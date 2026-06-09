Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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rose lady's avatar
rose lady
2d

So it looks like the trumps are all shopping for bunkers,iike peter thiel

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Naomi's avatar
Naomi
2d

Good Lord, woman! More shady sh*t that needs dots connected and light shined on it! Re-stacking with anyone I can think of that might pay proper attention 😲🙏

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