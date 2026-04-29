Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, and Steve Bannon watch as Trump talks about an executive memorandum on investigation of steel imports before signing the document in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, April 20, 2017

What I have publishes, especially over the past 6 weeks or so, has been pretty dense with so many pieces to the puzzle. A few of you have written to me about the piece I published last week on the Saudi sovereign wealth architecture and said that it is a lot to digest. You told me that you have had to read it more than once, and that even then you are still putting the pieces together. I thought it might help to put together a “top down”, high level version of my interpretation of everything I’ve found recently. Shall we?

In the summer of 2016, in a moment when Donald Trump was still fighting for the Republican nomination, Jared Kushner was a real estate heir running a distressed office tower on Fifth Avenue, and Mohammed bin Salman was a deputy crown prince whose elevation to Crown Prince was still a year away, Jeffrey Epstein started writing to the Saudi Royal Court with a complete redesign of how the world’s largest oil producer would finance itself.

He told Raafat Alsabbagh, the senior adviser at the Royal Court, that Saudi Arabia was “held hostage by the US banking system,” and across roughly fourteen months of correspondence he proposed five mechanisms for getting the kingdom out of that arrangement:

A parallel currency for internal use among Muslim nations that he called the sharia, modeled on the IMF Special Drawing Rights and backed by oil rather than dollars. A sharia-compliant cryptocurrency built on the same system Bitcoin runs on, with Epstein telling the Royal Court he had spoken to “some of the founders of bitcoin who are very excited.” The bond structured through Saudi Aramco rather than the kingdom, which would route the debt around the legal exposure created by the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, and a year and a half later the kingdom did issue its first international bond through Aramco. A one hundred billion dollar option for China on a stake in Saudi Aramco, structured so that China would pay for it by handing over the United States Treasury bonds China was already holding, which would let the deal settle directly between Saudi Arabia and China, bypassing American banks, American currency, and the regulatory oversight that comes with both. Qatar recognizing Israel as the diplomatic ground for a regional investment corridor between the Gulf states and Israel, with the first gesture of that corridor being Qatari money paying for Gaza’s electricity infrastructure.

Every one of those things seems to describe a system designed to operate around the United States rather than through it, and the way Epstein describes his work to the Royal Court is the way someone proposing an exit from the American financial order might describe it.

The Position

Two months before the American election, Epstein wrote to Aziza Alahmadi at the Royal Court and told her that the Podesta Group, registered as a Saudi foreign agent and run by the brother of the chairman of the Clinton campaign, was obsolete because “it is the social media that controls votes,” and what the kingdom needed in the next administration was someone young, digitally native, politically connected, and unbothered by the lobbying firms of the 1990s.

Six days before that election he flew to Riyadh on the invitation of the Royal Court, met Mohammed bin Salman on November 7, 2016, and a year later wrote MBS a letter that opened with the line “November 7 will mark one year since you and i met and laughed.”

Three days after the American election, with Donald Trump’s victory now in hand, Epstein sent a formal pitch to the Royal Court addressed to “His Excellency,” in which he proposed himself as Financial Confidant to Mohammed bin Salman with biweekly access to the Crown Prince, with zero compensation for the first year and the Prince to decide payment thereafter, and with a scope of oversight that included the Public Investment Fund, the central bank, and the royal purse.

The detail in that pitch that explains what the relationship really was is the zero compensation, because historical analysis of many major intelligence service across the twentieth century names the same model as the most durable form of asset relationship, which is the asset who refuses payment because their loyalty is presumed to be ideological, and Epstein, in his October 2017 letter directly to the Crown Prince, made the model explicit when he wrote: “I do not want any money from you or the kingdom.”

The Handoff?

Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport on July 6, 2019, in the middle of planning his next visit to the Crown Prince, and thirty-five days after that arrest we are told he was dead in federal custody under circumstances that have stayed unresolved across the seven years since.

Eighteen months later Donald Trump left the White House with a set of classified documents that prosecutors later described as covering the United States attack plan on Iran along with material “pertinent to his business interests,” and one day after Trump left office Jared Kushner launched Affinity Partners in Miami.

The fund is now five billion dollars in committed capital with ninety-nine percent of it from foreign governments, and two billion dollars of that came from the Saudi Public Investment Fund over the explicit objections of the PIF’s own screening panel, which described Affinity’s management team as inexperienced and the fee structure as excessive before the Crown Prince personally overrode the panel and approved the investment.

Kushner has collected one hundred and fifty-seven million dollars in management fees across that period and the fund’s stated mission is to build an investment corridor between the Gulf states and Israel.

The position Epstein had described for himself was an investment corridor connecting Saudi sovereign wealth to global markets, with biweekly access to the Crown Prince and operating outside the reach of investors and regulators alike.

The position Kushner now operates is the same corridor, with the same patron, the same access, the same cash flow, and the same legal architecture, and the only meaningful difference between 2017 and 2022 seems to be the man holding the position.

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The investment corridor Kushner’s fund describes in its mission statement is also a literal piece of geography, because the Ben Gurion Canal is a one hundred and sixty mile waterway proposed since the 1960s that would connect the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, beginning at the Gulf of Aqaba near Eilat and ending on the Mediterranean coast around Ashkelon. The Saudi end of that waterway would be NEOM, the five hundred billion dollar megacity Mohammed bin Salman has made the signature project of his reign, and with the Israeli end being the coast immediately around the Gaza Strip. The route would carry tanker traffic from the Gulf states into the Mediterranean as a direct competitor to the Suez Canal, with Israel collecting the transit fees that currently flow to Egypt. And can you guess the estimated cost of the canal? That’s right, one hundred billion dollars, the same number Epstein proposed China pay for its stake in Aramco in his October 2017 letter to the Crown Prince.

Affinity Partners holds a fifteen percent stake in Shlomo Group, which owns Israel’s only domestic shipyard and its only private port, which means Kushner’s fund is invested in the maritime infrastructure at the Israeli end of the corridor its mission statement names.

The route runs around the Gaza Strip, through territory that has been physically destroyed across the last two and a half years. Although I do not have a document that proves the destruction of Gaza was intended to clear the canal route, what I have is the alignment of capital, infrastructure, and territorial control, and that alignment is precise enough that I keep coming back to the question of how it could be coincidence.

Why The War Now Makes Sense

Operation Epic Fury opened the war with Iran in late February, and from the moment the Strait of Hormuz went dark in the first week of fighting, every condition Epstein had described to the Royal Court in 2016 became operationally real. The strait remains effectively closed almost two months later, with the United States Navy blockading Iranian ports while Iran restricts and tolls every vessel that tries to pass through. Energy analysts now describe this as a dual blockade, and Iran cannot sell roughly three point two million barrels of oil per day for the duration of the closure.

Guess who that leaves us to look to? Saudi Arabia is the only country with the spare capacity to replace that volume at scale, and the East-West Pipeline that moves Saudi crude from the Eastern Province to the Red Sea port at Yanbu is now the only functional alternative to the closed strait.

Chinese tankers were turned back from Hormuz in the first weeks of the war, which means the bilateral Saudi-China oil relationship operating outside American banks, the relationship Epstein had proposed in his October 2017 letter to the Crown Prince, became the operational arrangement the war required.

Every barrel Iran cannot sell is a barrel Saudi Arabia sells at over one hundred and ten dollars instead of sixty-five, and the International Energy Agency has called the closure of Hormuz the largest oil supply shock on record. The price difference flows into the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the PIF pays the management fees on Affinity Partners, and Kushner collects the fees, which means the financial benefit from this war flows directly into the structure Epstein designed, in the proportions Epstein described, through the channel Epstein proposed.

The Capture

Every mechanism of American government that could connect this architecture to the intelligence has been captured by someone whose own exposure depends on all of it staying hidden.

The Treasury Secretary refusing to release one billion dollars in Epstein-related suspicious activity reports is the same man who chairs the federal committee reviewing Saudi acquisitions of American companies for national security implications, including the fifty-five billion dollar acquisition of Electronic Arts in which Affinity Partners holds a stake. Which means the man who decided whether or not to release the records is the same man deciding whether or not to approve the deals those records would expose.

The Blanche, the acting Attorney General who personally blocked the DEA from giving Senator Wyden the unredacted Operation Chain Reaction memo, which is the document that would map Epstein’s drug trafficking and money laundering co-conspirators, is the same man who ran Trump’s defense against the classified documents case. Which means the prosecutor who knows what was in those documents is now the prosecutor deciding whether the public ever sees them.

The FBI Director firing the Counterintelligence Division agents who built that case is firing the same agents who held the Iranian counterintelligence expertise that would connect the attack plan Trump retained at Mar-a-Lago to the war that plan describes.

And the federal judge who has now permanently sealed Volume Two of the Smith report is sitting on the document that prosecutors themselves described as covering material “pertinent to his business interests”. This is the document that could show whether the classified material Trump took was connected to the sovereign wealth pipeline now operating through Kushner and Affinity Partners.

The Questions That Remain

The questions I keep coming back to are the same ones I have been asking across this whole investigation.

Did the Smith investigation connect the documents to the Saudi sovereign wealth architecture? Was the PIF’s investment in Affinity Partners discussed before Trump left office or after? Did anyone with advance knowledge of Operation Epic Fury position investments to profit from the war it produced? Why did the Crown Prince override his own screening panel to pay an inexperienced fund nearly ninety million dollars in fees that have produced zero return? And why are the people in a position to answer those questions the same people the answers would expose?

If you are ready, it may make more sense diving back into these pieces which share what I found in more detail with all the evidence.

- Kait Justice

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