 20 years, folks. But real quick, just to bring you up all to speed, Jared Kushner, son-in-law. Jared Kushner, extensive ties to Israel and the settlements. Jared Kushner failed his security clearance. Jared Kushner, despite failing his security clearance, the Donald Trump administration said, “We don’t care. It’s fine.” Jared Kushner, going back a decade, has been compromised with his dealings with Saudi Arabia and Iran. MBS of Saudi Arabia used to joke that he had Jared Kushner in his back pocketJared Kushner, during the first Trump administration, went to Saudi Arabia, meets with MBS, comes back. A week later, MBS does his infamous red wedding coup. Many say

[Waj]

that that coup was given a green light by Jared Kushner. What was the first country that Donald Trump, the Trump administration, visited in his first administration? Wait for it. Saudi Arabia. Who gives Jared Kushner $2 billion for his Affinity, what is it called, Affinity Group?

[Kait]

Affinity Partners.

[Waj]

Affinity Partners. Saudi Arabia.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

Who wants to weaken and replace the Iranian regime with a compliant regime? Israel and Saudi Arabia. Who did the whistleblower intercept, excuse me, the NSA intercept a document about where two foreign intelligence officers were talking about a potentially compromised individual close to Donald Trump, and they were discussing Iran? Wait for it. Jared Kushner. Who buried that intercept, which forced a whistleblower to come out? Tulsi Gabbard and Susie Wiles. I hope you all are with us right now. And then, oh, yeah, there’s the Jeffrey Epstein of it all, consulting Saudi Arabia for free based on Kate’s reporting, saying, “You know what? You should really look into crypto and Bitcoin and moving away from the US dollar.” All right. Kate, back to you.

[Kait]

[chuckles]

[Kait]

So to add to all of that, when you lay it out like that, I don’t know how else you can see this.

[Kait]

But it is the Ben Gurion Canal, and it’s this proposal. It is not something that exists, but it was a proposed shipping canal that would run from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, and I believe through Israel. And it was this proposed canal, I think, in the ‘60s.

[Kait]

But if you [chuckles] think about this and what they’re trying to do,

[Kait]

what I had put together,

[Kait]

it’s like almost this master plan. When you look at all of the pieces together, right from the conception of it with Epstein, at least in terms of removing themselves from the Western banking system, because I think that’s a huge part of the Epstein files that we’re not seeing is all of how that structure and the other countries involved, because there are definitely other countries involved. I don’t know exactly which ones yet and who was there, but it is not, obviously Russia’s [chuckles] definitely in the game here. But I feel like removing, and I am not an expert again, but from what I remember, other countries have started to remove themselves from the dollar in many ways over the past year even. And so it’s like it all makes sense. I just cannot see it any other way. If somebody can, please enlighten me, but I just can’t.

[Waj]

No, no. The broligarchy, Peter Thiel, Epstein, from we got from the files, they’ve openly invested in crypto. They want to do away with accountability. When they create their techno-fascist utopia, they want crypto. Right? They don’t want the dollar. They’ve all bought crypto. They’ve all invested into this. They want to weaken the dollar, replace it with crypto, right? Then China wants to come in, and China has its own goals. It wants to replace the dollar as the standard, right? So they’re looking at crypto as a means of escaping any and all accountability in creating their new world order. That’s why Epstein was all into it. Thiel’s all into it. All the broligarchs are all into crypto. Who else is into crypto? Oh, you know, Donald Trump and his family. With the World Liberty Fund, they’ve made $5 billion, and they’ve also passed the first pro-crypto legislation, the Genius Act, right? It’s all a grift, right? So they all want to make money off of Bitcoin and crypto and meme coins, and the person who was there pushing this from the get, was Jeffrey Epstein. The long arm of Jeffrey Epstein haunts us to this day. You also mentioned Qatar. What was Qatar’s role in this?

[Kait]

Which one?

[Waj]

Qatar. You said the Qatar pillar.

[Kait]

Oh, I

[Kait]

don’t remember off the top of my head.

[Waj]

Because what I have not told you about is the third pillar, which is Qatar, which is the pillar that makes the Abraham Accords and the Gaza Reconstruction Plan read as Epstein’s design rather than Kushner’s.

[Kait]

Yes. Let me pull this up so I don’t butcher this part because this-

[Waj]

There’s a lot, folks

[Kait]

... is something that’s delicate.

[Waj]

You cannot blame-

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

You can’t blame Kate. There’s so many interlocking parts.

[Kait]

There is, and the thing with the Abraham Accords and how that all ties in, it’s one of those things where I’m trying to... I’m still very much learning, right? And I want to be very delicate about how I say things. And just because the Abraham Accords are essentially this agreement that we’re going to recognize Israel as a sovereign nation and

[Kait]

to ensure peace, right? It’s this peace agreement, essentially. And there’s a lot more to it. Again, this is very top-level layman’s version. I’m sure Waj can explain it much better than me. But where Qatar comes in is one thing Epstein had said is,

[Kait]

he was speaking to them,

[Kait]

and I don’t remember the context of this particular email, but I remember the quote that you’re referencing. He had mentioned, “If your people would just accept Israel, that could be an interesting discussion.”

[Waj]

Yeah. You almost got it exactly. I have your article up, so I have the benefit.

[Kait]

Yeah, I didn’t pull it up.

[Waj]

No, but that’s almost word for word. Epstein wrote in the middle of this diplomatic crisis in 2017-Excuse me. He wrote, “If the people would allow your country to recognize Israel, could be interesting to discuss,” end quote. He named Narendra Modi’s July 27 visit to Israel as its model, and then in the same email, he proposed, quote, “Our first gift will be to pay for the electric for Gaza.”

[Kait]

Yes. So this was during the blockade when

[Kait]

Kushner, again, this goes back to,

[Kait]

I believe it was his building still, and he had needed funding for it. And Qatar was on board to be that funding, and then something had fallen through. And then conveniently enough, Trump had decided to go ahead with the blockade against Qatar. And,

[Kait]

so this email was during that timeframe, and he had said, I think I found the email now, “I think Qatar should stop kicking and arguing, let the heat come down a bit.” And so then he went on to say, “If your people would allow your country to recognize Israel.” And so it’s like almost the beginning of those Abraham Accords that Kushner went on to-

[Waj]

Champion and take credit for

[Kait]

Yeah

[Waj]

... which sought to normalize relations with Israel and business relationships with Israel and bring all these people together and kind of bypass Palestinians. But then you saw Gaza, and you can’t ignore Palestinians, but they kind of wanted to, because even the Sunni Gulf States were like, “Eh, Palestinians are already F. You know what? Why miss an opportunity to make an opportunity? Let’s normalize relations with Israel.” And then Jared Kushner was like, “Yep, yep, let’s do that. Abraham Accords. I’ll lead this.”

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Waj]

“It’ll be me.” And then he’s getting paid by all the actors.

[Kait]

Yes. And so it’s

[Kait]

almost like they’re bullied no matter what. And the email that Epstein had sent

[Kait]

saying, “If your country would just recognize Israel” was in 2017. This was

[Kait]

not that long ago. [chuckles] So it’s all very connected and very much,

[Kait]

seems to be anyway, a continuation of everything that Epstein was creating, is what Kushner is continuing and benefiting from. And I don’t know how Epstein

[Kait]

passed away, [chuckles] if he did. There’s so many questions there. Every time I say it, everyone’s like, “He’s not the...” I don’t know. I

[Kait]

started to investigate this a little bit, but there’s a lot to be said. And then if you throw in the Barr family factor, which I’ve also written extensively about, there’s just a lot that makes a lot of sense.

[Waj]

And then also, with the Abraham Accords, it was also meant to neutralize the Iran threat. So having these Gulf States normalize relations with Israel, do business with Israel,

[Waj]

and also recognize the mutual threat of, wait for it, the Iranian regime, the person who is

[Waj]

literally bought and paid by Saudi Arabia and these Gulf States is Jared Kushner. The person who’s involved in these talks is Jared Kushner. The person who’s seen as a compromised security threat is Jared Kushner. Jeffrey Epstein is the one behind the scenes for several years, also kind of, what would you call him, the whisperer?

[Kait]

[sighs]

[Kait]

I don’t even know. I guess. But he’s a shadow, I would say. I’d call him the shadow.

[Waj]

But his fingerprints are all in this behind the scenes.

[Kait]

100%.

[Kait]

Again, I’m just working from patterns and looking at what his objectives were, how he was trying to do that, the manipulation tactics he was using, what’s happening now, all of these things, and it

[Kait]

all lines up. It doesn’t mean with 100% certainty that that’s definitely what’s going on, but I can’t fathom any possible way [chuckles] that that’s not exactly what’s happening.

[Waj]

I

[Waj]

know it’s a lot, folks. We’re giving you a top-level stuff. Kate’s piece goes into a lot of details.

[Kait]

It does.

[Waj]

So we’re giving you top-level stuff, just for you to follow the cookie crumbs. But I did want to-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Waj]

... just tease out this last section, if we can, how it’s so connected to the Trump administration, right?

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Waj]

And you talked about your last, if you will, paragraph is about the suppression.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Waj]

You mentioned names like Scott Bessent, who we’ve talked about, Kash Patel, Judge Aileen Cannon.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

Can you talk to us about these Trump players whose job it is to kind of

[Waj]

hide the cookie trail and be rewarded?

[Kait]

Yes. So I was trying to find the quote, but basically, one of the key people is Judge Cannon, so-

[Waj]

Aileen Cannon

[Kait]

... yes. And one of the reasons, and I haven’t learned as much about her yet, like I started to go down that rabbit hole a little bit when I was writing this, but I got tired. [chuckles] So I’m like, “All right, I need to wrap this up.” But with her, it comes back to when Trump had taken those documents, one of the very specific things that was said to have been taken were related to Iran, and it was, I don’t remember if it was maps or something like that, but it was very specific to Iran, and it was in those boxes. And I’m sure that there are other things, but it had said whenAnd so Judge Cannon’s the one who blocked the entire report, volume two, which is Jack Smith’s report on what they found in those boxes and why they were taken, and all of that information has been completely sealed, and we’re not allowed to know any of it.

[Kait]

But from what I understand, someone had-- Just trying to flip through here. Someone had actually

[Kait]

seen it.

[Kait]

Yeah, prosecutors, they described what was in there as pertinent to his business interests.

[Waj]

Mm.

[Kait]

And what could be more pertinent to than to his business interests? So it comes back to her, and there was a lot that, again, I’m going to dig into around her family. There’s a lot of things that came up that I didn’t get to verify fully yet, but she seems to have a lot of connections to South Florida,

[Kait]

and Florida in general, some of the mob connections down there, things like that. Her husband more so. And again, I didn’t get to go down that completely and determine if these are, in fact, the same people or whatever. But at the end of the day, she’s on the shortlist for Supreme Court. So she’s just

[Kait]

trying to get in there, I believe.

[Waj]

Her entire career, she’s completely unqualified for the job.

[Kait]

Completely.

[Waj]

But she’s a yes woman for Donald Trump, much like Kash Patel. He loves loyalists. She’s running interference. She’s like his Luca Brasi. She’s found a way to fail up. She keeps currying favor with her boss, her mafia boss, Donald Trump. And I want to read what you wrote. “Judge Aileen Cannon is reported to be on the shortlist for the Supreme Court. Volume two of Jack Smith’s report is the document that would show whether the classified documents Trump retained were connected to the sovereign wealth pipeline now operating through Jared Kushner. Prosecutors describe them as ‘pertinent,’” like you said, “to his business interests, and Susie Wiles, who is now the White House Chief of Staff, was identified as a witness.”

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

“American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute have cases pending before a three-judge panel. Yale Law School’s MFIA Clinic has filed an amicus brief arguing that Judge Cannon violated settled law by sealing the report after losing jurisdiction.”

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

“The Knight Institute has argued divestiture, the First Amendment, common law writ of courts, and FOIA. The appeal is the door that has not been locked, and whether it stays open long enough to reach volume two is the question the next few months will answer.”

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

And again, folks, going back to that “Wall Street Journal” article from February, that the NSA intercepted a conversation between two foreign intelligence officers discussing Iran and a person who’s compromised, who’s very close to Donald Trump. That name was revealed to be Jared Kushner. The intercept was taken to the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi Gabbard ran it to Susie Wiles, Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Instead of passing it down the regular chain of command and investigating it, they literally

[Waj]

have sealed it be behind lock and key.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

Individual was so horrified by what they perceived to be a coverup, they became a whistleblower.

[Waj]

So that person, again, is Jared Kushner.

[Waj]

So what was the conversation? Why were these people concerned?

[Kait]

I mean, I can’t imagine that it-- When you

[Kait]

reverse engineer everything, it’s like it literally is this. This is what’s happening. This is why the war’s happening. This is why everything’s happening. And it appears to be

[Kait]

an attempt to remove the United States from its position that it has held for a long time in the world and start something without us, and who knows? I don’t know, but it’s very obvious that this is what’s happening. And even, again, as someone who’s not an expert, I have never worked in the government, and I’m very much just looking at the Epstein files and the news and what these people are saying versus what they’re doing, and it all is adding up finally.

[Waj]

Yeah, and that’s why so many people have said that Donald Trump is a puppet, perhaps not an intentional puppet, a willing puppet-

[Kait]

Not at all

[Waj]

... nonetheless, a puppet for Russia, a puppet for Israel, a puppet for Epstein, a puppet for the broligarchs, right? They wanted this guy as president because they realized they can manipulate him and that he’s also compromised, perhaps financially compromised, perhaps compromised by kompromat, perhaps compromised because he’s an idiot.

[Kait]

All of it. [chuckles]

[Waj]

And that’s why people say that he’s just like... Look at China. Who’s benefited without firing a single bullet? China, Russia.

[Waj]

Who’s benefited? All the remoras around Donald Trump who have made millions off of insider trading. Who’s benefited? The broligarchy. Who literally hand-delivered JD Vance as vice president to Donald Trump? Peter Thiel.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

Who’s the architect of this techno fascism? Peter Thiel.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

Who’s the co-founder of Palantir? Peter Thiel.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

Who’s connected to Elon Musk? Peter Thiel. Who’s the current czar of AI and crypto for Donald Trump? David Sacks. David Sacks is part of the South African PayPal mafia, along with, wait for it, can’t make this up, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.

[Kait]

Yep.

[Waj]

It’s the big clubYou ain’t in it.

[Kait]

Nope.

[Waj]

The grip is happening right in the open, folks.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

And yesterday I had on Gil Duran, who’s been following this from another angle, the Nerd Reich, the Broligarchy. He got suspended yesterday from Twitter because, I don’t know if you saw Palantir, the company, the surveillance company run by psychopath Alex Karp,

[Waj]

did a 22-line manifesto,

[Waj]

where they openly... It’s called a fascist... It’s not called, but we call it a fascist manifesto. Literally, it’s just fascism.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

And they proudly shared it, and all Gil said was, “Too long, didn’t read. It’s fascism.” He got suspended.

[Waj]

And who does Palantir also help proudly?

[Waj]

Israel.

[Waj]

Proudly helping Israel with its current genocide. You can’t make this shit up. It all-

[Kait]

Not to mention the carbine factor.

[Waj]

Right.

[Kait]

Carbon, carbine, I always say it wrong.

[Waj]

It all boils down to 20 to 25 people, all connected to the Epstein class, who are all profiting off of the collapse of the global World War order. And literally in this Iran war, folks, there’s so much damage and so much destruction, but I just want you to pay attention. There are people who are profiting off of this war.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

So follow the money.

[Kait]

Familiars.

[Waj]

Yeah. Follow the money, and that’s why we have Kate. And I love how Kate’s like, “I’m just a lay person.”

[Kait]

[chuckles]

[Waj]

“I don’t know. But then I see a cookie crumb, and I follow the trail.”

[Kait]

That’s what I do. [chuckles]

[Waj]

And then you’re like, “Ooh, what’s this? Ooh, what’s that?”

[Kait]

That’s exactly what it is. It’s like my brain has this itch, and if I do not figure it out, I cannot do anything else. Everyone’s like, “How do you do this?” I was like, “Well, I don’t fold my laundry. I won’t eat.” I have to figure this out sometimes. And so that’s how I get here. And so I started telling everybody what I was finding, and here we are.

[Waj]

No, you’re doing God’s work. You and Ellie. God bless the folks like you, who have the itch that can’t be scratched.

[Waj]

Kate, fantastic reporting. We just touched the surface on it, folks, but we gave you enough that I hope you could see the picture, right?

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

See the picture. Because once you get really into the minutia, your brain explodes. But you see the big-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Waj]

... picture. It’s a big club. You ain’t in it. That club is directly intertwined with Epstein. We’re dealing with an Epstein class. It’s a transnational global criminal empire that is using the Trump administration to fulfill its fascist end goals and profiting off of war and misery. It’s all the same players. It’s like this. It’s incestuous. It’s like a Venn diagram,

[Waj]

it’s just like a circle.

[Kait]

Circle. It’s just a circle. [chuckles]

[Waj]

Pure circle. Kate, shamelessly promote yourself and your article, please.

[Kait]

Yeah. So you can find me mostly here on Substack. I am also on Threads a lot. And it’s just Kate Justice and Downwind of Truth. I have been writing extensively about Jared and his corruption. I have a whole article called “The Red String Board,” and it’s just the Jared Kushner investigation. And then I also have this latest article, which I think I’m going to do a summary of, that’s just a little more top level because it is so detailed. But I think it’s just vital for every person to understand and at least have an opinion on it. You don’t have to necessarily believe that everything that I found is exactly how it is, but I want you to go look at it and

[Kait]

interpret it, and it’s important.

[Waj]

If I may, since you’re thinking about doing it. I think if you can

[Waj]

do it, and like when you go to Wikipedia entries, and they take a three-hour plot and put it in two paragraphs.

[Kait]

Yep.

[Waj]

Even if you put it at the top, and you make it your lead with italics and asterisks, or do something like that, I think it’ll help people.

[Kait]

I agree.

[Waj]

And then once they get the big picture, they can dive in deeper because it is, folks, it’s so much that your brain will melt. And I do think

[Waj]

it’ll help. We’re all laypeople, folks, at the end of the day, right?

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Waj]

There’s so much happening. So yeah, I think that’ll be a great service. Like, “All right, guys, here’s the lead.” Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

“You want more?” Boom. [chuckles]

[Kait]

Yes. That’s exactly what it is because I think-

[Waj]

And then also it’ll be good table setting

[Kait]

... it’s digestible.

[Waj]

Yeah, it’ll be table setting. People will then be able to dig through all the detail. It’s fantastic stuff, though. Please, folks, go subscribe to Kate’s wonderful Substack. Also, follow her on the Insta and the Threads. Do you have a YouTube channel?

[Kait]

I do, actually. It’s kind of auto-uploading from Substack at the moment.

[Waj]

Good.

[Kait]

But it’s there, and it’s just Kate Justice as well, and you can watch all of my essays.

[Waj]

Go subscribe, folks. It helps. Everything helps.

[Kait]

It really does, yes.

[Waj]

This is “The Left Hook.” Similarly, I have a YouTube channel at YouTube, Vijay Patteli. Everything is free. There’s no paywalls. Kate and I depend on the kindness of you. If you can, please become a paid subscriber. It’s very affordable. That allows Kate to do her independent journalism and also take care of her children and once in a while-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Waj]

... do her laundry.

[Kait]

Yes. [chuckles]

[Waj]

It allows me to fill up my Honda Odyssey minivan with my 800 kids. If you don’t have the money, just share and like. I know it sounds ridiculous. It’s how the algorithm works.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

And also, I want to end with this, if you don’t mind. If you’re in Virginia, it’s 2:00 PM as we’re recording this. Go vote. Go vote. Go vote.

[Kait]

Yes. Vote yes.

[Waj]

Vote yes. Vote yes. Vote yes. Fight fire with fire.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Waj]

This is what we have to do. Donald Trump and Republicans are trying to steal our votes by chopping up the maps. You saw what they’re doing in Texas. So Virginia’s like, “All right, we’re going to throw down. Now that Dems are in charge, we’re going to reverse it.” And ideally, you don’t want to do this, but you got to fight fire with fire.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Waj]

So vote yes and stop the MAGA power grab. And everyone else, I’ll be back in two minutes. I think it’s a really interesting conversation. Christopher Hale has been doing a really good job reporting about the Pope. It’s called “Letters from Leo.”

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Waj]

He never thought that he’d be breaking news, but voilà, the Pope is the most popular figure in America, is in a battle, a rap battle, that he keeps just winning against Donald Trump. And he’s the one who broke that piece that the Trump administration literally threatened the papacy and said, “You pretty much better agree with us or else.” So-

[Kait]

Wow

[Waj]

... Chris has these amazing insights and access. He’s the one breaking this news. So I’m going to have him on in about two minutes to discuss the Pope’s rap battle, or rather Donald Trump’s rap battle with the Pope, and Donald Trump just keeps losing. But what that means, how Catholics are responding,

[Waj]

what that means for Trump, the approval ratings, and also behind the scenes as literally, I’m not making this up, the Trump administration threatened the Pope’s ambassador.

[Kait]

Yeah. No. Did you see Spike Lee at the Knicks game last night, had a jersey? [chuckles]

[Waj]

Pope Leo, I love it.

[Kait]

Pope Leo. It was so great.

[Waj]

So it’ll be up in a minute. Everyone else, for the 2,200 people watching, this will be up on my Substack and Kate’s Substack later today. Everyone else, be informed, be kind, go vote. And please, oh, please, don’t be a fascist. Thank you, Kate.

[Kait]

Thank you. Bye, guys.