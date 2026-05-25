Is the Epstein Scandal Connected to Elon Musk and the 2024 Election?

I joined THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Ellie Leonard on livestream to talk about two stories that broke at the same time, and the longer thread that connects them both to everything I’ve been researching.

What we covered

The Starlink, wavelet, and election infrastructure thread. I walked through the findings from my most recent piece, which traces a line from Jeffrey Epstein’s documented interest in signal intelligence and wavelet analysis through Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network to the 2024 election cycle, I THINK. For anyone who hasn’t read it yet, the piece explains how wavelet decomposition works (in plain language, I promise), why the NSA uses it to find anomalies in massive datasets, and why no one seems to have ever applied it to American election data, even though the Heritage Foundation’s own research identified a specific blind spot in current election auditing methods that this math was designed to detect.

I also discussed Ashley St. Clair’s recent claims about Musk’s “anomaly in the matrix” language, how it maps onto the actual technical terminology used in wavelet analysis, and what the Election Truth Alliance has documented about North Carolina’s 2024 certification failures.

The Sarah Kellen deposition. While we were live, Ellie shared more about Sarah Kellen, one of Epstein’s longtime assistants who received immunity in the 2008 sweetheart deal, and the deposition naming three men she alleges helped Epstein procure young girls.

Philip Levine, the former mayor of Miami Beach who appears extensively in the Ghislaine Maxwell proffer and was closely connected to Donald Trump; Frederick Fiquet, the hairdresser; and Patrick Demarchelier, the fashion photographer. Ellie wrote about the deposition and the three named men on The Panicked Writer, and her piece is linked below.

The Yom Kippur dinner guest list. This one circulated during the show, a list of roughly 90 people who attended a Yom Kippur dinner at Epstein’s residence after his 2008 conviction. The names include major figures across media, entertainment, fashion, finance, and politics. We discussed what it means that people with entire teams of assistants and advance staff would attend a dinner hosted by someone with hundreds of headlines attached to his name across every New York publication, and why “I didn’t know” cannot hold up for people operating at that level of wealth and access.

Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation. I jumped off so Lev Parnas could join in the second half to discuss the breaking news that Tulsi Gabbard had resigned as Director of National Intelligence, connecting it to her involvement in Trump’s election integrity efforts and the broader pattern of all three women in the administration, Gabbard, Kristi Noem, and Pam Bondi, departing while the men remain. Lev also discussed the NSA intercept involving a compromised Trump associate and what Gabbard’s departure means for the 2026 midterm cycle.

Where to find everyone

Ellie Leonard covers the Epstein files on The Panicked Writer and is on all socials as Red Pencil Script. Her piece on Sarah Kellen and the three named men is there now.

Lev Parnas publishes on Lev Remembers and brings insider perspective on the political dynamics around the network.

Waj hosts these conversations on THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and brings together voices across the investigative space. Subscribe to his Substack and catch the full archive of these lives.

- Kait Justice

Read the full Starlink and wavelet piece here if you haven’t yet. It’s the one that ties all of this together.