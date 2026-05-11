Kait Justice and Dana Dubois: "What Does Feminism Have to Do With the Epstein Class?"

I got to sit back down with Dana DuBois on her Fine Feminist Hour Thursday segment of The Daily Whatever Show, and it was so good to be back! This was my second time on with Dana since starting on Substack in late fall, when I was new enough to Substack that the wolf pack had not officially adopted me yet.

Dana writes I Write Out Loud on Substack as her primary publication and co-hosts The Daily Whatever Show with Lawrence Winnerman, who runs the Monday segment Not Straightforward focused on queer voices. Dana’s Thursday show is where she brings on women doing the work to push the conversation forward.

Dana opened with the question of what feminism actually means to me and whether I identify as one, and I told her absolutely. We got into the way the word is being deliberately twisted right now, with mainstream CBS and NBC stories asking whether feminism is destroying the workplace, with Pete Hegseth’s own pastor publicly saying women should not vote, and with a trad wife and manosphere ecosystem that did not appear on the internet by accident. This all tied in to what I have been writing about in The Motherhood Heist, my Substack series tracing how the support system every generation of mothers before us could count on was systematically dismantled and sold back to us in pieces we cannot afford. What I found to be both scary and validating was that the same names in the Epstein files are some of the same that showed up in my new series. Why? Because this “Epstein Class” of monsters have to protect predators, poison communities, and dismantle the village in order to keep operating.

The headline I most want everyone to keep watching is the one that landed in the news cycle around the time we were taping. After writing about Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners and the two billion dollars from the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the way the Strait of Hormuz pricing pressure is routing oil revenue back through the same fund that is funding Kushner, Donald Trump announced Operation Project Freedom to help ships move through the Strait, canceled it within twenty four hours, called MBS and got nowhere, and then a breaking exclusive came out reporting that the Saudis had blocked the United States from using their airspace. I could not have written a more validating headline if I tried. The war seems to be part of the operating plan Epstein wrote to the Saudi royal court in 2017 to get the kingdom off of the US dollar, and Kushner is executing it through Affinity right now.

Dana wanted to know how this work started for me, and the honest answer is that I am a Buddhist, a mother, an entrepreneur and a writer who taught herself everything she knows because no one was going to do anything for me. My curiosity got the best of me, really, when I heard about a 1973 science fiction novel called Space Relations written by the man who hired Epstein at Dalton School. It described a class of wealthy oligarchs who own a planet where they purchase children and mine a mineral called Weinsteinite, and I couldn’t believe it was real until I went and read through it. I wrote about the Barr family in a recent piece that went viral. I keep track of all the threads I am still pulling with an Asana board, and Dana made the best observation of the morning, which is that women tend to be really good at this kind of pattern recognition because we are constantly running multiple parallel tracks of executive function for everyone else in our lives.

There is a lot in this conversation I want to follow up on, and Dana and I talked about a possible Northeast meet up later this year that I am hoping we can pull together.

The full conversation is up. As always, I love to read your takeaway from my conversations so definitely share with me, and go subscribe to The Daily Whatever Show and to I Write Out Loud if you are not already!