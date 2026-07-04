Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Dana Keith DDS's avatar
Dana Keith DDS
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Jack Smith is a true American hero

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Naomi
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Ugh sooo much shady sh!t you keep finding and I’m deep breathing, aching to live long enough to see these rotten MFers have some consequences 💔

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