Howard Lutnick sat before the House Oversight Committee on May 6, 2026 and told lawmakers that Jeffrey Epstein was basically a man next door he saw three times in fourteen years, someone he chose to avoid after one ugly encounter in 2005, and somebody whose later presence in his life was, in his words, “meaningless and inconsequential.” The committee spent four hours pressing him on a podcast contradiction, a massage table, an ad tech company that went out of business, and whether the phrase “one and absolutely done” meant what the words mean. They asked about a nanny’s resume, a dinner guest list and a restaurant in Williamsburg. All of those questions generated headlines, and all of them are worth asking but not any of them are things that really mattered in my opinion.

Why? What should they have been asking about? I’m so glad you asked. Lutnick’s family firm Cantor Fitzgerald holds a roughly five percent stake in Tether, the largest stablecoin in the world, a digital currency pegged to the US dollar that moves more money per day than most countries. Lutnick himself negotiated this deal before joining the cabinet which now exists in a family trust controlled by Howard’s sons.

Cantor also holds the US Treasury bonds that back Tether’s value, roughly $144 billion worth, and earns tens of millions a year doing it. His son just launched a $3 billion Bitcoin fund with $1.5 billion of that coming directly from Tether. The Epstein files contain documents connecting Tether’s early days to people in Epstein’s network but in four hours of sworn testimony, not one member of Congress from either party said the word “Tether”.

Senator Maria Cantwell actually did ask Lutnick about Tether once, at his confirmation hearing on January 29, 2025. She pressed him on whether Tether had ever been properly audited. That question never came back around, not at the confirmation vote, not in oversight hearings, not on May 6 when the committee had him under oath. So what is Tether anyway and why does it matter?

What the Lutnick Family Built After Howard Joined the Cabinet

When Howard was confirmed as Commerce Secretary, he moved his ownership of Cantor Fitzgerald into a trust controlled by his adult children, with his son Brandon taking over as Chairman and CEO and his son Kyle stepping in as Vice Chairman, and from that point forward the family’s financial relationship with Tether got a great deal deeper.

Tether issues a digital coin called USDT that is supposed to be worth exactly one US dollar at all times, and to make that work, Tether holds a pile of real assets, mostly US Treasury bonds, that back up every coin in circulation.

Right now there are about $144 billion worth of USDT in circulation, which makes Tether one of the largest holders of US government debt in the world, larger than most sovereign countries. Cantor Fitzgerald is the firm that holds those Treasury bonds for Tether and earns tens of millions of dollars every year in custody fees doing it, a relationship that has been in place since 2021.

While Howard was still running the firm, he negotiated the deal that gave Cantor a roughly five percent stake in Tether through a $600 million convertible bond, first reported by the Wall Street Journal in November 2024, and that stake is now inside the family trust along with everything else at Cantor. Bloomberg reported in October 2025 that if Tether raises more money at the valuation it is currently targeting, that stake could be worth as much as $25 billion, which is forty times larger than the number that was in the news when Howard was nominated.

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In April 2025, Brandon took it further by launching something called 21 Capital, which is essentially a corporate vehicle whose entire purpose is to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet, funded with $3 billion in total, with $1.5 billion coming from Tether, $900 million from SoftBank, and $600 million from Bitfinex, which is Tether’s sister company. Brandon is now working to list 21 Capital on Nasdaq under the ticker XXI, and he posted on X that he was “proud to play a role in the extraordinary partnership between Tether and SoftBank,” which translates to the Commerce Secretary’s son receiving one and a half billion dollars directly from the stablecoin his family’s firm holds a five percent stake in, poured into a public company where the family does well when Tether does well.

The Wall Street Journal reported in November 2024 that Tether’s co-founder and largest shareholder, a man named Giancarlo Devasini, told business associates that Howard “will use his political clout to try to defuse threats facing Tether,” and when Tether responded to the reporting they called the idea “laughable” without ever actually saying it was wrong.

The People Who Wrote the Rules Now Work for the Companies They Wrote Them For

The GENIUS Act is the new law that sets the rules for stablecoins in America, and Trump signed it in July 2025. The person who guided that bill through the White House was a young guy named Bo Hines who ran the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets and worked alongside AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks to shape the administration’s entire crypto policy. Hines left the White House on August 9, about three weeks after the bill became law, and Tether announced they had hired him on August 19. By September he was running Tether’s entire US operation as CEO, which means he went from writing the rules to working for the biggest company those rules apply to inside of about ten days, all while keeping a “special government employee” status that lets him continue advising the White House on AI. He is on Tether’s payroll and on the government advisory rolls for the same industry he helped write the rules for, at the same time.

Tether also brought on Jeff Miller, one of the most connected Republican lobbyists in Washington, who served as Finance Chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee for Trump and Vance, bundled tens of millions for Trump’s 2024 campaign, and was then appointed by Trump as Chair of the US Holocaust Memorial Council in March 2026.

Where Tether’s Money Goes

In December 2024, one month after Lutnick’s Tether deal was reported, Tether put $775 million into Rumble, the video platform that has become the main alternative to YouTube for conservative media, in a deal that Cantor Fitzgerald brokered and collected fees for, giving Tether about a 48 percent stake and making it the company’s biggest shareholder.

Rumble is also the company that provides the cloud servers that run Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, which is a publicly traded company that President Trump holds a majority stake in. So the core of the President’s personal social media company exists on servers owned by a company that is nearly half owned by Tether, whose reserves are held by the Commerce Secretary’s family firm, in a deal that the Commerce Secretary’s family firm put together and earned fees on. Vice President Vance’s pre-government investment firm Narya and Peter Thiel are also Rumble investors.

On top of the $775 million, Tether committed another $100 million in advertising on Rumble and a $150 million computing deal connected to Rumble’s purchase of a German data center company called Northern Data that Tether already owned 54 percent of, so when you add it all up, Tether has put over $1 billion into the Rumble ecosystem.

The President Has His Own Stablecoin

While all of this was happening through Cantor and Rumble, the President’s own family was building something parallel, and the scale of it is pretty incredible.

World Liberty Financial was founded in 2024 by Trump family members and Zach Witkoff, the son of Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, with a Trump affiliated company owning 60 percent of the venture and taking 75 percent of the revenue from token sales. By December 2025, the Trump family had taken in about $1 billion from the venture, with another $3 billion in unsold tokens still in their hands.

In March 2025, World Liberty launched its own stablecoin called USD1, which does exactly the same thing Tether’s USDT does, holding dollars and Treasuries to back a digital coin pegged to one dollar. In May 2025, an Abu Dhabi government investment fund called MGX, run by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s National Security Advisor, used $2 billion worth of USD1 to settle a deal with Binance. The UAE royal family had already quietly bought 49 percent of World Liberty Financial for half a billion dollars before Trump even took office, a deal that was only publicly disclosed when the New York Times reported it in early 2026, and legal experts have said this could violate the Constitution’s ban on presidents receiving payments from foreign governments. About two weeks after the $2 billion USD1 purchase, the White House approved a plan to give the UAE access to hundreds of thousands of advanced American AI chips.

Trump also pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, who had pleaded guilty to failing to stop money laundering on his exchange, after Binance had helped build the technology behind USD1 and helped World Liberty Financial generate revenue.

The President’s family has now made over a billion dollars from their own stablecoin venture, the Commerce Secretary’s family holds a stake in the competing stablecoin that could be worth twenty-five billion dollars, the person who wrote the law governing both of them left the White House to run one of them while keeping a government advisory role, and the committee that had the Commerce Secretary under oath for four hours asked about none of it.

Who Profits From the Sanctions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is using Tether to enforce sanctions against Iran, North Korea, Russia, Hamas, and Hezbollah, and in April 2026, Tether froze $344 million linked to Iran’s Central Bank and the IRGC at the direction of the Treasury Department.

Tether also earns money from every transaction that happens before any freeze, and the ICIJ’s investigation traced about $408 million in Tether flowing from wallet addresses connected to Huione Group, a Cambodian operation that FinCEN identified as a major money laundering concern, into accounts at Binance and OKX, with $77 million of that flowing after FinCEN had already flagged Huione as a threat. All of that transaction volume exist on Tether’s reserves, which earn interest on the Treasury bonds held at Cantor, which earn Cantor custody fees, which benefit the family trust. So the same financial arrangement generates revenue from the criminal activity and generates political credit from the enforcement response against it. But what does it have to do with Epstein?

What the Epstein Files Actually Show

Howard Lutnick told Congress his relationship with Epstein was meaningless and inconsequential, he told the Senate he “barely had anything to do with that person,” and told the committee he had no business dealings with Epstein. The financial web I just walked you through is in pieces in SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures, but the thread that led me to all of it started in the Epstein files.

In October 2014, Brock Pierce, one of the people who co-founded Tether, emailed Jeffrey Epstein asking him to help recruit former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers as an advisor: “I’d love to get him involved with Noble Markets (the NASDAQ digital currency exchange) and Tether. Will get you info on both.”

Document: EFTA00664424

Pierce also built a custom LLC to channel Epstein’s investments into the crypto ecosystem, writing in another email “Attached are the docs I sent you for the LLC that we intend to funnel your investments through,” and Epstein invested $3 million in Coinbase and $500,000 in Blockstream through Pierce’s fund. Noble Markets was the company Pierce co-founded alongside Tether in Puerto Rico, and Noble Bank International became the bank that held Tether’s reserves before Cantor ever entered the picture.

In October 2018, Madars Virza, a researcher at MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative described Tether to Epstein as “widely assumed to be created for evading banking blockade for KYC/AML non-compliant exchanges,” which in plain language means he was telling Epstein that Tether was widely seen as a way to get around the rules designed to stop criminals and sanctioned countries from moving money.

In July 2018, Austin Hill, the co-founder of Blockstream, a Bitcoin infrastructure company that Epstein invested in through Joi Ito’s MIT fund, sent Epstein a clip of Dr. Evil from Austin Powers and then proposed setting up “secure communications” so his partner Bryan could pitch Epstein on “a way to have total deniability.” The next day, Hill offered to bring people with “Snowden’s escape to Russia level counterseivllance” capabilities, asked about setting up encrypted email, and proposed creating an offshore hedge fund with all transactions “settled and managed in Tumbled bitcoin transactions,” which is the process of mixing cryptocurrency through multiple wallets so the origin of the money cannot be traced. Hill wrote to Epstein directly: “I know you’ve hid you’re investments through Joi in the past.”

An August 2013 email chain where Epstein was advising on a financial deal being negotiated by Howard’s own general counsel Steve Merkel with Prince Andrew’s lawyer, Epstein showed detailed knowledge of Howard’s Las Vegas gaming business by writing “no no no no no, howards main businesss is gambing in las vegas”. A July 2013 investor schedule showing Lutnick’s investment entity, Epstein’s investment entity Southern Trust Company, and David Mitchell all investing in the same company in the same round is also in the files, and Mitchell is the man Lutnick told the committee under oath was just “the husband of one of my wife’s friends.”

What Comes Next

Senator Cantwell asked about Tether’s auditing at the confirmation hearing and nobody followed up, and the committee had Lutnick under oath for four hours during which the words Tether, cryptocurrency, and stablecoin do not appear anywhere in the transcript. The Wall Street Journal has reported that there is an active DOJ criminal investigation into whether Tether is used for terrorism financing, an investigation that touches agencies in the Commerce Secretary’s portfolio, and nobody has asked him about that either.

The committee needs to subpoena Steve Merkel and put the 2013 emails in front of him, because the man who was Howard’s own general counsel was negotiating a deal with Prince Andrew’s lawyer that Epstein was actively shaping from the outside, and that is a fact the committee already has in its possession. They need to put the documents from the Epstein files in front of Lutnick and ask him to explain why Epstein was advising on deals that Howard’s own lawyer was negotiating, while showing detailed knowledge of Howard’s Las Vegas gaming business. They need to ask about 21 Capital and why Tether is sending one and a half billion dollars into a vehicle created by the Commerce Secretary’s son, on a deal the Commerce Secretary’s firm helped structure. They need to ask about the Devasini quote in the Wall Street Journal and whether Howard has used his cabinet position to defuse regulatory threats facing the company his family holds a stake in. They need to ask about Bo Hines and how it can be lawful for one person to draft the stablecoin regime from inside the White House and then run the biggest stablecoin company ten days later while still drawing a paycheck as a government advisor. And they need to ask Howard directly how his Epstein relationship can be described as meaningless when the connections between Tether’s founding, Epstein’s network, and the financial arrangement that now generates billions for his family and the President’s family are all sitting in the same Epstein files the committee was pulling its exhibits from.

The Bessent connection, the Cambodia money laundering network, and the full story of Tether’s founding period are all threads I am still pulling, but I have help! Myself and Heather Ashley have spent hours on the phone going thrugh all of this so you don’t have to. I am going to keep asking the questions that disappeared after the confirmation hearing, and I will show you everything we find soon. This corruption is obvious, but will any of our officials step up to stop it?

- Kait Justice

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Sources

Lutnick House Oversight testimony, May 6, 2026

ABC News, “Lutnick called interactions with Epstein ‘meaningless and inconsequential’: Transcript,” May 13, 2026: https://abcnews.com/Politics/lutnick-called-interactions-epstein-meaningless-inconsequential-transcript/story?id=132938658

CNN, “Lutnick downplayed contact with Epstein in House Oversight interview, transcript shows,” May 13, 2026: https://www.cnn.com/2026/05/13/politics/howard-lutnick-interview-transcript-epstein

ABC News, “Lutnick backs away from his Epstein ‘blackmail’ claim in interview with House committee,” May 13, 2026: https://abcnews.com/Politics/wireStory/lutnick-backs-epstein-blackmail-claim-interview-house-committee-132939370

Cantwell question on Tether at Lutnick confirmation hearing, January 29, 2025

Axios, “AI technology will defeat crime on blockchains, Lutnick says,” January 29, 2025: https://www.axios.com/2025/01/29/lutnick-tether-blockchains

Decrypt, “Bitcoin Bull Howard Lutnick Defends Tether in Senate Hearing—But Supports Stablecoin Audits,” January 29, 2025: https://decrypt.co/303457/bitcoin-bull-howard-lutnick-defends-tether-senate

Sludge, “Lutnick Could Sit on Crypto Council Despite Conflicts,” February 4, 2025: https://readsludge.com/2025/02/04/lutnick-could-sit-on-crypto-council-despite-conflicts/

Cantor Fitzgerald 5 percent Tether stake, $600 million convertible bond, Wall Street Journal November 2024

The Block, “Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald negotiated a 5% ownership stake in Tether: WSJ,” November 24, 2024: https://www.theblock.co/post/327961/lutnick-cantor-fitzgerald-negotiated-a-5-ownership-stake-in-tether-wsj

Ledger Insights, “Cantor Fitzgerald invests in stablecoin issuer Tether - report,” November 25, 2024: https://www.ledgerinsights.com/cantor-fitzgerald-invests-in-stablecoin-issuer-tether-report/

Devasini “political clout” quote in WSJ, November 2024

Senator Elizabeth Warren letter to Lutnick, January 27, 2025 (quotes the WSJ reporting directly): https://www.warren.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/letter_to_lutnick.pdf

The Block (same article as above): https://www.theblock.co/post/327961/lutnick-cantor-fitzgerald-negotiated-a-5-ownership-stake-in-tether-wsj

Tether stake potentially worth $25 billion at $500 billion valuation, Bloomberg October 2025

Tether loan to Lutnick family trust, Bloomberg/Crain Currency reporting

Crain Currency, “As Lutnick sold Cantor to his children, Tether gave them a loan,” March 19, 2026: https://www.craincurrency.com/compliance-legal-and-regulation/lutnick-sold-cantor-his-children-tether-gave-them-loan

Brandon Lutnick 21 Capital launch with Tether, SoftBank, Bitfinex, April 2025

Decrypt, “Cantor Teams With SoftBank, Tether, Bitfinex on Possible $3B Bitcoin Deal: Report,” April 23, 2025: https://decrypt.co/315868/cantor-teams-with-softbank-tether-bitfinex-on-possible-3b-bitcoin-deal-report

Benzinga, “Brandon Lutnick, Tether, SoftBank Back $3 Billion Bitcoin Venture,” April 23, 2025: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrency/25/04/44948500/brandon-lutnick-tether-softbank-back-3-billion-bitcoin-venture

CCN, “21 Capital: Cantor, Tether and SoftBank Take a Page From Strategy’s BTC Playbook,” April 23, 2025: https://www.ccn.com/news/crypto/21-capital-cantor-tether-softbank-strategy-btc-playbook/

Bo Hines White House departure August 9 and Tether hire August 19, 2025

Tether press release, “Tether Appoints Former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines,” August 19, 2025: https://tether.io/news/tether-appoints-former-white-house-crypto-council-executive-director-bo-hines-as-strategic-advisor-for-digital-assets-and-u-s-strategy/

Fortune, “Tether hires Trump’s top crypto official Bo Hines to help lead U.S. stablecoin expansion,” August 19, 2025: https://fortune.com/crypto/2025/08/19/trump-bo-hines-tether-crypto-white-house-stablecoins/

Bloomberg, “Tether Taps Ex-White House Crypto Advisor Hines for US Expansion,” August 19, 2025: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-08-19/tether-taps-ex-white-house-crypto-advisor-hines-for-us-expansion

Bo Hines named CEO of Tether USAT, September 12, 2025

The Block, “Tether appoints former White House Crypto Council head Bo Hines as US strategy advisor,” August 19, 2025 (covers role expansion): https://www.theblock.co/post/367394/bo-hines-joins-tether

Jeff Miller hired by Tether, role as Trump inaugural finance chair and Holocaust Memorial Council chair

Fortune (Miller hired by Tether reference): https://fortune.com/crypto/2025/08/19/trump-bo-hines-tether-crypto-white-house-stablecoins/

US Holocaust Memorial Museum, “Museum Welcomes President Trump’s Appointment of Jeffrey Miller as New Chairman,” March 12, 2026: https://www.ushmm.org/information/press/museum-welcomes-president-trumps-appointment-of-jeffrey-miller-as-new

Miller Strategies, “Jeff Miller” biographical page (inaugural finance chair confirmation): https://millerstrategies.com/who-we-are/jeff-miller/

Tether $775 million investment in Rumble, December 20, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald as placement agent

Rumble press release: https://corp.rumble.com/blog/rumble-announces-775-million-strategic-investment-from-tether/

Tether press release: https://tether.io/news/tether-announces-775-million-strategic-investment-in-rumble-to-boost-decentralized-and-community-owned-media-platforms/

SEC filing: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830081/000121390024111292/ea022562201ex99-1_rumble.htm

Fortune, “Crypto giant Tether invests $775 million into Rumble, the ‘right-wing YouTube,’” December 20, 2024: https://fortune.com/crypto/2024/12/20/tether-invests-rumble-crypto-freedom-tech-vision/

Tether 54 percent ownership of Northern Data and Rumble-Northern Data acquisition

The Block, “Tether-backed Rumble eyes $1.17 billion Northern Data acquisition,” August 11, 2025: https://www.theblock.co/post/366314/tether-rumble-northern-data-acquisition

The Block, “Tether-backed Northern Data sold bitcoin mining arm to companies run by Tether’s own executives: FT,” December 19, 2025: https://www.theblock.co/post/383439/tether-backed-northern-data-sold-bitcoin-mining-arm-to-companies-run-by-tethers-own-executives-ft

World Liberty Financial founding, Trump family ownership, $1 billion taken in by December 2025

Wikipedia (with primary source citations to Reuters and the New Yorker): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Liberty_Financial

Reuters, “Insight: How the Trump family took over a crypto firm as it raised hundreds of millions,” March 31, 2025: https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/how-trump-family-took-over-crypto-firm-it-raised-hundreds-millions-2025-03-31/

MGX $2 billion USD1 Binance deal, May 2025

ABC News, “Trump family crypto venture tapped as part of $2B Emirati-backed investment deal,” May 1, 2025: https://abcnews.go.com/US/trump-family-crypto-venture-tapped-part-2b-emirati/story?id=121415842

Reuters via Senate Banking Committee letter: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/wlfs-zach-witkoff-usd1-selected-official-stablecoin-2-billion-mgx-binance-2025-05-01/

Senator Warren and Merkley letter to Witkoff, May 14, 2025: https://www.banking.senate.gov/newsroom/minority/warren-merkley-seek-world-liberty-financial-records-on-2-billion-trump-stablecoin-deal-involving-uae-firm-and-binance

UAE 49 percent stake in World Liberty Financial, AI chips deal, CZ pardon, Binance built USD1 technology

CNBC, “Binance CEO dismisses claims the firm boosted a Trump crypto venture ahead of CZ pardon,” November 4, 2025: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/11/04/binance-ceo-richard-teng-denies-changpeng-zhao-trump-crypto-project-cz-pardon-world-liberty-financial-mgx-.html

Wikipedia World Liberty Financial entry (with citations to NYT, Reuters, and Bloomberg): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Liberty_Financial

Bessent and Tether $344 million Iran Central Bank and IRGC freeze, April 24, 2026

CNN, “US freezes $344 million in cryptocurrency said to be linked to Iran,” April 24, 2026: https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/24/politics/us-freezes-cryptocurrency-iran

CoinDesk, “Tether’s $344 million USDT freeze linked to U.S. ‘Economic Fury’ against Iran regime,” April 24, 2026: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2026/04/24/tether-s-usd344-million-usdt-freeze-linked-to-u-s-economic-fury-against-iran-regime

Chainalysis, “OFAC Updates Central Bank of Iran Designation Following Tether Seizure,” April 24, 2026: https://www.chainalysis.com/blog/central-bank-of-iran-designation-ofac-update-april-2026/

TRM Labs, “OFAC Sanctions Crypto Addresses Associated with the Central Bank of Iran,” April 24, 2026: https://www.trmlabs.com/resources/blog/ofac-sanctions-crypto-addresses-associated-with-the-central-bank-of-iran-freezes-usd-344-million

ICIJ Coin Laundry investigation, $408 million in Tether flowing from Huione Group to Binance, $77 million after FinCEN flag

ICIJ, “Crypto giants moved billions linked to money launderers, drug traffickers and North Korean hackers,” November 20, 2025: https://www.icij.org/investigations/coin-laundry/cryptocurrency-exchanges-binance-okx-money-laundering-crime/

ICIJ methodology, “How ICIJ traced hundreds of millions from Huione Group to major crypto exchanges”: https://www.icij.org/investigations/coin-laundry/how-icij-traced-hundreds-of-millions-from-huione-group-to-major-crypto-exchanges/

FinCEN designation of Huione Group as primary money laundering concern, May 2025; final rule severing from US financial system October 14, 2025

FinCEN press release, May 1, 2025: https://www.fincen.gov/news/news-releases/fincen-finds-cambodia-based-huione-group-be-primary-money-laundering-concern

FinCEN final rule press release, October 14, 2025: https://www.fincen.gov/news/news-releases/fincen-issues-final-rule-severing-huione-group-us-financial-system

Brock Pierce, Madars Virza, Austin Hill emails to Epstein, August 2013 Lutnick general counsel Merkel emails, and investor schedule