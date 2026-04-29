Lev Remembers Special Live: Kait Justice and Cliff Schecter Talk Barr–Epstein & the Comey "Seashell" Indictment

I sat down with Lev Parnas and Cliff Schecter on Lev Remembers Live for what was supposed to be Part Two of our deep dive into the Bill Barr family architecture, the throughline running from Donald Barr at Dalton through the OSS and into the Federalist Society apparatus that has now installed Todd Blanche at the top of the Department of Justice.

We laid the groundwork in Part One, and the plan was to spend this hour on the recruitment piece and the cover up piece, with Cliff bringing the lived experience of having been at Columbia when the CIA was openly recruiting on campus and me bringing the document trail through the Barr family. However, James Comey was indicted earlier in the day so shortly after we started our conversation Todd Blanche went live with Kash Patel.

You know what stood out most to me? The fact that EARLIER THAT SAME DAY, a federal judge allowed Maurene Comey's wrongful termination lawsuit against the Department of Justice to move forward in federal court.

In the afternoon, the same Department of Justice unsealed a two count federal indictment against her father, the former FBI Director James Comey, who Donald Trump has named as a personal enemy on the public record for years, charging him with threatening the life of the President of the United States over a photograph of seashells that spelled out “86 47” on a North Carolina beach.

Maurene Comey is the federal prosecutor who handled the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein and who served as one of the three lead trial attorneys who put Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars.

Todd Blanche fired her on July 16, 2025, with the only explanation in the termination letter being a citation to Article II of the Constitution, and the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York at the time, Jay Clayton, told her that all he could say was that the order had come from Washington and that he could not tell her anything else. Article II of the United States Constitution establishes the executive branch of the federal government, which is headed by the President.

This is the second time the same sequence between Maurene Comey and her father has played out in front of us. She filed her wrongful termination lawsuit on September 15, 2025, alleging that her firing was retribution for who her father is, and ten days later, on September 25, 2025, her father was indicted by this same Department of Justice for the first time on charges that a federal judge later dismissed for procedural reasons after ruling that the prosecutor who brought them, Lindsey Halligan, had been unlawfully appointed.

This time, a federal judge cleared her suit to proceed on Tuesday morning, and her father was indicted on Tuesday afternoon. The Instagram post the new indictment cites was made on May 15, 2025, which gave the Trump administration eleven months to bring these charges, and the day they chose to bring them is the same day a federal judge cleared Maurene Comey’s lawsuit to proceed?

Now let’s remember how completely insane this is to begin with. The phrase 8647 appears on protest signs at every No Kings Day rally I have personally photographed, across social media constantly, and on merchandise sold in physical stores. Eighty six is restaurant slang and movement vernacular for remove, get rid of, take off the menu, with origins stretching back nearly a century in food service. Forty seven references the current presidential term, the same way forty six was used about Biden and forty five was used about Trump previously. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer once appeared on television with a small figurine reading 8645 visible on a table behind her. Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec posted 8646 during the Biden presidency and recently interviewed Todd Blanche at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Neither of them was indicted.

Cliff coined a phrase during our conversation that I think is going to stay with me, and he called it the distraction Ponzi scheme. Each scandal requires a bigger distraction to bury it, and each distraction requires another one underneath it to keep the pyramid from collapsing. The Epstein files get buried under Iran. Iran gets buried under Pam Bondi being shuffled out and Todd Blanche elevated to Acting AG. Bondi being shuffled out gets buried under Comey being indicted.

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Saturday, April 25, an alleged would be assassin named Cole Tomas Allen forced his way through security at the White House Correspondents Dinner and Trump was evacuated from the event. Tuesday morning, April 28, King Charles addressed a joint session of Congress and called for unyielding resolve in defense of Ukraine, in language Politico and Foreign Policy both read as a coded rebuff to Trump’s foreign policy. Tuesday morning, the Maurene Comey ruling came down. Tuesday afternoon, the Comey indictment came down. The Epstein survivors who were on Capitol Hill on Tuesday with Representative Ro Khanna trying to get attention got pushed out of the cycle entirely. This is how the chaos becomes “normalized” and we aren’t going to let that happen.

The full conversation is up, please be sure to tell me what you’re thinking!

- Kait Justice