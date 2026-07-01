General Electric’s abandoned transformer buildings sit in the heart of a community, next to the elementary school and little league field.

On the third of June this year, in a room at a local middle school, families from my city in Massachusetts sat in chairs and listened to people with titles tell them the air would be fine. I have sat through enough of these nights to feel the reassurance coming before the words are said. The numbers are always described as comfortably below the levels of concern and the word conservative is always pinned to standards that were written before half the parents in that room were born. I sat there with my notebook and the old feeling in my chest that I have learned to trust. Then I went home and did the one thing I am genuinely good at, which is to open the records and read the words a company writes when it assumes the only people reading are the regulators it writes them for.

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I grew up in this city, inside the contamination General Electric left in the ground. The plant where GE built its transformers was the view out my bedroom window when I was a teenager, and some of those buildings sat abandoned for forty years while the soil and groundwater under them stayed poisoned. When I finally asked the EPA why buildings that dangerous, with a school sitting along the same industrial strip, had never once been inspected on the inside, the answer was that conditions made them too dangerous to enter.

Yes, they actually told me that.

The buildings were too dangerous for federal inspectors in hazmat training, while children walked into a school built across the street.

There are a lot of sick people here, doctors who were never taught to recognize what PCB exposure even looks like, and a whole community living inside questions the people with the power to answer have been content to leave open. This community was soaked in contamination, that research found PCBs in the blood and the indoor air of residents, our elementary school was built on fill hauled straight off GE’s property, and nobody has ever directly measured what is rising out of the ground beneath that school into the rooms where the kids sit all day.

Is what we are breathing safe?

Has anyone with the power to find out ever actually looked?

If you read my last piece, you know how I got here, how Kait Justice came to exist, and why I never meant to turn myself into a version of Erin Brockovich that I idolized in the 90s, watching Julia Roberts play her.

The difference is that the credits never roll on a town like mine, and the thousands of others just like it. The work just keeps going after the meeting empties out and the kids are asleep. I’m still working in the smallest windows of time, often late at night, when I sit down to really look at the people who wrote this agreement and what they actually say when they assumed nobody outside their own system would ever read it closely. It turns out, those same documents may actually tell us how to reopen an agreement that seems to have never been designed to protect us to begin with. And the worst part, is we are just one of thousands of communities with this story.

Summer 1996

I had always heard about PCBs growing up here but I pictured the order of events as the obvious one. You know, the version where the EPA discovered how bad the contamination was, proposed a real federal cleanup, went to war with General Electric over it, and only later tacked on a redevelopment plan because Pittsfield needed jobs and usable land after the company walked away.

But that is not at all what happened.

Pittsfield was a small community “on its knees”. GE had once employed thousands of people there, and when most of the company pulled out, it left behind lost jobs, empty buildings, poisoned ground, and a river carrying its PCBs south through two states. The city needed land for new employers, the old plant was sitting on some of the most valuable industrial property in town, and a manufacturer was circling Pittsfield while local leaders argued that the federal cleanup process was far too slow for an economic emergency.

State Representative Peter Larkin from Pittsfield had already introduced legislation that would have created a brownfield arrangement at the state level, designed to make poisoned industrial land easier to redevelop and to cap a polluter’s liability once a cleanup hit state standards. The opposition was immediate and it was loud. The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office wrote a letter calling the plan misguided, the river protection groups opposed it, and the state Department of Environmental Protection’s own cleanup directors were publicly explaining that under the brownfield approach, GE would not have to clean the site to the same standard as a residential property.

Larkin answered them by pointing out “We’ve been waiting 15 years to use the GE site.” He said, “These people sit around in Boston and it’s a theoretical problem to them. We need land now in Pittsfield.” He said, “While they dither, Pittsfield is dying.”

The fifteen years he meant started in 1981, the year after the federal Superfund law was signed. It was the time General Electric spent closing its transformer operations through the 1980s, while the contaminated fill it had spread around the city stayed buried and undisclosed to the residents they had given it away to. The company waited for a different legal route to come along, one that could turn a federal cleanup obligation into a redevelopment opportunity it could actually profit from.

Larkin pulled his brownfields provision out of the Rivers Protection Act, because attaching it was threatening to sink the rivers bill. Instead, there was a separate brownfields measure that passed both chambers in August of 1996.

It called Pittsfield and the GE site the model of remediation and job creation for the whole commonwealth, which tells me there was a LOT riding on it being designated as a brownfield.

In October of 1997, the federal mediation began behind closed doors, and it delivered for the GE site exactly the kind of liability certainty a strict public process never would have.

September 25, 1997 - They wanted the land more than they wanted us safe

In September of 1997, the federal government finally did the thing that should have fixed everything and actually started a process that protected us. It proposed putting the GE site on the national Superfund list, which is the list people mean when they call a place a Superfund site. Getting on it would have changed everything because a real Superfund cleanup is the strict kind, the kind where the company has to dig the poison out of the ground and haul it away, clean the land until a family could safely live on it, do the whole thing out in the open where the public can watch, and keep paying for it no matter how high the bill climbs.

That was the cleanup this town was owed, the one where GE actually has to answer for what it did. But it never became real. The proposal went up in September, and within weeks, in October, everyone vanished into a closed room. The city, General Electric, the federal government and the state all sat together behind a door to work out one big settlement that would cover the contamination, river, the dead plant and what the land would be turned into next.

The agreement itself says, pretty plainly near the end, that the government will not actually finalize that Superfund listing, and the reason was not that the place had gotten clean, the reason was that the deal said so.

The site never stopped being a federal cleanup, and to this day the government still calls it a Superfund site, but the rules it actually runs by are whatever that agreement decided without our input.

And that deal is what decided everything that came after regardless of what science said it seems. It decided which poison would get hauled away and which would be allowed to stay, what could be buried in the ground and left here forever, which pieces of land would be cleared and handed to developers, how big a check GE would have to write and, just as important, how small.

Then, tucked into the fine print, the rules for the one thing that would end up mattering most to me more than twenty years later, how much new proof anyone would ever have to come up with before the whole arrangement could be pried back open and looked at again. I think I found the proof I need hiding in our air.

A still from drone footage of the transformer pits that were filled in at the General Electric site in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

September 1998

In the fall of 1998, the government and General Electric announced they had shaken hands on the concept of the deal, a settlement worth more than two hundred million dollars, with promises to clean the river and the plant, restore what had been damaged, and redevelop the old GE land.

The government would get a settlement it could actually enforce without spending the next decade fighting GE in court. And GE would get the one thing a company like that wants more than almost anything, which is certainty.

A pollution problem with no fixed bottom to it can haunt a company for decades, because the bill can grow every time scientists learn something new about how dangerous the chemicals really are, and that kind of open-ended risk scares off the investors a company lives on. A signed deal turns all of that fear into a number, into schedules and standards and rules about what GE has to do and, more quietly, firm limits on when the government is ever allowed to come back and ask for more.

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Pittsfield needed a kind of certainty too, because you cannot rebuild a city on land that nobody knows how to sell or insure or safely build on. But the people actually living on top of the contamination needed something the deal was not really built to give them. They needed it to be protective of their wellbeing. Not just their economy. The future of their families were ignored.

October 1999

A year later, the finished deal was filed in federal court, and the public did not get to actually see the thing until it was already written and done.

The federal official who ran the government’s side of the negotiation left his job at the agency about a month after the deal was filed, and within a short time he turned up as an executive at a private company whose whole business was buying up polluted industrial land, cleaning it the cheaper, faster way, and selling it off for redevelopment, which is literally what the deal he had just spent two years building had turned the GE site into.

What does it tell you when the skills a regulator builds cutting a giant public cleanup deal turn out to be worth real money, almost the next morning, in the private industry that deal helped create?

Then I looked across the table at GE’s side, and that is where it stopped being a possible coincidence and started being almost funny, in the bleakest possible way. The man running General Electric’s entire environmental strategy had, years earlier, personally built the federal enforcement office that goes after polluters. So the company’s lawyer was the man who had built the government’s own gun.

This was never a fair fight between a company and some regulator seeing the playbook for the first time, because GE had brought the man who wrote the playbook.

The more of these careers I looked at, the less the room looked like two sides at all. The people who understood the plans were all inside the room, and the people who would have to breathe whatever the plans ignored were standing outside it.

Two groups, the Housatonic Environmental Action League and the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, took it to federal court, filing a motion that asked the judge to let them be heard and to reject the deal. They argued it left too much contamination sitting in the ground, that it used a kind of math that could make a badly poisoned spot look safe by averaging it together with cleaner dirt around it, that it ignored the way PCBs can move through the air, and that it let the Hill 78 dump stay right next to an elementary school.

The court turned them down on October 23, 2000, and just four days later, on October 27, it approved the deal.

The School They Built on the Landfill is Still Being Used…

All of this stops being about paperwork the second you go stand at the fence behind Allendale Elementary School.

That school was built in 1950 on dirt that came from GE. The city raised the ground there using fill it took off the GE property near a spot called Hill 78, which is an unlined landfill. So the school was not only built near the contamination, the ground the school sits on is the contamination.

When they finally cleaned the schoolyard in 1999 (yes, we never knew until the 90s about any of this), they dug out an enormous amount of dirt, somewhere around forty-three thousand truckloads’ worth of soil. The dirtier soil went into the Hill 78 mound, and the worst of it went into a lined dump right next door at a place called Building 71. Both of those mounds sit right past the playground. The dump starts on the other side of the playground fence.

And they never moved the school or remediated the soil it was built on. Instead, they dug all around it and cleaned the inside, but the contaminated fill underneath the actual building stayed right where it had been since 1950. Then the government signed the school off as finished in the summer of 2000 with no restrictions on the property. GE has no responsibility to ever go back and check it again.

For years, whenever somebody worried about that school, the government answered with arrows on a map, slides showing the groundwater flowing away from the building toward the river. Those arrows might tell you whether poisoned water from the mounds is sliding back toward the school underground. They tell you absolutely nothing about what can rise straight up out of the dirt that is already sitting right under the floor.

So I started asking the questions nobody seemed to want to answer. Where are the tests from under the school floor? Where are the readings from the soil right beneath the building? Where are the samples from the cracks and the drains and the crawlspace, and where is the actual study of the air inside those classrooms? These are the kind of tests you do in warm weather and again in the dead of winter but we seem to have gotten neither.

We make people test a brand new house for a gas they cannot see, because we decided the risk of it seeping up through a slab was serious enough to check before a family ever moves in. Allendale sits on a landfill full of GE’s own poison, with a solvent next to it that the federal government calls a cause of cancer and a textbook vapor risk. If we test new homes for radon, why wouldn’t it make sense to do the same for other elements or chemicals we KNOW are in the area?

They already found it in our blood

Years ago, a team of scientists went and measured what was actually inside people here, and they published it in a peer-reviewed journal where other scientists checked the work. Ann Casey, Brian Bush, and David Carpenter tested the blood of twenty-one Pittsfield residents and the air inside their homes, and they found a median PCB level in people’s blood of about four times the national background. They found the air inside the homes carrying far more than the air outside, and the kind of PCB that dominated was the lighter, lower-chlorinated kind, the exact kind that travels as a vapor the EPA is not testing for.

The government waved it off because the samples were old by the time they were published. But the reason the study came out years after the samples were collected is the part nobody who dismisses it ever mentions, which is that two of the three scientists who did the work, Ann Casey and Brian Bush, died before it could be published, and Carpenter finished it from the records they left behind. And the whole time the government was calling that data too old to matter, it was leaning on its own study of the school from the exact same era to promise everyone the school was safe. The same age was a reason to trust the government’s number and a reason to throw out everybody else’s.

They protected their own people and left ours

GE looked at the exact danger I have been describing, vapor rising up through a floor, and believed in it enough to spend the money and stop it.

For the adults on its payroll.

The school built on GE’s own poisoned fill, between the two mounds, got a study from 2006 and a sentence telling everyone there was no reason to think it was not safe. They measured the air in the building where their people work, and they built what was needed to protect them. They will not measure the air inside the school.

I expected the disappointing answer, that nobody had ever tested the school because the science was too new or too hard. Instead I found that GE’s own consultants had already written down exactly how to do it. There is a sampling manual that governs this whole cleanup, approved by the government back in 2013, and inside it is a whole section laying out step by step how to test the indoor air, the soil gas, and the vapor right under a building’s slab. Thirteen years later, nobody has used it on the school.

They went after the scientist who asked them to look

When Carpenter kept raising the alarm about PCBs getting into the air, the government answered him with a letter that questioned his credentials and called his warnings “unfounded and alarmist.” That letter was signed by the same official who had been defending the cleanup all along and personally arguing with me at EPA meetings about how he is “not responsible for human health”. His name is Dean Tagliaferro. Fun fact, the EPA mission statement’s FIRST SENTENCE is “The mission of EPA is to protect human health and the environment.” IN THAT ORDER. Anyway, back to the point.

He was not weighing an outside scientist’s concern from somewhere neutral. He was the person who gets to decide whether a warning about the air is serious enough to justify the one test that would settle it.

The meeting where the pattern stopped hiding

In the fall of 2024 the government held a public meeting about PCBs in the air. An official confirmed the risk study behind the whole “the air is fine” conclusion was done between 2003 and 2005, and when I asked, with obvious disbelief, whether that was really still the data they were using, the answer was yes. I personally described a drone video of an underground vault bubbling because something was releasing out of it, and the answer was that they do not monitor for that.

At the business park on the old plant land, the government admitted it had encouraged a vapor barrier under a commercial building just to be careful, even where it said the data did not require one.

A vapor barrier to keep an office safe, and no measurement at all for the children at Allendale.

They only answer to the deal

At a city council meeting, Councilor Brittany Noto asked the simplest question there is, whether a homeowner nearby could get the air inside their house tested. The government’s project manager answered that for him, at this site, he looks at things relative to the consent decree.

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That one sentence is the whole wall they use to avoid the testing.

A resident asks whether GE’s contamination is getting into her home. The government asks whether groundwater from a source it already defined trips a trigger the deal already set. Those are not the same question. When Noto asked why Pittsfield had not done what Vermont did in 2021, when Vermont became the first state to require every school built before 1980 to be tested for PCBs, the question got brushed off as something that simply had not been asked. That same night, the state’s health department admitted it was only just starting to build a plan to teach local doctors about PCB exposure, because residents kept saying their own physicians had no idea what it was. The contamination had been public for decades, and the plan to even tell the doctors was still a rough draft in 2024. I personally initiated this meeting and presented our wonderful city councilor with information and questions ahead of time.

I still have no update and our doctors still have received no outreach as of publishing this.

So why does any of this matter? What did I actually figure out? Let me show you.

Nothing failed. It was built this way.

I started this sure I had found a failure in the cleanup, something that got dropped. I never imagined I would find actual evidence of how intentional it all is. Nothing failed. The system has been doing exactly what it was built to do.

The deal set the strict federal listing aside and swapped in private rules written for this one site. It gave GE a defined job, protection from future lawsuits, and a deliberately high bar for the new evidence anyone would ever need to force more. It let poisoned dirt get piled beside a school, cleared land for redevelopment, and turned decades of cleanup into steady work for the consultants and lawyers and agencies who administer it. It gave a dying and desperate city some land and money and a chance to “rebuild”. And it left the people who actually live here in crisis as the guinea pigs for a concept to build more profit over protection.

Testing the air inside that school could prove the cleanup is protecting everyone, and I hope with everything in me that it does. But I know better, and so does the science we have. We know it is likely to find the poison rising out of the fill and the yet-to-be-discovered illegal dumps that homes are now built around. And a finding like that would mean mitigation, more cleanup, health screening, and a formal decision about whether a cleanup everyone called finished still protects anyone. It would cost real money and could ruin the Brownfield site plans they all profit from. In the end, it is the only reason I can find for why the one measurement that would answer the question is the one measurement nobody with the power to order it will order.

It is built into the structure, which is why it should concern all of us, because the same kind of structure that decides Pittsfield’s questions is deciding theirs.

Kait Justice asking about vapor intrusion baseline testing before remediation begins in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on June 3, 2026.

On June 3rd I stood up in that room and asked for the same thing I have been asking for since the beginning, to test the damn air. Not only inside Allendale, though the children there have waited long enough, but inside the homes sitting on the same fill along the river they are about to stir up after decades of settling.

The public comment period for the next stage of the river cleanup closes on August 10, 2026, and four bodies have the power to order it, the federal EPA, the federal Justice Department, the state environmental agency, and the state Attorney General. The deal itself says GE has to run the studies the government asks for when it checks whether the cleanup still protects people, which means this test is not a favor anyone would be granting me.

It is work the company already promised to do the moment somebody with authority asks. The state can decide the evidence is enough to require investigating what the law calls a critical exposure pathway, the exact category written for contamination getting into the indoor air of a school or a home. And every agency here can take the Carpenter study seriously on its merits and settle the question of old data the only honest way there is, by going and collecting new data.

Remember that bar I told you about, the one tucked into the fine print with the deliberately high “wall of new proof” anyone would have to clear before this whole arrangement could be pried back open and looked at again?

That “wall of proof” might be in this testing. This is the reason nobody wants to hold the sampling wand. Air readings from under that school and inside those homes are the one kind of evidence the deal cannot average away or wave off as too old. A number showing the poison rising into rooms where children sit is the key that fits the lock the deal built to keep itself shut.

Order the test, or put the refusal in writing and sign your name to it.

For most of my life I asked what was wrong with me. The morning I understood what was buried in the ground where I grew up, that question turned into a different one. What was done to me?

Now I am asking it for a whole city, and for every other city living through the same kind of nightmare.

I told you in my memoir that the girl this system was built to bury came back with a shovel. This is what I dug up and Pittsfield is not the only town fighting this fight. It is just the place where I happened to be standing when I finally understood what the deal was for.

Are the kids and the teachers inside Allendale, and the families in the houses built on GE’s fill, breathing something they should not be? I do not know. And neither does anyone who keeps telling you it is safe, because the test that would answer it has never been done by them.

This is not over.

- Kait Justice