Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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climate refugee's avatar
climate refugee
Mar 20

Thank you so much!

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Ellen Harrison's avatar
Ellen Harrison
Mar 26

Thank you Kait. I may download and then not use it! That’s my m.o. for some things. I get overwhelmed. I feel overwhelmed just reading this article. Not your fault. This is a great resource. I will definitely pass it on.

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