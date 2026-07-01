Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Virginia's avatar
Virginia
6h

So hideous I want to believe it is just a work of fiction — a horror story. But it’s true! How can this have happened in America? Thank you for posting this.

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Connie Niedt's avatar
Connie Niedt
12h

You are amazing, Kait! Keep after 'em, girl!!

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