The question I get more than any other is some version of the same thing. How do you actually do this? Where do the documents come from, and how do you know what you are looking at when you open a government filing and the language seems designed to make your eyes slide right off your face? How do you do any of this when you have a full life and maybe forty-five minutes at the end of the day?

So I wrote all of it down, properly, in one place.

The Citizen Investigator Toolkit is a 20-page guide to investigating your own community, built from everything I have learned doing this work. It starts with GE and the EPA in Pittsfield and runs through thousands of pages of Epstein documents, congressional exhibits, deposition transcripts, and corporate filings. Eight chapters, a FOIA request template you can file today, six primary source databases that are either free or available through your library card, and the four-layer document analysis method I use every time I open a file.

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It is pay-what-you-can and free if you need it to be.

Here is Exactly What’s Inside

Chapter 1: Before You Start is about building the infrastructure before you need it. It covers how to set up a research system that does not fall apart three months in, how to keep a research log that actually becomes useful (even if you have ADHD like me!) , and how to protect yourself and your work from the beginning, whether you plan to publish what you find, hand it to someone who can act on it, or just use it to ask better questions at a town meeting.

Chapter 2: Finding Primary Sources covers where the actual records live and how to get to them. It walks through federal court filings through PACER and CourtListener, property and corporate records through your county assessor and Secretary of State database, financial disclosures and campaign finance records through EDGAR and FEC, and congressional documents through Congress.gov and the GAO. It also covers newspaper archives going back decades that are accessible through your library card, covering events that do not exist anywhere online because they predate the internet. Every single resource in this chapter is free or accessible through a library card in most cases.

Chapter 3: Filing FOIA and Public Records Requests covers your legal right to government records, how to write a request that is specific enough to work and broad enough to capture what you need, and what to do when agencies delay, deny, or just ignore you. The chapter includes a ready-to-use template you can adapt and file today. It also covers something I had to learn through experience: the resistance itself is information. When an agency spends real resources fighting to withhold something, that tells you something about what it contains.

Chapter 4: Reading Documents Like an Investigator is the four-layer method I use on everything. Layer one maps claims to their real-world implications, because a court filing that says “the parties have reached a settlement” means someone paid someone else to stop talking. Layer two identifies who has access and power, and who is conspicuously absent from a document where you would expect to see them. Layer three looks at how a system actually functions versus how it claims to. Layer four looks for what is being hidden in the redactions, the omissions, the passive voice, and the skipped time periods. That gap is almost always a finding.

Chapter 5: Following the Money covers financial records, how to trace layered corporate ownership structures using nothing but public filings, and the specific signals that consistently show who is actually behind whatever you are looking at. The same registered agent or office address appearing across supposedly unrelated entities reveals the network behind the corporate structure with a consistency that never stops being useful. And it is all sitting in free public databases most people have never opened.

Chapter 6: Verification and Standards covers the three categories every finding falls into, and why getting that right before you share anything is the most important discipline in this work. Every finding is either a documented fact supported by a primary source you can produce, a credible allegation from an identifiable source whose account you cannot yet verify through documentation, or a question the evidence raises but cannot yet answer. The distinction between those three things is the difference between work that builds credibility over time and work that loses it. It also covers what to do when you get something wrong, because you will, and the way you handle that matters more than the mistake itself.

Chapter 7: Environmental Investigations comes directly from my personal advocacy for my community and covers the EPA Superfund database, the Toxics Release Inventory, and how to read a contamination report for the gap between what it says and what it actually means. It also covers why the question of who set the “acceptable levels” and when is almost always the most important one to ask. The people who set those thresholds are rarely the people living with the consequences of them.

Chapter 8: Publishing and Sharing Your Work covers how to present what you found so that people take it seriously, whether you are writing publicly, sending it to a journalist, walking into a meeting with documents in your hand, or handing it to someone with the standing to act on it.

Most of the people asking me how I do this are not trying to start a publication. They are parents who noticed something wrong with a zoning decision and do not know where to start. They are neighbors whose contamination complaint keeps getting closed without explanation. They are people who keep being told there is nothing to see here, but who have enough firsthand experience to know that is not true. You do not have to publish anything for this work to matter. Bringing documented evidence to a town meeting matters. Sending what you found to a journalist who can take it further matters. Asking better questions because you did the work matters.

Every tool in this guide is free or available through your library card. The guide itself is pay-what-you-can, and free if you need it to be, because the people who can pay are covering access for the people who cannot.

DOWNLOAD YOUR GUIDE

If all you can do is share this with someone in your community who needs it, that matters too.

We are all downwind of something. The people responsible for it are counting on you not knowing how to look. Now you do.

- Kait Justice