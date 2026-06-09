TIRANA, ALBANIA - JUNE 08: Protesters carrying banners and signs protesting the sale of a coastal area Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (Photo by Olsi Shehu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On May 31, 2026, Ivanka Trump went on the David Senra Founders Podcast and described an island in Albania called Sazan that she said she and her husband had discovered while swimming off a friend’s boat. She said they had spent years “developing the opportunity” to transform it and called it a private island. Within hours the Albanian internet was on fire and by the next morning the protest signs in Tirana read Albania is not for sale.

Sazan is the largest island in Albania. It sits at the mouth of the Strait of Otranto, which is the narrow strip of water between Italy and Albania that controls all shipping and naval traffic between the Mediterranean Sea and the Adriatic Sea. Every ship and every submarine that moves between those two seas has to pass through that strait. The island has been classified as a military zone for roughly ninety years, occupied by the Italian Fascist regime in the 1930s, used by Nazi Germany during the Second World War, then fortified by Albania’s communist government with more than three thousand soldiers and bunkers built to survive a nuclear attack.

In 1959, the CIA and the US Navy produced a classified intelligence report on Sazan based on aerial photography, cataloging sixteen separate military installations on the island, including radar-controlled gun batteries, anti-aircraft positions, a naval base, patrol craft, bunkers, and underground storage. The CIA’s own language called the island “strategically located at the mouth of Vlone Bay” where it “commands the entrance from the Adriatic Sea.” That report was classified SECRET and stayed classified until 2003. So the American intelligence community has been photographing this island from the sky and writing classified assessments about its military value for sixty-seven years.

The Albanian government opened Sazan for limited tourist boat tours in 2015, and international travel publications have been writing about it ever since. It’s safe to assume most Albanians alive today know this island as a highly fortified piece of military land in their country.

The friend whose boat Ivanka was describing is Nathaniel Rothschild, a British financier and the son of the late Jacob Rothschild. Kushner confirmed on the All-In Podcast that they got picked up in Montenegro in the summer of 2021 and sailed south toward the Greek island of Corfu, stopping in Albanian waters where Prime Minister Edi Rama came aboard the yacht. Kushner said he hadn’t met Rama during the first Trump administration and was “very impressed by his vision.”

Three years after that yacht meeting, on December 30, 2024, three weeks before Trump’s second inauguration, the Albanian government issued something called a strategic investor decree to Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC, a Delaware-registered company connected to Kushner’s investment firm Affinity Partners. That single decree gave Kushner’s company the power to take private Albanian land from citizens who don’t want to sell, exclusive private use of public Albanian coastline, the Albanian state itself as a financial partner through the Albanian Investment Corporation, the option to make the deal binding on future governments by having parliament vote the contract into law, and a fast track around the environmental and community protections that apply to every other development in the country.

At the same time, President Bajram Begaj had removed Sazan from the Armed Forces Deployment Plan, lifting the military classification for the first time in roughly ninety years, which had to happen before any private development could legally move forward.

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Albania's anti-corruption prosecutors, known as SPAK, opened an investigation in late May 2026 into how those legal changes were made and who was behind them. Meanwhile, protests have been going for weeks under the slogan “Albania is not for sale.”

So naturally, if they are investigating, I am too. And the first thing that caught my attention is that Nathaniel Rothschild is not just a wealthy guy with a yacht. He has already done this exact kind of deal once before, one country over, on the same coastline.

He Already Built This

If you pull up a map and trace the Adriatic Sea coastline running down from Croatia, you pass through Montenegro and then you hit Albania. Sazan sits at the bottom of that stretch, right where Albania starts narrowing toward Greece. About a hundred miles up the coast, in a deep bay called Kotor on the Montenegrin side, there used to be a Yugoslav naval base from the communist era. In 2007, Nat Rothschild and his father Jacob, along with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Canadian mining billionaire Peter Munk, and the head of LVMH Bernard Arnault, bought that naval base and started turning it into something they called Porto Montenegro. By the time they were done, the old military piers were luxury docks where billionaires keep superyachts that cost more than the entire country’s annual budget. They put in five-star hotels, designer shops, and apartments selling for millions of euros.

To get that deal done, Deripaska personally called Montenegro’s longtime leader Milo Đukanović, who has run the country for most of the last thirty years. Peter Munk later said publicly that this is how the door got opened.

In 2011, Nat got Montenegrin citizenship as a personal favor from the prime minister, which the Montenegrin newspaper Vijesti reported using Interior Ministry records. That July, Nat threw a three-day birthday party at the new marina that cost a million euros, and Đukanović showed up. And in 2016, Peter Munk sold his ownership share in the whole thing to a Gulf sovereign wealth fund called the Investment Corporation of Dubai for roughly 200 million euros.

So is this the template? To take an abandoned military base on the Adriatic coast, get the country’s leader personally invested in the project, use foreign capital to turn it into a luxury destination for billionaires, trade local citizenship and political access for the deal, and when the development is finished, sell it to Gulf sovereign wealth?

Now look at what is happening on Sazan, which is also a former military zone on the same coastline. Albania’s prime minister Edi Rama personally championing the project and told Reuters “there is absolutely no chance that the investment will stop as long as I am here.” The foreign capital this time is Qatari, coming through two billionaire brothers named Moutaz and Ramez Al-Khayyat, whose company Albania Land Development had about $195 million sitting in Albanian bank accounts that SPAK froze for a few days in May 2026 before quietly releasing the funds again.

So, the same person who built the first billionaire retreat introduced Kushner to the head of state behind the second one. The model is identical, on the same stretch of coast, and the only thing that changed is the country and whose name is on the development. But why? I think I found some possible explanations that should be investigated.

The Same People Keep Showing Up

When you search Nat Rothschild’s name in the Epstein files, three documents come back, through two completely separate paths, all from the same years he was building Porto Montenegro on that Adriatic coast.

Document: EFTA02426782

On April 4, 2010, Peter Mandelson, the British Labour Party politician now under UK police investigation over his Epstein relationship, forwarded a private business email chain to Epstein’s personal Gmail address. The email was between Nat Rothschild and Jes Staley, who at the time was a senior banker at JPMorgan, and they were arranging a billion-dollar stock listing Nat was launching on the London Stock Exchange called Vallar. Nat was putting up £100 million of his own money for it, and the deal had an internal codename of Project Concordia.

The note Mandelson typed at the top of the email when he forwarded it to Epstein was two words: “interesting, protect.”

Jes Staley, the banker on the other end of this email, is the same Jes Staley who later ran Barclays and visited Epstein’s island. His Epstein relationship eventually cost JPMorgan a $75 million settlement with the US Virgin Islands over its role facilitating Epstein’s trafficking.

Document: EFTA01793676

Nine months later, in January 2011, Mandelson forwarded another private exchange with Nat to Epstein. This time Mandelson was asking Nat’s advice about joining the board of an oil and gas company based in Oman called Topaz that drilled in the Middle East and the Caspian Sea region, which is the same energy corridor whose gas pipeline now exits onto the Albanian coast a few miles from Sazan. Nat told Mandelson he was “tragically naive as to how the financial system works,” and Mandelson forwarded the whole exchange to Epstein with the comment that talking to Nat had been a mistake.

Document: EFTA02014608

Then in April 2012, someone on Epstein’s staff sent him a reminder note that read “You wanted glen dubin to ask Nat Rothschild what he thought of Dr Christopher Bremner.” Glen Dubin is a hedge fund manager whose family’s involvement in Epstein’s network is one of the most extensively documented threads in the files.

Document: EFTA00773297

In August 2009, somebody inside Peter Mandelson’s office at the UK government sent Epstein a press clipping using the British government’s classified internal email system called the Government Secure Intranet. The clipping was about Mandelson going on holiday to the Greek island of Corfu, and the headline mentioned that he was there this year “without Russians, yachts or Osborne.” This was a reference to the scandal the year before when Mandelson and Conservative politician George Osborne had been photographed on a yacht in Corfu belonging to Oleg Deripaska, the same Russian oligarch who was building Porto Montenegro with Nat.

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Corfu is less than two miles from the Albanian mainland and roughly fifty miles south of Sazan, and it is the same island where Epstein and his friend Terry Kafka were detained by Greek police in 1967. And it is where Kushner’s yacht trip with Nat was heading in 2021 when they stopped in Albanian waters and Rama came aboard.

In August 2018, fourteen months before Epstein was arrested, he was texting on iMessage with a Slovak diplomat named Miroslav Lajčák, who at that time was serving as the President of the United Nations General Assembly, and the two of them were planning a joint visit to meet the President of Montenegro.

Epstein sent Lajčák a New York Times travel article with a picture of the Bay of Kotor, the same bay where Porto Montenegro sits. The President of Montenegro at that point was Milo Đukanović, the same man who had championed Nat’s development and shown up to his birthday party.

The same handful of people keep appearing across this story in the same stretch of Adriatic coast.

Where It Fits

In July 2012, a Norwegian diplomat named Terje Rød-Larsen sent Epstein a Washington Post article. Larsen is the man who brokered the Oslo Accords during the Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations of the 1990s. The article by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius describing a plan that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been working on, in which Netanyahu wanted to build what Ignatius called a “Balkan arc” of new partnerships with countries that included Albania, with some of these countries already letting the Israeli Air Force train in their skies. While at the same time, Netanyahu was quietly building an alliance with Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf states against Iran.

In March 2024, NATO reopened a Cold War-era military airfield in central Albania called Kuçovë Air Base, spending 50 million euros to rebuild it into the alliance’s first tactical air base in the Western Balkans. Turkish Bayraktar drones, US Black Hawk helicopters, and F-35 and F-16 fighter jets have all operated from it during NATO exercises, and Albania’s Defense Ministry says the base will run twenty-four hours a day with weapons depots and fuel depots on site.

Kuçovë sits about fifty miles inland from Sazan. A second new military facility is being built at Porto Romano near the Albanian port city of Durrës, which is a naval base with rail lines running into Kosovo and North Macedonia. The old Soviet submarine base at Pasha Liman, which sits directly across the Bay of Vlorë from Sazan, has been operating under a cooperation agreement with Turkey since 1992.

The current United States Ambassador to Turkey is a man named Tom Barrack, and in my April piece I showed you that Barrack is one of the people most closely tied to both Epstein’s network and the Trump family. Barrack held Kushner’s distressed debt on the 666 Fifth Avenue building, and Epstein named Barrack as the point person who would connect the Trump administration to the Saudi Royal Court on election night 2016. He is now the American diplomatic representative in the country that runs the naval base directly across the water from where Kushner is building.

About sixty miles north of Sazan there is a fortified compound called Camp Ashraf-3 that houses roughly three thousand members of an Iranian dissident group called the MEK. The United States government brokered an arrangement to move the MEK to Albania starting in 2016, and the operation has been politically protected ever since by John Bolton, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Pompeo. The MEK has been conducting operations against the Iranian government from Albanian soil for years now, and in 2022 Iran retaliated with a major cyberattack, after which Albania broke off diplomatic relations with Tehran completely.

I know, it’s a lot, but there is one more thing you need to understand. And that is this pipeline. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline runs from gas fields in Azerbaijan, across Turkey and Greece, and exits onto the Albanian coast at a town called Fier, about twenty miles from Sazan. With something called bidirectional flow capacity, it means it can eventually be reversed to send gas from the Mediterranean back toward Central Europe as an alternative to Russian energy.

From Ehud Barak’s leaked emails.

The Azerbaijani state oil company that owns those gas fields is called SOCAR, and Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister who was a friend and business partner of Epstein, signed a $6 million per year consulting contract with SOCAR in 2013. A confidential Deutsche Bank research report from May 2015 covering SOCAR’s operations in those exact Caspian fields turned up in the Epstein files when I searched.

Has the strategic plan that Netanyahu was working on in 2012, the one Larsen sent to Epstein, been built? Because there is now a NATO drone base in central Albania, a new NATO naval base under construction on the Adriatic coast, a Turkish-run naval facility directly across the water from Sazan, a Caspian gas pipeline exiting onto Albanian soil that is reorienting European energy away from Russia, and a US-protected Iranian regime change platform housing thousands of militants.

Has the quiet Gulf alliance that Ignatius described in 2012 become the Abraham Accords? If you don’t remember, those are the agreements that normalized relations between Israel and several Gulf states by skipping over the question of Palestinian statehood entirely, a position Netanyahu has held for decades. Sazan, the island that controls the doorway between two seas, sits in the middle of all of it.

Now here is the part where it gets interesting and I had a bit of a revelation, because every single one of Nat Rothschild’s documented connections to Epstein runs through people on the opposite side of Israeli politics from Netanyahu.

Peter Mandelson, who was forwarding Nat’s communications, is from the British Labour Party, and Epstein in his final years was working closely with Ehud Barak, who is the leader of the Israeli Labor Party and was actively running against Netanyahu for prime minister in 2019.

In June 2019, Epstein texted Steve Bannon, who was then Trump’s former chief strategist, and said “I’m dealing with Ehud in Israel. Making me crazy.” Bannon asked if he could be announced as Barak’s strategic advisor, which I assume was largely by proxy of Epstein, and a few weeks later, Epstein was arrested at Teterboro airport. This was just days after Barak launched his political party. Netanyahu immediately weaponized the Epstein connection in the Israeli campaign, publishing videos with titles like “What else has sex offender Epstein given to Barak?,” and Barak’s poll numbers collapsed, which effectively destroyed the Israeli Labor side of this whole network.

Nat Rothschild’s Porto Montenegro years were years when the network around Epstein was running through Barak’s side of Israeli politics, which is the side that had built the Oslo Accords, that operated through European diplomatic institutions, and that worked with Bill Clinton and the American Democratic establishment.

After Epstein died and Barak’s campaign collapsed in 2019, that side of the network was largely gone or weakened. Kushner launched Affinity Partners the summer after leaving the White House in 2021, received $2 billion from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the objections of the PIF’s own advisory panel, and stepped into what looks like the operator position that Epstein had been building for himself before he died.

Kushner, however, is on the other side of Israeli politics. He is on the side his family has known personally for decades, because Netanyahu was a longtime houseguest of the Kushner family in New Jersey when Jared was a child, sleeping in Jared’s bedroom while Jared moved to the basement to make room.

SO now, let’s think about this together. If Nat Rothschild’s activities all ran through the Labor side that was destroyed in 2019, and Kushner stepped into the position that side had been building, then what does it mean that Nat ended up putting Kushner on his yacht in 2021?

To me, when I put this all together, it looks like Nat’s Adriatic infrastructure, his Montenegrin citizenship, his relationships with Balkan leaders, and his template for control in the channel all had far less value when they didn’t connect to capital and political protection. So, after 2019, the only capital and political protection left in this network was on Kushner’s side, which left Nat with one path forward and a yacht to make the introduction on.

The Playbook

The ground-level mechanics of how the Sazan deal actually got built are documented in exceptional reporting by Blerina Gjoka at BIRN, the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network. What BIRN was able to show using freedom-of-information requests and Albanian court records is that the legal path for the deal was cleared in stages over about three years.

It started in 2021, the same year Kushner met Rama on Nat’s yacht, when the Albanian government downgraded the protection status of a stretch of coastal wetlands called the Pishë Poro-Narta ecosystem and shrank the protected zone by more than five thousand hectares.

In February 2024, the Albanian parliament passed something called Law 21/2024, which allows luxury resort construction in protected natural areas anywhere in the country, and according to Euronews the law passed three days after Kushner went public with his Albanian development plans. The European director of BirdLife told CNN that the law was “one of the most brutal legislative texts I’ve seen in the environmental field in my career.”

In August 2024, a company called Zvërnec South Adriatic Development was set up using a chain of Dutch shell companies managed by a firm called Dutch Trust Management B.V., and Albanian beneficial owners. Each of which holds just under 25 percent, which is the level below being required to publicly disclose their identities. Within eight months the company had two development permits.

BIRN also wrote about how the land for the mainland portion of the project was actually assembled. The chain involves a businessman with alleged ties to the Italian mafia organization Sacra Corona Unita, a lawyer who was convicted of forging an Ottoman-era property document that Albania’s Supreme Court later confirmed was a forgery, a judge who was removed through Albania’s official vetting process after issuing favorable rulings that the Supreme Court overturned, and the Kastrati Group, which is the most powerful oligarch family in Albania.

The son of the patriarch, a man named Musa Kastrati, was photographed during Ivanka Trump’s January 2026 visit meeting directly with her and Prime Minister Rama.

If the Albanian parliament really did change the protected areas law days after Kushner announced his plans, then who coordinated that timing inside the Rama government? And if the company that holds the development rights routes through Dutch shell companies with five anonymous Albanian owners each holding exactly the amount to stay below the disclosure threshold, while the French news agency AFP could not find any legal trace of the entity that is supposedly managing the project, then what exactly is the ownership structure designed to hide?

What “Discovered” Actually Means

The CIA has been photographing this island from the sky since 1959, the network around Epstein was receiving intelligence about this exact stretch of Albanian coast by 2012 through a detailed analysis of the strategic framework that NATO and Israel have since built across the country, and the man whose yacht Kushner was on had spent a decade building the identical kind of development one country over on the same Adriatic coast while his confidential business communications were being forwarded into Epstein’s inbox.

Ivanka told a podcast audience that Sazan was a private island she and her husband discovered while swimming off a friend’s boat, but the friend was a financier with Montenegrin citizenship, a documented presence inside Epstein’s communication network, and a decade of experience executing the identical model on the next stretch of coastline. The introduction he made connected Kushner to the prime minister of a country that has spent the last fourteen years being built into a NATO frontier, a Caspian energy terminus, an Iranian regime change platform, and a Gulf-Israel alliance pivot point, with the timing of every Albanian legal step that made the deal possible lining up exactly with what Ivanka calls “developing the opportunity.”

Senator Ron Wyden's Senate Finance Committee has been investigating Kushner's Affinity Partners since 2024, raising questions about whether the firm's structure creates a loophole around the Foreign Agents Registration Act and allows foreign governments to channel money to politically connected Americans with limited public disclosure. After everything in this piece, the questions that committee should be asking are not complicated.

How does the money actually move from Saudi and Qatari sovereign wealth into the company that holds the Sazan decree? Who coordinated the timing of the Albanian law change, the military reclassification, and the decree itself? Why is Tom Barrack, the same person Epstein named as the Saudi connection in 2016, now the American ambassador in the country running the naval base across the water from Sazan?

and how is the son-in-law of a sitting president permitted to manage billions of dollars from foreign sovereign investors while simultaneously pursuing major development projects at one of NATO's most strategically sensitive maritime gateways?

Congress has the power to find out, and it has the obligation to ask.

- Kait Justice

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Sources

Kushner on the All-In Podcast describing the yacht, Rothschild, and Rama meeting https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/kushners-trump-island-sparks-protests-and-a-probe-40554094/

Ivanka Trump on the David Senra Founders Podcast, May 31, 2026

SPAK criminal investigation, Albanian protests https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/4/thousands-protest-kushner-linked-coastal-resort-project-in-albania

Strategic investor decree, December 30, 2024 (Reuters) https://www.aol.com/news/albania-approves-luxury-resort-project-132236248.html

BIRN/Reporter.al ground-level investigation, Blerina Gjoka, May 29, 2026 https://www.reporter.al/en/2026/05/29/the-investors-behind-the-trump-familys-albanian-resort/

BIRN document revealing government preparing Sazan transfer, June 6, 2026 https://www.reporter.al/en/2026/06/06/

Nat Rothschild Montenegrin citizenship (Balkan Insight) https://balkaninsight.com/2013/09/24/nat-rotschild-granted-montenegrin-passport/

Porto Montenegro investors including Rothschild, Deripaska, Munk (Toronto Life) https://torontolife.com/city/destination-munkistan/

Porto Montenegro sold to Investment Corporation of Dubai https://www.foxnews.com/world/canadian-billionaire-sells-majority-stake-in-adriatic-marina

Law 21/2024 passed three days after Kushner announcement (Euronews) https://www.euronews.com/2024/05/18/why-is-trumps-son-in-law-allowed-to-build-in-europes-first-wild-river-national-park-delta

CNN reporting on Albania resort, BirdLife quote https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/06/europe/ivanka-trump-kushner-luxury-resort-albania-intl

Tom Selliott investigation of Sazan deal and Nat Rothschild

Wyden Senate Finance Committee investigation of Affinity Partners https://www.finance.senate.gov/chairmans-news/wyden-probes-kushner-firm-payments-from-gulf-states-potential-fara-loophole