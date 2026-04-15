LEVREMEMBERS LIVE WITH Cliff Schecter and Kate Justice

In this live conversation with Lev and Cliff, we start with the breaking news of Eric Swalwell’s resignation and talk about believing survivors, the culture on Capitol Hill, and how power protects itself.

From there we move into the Epstein files, the gaps around male victims and missing financial and intelligence pieces, and begin tracing Bill Barr’s path from his father’s Dalton years through the CIA to the attorney general’s office as Part One of a deeper look at how that network has operated over decades.

[Lev]

But we’re live.

[Cliff]

All right.

[Lev]

Welcome, everybody. Come on in. Yes, Kat.

[Kait]

I was on with, uh, Nick this morning, actually. I was on his show.

[Lev]

Oh, really?

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Lev]

Awesome.

[Kait]

And we were talking about that, yeah.

[Lev]

He, he’s, he’s an incredible guy, a really, really-

[Cliff]

Yeah, he’s a brilliant guy and a good dude.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Cliff]

I went on his show, it’s a while now, I’ll have to... And he came on mine, so we’ll have to figure that out. And Kate, I’ll-

[Lev]

Yeah, we gotta-

[Cliff]

... I’m gonna have to have you on at some point.

[Kait]

Yeah, let’s do it.

[Cliff]

And we’ll have you on this Wednesday, so I mean-

[Lev]

Yes

[Cliff]

... it’s a big party

[Lev]

I mean, we’re... Uh, it’s a big party. Well, uh, everybody, come on in. Good evening. It’s been a crazy Monday, lots of news going on. There’s lots of things happening. I wanna first of all apologize for the technical issue. I know you guys know me. Uh, my wife was not home, so I had to do it myself-

[Kait]

[laughs]

[Lev]

... but we got here finally. Uh, we got the, the incredible Kate Justice, uh, somebody that you guys I don’t have to introduce. You know she’s been, uh, digging into the Epstein files here on Substack, which is now family to her.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Lev]

Makes it her full-time job, and thanks to all of you.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Lev]

If you haven’t yet, make sure go to subscribe to Kate right now. You will not... So you will not regret it, I promise you that.

[Kait]

[laughs]

[Lev]

And then standing side by side with her is the great Cliff Schecter. I had the fort- uh, I was fortunate to meet Cliff personally, actually in Washington, DC, when we went down, when we were at the swamp, uh, event together with Defiance.org and Miles Taylor. And, uh, I just wanted to, uh, you’re, you know, uh-

[Cliff]

Hey

[Lev]

... you’re just an incredible guy, Cliff.

[Cliff]

You are.

[Lev]

You know, you’re-

[Cliff]

You’re still my favorite, uh-

[Lev]

[laughs]

[Cliff]

... you’re my second favorite Ukrainian Jew after my grandfather from, um-

[Kait]

[laughs]

[Lev]

I love.

[Cliff]

You know.

[Lev]

We-- Cliff, me and Cl- me and Cliff hit it off right away. That you could tell right away when somebody is, has a true heart and really fights for democracy, and Cliff is one of those people. I just wanna say, if you haven’t, make sure they have an incredible Blue Amp, right? I think it’s Blue Amp.

[Cliff]

Yep. Blue Amp Media.

[Lev]

Blue Amp is, Media is the group we’ll talk about later, but if you haven’t yet, just go hit that Chiron on top. You’ll have all three of ours, and just cross polli- pollinate, folks. Subscriptions are free, and then if you like the content, paid subscribe- subscribers obviously allows us to continue doing what we’re doing. Now that we got that out of the way-

[Kait]

[laughs]

[Lev]

... let’s talk about some, some, some and, and really important stuff. So before we get into the re- the reason why we have Kate and Cliff here, uh, is because, you know, a lot of the stuff on my platform is about insider information. Uh, you know, I’m not a, a independent journalist like others out there, just like, you know, we are... You know, Kate’s an in- independent investigative journalist.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Lev]

You know? We have different people that break the news. We have people that report the news. We are insiders here. Me, Cliff, uh, have a story that I think is extremely important that keeps sliding through the cracks, keeps somehow missing it, but a name that constantly i- is, uh, everywhere if you look, and that’s Bill Barr.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Lev]

And all three of us have interesting re- uh, relationship with Bill Barr, which we’re gonna get to. But before we get into Bill Barr, because that’s gonna be the topic of this, uh, special segment of Legra Members, is I wanna just touch on because for those of you that haven’t heard or might be driving or at work, there is breaking news right now. Eric Swalwell, Congressman Eric Swalwell no longer is a Congressman Eric Swalwell. He has officially resigned. Uh, w- and, uh, we are gonna talk about that later today at seven PM on the Insider Report. We’ll talk about all the, the things that are coming out. But I could just tell you, and I just want to give you guys a chance to each say something about because I think it’s important. I’m very happy that he resigned. Not happy of the, uh, of the accusations, not happy of what’s going on, but I’m, I’m happy that this is not, uh, going to be another situation where the, uh, women have to go through, the, uh, accusers have to prove, where there has to be a whole media ca- you know, out there. And I think it was due to because, my opinion, because of some more stronger, uh, people, the, the, his staff that is currently working with him, his staff that was working, they all came out, and they all spoke in drove, and they all stood up and said, “Listen, we might go in there and we might work, but we’re not working because of him. We’re going in there to work because we have an obligation to-”

[Cliff]

Right

[Lev]

... you know, constituents and stuff. And I think that letter, I think, was the, the... That was stronger, and that’s why I wanna say shout out to them. I wanna give them a hand to, to standing with the survivors because the past several days, guys, me personally, I was having a hard time. I was having a hard time with a lot of people, even on this platform, they were c- attacking... And not, not about attacking me. You know I have very thick skin. Uh, be- attacking me because I was trying to stand up and for the survivors, uh, for the, for women’s vote and, and saying that, “Listen, I’m not convicting Swalwell. He has a right to go and...” Uh, but when there’s-

[Kait]

Right

[Lev]

... four people coming out-

[Kait]

Exactly

[Lev]

... on the record, and you know, and, and, you know, and people start saying, “The timing,” or, or, or-

[Kait]

Right

[Lev]

... Stone is involved. Bullshit. You know what I’m saying to you? These are... This is why Epstein... This is why we’re here with Epstein.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Lev]

This is why we-

[Cliff]

Yes

[Lev]

... you’re going through.

[Cliff]

Exactly right

[Lev]

... is because people wanted to look the other way because it was convenient for them.

[Kait]

It’s easier.

[Lev]

Because they wanna say... Right. They, you know, people, “Oh, we don’t wanna lose California. Uh, w- we’re gonna lose Cal...” I don’t give a shit about California. You, you want a, a, a person that raped somebody as your governor of California? If that’s the case, and I’m not, you know, so-

[Cliff]

People just need to think themselves-

[Lev]

Right

[Cliff]

... is this... Like, I’ll say quickly, I don’t mean to, but-

[Lev]

No, go ahead.

[Cliff]

What I don’t get-

[Lev]

Please go ahead. No, go

[Cliff]

... what gets me so angry is people... You know, and he was one of my favorites because he would take on Trump. There’s so many Democrats that are so weak, and he hit back hard. And just to show you, he had been one of my favorites of... I didn’t know any of this stuff. As soon as I found it out, everybody when they find these things out, he just needs to think to themselves, “What if this...” I don’t have a daughter, I have two sons, but what if this were my daughter?

[Lev]

Thank you.

[Cliff]

You know? And, and s- so stop with the political bullshit. I don’t care-

[Lev]

Please

[Cliff]

... in the end, the, the Democrat, Republican, you know, whatever they are, there... As you said, there was so much. There’s four different f- folks here. You’ve got medical reports, you’ve got corroborating witnesses from, that they told about it at the time. I mean, there was so much here, and I heard from other people I knew who worked on the Hill who’d heard all these things, and I just want him to get the hell out of there. You know, it, it, it, we-- everybody deserves a fa- a fair trial. He deserves that.From everything I’ve seen, I’m not a, a juror, so I think he’s likely guilty. In fact, I’m sure of it. But I would... You know, jurors need to do what they need to do and give the man a fair trial as everyone. We gave Hermann Göring one after World War II, and that should be the standard. But that doesn’t mean we have to sit here and be objective about it. Like this behavior-

[Lev]

Mm-hmm

[Cliff]

... is disgusting, it’s horrible, it’s, it’s too... It’s everywhere. And, and, and this is why we’re having these conversations about Epstein. So I’m glad too, obviously-

[Lev]

Absolutely

[Cliff]

... that he’s going away. Uh-

[Lev]

A- and, yeah

[Cliff]

... Swallow needs to start making right if, which he can’t do really, what he’s done wrong.

[Lev]

Oh, I th- I think there, there’s more. And, uh, you know, Kate, be- just before I hand it over to you, I wanna just touch on that and just say that this is the, you know, no difference. You know, some people are saying, “Well, Epstein was trafficking minors,” or, you know, the... Stop the bullshit. It doesn’t matter if, you know, if, uh, we look at women, if she was 21, if she was... Yes, uh, it, it’s a different level obviously when you’re going to pedophilia. But we’re d- but the fact that a person in power-

[Kait]

Yes

[Lev]

... because you’re talking about the person in power-

[Kait]

That’s what it is

[Lev]

... and th- and this is why I wanted you to talk about Kate. A person in power is, you know, has these young interns that are, you know, just as, uh, you know, they’re young, they’re straight out of college, they’re looking up, they’re this powerful, you know, uh, [chuckles] I mean, Congress people, White House all there.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Lev]

And, and, and, and to use that power to... When I listen to some of the story, and you know, people say timing, timing, timing. You know how long that story took place? They didn’t, they didn’t just write it yesterday. They didn’t come out-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Lev]

... and say, “I’m...” This is what people also don’t say. It might have came out because the media decided this was the time.

[Kait]

So-

[Lev]

Go ahead, Kate, yeah

[Kait]

... I, I sort of actually have some...

[Kait]

I, I actually first heard about this when it was coming out. So there was, um, there is a, a creator, she goes by MrsFrazzled, and I follow her on Substack and on Threads, and she had posted a couple weeks ago. Uh, uh, and I’m sure... And I mean, maybe this was even beyond that, but I remember seeing her posts about this as she was actively reaching out to additional people. And she had done, um, a really good interview with Sammy Sage, um, recently about this. And from what I understand,

[Kait]

she had been reached out to, um, because, um, he was working, uh, with influencers for his campaign. And so she was one of the influencers that had taken a meeting, like some Zoom meeting, and, um, I believe someone had reached out to her after the fact just to quietly say, “Hey, just don’t give him your phone number. Like, you’ll get texts from him, and you’ll get...” You know, just kinda warning her, and she’s like, “What do you mean? Like, are you serious?” And so I think she had gotten a couple more warnings, and then she started to, like reach out. She, she actually recruited, um, a lawyer to assist her because she’s like, “I don’t wanna push people if I can’t protect them in any way or, like offer them that.” So she just had, uh... And again, this is just from what I saw in her interview and then what I’d, the posts I’d seen. But she just was like, “Are you serious? This is happening and people know about this. Why are we not doing anything?” So she started to just kinda open the door to get additional, um, people who might have experienced it to say something, and then I think this has snowballed.

[Lev]

Y- you know, and, and, and that’s the sickest part of this all. You know what I wanna touch on, and then we’re gonna, uh, uh, leave this, uh, because we have a lot to discuss with Bill Barr. This is just breaking, so we’ll be talking a lot more about Swallow and all this, but we just wanna touch on this, is that people knew, folks. This is the, the most disgusting part-

[Cliff]

Yeah

[Lev]

... that the first response from people on The Hill is that w- there’d been... We heard, there were rumors. J- people were warning. I didn’t hear. You didn’t hear. I mean-

[Cliff]

Yeah

[Lev]

... like, or like, you know, really? If people heard, this is why we have the... And this is the problem with the Epstein file. This is exactly why we have a problem in our society. I mean, people want to look the other way. Doesn’t matter, you know, l- you got Gonz- uh, Gonzalez, the other one that’s in there that needs to go. You got another. What is there? There’s like four of them there, uh, that I, I don’t have all the names, but I think there are like four that they’re trying to, including Swallow and go-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Lev]

... just think about. There is a problem on The Hill.

[Kait]

Mm.

[Lev]

There’s a problem on The Hill because you have very powerful, influential people that are taking advantage, and now you got George Santos, you know, out there really putting out names. Saying that there’s, like, literally, uh, uh, people there are having sexual activity down... They’re calling it the cages. Uh, on the... And I’m not, uh, talking about being a fan of George Santos or anything, but this is a problem, folks. This is a problem that needs to stop, and we need not just, uh, s- w- people to get exposure. We need a full-blown investigation-

[Cliff]

Right

[Lev]

... and we need people to go down. Whoever knew is just as responsible that, that looked the other way, than people, uh, that actually did the crime because the, uh, the, the second... Just like with Epstein. If they, we would’ve stopped him in 2008, if they would’ve did what they were supposed to, think how many peop- young girls would’ve been, uh, not hurt and how many children would... And Virginia probably would be alive till this day, you know?

[Cliff]

Yeah.

[Lev]

So, you know, so just think about, think about that, folks. So you know what I’m saying to you. So anyway, unless you guys wanna touch on something on that, we’ll jump into Bill Barr. Uh, okay.

[Cliff]

I just wanna say-

[Lev]

Yeah, go ahead

[Cliff]

... quickly that-

[Lev]

Yeah, please go

[Cliff]

... that, that they need to, to, you know... I mean, and again, there’s so many things we need to change and reform because look at what we’re looking at right now. You know, a, a fascist in control and trying to re... And so I’m not saying there’s a long list, but part of this is how they, how the, the behavior that goes on, you know, what it, what the, the rules, guidelines, laws, whatever around the interns that are here because I meanI’m just old enough to remember Mark Foley back in the day, 2006, Rep- from Florida, a Republican, who was hitting on young male, uh, interns, uh, or male, you know, pages. I’m, I’m old enough to remember when there, then there have been a couple of these other incidents where there were affairs, where there was a woman, um-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Cliff]

... who was, what was it? The Washingtonian, who was writing about affairs with these staffers, you know, on the Hill. Uh, I mean, this kinda stuff has been going on for a long time. You know, it’s kinda li- like we’re not discovering something new, and it needs to stop. Anywhere where there’s powerful men with much younger women behind closed doors, this is what we get. So-

[Lev]

And that’s what, and that’s why they’re covering up so hard the Epstein files, because this is-

[Kait]

And I just wanted to add too that-

[Lev]

Go ahead

[Kait]

... I think it’s really-

[Lev]

Yeah, please do

[Kait]

... I, I was really disappointed honestly when all of this came out to see so many people who have been Believe the Women, and then suddenly because it was somebody that we had-

[Cliff]

Mm

[Kait]

... you know, really hoped was not the person that he is appearing to be, um, when that came out, it’s like, “Well, you know the party and this.” And I’m like, “That’s literally what got us here, guys. Like that’s-”

[Lev]

Yeah

[Kait]

... “what got us here.”

[Lev]

Yeah.

[Kait]

And, and I understand why that sucks. I do. I really get it. But if we don’t listen to the women, what the hell are we doing? What, why are we here? [laughs]

[Lev]

Yeah.

[Kait]

Like why do we keep saying-

[Lev]

Thank you

[Kait]

... this if we’re not gonna do it?

[Cliff]

Right.

[Lev]

Yeah, we, we-

[Cliff]

And do you, then do any... I mean, if it’s you, if, if it’s any of us, right?

[Kait]

Yeah, anyone.

[Cliff]

Do we, do we give a shit if he’s the lead candidate in California, if he’s abusing us, if he’s abusing our good friends, if he’s abusing our brother or sister or kid-

[Kait]

Right

[Cliff]

... or like no, we don’t. So try to put yourself... People need to stop looking at other people as objects and start looking at them as human beings. And-

[Kait]

Yes

[Cliff]

... there are human beings-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Cliff]

... being hurt here, and that’s what matters. I mean-

[Kait]

And people need to stop, I, I find officials, and this is true as far as like our school boards, everything, when-- And I’ve said this to our, personally to our school board, but I find that a lot of them are in the position of making things easier instead of better. And sometimes-

[Lev]

Mm-hmm

[Kait]

... making things better-

[Lev]

Yeah. That’s it

[Kait]

... is not the easiest path. And that’s hard.

[Lev]

That’s right.

[Kait]

You know, and it’s okay to acknowledge that.

[Lev]

Amen. Amen, Kate.

[Kait]

But, but-

[Lev]

Kate, amen

[Kait]

... we have to make it better.

[Cliff]

Yes.

[Lev]

Because speak-- You know, and that’s why I always say speaking truth is a lot harder than lying. You know?

[Kait]

Yes.

[Lev]

Speaking truth-

[Kait]

It is

[Lev]

... as they say, people don’t understand that. Coming out, you know, they look at, some people look at whistleblowers, you know, and I used to be one of those people, and would say, “Oh, it’s, yeah, he’s ratting. He’s wi-” [laughs] Trust me when I tell you, to become a whistleblower, to come out and lose everything you possibly have-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Lev]

... uh, to be able to turn on people that you, uh, cared, loved, thought, whatever the case is, is a lot harder than lying, covering up, and that’s why it’s, they always say a lie spreads a lot quicker than the truth, and the truth is a lot harder to prove.

[Cliff]

Right.

[Lev]

And I thi- I think, and I think this is a perfect segment into, I mean, Bill Barr, because if we-

[Cliff]

Yeah

[Lev]

... if we talk, take a look at what we’re talking about here is the same thing, power. How long has Bill Barr allowed this to happen? If it wasn’t for people like Bill Barr that have been, uh, running our institutions for, and, and being so corrupt for so long, and looking the other way or maybe even them being involved in some of the stuff that has this like, you know, the sexual predatorness, you know, that attacks on not just the young, the women, and, you know, even males, you know, because now we’re like seeing it’s not just female, uh-

[Kait]

No

[Lev]

... or it’s not just-

[Kait]

It’s definitely not

[Lev]

... uh, wo- It’s, so it’s, they don’t discriminate, these pedophil- you know, they’re sick people.

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Lev]

You know, y- young boys and men. So it’s, it’s, and we’re, we’re finding out it’s more, more and more of like, uh, uh, there’s like a, a whole hidden culture in, in some of these powerful societies of, that have been dealing with it, looking the other way, and this is why I think we’re finding out more and more in the Epstein files. And I know-

[Kait]

And to your point-

[Lev]

Yeah, go ahead

[Kait]

... I just wanna make one point.

[Lev]

Yes, go ahead.

[Kait]

Um-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Kait]

... when you said, you know, we’re starting to find out about the boys, and one thing that I have noticed, um, with these Epstein files is that the things that I would expect to be in there that are missing are usually like some of my biggest leads. It’s like, so the fact that there is not a s- really a single mention about boys in any capacity, men, any, there’s not a chance that they’re not there. [laughs]

[Cliff]

Yeah.

[Kait]

There’s not a chance. There isn’t.

[Lev]

Not a chance.

[Kait]

Um, so the fact that they are completely excluded from these files leads me to believe that, that they’re likely mentioned in the parts that we have not gotten access to. I can’t-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Kait]

... obviously say that’s definitively true-

[Lev]

Kate, Kate

[Kait]

... but that’s what I sus- uh, suspect.

[Lev]

I, I say, Kate, you watch my shows because you know I say it’s not what we see-

[Kait]

Yes

[Lev]

... it’s what we don’t see.

[Kait]

Yes.

[Lev]

[laughs]

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Lev]

I always say it, and that was it.

[Cliff]

That’s it.

[Kait]

Always.

[Lev]

And, and, and that’s the biggest thing. It’s what we don’t see, and Kate said it right there, and I applaud because that’s the problem because, uh, what, what are we not seeing? We’re also not seeing a lot of the financial stuff connected to Russia. We’re also not seeing a lot of the 302s that we keep talking about-

[Kait]

No, they’re hidden

[Lev]

... that all of us, that-

[Kait]

The finance stuff-

[Lev]

Also, exactly

[Kait]

... is there.

[Lev]

Ex- exactly.

[Kait]

It’s just in pieces ‘cause I’m starting to find it, but it’s, it’s-

[Cliff]

And we know it’s tied into all of this. And I need to give a shout-out quickly to Kate because I was watching,

[Cliff]

I believe it was you and, you know, um, Ellie Leonard who, who contributes to The Lamp.

[Lev]

Ellie, yeah. She’s incredible.

[Cliff]

She has her own, uh, The Panic writer, but she contributes to us. She’s obviously terrific and does what you do, do in her books.

[Lev]

She’s family.

[Cliff]

Oh, yeah.

[Kait]

I love Ellie. Yep.

[Cliff]

She’s, you know. And I was watching, I think y- you and she were both on with Waj, Wajahat Ali. And when you start talking about, um, BCCI and-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Cliff]

... the Church committee, ‘cause, you know, my background was in history, and I always learned about the Church committee ‘cause it uncovered, it’s when we start, first started finding out about these coups the CIA was engaged in. You know, money to Chile to, to put Pinochet in power and, and murder Allende, and, and Angola and, uh, you know, Iran for that matter. I mean, you know, so many of these things-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Cliff]

... we did, and so many of them were about power behind closed doors with very powerful men with untraceable money sources. And what happens when you have very powerful men behind closed doors with untraceable money sources? We know what ha- There’s, there just always ends up being this element to it too of either women or girls or boys.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Cliff]

Uh, I mean, I hate to say it’s been going on since the Roman times and, and-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Cliff]

... you know, you, you probably long before that. But, uh, point being, you know, so when you were doing all that, that wa- I mean, that was such a contribution ‘cause I think a lot of folks don’t, folks don’t get it.And this is where I get to Bill Barr, which is you mentioned Don, his father, who was, you know, I guess was headmaster at Dalton.

[Kait]

Yep.

[Cliff]

OSS. I mean, I’m sorry, if you’re OSS, you’re OSS and CIA. You’re not suddenly not OSS when you-

[Kait]

Yeah, it doesn’t work that way.

[Cliff]

Right. And, and just knowing that, that Bill Barr was in the CIA for seven years, which I had not known, um, and then-

[Lev]

I had no idea. Right

[Cliff]

... and then he becomes attorney general on two different occasions and other high positions. What-- who do we think he’s serving in those positions? What he-- he’s serving powerful men. He’s not serving us. Church committee told you that, who these folks were serving before they-

[Lev]

Oh, yeah

[Cliff]

... reformed when his dad was there. And so-

[Kait]

Well-

[Cliff]

Go ahead

[Kait]

... just to that point, I think what I... ‘cause, ‘cause the-- just I wanna start by saying too, is Ze’ev Shalev had, had done a lot of this research too with like BCCI, and he had connected a lot of those dots. I just kinda took it a step further ‘cause I had done a little bit more in, into like how maybe Epstein had come about into the intelligence world, and I had connected just a little bit beyond, but his was very foundational. So I just wanted to give him a little shout-out there. Um-

[Lev]

Major shout-out to Ze’ev.

[Kait]

Yeah. Yeah. He’s amazing. His brain is wild. Um-

[Lev]

Yes. [chuckles]

[Kait]

But what I thought was really interesting, and it hasn’t like come up specifically being said, but all of that stuff that the Church Committee discovered was being created and run and operated when Donald Barr was there.

[Cliff]

Yeah.

[Kait]

So I think really ultimately who Bill Barr was serving was his father, who believed all of this should be happening anyway. His father believed the president should have full authoritarian control-

[Lev]

Wow

[Kait]

... without any checks and balances. He should have the-

[Lev]

Wow

[Kait]

... authority without Congress coming to him to make intelligence decisions, all of this stuff. That’s what he believed. So-

[Lev]

That was his father?

[Kait]

Yes, that’s Donald Barr.

[Lev]

Oh, Donald.

[Kait]

And that’s documented. That’s like he’s spoken on this. That’s what he believed.

[Lev]

You, you, you know why I’m saying that, Kate? If I may just for a second-

[Kait]

Yeah, absolutely. Go for it

[Lev]

... just to show, just to, just to remi- uh, because you just reminded me. I’ll never forget, give you a little, uh, story time with Lev for a second. Uh-

[Kait]

[chuckles] I love these, yeah

[Lev]

... it was two thou- I think this was two thousand nineteen or end of ‘18, beginning of ‘19. The Mueller report was-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Lev]

... uh, heating up, and, uh, Jeff Sessions was recused. And I remember we were sitting, and it was me, Victoria Toensing, Rudy Giuliani, and-

[Cliff]

Right

[Lev]

... Jodi Genova, John Solomon, and we were all sitting there and talking about, uh, who the ne- who are we gonna help Trump put in as the next attorney general to get, to get rid of the Mueller investigation. And I’ll never forget, th-it was the, the first name and the last name, basically. Victoria Toensing turns around and she goes, “I got the perfect guy.”

[Kait]

I bet.

[Lev]

“Bill Barr.”

[Kait]

I bet.

[Lev]

She goes, “Bill Barr,” she goes, and I remember John Solomon coming on and saying, “Well, you know, how is, how is Barr and Trump gonna... Because, you know, Barr is a institutionalist.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Lev]

Barr is, you know, doesn’t, you know, cares only.” And I’ll never forget Victoria or Joe, one of them, because they were both, uh, uh, I think it was Victoria saying, she turns around and she goes, “Well, they’re gonna love-- uh, Trump’s gonna love Barr because Barr is gonna give him full authority and get rid of the Mueller investigation-

[Kait]

Yep

[Lev]

... and give him full control, and Barr will be there to protect him.”

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Lev]

I’ll never forget that. And then now you’re saying it, now I’m linking-

[Kait]

Makes so much sense because that’s the link

[Lev]

... and that, and that’s why, because that’s what he was, that was the link.

[Cliff]

Well, and that’s-

[Lev]

And that’s-

[Cliff]

They do

[Lev]

... that’s why we got him. That’s what we convinced-

[Cliff]

And that’s what the CIA, you know, with PSYOPs and propaganda-

[Kait]

Yep

[Cliff]

... did in every one of these countries that the f- the Church report and others since have talked about, which is you controlled the flow of information, which I’m sure has nothing to do with Fox News, CBS, Newsmax, talk radio.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Cliff]

I could go on and on. Like, you know-

[Kait]

All of it

[Cliff]

... they learned their lessons well. Couple of the original guys who founded places like The American Spectator, hell, William Buckley was a, at CIA, was OSS, founder of the-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Cliff]

... National Review. I mean, the begi- the origins of the right-

[Kait]

They know. They know

[Cliff]

... in a-

[Kait]

I mean, like the-

[Cliff]

That’s right

[Kait]

... the, when you control the media and-

[Cliff]

Yep

[Kait]

... you control the information, you control the story, you control the people. And so I, from what I learned, ‘cause like I said, it was never said that Donald Barr was involved in the creation of these programs that the Church Committee uncovered. But it doesn’t make any sense that he wouldn’t be if you line up the time. Like, that is literally when he was involved in all of this, is when, and that was what he wanted to do. So in my opinion, Bill Barr has been on a mission to not only protect the-

[Lev]

No

[Kait]

... ‘cause, you know, they got in trouble for even letting them know as much as they did during the Church Committee. They’re like, “Why would you even say this?” [chuckles] Like, “Why did you tell them any of this stuff?”

[Lev]

Well, well, well, let-

[Kait]

So-

[Lev]

... let’s do this, because we have a lot of f- uh, people here that are dying to hear. W- I, I wanna take it back for a second. So first of all, I wanna apologize. We started a little late. For those of you that are joining us, we have a little over twelve hundred people. First of all, if you haven’t yet, make sure, go out there, hit that little button, and go subscribe to Kate Justice, w- who’s doing some, uh, phenomenal work, not only when it comes to the Epstein files, but Bill Barr, which we’re gonna talk about, and Jared Kushner, which was some incredible work, which we’ll talk about a different time. Then we got Cliff She-uh, Schecter from The Blue Amp. Uh, incredible stories, incredible journalism. Uh, you g- need to make sure you give him a follow. So, uh, just the easiest way is hit that Chiron and cross-pollinate. Uh, subscriptions are for free, folks. And then if you like what you hear, you wanna give us a, a, become a paid follower, that allows us to do the independent journalists what it’s truly about, and this is what this platform is. So we thank you from the bottom of our heart in advance. And, uh, if you joined late, we will be putting it out, uh, so you could get, make sure you get the beginning. But this is a very important conversation, and because of timing issues, because today we have to cut off ‘cause we have another show at seven o’clock, I, I want to ask you guys if we could do, uh, this as a two-part. And, uh, so this way-

[Cliff]

Sure

[Lev]

... I would like to start off, and then we’ll schedule another part because I think-

[Kait]

Yeah, absolutely

[Lev]

... there’s a lot that, that we need to go into, and I think, uh, the subscribers need to do it. So for the first part, let’s do this. Uh, since we have, like, thirty minutes, uh, uh, why don’t we start off by giving everybody a preempt of-- ‘cause there’s a lot going on here, uh-

[Kait]

Yes

[Lev]

... Bill Barr’s father, the church, uh, you know, the schools, Dalton. And, and so, so this way we can get everybody.

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Lev]

Why don’t, Cliff, why don’t you start off giving us a little bit of... Because I know you have some personal, you know, stories we might be hearing, some special. So folks, hit slam those hearts because you’re gonna get some really inside stuff, insider information. And then Kate maybe could connect some of those dots, and then we’ll leave it off at that point where we’ll give them all the interesting part next time. So this way everybody-

[Kait]

Yeah

[Lev]

... enjoys it. [laughs]

[Cliff]

So you come back from work. Yeah, I mean, it’s interesting, right? So, so I mean, uh, I don’t wanna steal story time with Lev and say story time with Cliff ‘cause I’m just not-

[Lev]

No, please. Please, no

[Cliff]

... not at all.

[Lev]

This is, this is, go ahead. I love it.

[Cliff]

At some point, I had to ask myself, you know, I workedDoing political work. I wrote ads for Joe Biden in 2020. I did PR work for Michael Bloomberg and all these things, you know. Um, and was in that... And I had to ask myself questions, and once the Epstein stuff started coming out, I started looking back. First of all, I started looking and finding names of people I knew. And to take that a step back, so I grew up in these circles in New York, and I was not fully of them, but, you know, the, the joke that, that, uh, George Carlin would make about the, the big club and you’re not in it. I was sort of in it because I, I grew up in this rent-controlled apartment in downtown Manhattan, but w- but, you know, with all these rich kids. But I had a grandfather who had some means and wanted me to go to, you know, what he saw as the best schools. And so I was at Horace Mann, uh, at, you know, high school, which is, guess what? That’s where Bill Barr went. Um, that’s where-

[Lev]

Wow

[Cliff]

... Elliot Spitzer went, who had his own sexual, uh-

[Lev]

Horrible

[Cliff]

... um, issues. Uh, and, and the year behind me when I was there was James Murdoch, who I wrote about in this piece.

[Lev]

Wow.

[Cliff]

Who we always knew, like his dad hadn’t become quite what he is now at that point. This was like the late ‘80s, early ‘90s. We always knew. He was on the track team to kind of like pad his resume. Dad was gonna make a phone call, and he was gonna get into Harvard, which is exactly what happened. Um, and I w- what I wrote about in, in this original piece was just the scandal taking place at Horace Mann at that time that, which was there was, uh, a, the president of the school who had been a, um, the head of, um, uh, sorry, head of admissions at Yale previously, and a bunch of these Epstein folks disproportionately are from Yale. I don’t know if you’ve noticed that. But he had, he had his hooks in there. He would bring folks into the school, um, recruit people and, you know, he would recruit two groups of people. Uh, it was his job beyond the admissions office. You know, the, it was the really, really wealthy folks, that wasn’t me, um, and athletes, which was me. Uh, you know, and they wanted me for certain teams. He would walk up. He taught this class called The Kennedy Years. He’d walk up, and he’d give, start giving kind of-

[Lev]

This is Bill Barr’s father, right? This is Bill Barr’s father-

[Cliff]

No, no, sorry. This is this guy. His name is R. Inslee Clark, and he was-

[Lev]

Oh, I’m sorry. That’s R-

[Cliff]

I, I was, I was gonna get to this, which is-

[Lev]

Y- yeah

[Cliff]

... so Bill Barr’s father was at Dalton. This guy was the president at Horace Mann, and this stuff w- w- was, was happening at, at the same time. In other words, Jeffrey, when, when this guy Clark was at Horace Mann and molesting kids, among others, and he was a powerful, powerful guy. He was in all those circles.

[Lev]

So just, just to connect the dots everywhere because, uh, so people know, uh, these are two very private schools in New York City.

[Cliff]

Correct.

[Lev]

Dalton is where, uh, Epstein became a teacher.

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Lev]

Dalton is where Bill Barr’s father was the grand, I mean, the master, the headmaster, I think-

[Cliff]

Correct

[Lev]

... that hired Epstein. And the Horace Grant, the school you’re talking about, was a competitive school, like, you know, like you have Yale, Harvard, but a competitive private school that you guys kind of-

[Cliff]

Right

[Lev]

... concise for you guys.

[Cliff]

Trust me, it was obnoxious. We called the-

[Lev]

It was obnoxious

[Cliff]

... our league was the Ivy League, these high schools. If you didn’t think-

[Lev]

Right

[Cliff]

... they were too pretentious. Um, and, and so what Epstein was doing at the time, and this is where it all comes up, um, and this is, uh, what’s her name, Ransom, uh, the reporter at New York Times wrote about this. He was making sure that he was getting his hooks into Horace Mann, Riverdale, um, Trinity is another private school that’s there. And so that the parents felt like they got to know this guy, Jeffrey Epstein, who was there, and they need to call him, be like, “What should we do about tuition? How should we get in?” Like asking him for advice. So this is what I wrote about. And so he clearly, when you’ve got these high-level people committing these crimes at Horace Mann, which Horace Mann denied, and then eventually hired their own prosecutor, which to me is like O.J. finding the real killers, you know? Like they didn’t-

[Lev]

[laughs]

[Cliff]

They hired their own prosecutor to get the results, and that’s when I cut off all connection to the school. Um, but the point is, is this guy, nothing ever happened. There were numerous suicides, kind of like what we’ve had with Epstein. And in two thousand twelve, finally, um, there were judgments against the school from families of kids who’d committed suicide, and it started to come out. And so I’m still in the process of doing a lot more digging, but the-

[Lev]

Wow

[Cliff]

... the conclusion I came to, you know, which I’ll just say is, is, you know, I happen to be around these people. And then remember, then I went to Penn, and Elon Musk was three years behind me there. Obviously, the Trumps went there.

[Lev]

[laughs] I love how you-

[Cliff]

Makes me sick. The worst people in the universe

[Lev]

... I love how you... Yeah.

[Cliff]

Um, and, and I just decided, you know what? Like I, I, I always call on people, as I said that, that, that people should be calling out Swalwell for what he did and whatever. If I were not willing to talk about what I saw and everything, then, then I, then who am I? And how am I-

[Lev]

Thank you for this

[Cliff]

... better than anybody else?

[Lev]

Absolutely.

[Cliff]

So you were talking about that too, Lev. I’ve, I’ve already had two or three people send me things that they don’t wanna ever hear from me again. [chuckles] And I’ve only written one piece, uh, named-

[Lev]

Yeah, screw them

[Cliff]

... about James Murdoch there-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Cliff]

... and some of this stuff. I’m gonna be writing... I’ve been doing researching a few more with ridiculous Russian connections, Epstein connections.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Cliff]

I mean, we’re talking about somebody-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Cliff]

... who touched all the dots, Deutsche Bank, Bear Stearns, all the places where Epstein was, and people’s names I’m finding on this list. And these private sort of atmospheres with wealthy, uh, you know, unaccountable people, you know, these private schools, I’m sure country clubs, you know, places of that nature,

[Cliff]

this stuff was going on.

[Lev]

It’s-

[Cliff]

And people knew about it

[Lev]

... it’s those circles. And, and yeah, and it’s the circles, and it’s, it’s I always talk about it’s the enablers, like these country clubs. And what I think is so important, and I think I, I’d like for Kate to connect some of the dots from your investigative work you’ve been doing through the Epstein, is how a lot of the stuff, like you’re saying,

[Lev]

le- started way back in the schools. It starts when, you know, the, the, the, theFrom the way they’re taught to the be- from some of them even being molested, like Sandusky, somebody said, that’s right, that, that, that this, you know, secret goes deeper, not just what we’re seeing play out on the Capitol here, here right now and when-- but it goes all the way back from these I- Ivy League colleges, Ivy League, uh, high schools, Ivy League, you know, some of these private schools that are, you know, that they already start embed that. So Kate, tell us, I know because you’ve connected a lot of that stuff, uh, wh- wh- when it came to once you started going into the Epstein stuff, you started seeing all of a sudden the schools, the connections, and everything else.

[Kait]

Yeah. I actually connected a lot of them to Columbia University. I, I found just so many connections to that, including that’s, um, where Donald Barr actually left a, uh, pr- I forget what his official position was. It was a prominent position that he left to go to Dalton School, and I found a newspaper clipping from, you know, when he actually resigned, and it just, it quoted him as saying the reason that he was leaving was because it was a very, very interesting job that he couldn’t say no to. And it’s like, that what could be that interesting about a headmaster position unless it was, um... And I saw someone mention it too ‘cause we’d talked about the Church Committee, um, but that was one of the things that the Church Committee specifically discovered, was that the CIA, um, and-

[Lev]

What is the Church Committee? I’m sorry. Pretend for people that don’t know.

[Kait]

Yeah. So that’s okay. So-

[Lev]

Bam

[Kait]

... Frank Church, um, was, uh, maybe you can explain it better. You, you have a history.

[Cliff]

I mean, so yeah, I mean, Frank Church, I’m trying to remember if it was, it, it was a place that we would never elect a Democratic senator anymore. I’m thinking it’s Idaho or something. That’s back when Democrats can get, get elected in places like that. And this committee was in response to the fact that the CIA had been determined to be out of control, um, and had been... We knew that they were conducting comple- these operations in foreign countries. Uh, some of it came to light with the big Bay of Pigs fiasco. Um, some of it came to light with, with certain other, um, uh, you know, as I, I mentioned Pinochet before, but I mean, there’s, there’s, st- Iran is another big one. A lot of stuff in Central America, which Reagan eventually took up in Nicaragua in some of th- in some of these places. And, and ba- basically, we had the CIA arming, you know, all sorts of ghouls, horrific right-wingers, because we didn’t... If there was somebody somewhere that wanted to nationalize an industry for the good of their people, we weren’t gonna have that. Anything that a, that, that threatened the profits of these rich lords who were in the CIA, many of whom, again, went to Ivy League schools and all that, they weren’t gonna allow that to happen. And so they helped plan coups. They assassinated leaders. They had people killed. Let’s just put it the way honestly, and they needed people to fund them, and they found different ways. We, we learned about some of it with Iran-Contra, but BCCI, you know, and more recently, some of the other banks we’ve talked about, um, Deutsche Bank being a big one. You gotta mon- launder your money somewhere. You gotta find a way to get, get money to the people you wanna get it to, who are, you know, these right-wing zealots often fighting these, the, you know... We, we weren’t putting money behind people fighting for democracy. You know what I mean? Like, we’re putting money behind zealots who were fighting as long as they were gonna leave the markets alone. You know?

[Lev]

Mm-hmm.

[Cliff]

We were... Whatever else they were doing. Um, I don’t know. So they, so the Church Committee looked into that.

[Lev]

Mm-hmm.

[Cliff]

And they also, I’ll say quickly, they looked into both the MLK and, uh, JFK assassinations, which were, were part of, I think, what they looked at too d- because there was so much talk of various conspiracies and that kinda thing, so...

[Lev]

I mean, that’s a, just, just to go-

[Kait]

But the Church Committee-

[Lev]

Yeah, go ahead. Yeah

[Kait]

... specifically had, um, found that the schools were being used to recruit for the intelligence community, so that is likely-

[Lev]

Wow. So, so they were through this-

[Kait]

... how that all... Yeah, like so I mean, I’m sure there’s more to it, and it’s in terms of like, um, the, the victims that were children, um, in terms of the sexual abuse that I’m sure happened, and I, I hadn’t figured out how the CIA might be tied into that, but I mean, knowing what we know now about BCCI, um, which was a bank that, um, the, I think it was in ‘91 collapsed or something like that, and it came out that it was a bank that the government had been using-

[Lev]

Yep

[Kait]

... and it was, uh, very criminal doing all the things that Cliff was talking about. And one of the specific departments that they had, um, was, uh, dedicated to trafficking young girls for their clients. So I mean, this is what I think Epstein kind of continued. So BCCI fell, Epstein kind of continued his, what I call his shadow bank, um, and it kinda lines up timing and, and a lot of things really line up. So that’s what I had started digging into, and then I realized with the Barr family that I was... ‘Cause I kept coming back to it, and I just was like, “Well, why would the Barr family care so much?” Like, what do they... At the end of the day, what do they get out of this? And then I realized [laughs] that Donald Barr helped create all of those programs, or at least was-

[Lev]

Wow. Was involved

[Kait]

... you know, there when they were all being created.

[Lev]

Yep.

[Kait]

And so his son would probably trying to protect whatever didn’t get released and continue these programs because this was the ultimate goal, and what better person than Donald Trump? And they have all of this information because-

[Lev]

Oh, wow

[Kait]

... his first wife is co- was, was co- um, was a spy. Uh, whether it was willing or not-

[Lev]

Yep

[Kait]

... she was giving up information.

[Lev]

Oh, 100%.

[Kait]

And there is a mention about transcripts in her FBI file that I found, and I posted about it the other day. That’s my latest rabbit hole, um-

[Lev]

[laughs]

[Kait]

... because I amReally willing to bet that those are some of those documents that Trump had in his bathroom, because these transcripts are of audios recordings from, like, nineteen eighty-nine-ish, and it says that it’s between Ivana and redacted person. Um, but there is indication that Trump is mentioned in this, and he’s redacted at times and also not redacted. So I’m trying to figure out

[Kait]

if this is a, a document that is a transcription of an audio file that is l- a-actually proving that he is compromised. Um, and I think that’s-

[Cliff]

Right

[Kait]

... probably part of what has been sealed in the Jack Smith indictment.

[Cliff]

‘Cause she was at the time, like, it was the-- She was Czech right? At the time-

[Kait]

Yes

[Cliff]

... it was Czechoslovakia. And so-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Cliff]

... I know that their intelligence service was-

[Lev]

It was Soviet Union.

[Kait]

That’s literally what is marked in the FBI files.

[Lev]

It was part of the Soviet Union. It was part of the Soviet Union, yeah.

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Lev]

It was KGB.

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Kait]

Yeah.

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Lev]

Yeah, it was KGB.

[Cliff]

They were scared what they had.

[Lev]

And, and her parents, her father was-

[Kait]

So a-and those transcripts were in three locations. So they had made co- ‘Cause, I mean, this was in the eighties, so they were literally, like, on a typewriter, typed out transcripts-

[Lev]

Yeah, one hundred percent

[Kait]

... and then copies made.

[Lev]

Exactly.

[Kait]

So there are hard copies that are live in three locations, and I was actually trying to get Congress [chuckles] to just see if they’re there. I don’t need them to look at them. I just am very curious if they’re actually where they’re supposed to be.

[Lev]

I’m, I’m gonna, I’m gonna be there in two days, so I will put some pressure on the kid.

[Kait]

I’m doing great.

[Lev]

Make sure you remind me. I have so, I have so much on my list. I have so much on my list, but make sure-

[Cliff]

It’s a yeah.

[Kait]

I’m sure. I know. The list is long.

[Lev]

We’ll, we’ll, we’ll add on to it, but that-

[Kait]

Yeah. [chuckles]

[Lev]

... but that is extremely important. But you guys, I mean, this-- You, you are connecting some dots in my heads that just amazing. Just, I’m remembering now going back to two thousand nineteen when Bill Barr came into office. Uh, I will, I’ll never forget, later I found out that, you know, the, the two files that were given to put on his desk the day he got into office was my file, which was me, Rudy, because Rudy was associated to the president and dealing with Russian assets, and there was the Epstein file.

[Kait]

Mm-hmm.

[Lev]

And these were two files that Bill Barr was personally overseeing-

[Kait]

I know

[Lev]

... from literally January of two thousand nineteen when he got into office. And then the, some of the things that, like, Ellie and you guys have been discovering, like even the fact with Steve Bannon and Wolff what-

[Cliff]

Right

[Lev]

... the meetings they’re supposed to have, and then all of a sudden Epstein gets arrested literally right, uh, the day after, you know, that, what was it? A three oh two or something. There was, there, there was something came out. I don’t, I don’t, I don’t remember exactly. There’s just so much information happening.

[Kait]

I know. Yeah, there is.

[Lev]

Same thing in, in, in a similar, in a similar thing. I mean, Bill Barr’s job back then, I, I-- the more because I remember speaking when I, when I would go speak with Southern District of New York, they would, wouldn’t want to talk to me every time I would mention Bill Barr because Bill Barr wasn’t there to fix the problem. He was there to clean house-

[Cliff]

Well, yeah

[Lev]

... and cover it up.

[Cliff]

Was he covering his ass? I mean, he was in the CIA.

[Lev]

Yeah.

[Cliff]

So was he covering up for the, for what they were doing back then?

[Kait]

And he-

[Cliff]

And that’s been his whole role as a lawyer.

[Kait]

I really feel like it is, and I also just wanna add for those that don’t know, Bill Barr was also the attorney general when Epstein killed himself in prison.

[Cliff]

Yes.

[Kait]

Quote, unquote. You know? I think-

[Cliff]

Wasn’t he the, was he the last one to see him? He, he definitely went and visited him.

[Kait]

Yeah, and that’s the other thing.

[Lev]

Yeah.

[Kait]

Yeah, he was. He had a whole conversation, I believe, um, with him, so.

[Cliff]

And let me tell you, I want, before I forget, let me say one other thing.

[Lev]

Go ahead. Yeah, go ahead. Yeah, go ahead.

[Cliff]

That’s important to what, just to corroborate what Kate is saying. So I mean, I hate sometimes going into this ‘cause it makes me seem like I’m obnoxious, and I, and I apologize. But I, I-- So the grad school, I mentioned three institutions. The grad school I went to was Columbia. And I went to the Columbia School of International Affairs, they have a School of International and Public Affairs. I can tell you for a fact the CIA recruited there.

[Kait]

A hundred percent they did.

[Cliff]

I mean, I mean, like-

[Kait]

That was their school.

[Cliff]

I know because I-- [chuckles] Let’s just say I heard, I and people I knew heard things if we were interested. Uh, like, so I can flat out-

[Lev]

Wow

[Cliff]

... tell you to a, a hundred percent they recruited there, among other places.

[Lev]

You, you guy-- You, you guys are connecting some dots to me because, you know-

[Cliff]

Yeah

[Lev]

... and next show we’re gonna talk, uh, uh, a lot more about connecting some of that. When you talk about CIA recruitment, the more and more you keep talking about, the more and more I’m starting to believe that Epstein’s not even dead. And I’m one of the latest person to, “Oh, that is not-”

[Kait]

I honestly believe that. I would-- I mean, I can’t prove either way.

[Lev]

I-- That’s what I’m saying to you. I’m the first one that will not go down any rabbit holes, but the more and more I keep thinking about it, uh, Epstein was, uh, not only-

[Kait]

With whom else did I-

[Lev]

You know, he was a recruiter. I think he was recruiting for the CIA also. He was part of, you know, going back, I think there was a lot more, and I think that’s why a lot of the main things that if you take a look at every time the question asked a-about his, uh, working for foreign inf-- uh, governments or-

[Cliff]

Yeah

[Lev]

... it gets shut down right away. It’s like, you know, they’re, they, they try to turn this back into pedophilia type of a thing. But I think the biggest thing, yeah, I mean, look, the pedophilia is disgusting and it’s, there’s nothing to talk about.

[Cliff]

It’s, right, horrific.

[Lev]

I think it’s horrific, but I think the bigger thing, I think the pedophilia... Look,

[Lev]

my opinion, which, uh, you know, counts for zero, I guess, you know, like everybody else’s. But, you know, I think the pedophilia was you-- first of all, a lot of their personal kind of, uh, nastiness that they had their little club of where they trusted each other. And then Epstein, when he fi-- had that, used it then as a tool to be able to keep them-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Lev]

... in the club, keep them, you know, whatever, whatever it was. Because-

[Kait]

Yep

[Lev]

... once they were in the club, it’s like, you know, once they did a little drugs, “Oh, you know about it, but I’m a congressman. Nobody else knows about it.”

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Lev]

Next thing you know, now all of a sudden I’m telling you other secret. You know, it’s that, it’s that s-this closed society once they get into which I’ve seen and, and plenty of, so when we-

[Cliff]

And that’s where all this happens, as you know, when once it’s closed-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Cliff]

... once the transparency’s gone, we just... I mean, it’s one of the reasons that, uh, Vic- thankfully Victor Orban lost because one of his first scandals-Was that it came out that they’d protected a, a guy who was preying on young boys, and his whole party’s image of we’re for God and, you know, conservative values and whatever, and he pardoned. Sound familiar? Pardoned and hung out or, um-

[Kait]

Yeah, so this is how it, you know, went down there-

[Lev]

Yeah

[Kait]

... versus how it’s all happening here because- [chuckles]

[Cliff]

Yep. So I mean-

[Lev]

And that’s, uh, th- yeah, it’s-

[Cliff]

Y-y-- this stuff, it, you know, it, it’s

[Cliff]

... [sighs] I mean, you know, you just sometimes feel like you’re fighting constant battles ‘cause there’s so much of this, uh, this garbage. Although I do see somebody... A few people in the chat have said that Tony Gonzalez has resigned too. So-

[Lev]

Oh, g- that’s what I was gonna say. That’s some-- that would be some great news, I think. That’s far-

[Kait]

If that’s true, that is fantastic.

[Cliff]

Oh, that is great news.

[Lev]

True, yeah.

[Kait]

You might wanna keep that split there, Lev, ‘cause you have another show after this, right? [laughs]

[Cliff]

Oh, that’s right, Lev. You gotta go. I t- I, I’m talk to you all night, but I know I don’t wanna-

[Lev]

Yeah. W- oh, we’re gonna-- no, we’re gonna continue. We’re gonna have to schedule. You’ll, you guys will let me know when, what time is good for you. Let’s see if we can do something this week.

[Kait]

We’ll do part two.

[Lev]

Yeah.

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Lev]

If we could do something part two this week because w-folks we didn’t even touch on. Uh, and I’ll schedule it, so this way we have nothing afterwards, so this way if we run later... Because I think the, uh, part two is gonna be j- uh, even more important because we’re gonna get into the nitty-gritty of really, uh, Bill Barr because you guys have connected some dots for me right now that-

[Kait]

Yeah, I’m very curious

[Lev]

... when I, when I speak to you-

[Kait]

Yeah, sure

[Lev]

... to talk about, to-- because I, because look, I was part of the team that put Bill Barr into office. We were pa- I was part of the team that was there watching Bill Barr protect him through the Mueller report, and then I was actually one that Bill Barr turned on and was later trying to... Listen, there w- I was this close to being part of what Epstein, because what a lot of people don’t know is Bill Barr personally tried to remand me while I was out on bail to be able to put me back while during COVID, uh, to sit in prison and, uh, just like they did with Epstein, to wait for my trial. And now think about it, I would’ve sat there for three, four years when I ended up doing twenty months. Just-

[Kait]

Mm-hmm

[Lev]

... this is the sick part about it.

[Cliff]

Yeah.

[Lev]

But because once they get you there, you’re in a different world. A lot of people don’t know these-

[Kait]

Yeah. Brutal

[Lev]

... and that’s another thing. Y- yeah, another thing, these prison systems, which, you know, a lot to talk about. Anyway, folks, before we go, we have a little over sixteen, seventeen hundred people. God bless each and one of, e-every one of you for joining us, taking the time to listen. We have, uh, two incredible guests here, uh, Cliff Schecter from The Blue Amp and Kate Justice. Uh, Kate, what’s, what’s, what’s your, uh, handle now? Or is it still just Kate Justice?

[Kait]

It’s, it’s Kate Justice and then, uh, just Downwind of Truth. That’s my substack.

[Lev]

Downwind of Truth. Yeah, I saw, uh, because I saw that. So Downwind of Truth. Folks, if you haven’t yet, hit that chiron up top. Make sure you cross-pollinate. Make sure you go and subscribe to these incredible two, uh, journalists, independent journalists, investigative journalists, truth tellers, uh, fighting for our democracy right here alongside of us. And please, if you can, like I said, if you like the information, become a paid subscriber because, uh, a lot of people say, “Oh, how many I...” I-- L-look, this is h- what we do to be able to bring you. If you like what you hear, if you like what the, the work that the people are doing, it’s important. Nothing in this world is for free, folks, and that’s why we’re doing it. We’re doing it full-time. This is independent journalism. None of us have corporate sponsors. None of us have big medias. None of us have the Elon Musk or billionaires supporting us. We do it from our house. We do it with our kids in the background. We-

[Cliff]

[laughs]

[Lev]

Some of us do it driving the car.

[Cliff]

Yep.

[Lev]

We do it because-

[Cliff]

I saw the one with you driving the car earlier.

[Lev]

[laughs]

[Cliff]

That looked cool, man. Sunglasses on, the whole thing.

[Lev]

Yeah, I had the whole thing. [laughs] Um, but, uh, so I’d just like to say please thank, thanks to each and every one of you we’re able to do it, and I will let you know about part two very ASAP because part two is important. Bill Barr, I think, has a, a lot more explaining to do that I think he’s, iit’s, it’s his time to really get his name on there.

[Cliff]

Oh, I w- I will give you some kind of write on him ‘cause I’ve looked up some of that stuff. I’ll look and see-

[Lev]

Please

[Cliff]

... what Kate is, or I don’t wanna, you know, obviously, I’d link to you if I took it, but I-- some stuff that I found related to what I know from, from, from my high school and all that. So I’ve got that and a couple other people, even somebody that was in my class that went on to go check every Epstein, you know, uh, bubble you could. And so as far as I’m concerned, I just wanna make sure everybody knows I never stay on the fifth floor of hotels, and I don’t like balconies. Uh, so

[Cliff]

if [laughs] something like that happens, it wasn’t me. I’m just telling you.

[Kait]

Okay.

[Lev]

It wasn’t me. God forbid. God forbid. We-

[Kait]

Thank you.

[Lev]

Everybody, have a great night. Yeah.

[Cliff]

Take care.

[Lev]

Uh, we’re gonna have you again. Just the beginning. And seven o’clock, I’ll be a few minutes late, but we’ll be going on live in a few minutes from the Inside Report. Lovely members. Have a great night, guys.

[Cliff]

Thanks, Lev, and thanks, Kate.

[Kait]

Thanks, guys. Bye.

[Lev]

Take care, guys.

[Cliff]

Bye.