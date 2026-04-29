Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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BF's avatar
BF
1d

Dear Ms Kait Justice,

As you may have seen, you are included in my proposal to Ms Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez on the absolute necessity that a "States Epstein Class Anti-Racketeering (RICO) Tribunal" be created (see link).

https://substack.com/profile/92755196-bf/note/c-251126300?r=1j82d8&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

Wouldn't it be spectacular if Mr Jack Smith would be willing to lead the "States Epstein Class Anti-Racketeering (RICO) Tribunal".

Thank you

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Ellen Harrison's avatar
Ellen Harrison
1d

This is still something I would have to read many times to retain details, but I get the gist and only the gist! These awful people are like money magicians. Now you see it, now you don’t. What was over here is now over there and we didn’t even see it move! My head is spinning. Your articles are precious and represent a lot of work. They must be preserved! Have you sent any of this to Senator Wyden or anyone you think would at least CARE? Bernie Sanders? Ro Khanna? Yet, they know. They must know.

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