Image Source: Daily Mail

In October 2025, I published an article about an email I found in the House Oversight Committee’s Epstein document release. The email showed someone coordinating meetings with Kuwaiti royalty and relaying that schedule to Jeffrey Epstein. The subject line contained a name that appeared to have been missed during redaction: Katherine Keating, the daughter of Paul Keating, Australia’s 24th Prime Minister.

original redacted version of the email

I wrote about the timing of those meetings during Kuwait’s largest political corruption scandal in modern history. I wrote about what it might mean if a former Prime Minister’s daughter was coordinating her diplomatic schedule through Epstein’s office. I asked questions about the pattern of access the documents appeared to show.

Nearly two months later, on December 12, 2025, I received an email from an Australian law firm called Giles George. The letter was marked “URGENT” and “STRICTLY PRIVATE, CONFIDENTIAL AND NOT FOR PUBLICATION.”

Journalists who cover the Epstein case know what happens when you publish something that makes powerful people uncomfortable. You receive legal threats demanding you remove articles, and most of the time those threats work because independent journalists cannot afford to fight lawsuits from people with unlimited resources. The article comes down, the questions stop getting asked, and the silence continues.

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Today I am publishing the letter anyway after speaking with my lawyer, because what it contains is more important than what it threatened.

The Demand Letter

After my original article went up, Katherine Keating’s lawyers sent me the letter below. They disputed what I reported and demanded I take the article down. Here it is in full.

What Her Lawyers Claimed

Before I go any further, I want to be clear about something.

I have never claimed that Katherine Keating committed any crime. I have never claimed she was involved in trafficking. I have never claimed she knew about Epstein’s crimes against minors. Nothing in my original article made those accusations, and nothing in this article makes them either.

What I reported then, and what I am reporting now, is that those and new documents released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee show Katherine Keating coordinating her schedule with Jeffrey Epstein, forwarding him diplomatic invitations, and communicating with him regularly. The documents raise questions about that relationship, and those questions deserve answers, especially with so many new communications to unpack.

But here is the other thing I am reporting about and why I decided to share this — the letter demanded I remove my article within five days despite knowing that Ms. Keating did write it. It called my reporting “defamatory” and said it contained “false assertions and unfounded speculation.” Then it made four specific claims about Katherine Keating:

Claim one: “Ms Keating does not know any member of the Kuwaiti Royal Family.”

Claim two: She “did not participate in a meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait or ‘Sheike Fahad.’”

Claim three: “She had no professional dealings with Epstein.”

Claim four: She “never organized meetings on his or anyone’s behalf.”

The letter ended with a warning: if I did not do what they demanded, “Ms Keating will not hesitate to take further legal action.”

I did not comply, and I retained a lawyer. My lawyer wrote back and pointed to the documents that support what I reported. She also pointed out that Keating’s attorneys had not actually identified a single false statement in my article.

Then, this past week, I found something else in the document releases that changes everything about this story.

But before I show you what I found, I want you to notice what those claims don’t say.

They do not say the emails are forged, they do not say someone else wrote them, they do not say the documents in the House Oversight release are fake, and they do not claim she never sent emails to Jeffrey Epstein.

If emails existed in government files with your name on them and you did not write them, what would your lawyer say? They would say: “Those emails are not authentic. My client did not author those communications. Someone else sent them.”

Her lawyers did not say that. They said she didn’t know any Kuwaiti royals, didn’t attend meetings, and had no professional dealings with Epstein.

They argued with what the emails say she did, but they never argued that she didn’t write them.

Keep that in your mind as I show you what I found.

The Email They Forgot to Redact

The January 2026 House Oversight release contained additional Epstein documents that had not been included in the October batch. As I was reviewing them, I found document EFTA02017877, the same exact email I had written about only this time it DIDN’T have redactions.

It is an email dated June 13, 2011 at 12:30 PM.

The “From” line is not redacted. It says: Katherine Keating.

The “To” line shows Jeffrey Epstein’s email address: jeevacation@gmail.com

The “CC” line shows Lesley Groff, Epstein’s longtime executive assistant.

And the body of the email says this:

“Hi Jeffrey, I can Wed morning. I’m meeting with Sheike Fahad, the Crown Prince of Kuwait and then again at 6, for a reception at the UN. Are you around for lunch? Otherwise how are you placed on Thursday? Look forward to it. KK”

The email references “Sheike Fahad, the Crown Prince of Kuwait.” I cannot tell from this whether she thought Sheikh Fahad was the Crown Prince, or whether she was meeting with both. But that ambiguity does not help her lawyers, because they claimed she “does not know any member of the Kuwaiti Royal Family.” Either way, she was describing meetings with Kuwaiti royalty.

The Invitation She Forwarded to Epstein

But since that release I found even more than just the redacted email. Two days earlier, on June 13, 2011, another email went from Katherine Keating’s account to Jeffrey Epstein. Document EFTA00432149 shows her forwarding an invitation with the subject line: “Wednesday night: Invitation to attend a reception in honour of His Highness Sheikh Fahad Al Salem Al Ali Al Sabah.”

The invitation was for an event that evening at the Delegates’ Dining Room at United Nations Headquarters in New York. Sheikh Fahad was going to announce financial contributions toward humanitarian programs in the Middle East, followed by a media opportunity and reception.

So she forwarded a formal diplomatic invitation to Jeffrey Epstein to which his assistant informed her he would like to attend and asked if she should RSVP with Katherine or the email address at the bottom. So tell me again how Ms. Keating has never coordinated any meetings?

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Who Is Sheikh Fahad Al Salem Al Ali Al Sabah?

This is where I need to correct something from my original article. I thought the “Sheike Fahad” in the email might be Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the Deputy Prime Minister who resigned over corruption charges in June 2011 because the timing lined up, literally to the same week.

The new documents show it was actually a different member of the royal family: Sheikh Fahad Al Salem Al Ali Al Sabah, who founded the Fahad Al Salem Center for Dialogue Among Civilizations and Defense of Liberty. He is a human rights advocate who was taken prisoner during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

I got the specific Sheikh wrong but I was also incredibly clear throughout my entire article that I was speculating based on factual documents and events.

You know what I didn’t get wrong though? Sheikh Fahad Al Salem Al Ali Al Sabah is a member of Kuwait’s ruling Al-Sabah dynasty. The Dhow.net database lists his occupation as “Ruling Family Member.” He holds the title “His Highness,” which is reserved for senior royals. The Al-Sabah family has ruled Kuwait since 1752.

So I will update my article to correct which Sheikh it was because it matters, but that does not help her lawyers who claimed she “does not know any member of the Kuwaiti Royal Family.” Sheikh Fahad is the member of the Kuwaiti Royal Family she was meeting with. There is no version of events where their statement is true.

What They Did Not Deny

Now I want you to come back to what I asked you to notice at the beginning.

Her lawyers were very careful about how they worded their denials. She doesn’t know any Kuwaiti royals. She didn’t attend meetings. She had no professional dealings. She never organized anything.

But when I began searching after I actually found her name when I was searching for “Soros”, I found that it showed up over 1,000 times.

For someone who has never had any professional dealings with Epstein, this was certainly a weird result to turn up.

If those emails were forged or if someone else wrote them, her lawyers would have said so but they did not say any of that. They denied what the emails describe, but they left the emails themselves alone.

I want you to remember this pattern because you will see it again. When powerful people are confronted with documentary evidence, watch what they deny and watch what they do not deny. The things they leave out tell you as much as the things they say.

The Documents They Cannot Explain Away

The June 2011 email about Sheikh Fahad is just one piece of a much larger paper trail. The House Oversight Committee files contain dozens of communications between Katherine Keating and Jeffrey Epstein spanning from mid-2011 through at least 2013, and they paint a picture of a relationship that looks nothing like casual acquaintance.

In these new documents, you can watch the dynamic between them unfold in real time. It’s pretty clear who holds the power and who does not and who gives the instructions and who follows them..

“Not Even a Cookie or Thank You Note”

On November 20, 2011, Epstein sent Keating an email that included a pointed complaint. After asking about her work and suggesting changes to her demo reel, he wrote:

“I am sympathetic to your current plight. however I am surprised that so far, you lack of appreciateion for my time, is reflected by not even a cookie or thank you note.”

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It seems pretty bold considering he was scolding the daughter of a former Prime Minister of Australia for insufficient gratitude. He was treating her like someone who owed him something, like someone who had failed to meet his expectations for deference.

Katherine Keating did not push back or even try to politely tell him that his tone was inappropriate and instead, she apologized.

She wrote: “Jeffrey, It goest without saying that I appreciate every minute of your time, that I thought you knew.”

She told him she had already organized his Christmas gift weeks ago, so the sentiment was already there and she would always be grateful for his friendship. She got vulnerable, she was not accustomed to asking for help and that he had offered it to her without her having to ask.

“Jeffrey, I value your friendship more than you know. I have wanted to convey this to you for some time... it has just been hard to admit it without exposing how vulnerable I really am.”

This is what deference looks like when it gets captured in an email and preserved in federal evidence files. Yet lawyers say she had no professional dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. The only other assumption is it wasn’t professional?

“Why Were You Taking Notes at My House?”

Six weeks before the thank you note exchange, something else happened that appears in the documents. And honestly, this one actually made me question a few things.

On October 4, 2011, Epstein sent Keating an email asking about a meeting that had taken place at his residence. He mentioned that it had been organized by “nicolas princen, from the elysee,” which is a reference to someone from the French presidential palace. And then he asked her a question:

“i forgot to ask, why were you taking notes at my house, when all the guys were there?”

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Think about how strange that question is if you truly were just at either a meeting or a casual get-together. Katherine Keating was physically present at Jeffrey Epstein’s home during a meeting with multiple men that was organized by someone from the French government and she was taking notes. This was apparently unusual enough that Epstein felt the need to ask her about it afterward.

She explained that taking notes was a “force of habit” because she thought the conversation was going to be in line with “Ian’s organisation,” likely a reference to Ian Osborne, who appears elsewhere in Epstein’s scheduling documents as a regular contact. She said she did not realize “the circumstances to which I found myself in until we were well underway” and did not expect the conversation to go off on such a tangent.

She reassured him: “Don’t worry, the only thing I wrote about was the Noble nomination process that Thorbjorn discussed.”

So we have the daughter of a former Australian Prime Minister sitting in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, in a room full of men connected to the French presidential administration, taking notes on a conversation about Nobel Prize nominations. The meeting was organized by someone from the Élysée Palace, the official residence and office of the President of France. (This is the French equivalent of the White House.) And this was apparently normal enough that her only concern was reassuring Epstein that she had not written down anything sensitive.

The Career He Was Managing

The next email exchanges from November 2011 show something else that her lawyers did not address in their denials. Despite claiming to not have had a professional relationship with Epstein, he seemed to be actively involved in managing Katherine Keating’s media career, and he was just as bold about his expectations as he was about not being appreciated enough.

On November 11, 2011, Epstein sent her a single word email: “results?”

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Her response read more like a briefing to a supervisor, which is weird for someone who has no professional relationship with Epstein. She told him her meeting with CAA, I assume the talent agency Creative Artists Agency, had been “very successful” and that they were lining up industry meetings for her. She reported that she had been “in dialogue with Michael” but their meeting had been moved to the 28th. She updated him on “Charlie,” whose CBS morning show had just been announced and then noted that “Soros is still in Europe.”

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This email is actually how I found her for the first time in the new batch of files. I was looking for something related to Scott Bessent and Soros and to my surprise, it was Keating sending the update.

Four days later, Epstein responded:

“what is the sales pitch that CAA is using for you.. do you have a demo tape. should we make one, I want to know what changes you have to make to get this show on the road.. This has gone on too long. you have seen many many potential buyers of your product and no one is buying. I think the sales pitch or and the product (you) need to be tweaked.”

He was telling her that her career was not progressing fast enough and that she was the product that needed to be tweaked. This is how you talk to someone you are managing, someone whose success or failure reflects on your investment of time and access.

But remember, her lawyers say she had no professional dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Network She Moved Through

The scheduling documents in the Epstein files show where Katherine Keating fit in the rotation of people who cycled through his world.

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A September 2011 schedule from Lesley Groff shows Keating with a 4:00 PM appointment on September 18th. Look at who else appears on that same document:

Jean Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent who would later be charged with rape and die by apparent suicide in a Paris jail cell. Brock Pierce, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur. Boris Nikolic, the science advisor to Bill Gates. Jeff Sachs, the economist. Ian Osborne and Sean Parker. Jes Staley, the JPMorgan executive. Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel. Larry Summers, the former Treasury Secretary. Woody Allen. Henry Kissinger. Governor Bill Richardson. Tom Pritzker.

Katherine Keating was scheduled alongside convicted rapists and former heads of state, alongside tech billionaires and Hollywood directors, alongside banking executives and Nobel Prize winning economists. I am not saying she definitely knew or was part of anything with any of them, but the fact she was part of the regular rotation and appeared in many schedules, especially on days with meetings like these, makes you wonder.

In October 2011, Epstein emailed Keating to tell her that “gates will be in austrailia in dec.” She responded that she planned to be in Australia in December and asked: “Do you know his dates?” Epstein replied that he would get them for her.

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Was Jeffrey Epstein was trying to coordinate a meeting between Katherine Keating and Bill Gates?

In February 2013, Epstein was still talking about her to others in his orbit. In an email to someone else, he suggested they might get along well with Katherine Keating. His pitch was simple: “same age, same intrsts, media.” He mentioned that he might be at TED, “holding court” in Long Beach.

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Her lawyers claims are really not holding up.

What the Documents Demonstrate

The documents prove that Katherine Keating had a sustained, documented relationship with Jeffrey Epstein from at least June 2011 through February 2013, well after his 2008 conviction. The documents prove that this relationship involved regular email communication, scheduled meetings, and her physical presence at gatherings in his home. The documents prove that Epstein was actively interested in aspects of her media career, demanded status reports, and was trying to connect her with people like Bill Gates. The documents prove that she wrote to him in language that reflected deference, gratitude, and emotional vulnerability.

The documents do not prove that Katherine Keating participated in or had knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities, though they do make you question what she did know. They do not prove that she was aware of what he did to young women and girls nor do they prove that she was anything other than someone who found herself in his orbit and benefited from his connections.

So why did her lawyers lie? Why did they threaten me legally and demand I remove my entire article instead of just clearing up the parts I had wrong?

When a legal threat relies on claims that the documents themselves disprove, you have to ask why.

Why This Matters

I have been nervous about publishing this piece. When you get a legal threat from lawyers representing a former Prime Minister’s daughter, you take it seriously. You know what happens to journalists who cover this case. You know the people on the other side have resources you do not.

They were betting that threatening an independent journalist without institutional backing would make this go away. But what’s almost ironic is that I may not have really thought too much about seeing her name in that moment if they never made a big deal to begin with.

I am not accusing Katherine Keating of a crime but I asking some questions:

If the meetings were innocent, why lie about them?

If she had no professional dealings with Epstein, why are there multiple emails showing her sending him her schedule and forwarding him diplomatic invitations?

If she never organized meetings on anyone’s behalf, why do sworn court filings say she transmitted her brother’s contact information to facilitate an Epstein meeting?

These are questions, and they are only necessary because her lawyers chose to deny things the documents prove happened.

The Ongoing Cover-Up

What happened to me is not unique. The pattern of silencing around this case is documented, and it is still happening.

Katherine Keating knows things about her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s network. I am not calling her a suspect. I am calling her a witness. The documents show she had access, she had proximity, and she had a relationship with Epstein that involved regular coordination and communication.

If she wants to explain what that relationship actually was, we would love to get more clarity.

Until then, the documents speak for themselves. And her lawyers’ false statements speak even louder.

- Kait Justice

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