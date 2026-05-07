Kait Justice and Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez: "Who Was Protecting Jeffrey Epstein in New Mexico?"

We did it, guys! I know you have been waiting for Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and me to do a live together for weeks, and we finally got to sit down yesterday!

Alisa writes The Pugilist on Substack and lives in New Mexico, which has given her unique access and perspective when it comes to the Zorro Ranch story. She trained at Columbia Journalism School and spent about ten years on staff at the Boston Globe and the LA Times before leaving in the 90s, when journalism was being deregulated and starting to feel like an advertorial.

She spent the years after that writing novels, and she came back to investigative journalism this past January when the New Mexico legislature formed the Epstein Survivors Truth Commission. Her reporting on the institutional capture of that commission, and on the people who quietly own the ranches that surround Zorro, is some of the most important work anyone is doing right now.

It was fun to finally “compare notes” a bit. I have been working through the financial corruption a lot lately and Alisa has been mapping the physical ground itself. Things like the ranches that surround Zorro, the former OSS and CIA officers who quietly bought up land in the corridor between Los Alamos National Laboratories and Sandia National Laboratories, and the local political families who have spent decades making sure no one ever looked too closely at any of it.

Alisa walked me through what she has documented about the San Cristobal Ranch, which shares more than two miles of fence line with Zorro and was owned by Henry Singleton, who served in the OSS alongside Donald Barr, went on to MIT, and eventually became part of a cluster of former intelligence officers who acquired ranch land in that exact corridor.

In 2016, as the FBI was beginning to look at Epstein’s properties again, Epstein’s ranch manager Bryce Gordon was communicating with the Singleton heirs about cost-sharing the construction of a private bi-directional military-grade microwave radio communications network, which is not exactly the kind of thing private citizens typically need.

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Alisa traced the relay path through FCC license records and FedEx receipts in the Epstein files, and she landed on a $2,500 check Epstein wrote to a tower in southern Nevada whose FCC license is held by Christy Carbon, who happens to be the sitting probate judge for Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

While she was telling me this all I could think about was the fact that earlier in the day I had been doing research and learned something about Nevada myself. In 2009 Nevada passed a statute allowing wealthy families to set up private trust companies inside the state with secrecy protections that exceeded what was available in Switzerland or Bermuda after the 2008 crash,. I had found that while looking into the Murdoch family and saw that a Reno law firm tied appears in the registered address of the Murdoch Family Trust and at least one of the Rothschild family trusts. Could the communications corridor and the trust corridor be the same one?

We also talked through the Mega Group and the Wexner half of Epstein’s seed capital and about Carbyne, the Israeli emergency services platform that grew out of Ehud Barak’s Reporty and was funded by Epstein, which is now embedded in the United States 911 system.

We talked about Christine Maxwell’s data analytics firm and about Isabel Maxwell, who was made president of an Israeli tech security firm in 1997 with funding from Bill Gates.

There is a lot in this conversation that I will be following up on with Alisa over the coming weeks, and we plan to do this again. Almost everything we discussed is verifiable in primary documents that are sitting in plain view, and the only reason what we’ve been sharing hasn’t made it into the legacy press is that the legacy press has spent the last forty years refusing to look at it.

The full conversation is up. As always, I love to read your takeaway from my conversations so definitely share with me, and go subscribe to The Pugilist if you are not already!

- Kait Justice