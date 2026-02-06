Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Ashleigh Alauren's avatar
Ashleigh Alauren
Feb 6

Amazing job! Congratulations, now that you have been officially threatened with legal action you are legit! It’s like a badge of honor, wear it well:)

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bluewave
Feb 6

This is INCREDIBLE Kait. I can only imagine how scary it was to receive the initial letter from their lawfirm even when you had the TRUTH on your side. I'm GLAD it's been vindicated...and I hope the reporting you, Ellie, Zev, Waj, Dean, Lev and TEAM are all doing - is allowing the same sort of relief for some of the Epstein survivors who must equally be TERRIFIED right now of not knowing what may or may not be released.

Thank you for always keeping the survivors first, and establishing a clear timeline with evidence that others cannot refute.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH with these people who have all connected with Epstein, covered up for him and ENGAGED in his crimes.

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