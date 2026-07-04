Former special counsel Jack Smith in his first sit-down interview with Nicolle Wallace on July 2, 2026

Jack Smith sat down with Nicolle Wallace on July 2 for the first television interview he has given since resigning as special counsel.

For most of the conversation, Smith was warm and direct. He talked about the FBI agents who worked his investigations and have since been pushed out under Donald Trump and Kash Patel. He talked about one agent who was fired while caring for a gravely ill wife and told Wallace he feels terrible about what happened to them. He said looking out for those agents has become the work that fills his days now.

Then Wallace asked him about the classified documents case, the investigation into the national security records Trump kept at Mar a Lago after leaving office. Smith would only say the report remains under seal. He would keep his distance from the case, the findings, anything that could be seen as violating the order that keeps Volume II locked away from the public.

Jack Smith ran this investigation, yet he cannot speak about what he found, while Donald Trump, the man he investigated, now runs the government that decides whether any of it ever reaches the public.

Then, somehow, the person Trump chose to lead the FBI took the Fifth in this same investigation and had to be given immunity before he would answer a single question. Kash Patel is also now the one removing the agents who built the case he was questioned in. The record of what he finally told those prosecutors is in the report no one is allowed to read.

Volume II is the half of the special counsel report that covers the documents case. It is the report that would tell us what Smith’s team found about why Trump kept those records, what those records were connected to, and what the people around him said once prosecutors got them under oath.

And one of those people was Kash Patel.

Before Trump installed him at the top of the FBI, before the agents tied to Smith’s investigations began being removed under his bureau, Patel was a witness in the same case those agents helped build.

When the transcript of Smith’s closed door deposition came out Smith was asked whether Patel testified before the grand jury in the classified documents case, and he could not answer because the answer was sealed. Then he was asked whether Patel invoked his Fifth Amendment right during that investigation, and he had to say the same thing again.

FBI Director Kash Patel

The strange part is that the public record already tells us what happened. Smith is the one person barred from repeating them, but the rest of us can read them in the open record. Patel was subpoenaed to the grand jury investigating Trump’s retention of classified materials. Rather than answer, he took the Fifth, the right not to say anything that could be used against you. So prosecutors gave him immunity, a promise that nothing he said could be used to charge him, and a judge signed a sealed order forcing him to testify. That order is still sealed, so we cannot see what he said, only that he had to be compelled to say it.

Patel had spent months publicly claiming he personally watched Trump declassify those records before leaving office, which became one of the main defenses Trump used. So look at the whole sequence and ask whether it sounds normal. A Trump ally goes public defending how Trump handled the documents before prosecutors subpoena him to the grand jury where he takes the Fifth. They have to grant him immunity to get him to talk but what he said stays sealed. Trump wins the election and returns to power and then that same man, the witness who had to be compelled to testify, is put in charge of the FBI.

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I don’t think people are truly looking at how extraordinary that is.

What he said behind those closed doors is locked inside the report Judge Aileen Cannon sealed under a permanent order, and two watchdog groups, American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute, are still in court fighting to get released.

If you were with me for the Kushner piece, you might remember the part where I asked why this one report, out of everything in the case, is the one they fought hardest to bury. Smith’s own investigators wrote that some of the documents Trump kept were pertinent to his business interests, meaning they had bearing on his private business dealings, and that this gave him a reason to hold onto them. If you haven’t read my pieces on Kushner or World Liberty Financial, you should take some time and understand how this all connects.

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So what did Kash Patel tell prosecutors once immunity forced him to talk? What did Smith’s team conclude about his testimony? Why did the man who now runs the FBI need immunity before he would answer questions in the investigation into the president who gave him the job?

There is one more person in this story, and she risked her career and freedom to make sure the report existed outside of the DOJ so we can hopefully get some of these answers some day.

In May, the Justice Department charged a career prosecutor named Carmen Lineberger, who had been a top federal attorney in the Southern District of Florida. They say that last December she saved a copy of Volume II on her computer under the file name Bundt_Cake_Recipe.pdf, and that months before that she emailed herself part of an internal Justice Department memo saved as Chocolate_cake_recipe.pdf. She has pleaded not guilty, and the charges do not say what she meant to do with any of it. What they describe is a woman who took the one report a court had ordered no one could see, gave it a fake name so it looked like a dessert recipe, and moved it somewhere outside the building, knowing that doing so broke Cannon’s order and could cost her everything.

A person does not risk twenty years in prison to save a document she thinks will stay buried anyway. She takes that risk when she believes the record itself is about to disappear, and that getting a copy out of the building is the only way to make sure it survives.

Then the story gets stranger than anything she is accused of doing. On June 3, the same Justice Department that is prosecuting Lineberger for sneaking Volume II out of the building handed her own defense lawyers three copies of Volume II by mistake, tucked inside the case files on a set of flash drives. Her lawyers noticed, stopped reading, deleted what they had, and gave the drives back. So the department is trying to put one prosecutor in prison for letting the report get out, and while doing it, they let the report get out again, three times over.

And the one legal path that might have opened the report was supposed to be heard that same week. A federal appeals court had been set to hear arguments about whether Cannon was allowed to seal it, and on June 30 that hearing was called off with no new date. Two days later, Smith went on television and told the country he was not allowed to say what he knew about the documents case, but he say, "I think we are facing an attack on the rule of law that is different in kind and scope to anything I've seen in my lifetime," and he warned that the Justice Department has "jettisoned expertise" and gotten "rid of people who know how to protect our national security.”

The Fourth of July is supposed to celebrate a country that answers to its people, and answering to people means letting them know what is being done in their name. A government can only say it has the people’s permission for as long as it lets those people see the facts they would need to decide whether to give that permission or take it back.

What does it mean that a man who took the Fifth, and had to be given immunity before he would testify in a case involving the sitting President of the United States, now runs the FBI? What does it mean that the record of what he said stays locked inside a report a Trump appointed judge sealed? What does it mean that the one person who could tell us what is in it says on camera that he is not allowed to but that we are facing an attack on the rule of law that is different in kind and scope to anything he’s seen in his lifetime?

We are asked to celebrate a country that answers to its people, while the answer to all of these questions stays inside a report the public can’t read, controlled by the administration of the man it investigated, guarded by the witness it gave immunity to.

The report has a name for what Kash Patel did, and I am going to keep spotlighting the appeal and the leaked copies until the country is allowed to read it, because the man it names should not get to decide who reads it.

- Kait Justice