Electronic Arts spent the better part of a year telling its shareholders exactly when it would finish selling itself to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the private equity firm Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners. The date was the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the quarter that ends today. This morning I went to check if there were any updates or changes to the wording in the company’s most recent filing, and the deadline was gone. In the year end earnings report on May 5, EA replaced the sentence naming a close with a line saying only that a limited number of regulatory reviews remain and the parties are working diligently to complete them.

The reason EA’s missing date matters can be found in most of what I have published this year. The last approval standing between the sale and the finish line is the national security review at CFIUS, chaired by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and its deadline has been stretched to the end of September. Affinity Partners is tied into this in part by a $2 billion commitment from the Saudi fund that stays locked up until August, so Kushner needs the deal closed before the leverage that makes him useful to the people funding him runs out.

The same man who chairs the review is the one who has repeatedly refused to give the Senate the Treasury records that would let anyone follow Jeffrey Epstein’s money. I showed you Bessent’s refusals and his ties to the intelligence firm Epstein’s lawyer structured in the Bessent piece, the $50 million he owes the bank advising the deal he is reviewing in the Goldman piece, and the Qatar money behind Kushner’s tower in the 666 Fifth Avenue piece.

On June 3, that fight reached a Senate Finance Committee hearing. Senator Ron Wyden, four years into a follow the money investigation of Epstein’s financing, said there had been a coverup of a massive pile of Epstein financial records for a year and a half.

Bessent answered by raising a 2016 email in which Wyden’s adult son had contacted Epstein while raising money for his own fund, using it to accuse the Senator of hiding a family tie. There is no public allegation that Wyden’s son did anything wrong, and the email served to move the hearing off the records, which is what it did, because the clip spread widely while the records stayed exactly where they were. The following day Wyden referred his findings on Leon Black’s Epstein ties to the House Oversight Committee.

The Girl They Tried to Bury Came Back With a Shovel: How I Became Kait Justice Kait Justice · Jun 1 As children I think we all believe that what we go through on a daily basis is normal. We see how different our friends’ homes are from our own, and we notice things, but for whatever reason we can’t imagine that everyone else isn’t dealing with the same challenges we are. I grew up learning early on that everyone had to work a job they hated, that ever… Read full story

That same evening, in the town where I grew up, General Electric presented its final design for “cleaning up” the first five miles of the Housatonic below the confluence of the East and West branches of the river. Public comment stays open until August 10.

When residents and the neighborhood school asked to have their indoor air tested for what rises out of the contaminated groundwater under their homes, EPA’s position, in their own words, is that its risk assessment found no current human health threat from airborne PCBs, so the air does not need to be tested. But that wasn’t what I had asked, or what I had asked for. Meanwhile, GE runs an EPA approved system that pulls vapors away from its own Building 12 but pretends to not know what I mean.

I shared a bit about this in my story about how I became Kait Justice this month. The response to this was so overwhelming in the most amazing way. I have a followup coming in the next few days.

In the middle of the month I published the golden statue piece. What that plan described is close to the one the Trump family built in World Liberty Financial, whose USD1 stablecoin now holds more than $4.7 billion of ordinary people’s money. In June that operation froze the USD1 tokens sitting on a marketplace called HTX with no warning, calling it a sanctions matter, and within two days HTX moved its users into a different stablecoin to get them out of reach. Heather Ashley and I are working on more soon, this one is important.

As we head into July and the actual 250th anniversary of our country, we need to pay close attention. The EA deal is pushed into the fall it seems, with the August deadline for Affinity looming, and the comment window on the cleanup in my own neighborhood closes on August 10. I have so much to share with you in the next few weeks, so make sure you are all caught up and ready to fight with me!

- Kait Justice