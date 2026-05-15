Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.A. Fosner's avatar
L.A. Fosner
10hEdited

It might be worth connecting the dots to Catherine Austin (aka Catherine Austin Fitts) and her warnings that the venture into crypto by the U.S. government is, at its heart, an effort to get us all using stablecoins so they can program them to control us. I'm not hearing enough about that, and it is an angle that will affect everyone who is considering a move from paper money to digital currency.

I think we might benefit from moving away from all the details about who is in bed with whom and focusing on why they are doing it. It's not just about the criminal elite making money while we starve. It's about how they plan to ensure that no matter who gets elected in the future, they can control everything. This, I believe, is the biggest story that is not being discussed enough.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Wendy Coleman's avatar
Wendy Coleman
9h

Reading all of your writings and research makes me so appreciative of my simple life!

I read you, Ellie Leonard and Alicia Rodriguez. I’m amazed at your work! I so believe that a lot of what’s covered is important but surface compared to the research you three do! Bravo!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kait Justice and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kait Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture