Kait Justice and Wajeeh Lion: "Did Jeffrey Epstein Influence Jared Kushner's Current Building Projects?"

I sat down with Wajeeh Lion this week on his show. Wajeeh has spent the past several months documenting the Saudi side of the financial architecture I have been mapping from the document side, drawing on his own background growing up in Saudi Arabia and the political science and economics work he did at Kansas State before settling in Minneapolis. His recent paper Hostile Takeover is one of the best breakdowns I have read of how Gulf sovereign wealth has captured the Trump family financially, and it confirms several of the points I have been trying to verify on Affinity Partners.

Wajeeh explained the petrodollar arrangement that was made fifty years ago when Aramco was created with help from Texas intermediaries and the Saudis agreed that all global oil sales would settle in U.S. dollars, an arrangement that has stabilized our currency through decades of accumulated debt and given the United States the ability to weaponize sanctions against anyone who tries to operate outside our banking system.

Which is also the exact arrangement the Saudis have wanted out of since long before Epstein became useful to anyone willing to help them figure out how. The same financial leverage shows up in the way the Saudi government has historically kept American politicians compliant, which Wajeeh described as a kind of soft bribery that never has to be named, where the kingdom waits for a state to hit a budget shortfall and then offers to deposit hundreds of millions of dollars at a bank in that state with the implied understanding that the money can be withdrawn at any time, leaving the politicians who depend on those deposits unwilling to ever publicly criticize the kingdom or its conduct.

Hostile Takeover confirms that approximately ninety nine percent of Affinity Partners funds come from Gulf sovereigns and that the $2 billion from the Saudi Public Investment Fund was personally approved by MBS over the documented objections of his own internal investment committee, the GCC investment agreements expire in August 2026, which lands one or two months after the EA Sports deal is supposed to close, meaning the Saudis can effectively threaten to pull billions in capital from the Trump family during the exact window in which their cooperation on that deal will matter most.

The congressional investigators Wajeeh cites in the paper suspect Affinity functions as a loophole allowing former government officials with classified knowledge to receive foreign compensation without ever having to register as foreign agents. When I read that all of my alarm bells went off because it seems to be the exact same setup I documented in my Lutnick and former Prince Andrew piece, where Howard Lutnick's Cantor Fitzgerald and Andrew's Urramoor Limited entered a 2013 referral arrangement Epstein himself dictated the terms of.

Has the structure has now been scaled from one British royal and one mid-tier firm to an entire sovereign wealth fund and the family of a sitting president?

Almost none of what Wajeeh confirmed is secret to people inside the system. The petrodollar mechanics, the Aramco workarounds, and the way royal patronage networks operate around figures like Epstein are all operational knowledge for anyone who has worked at that level of finance and diplomacy. It only sounds shocking when I write about it because the financial press in this country has spent fifty years treating that architecture as classified knowledge that belongs to insiders only.

The full conversation is up, please be sure to tell me what you’re thinking! Go subscribe to Wajeeh if you are not already!

- Kait Justice

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