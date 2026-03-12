On March 2, a class action lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York alleging that Apollo Global Management, one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world, repeatedly lied to its investors about the extent of its business with Jeffrey Epstein. Two teachers’ unions whose members have over $27.5 billion in pension capital committed to Apollo funds are demanding an SEC investigation. Apollo’s share price has fallen roughly 27 percent since the documents started surfacing in February, erasing approximately $12 billion in market capitalization. The current CEO who told Bloomberg on March 3 that Epstein “wasted my time, even from the grave he’s wasting my time” is named as a defendant.

But who is the CEO? And where is he sitting right now, today, in March 2026?

His name is Marc Rowan, and he now sits alongside Jared Kushner on Trump’s Board of Peace and the Gaza Executive Board, the bodies created to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and investment planning.

September 2025 - (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

You may have seen some headlines about Marc Rowan and Apollo the past few weeks. The Financial Times reported in early February that top Apollo executives including Rowan held wide-ranging discussions with Epstein about the firm’s tax arrangements throughout the 2010s, despite Apollo having previously said it “never did any business” with Epstein.

On February 18, Apollo’s President James Zelter told clients that “neither Marc Rowan nor anyone else at Apollo (excluding Leon Black) had either a business or personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.” despite Rowan clearly attending meetings with Epstein.

To understand what Rowan is actually denying, you have to understand what Epstein was actually doing, and the clearest window into that question came from an email I found between Epstein and someone you may have never heard of, a billionaire real estate investor named Andrew Farkas, who was negotiating a fee that made no sense until it made complete sense. I hope to make this digestible.

If you have been following my work, you know pieces of this story already. This piece on Kushner showed you that Deutsche Bank compliance officer Tammy McFadden flagged both Epstein’s accounts and Kushner’s accounts, that the same relationship manager handled both clients, that the same supervisor suppressed both reviews, and that SDNY prosecutors considered merging the two investigations before the whole thing quietly disappeared from the record. My piece on Scott Bessent showed you that the man blocking Epstein’s financial records from the Senate is the same man chairing the CFIUS review of Kushner’s $55 billion Saudi-backed deal to acquire Electronic Arts, and that the sovereign wealth flowing through Kushner’s Affinity Partners came from the same Saudi fund whose internal analysts rated the investment “unsatisfactory in all aspects” before MBS personally overruled them.

Those pieces left questions hanging that I have been trying to answer.

What was the connection between Epstein’s finances and Kushner’s that was serious enough for prosecutors to consider merging the investigations?

Where does the sovereign wealth pipeline actually lead?

And why are these records being blocked so aggressively right now, at this particular moment?

I think I found some of the answers but this is going to be a little long because what I’ve found runs from an email about a $100 million fee through the founding documents of a $700 billion firm. It connects through the building that nearly bankrupted Jared Kushner’s family, 666 Fifth Ave, and all the way to the board assembling contracts right now to rebuild Gaza with Gulf sovereign wealth.

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What Epstein Was Actually Doing

Everyone keeps asking the same question about Jeffrey Epstein despite years of investigations and thousands of pages of documents: how did he make his money? What was the actual business?

Well I think I found the answer and it matters to all of the rest I will share about Marc Rowan and Apollo soon. On April 12, 2015, Andrew Farkas, a billionaire real estate investor who is friendly with Donald Trump, has invested in projects of Jared Kushner, and who personally introduced Trump to Dubai’s most powerful business executives, sent Jeffrey Epstein an email negotiating a fee for placing sovereign wealth equity into one of his companies.

Farkas is the founder and CEO of Island Capital Group, and his firm managed over $110 billion in commercial mortgage-backed securities through its servicing platform. He is the man the New York Times called “the legend of real estate” and he co-owned a marina company with Epstein in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He helped Dubai build its commercial mortgage-backed securities industry through a joint venture with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the same bin Sulayem whose decade-long relationship with Epstein recently saw him removed as head of DP World. Farkas also attended Trump’s January 2017 inauguration alongside bin Sulayem. And in the Epstein files, nearly 2,000 emails between Farkas and Epstein were documented, as reported by Debra Kamin in the New York Times in February 2026. Farkas called Epstein “one of the blessings in my life.”

Andrew Farkas had every major bank on Wall Street available to him. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley would have taken his call. Lazard, JPMorgan, any of them. He was simultaneously building the CMBS infrastructure in the Gulf alongside Emirati executives he introduced to Trump and Kushner.

CMBS stands for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities. It's the system where commercial real estate loans get bundled together and sold to investors as tradeable financial products. A bank makes a loan on an office building or a hotel or a marina, and instead of holding that loan on its own books, it packages it with hundreds of other commercial property loans and sells slices of that bundle to investors all over the world. The residential version of it, Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, RMBS, were the primary engine of the 2008 financial collapse that Epstein helped create. The mechanism is identical to what I just described, except instead of commercial property loans being bundled and sold, it was home mortgages.

Where Epstein comes in…

When a company needs to raise a large amount of capital, it hires an investment bank like Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley. Think of them as the matchmakers of the financial world. For that service, the most prestigious investment banks on earth charge between 1.5 and 2 percent of the capital they place. If you are raising $1 billion, you pay Goldman Sachs $15 to $20 million, and for that price you get the full resources of one of the most powerful financial institutions ever created, with offices in every major capital, relationships with every sovereign wealth fund, and a compliance department that ensures everything is documented and legal.

Epstein was charging approximately 7.5 percent. Three to five times the Goldman Sachs rate.

Farkas told Epstein the $100 million was “virtually impossible” to justify to his investors. He told him the highest price his firm had ever paid for an equity placement was 2 percent with no profit participation, and that was already the top of the market. Even Goldman and Lazard, he said, only get 1.5 percent, “and in some cases that’s over time.” He said he would “get strung up” for paying that kind of premium.

And then Farkas told Epstein he was simultaneously pursuing ADIA and Qatar for the same capital.

ADIA is the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates and the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, controlling somewhere north of $900 billion in assets.

Qatar has its own sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, controlling over $500 billion. These are the national savings accounts of entire countries, oil wealth accumulated over decades and invested around the world.

Farkas was telling Epstein that the same Gulf sovereign wealth Epstein was offering to place was available through normal institutional channels at a fraction of the price.

Epstein’s response was interesting: “Im agnostic, however I always want to help you. If you prefer to go to adia qatr or whomever and then come back to me. I wont be insulted.”

Document: EFTA00707556

I am not sure, but to me it reads like Farkas and Epstein are trying to justify a reason to use Epstein’s services. Epstein seemed to be telling him to go to these other others first before he comes back. But why would he come back if he wasn’t working with Epstein to take advantage of the investors he represented? I don’t know… yet.

Farkas offered a counter of 3 percent plus 10 percent of the profits, which he said was “already over 50% higher than anything previously paid.” He ended by telling Epstein he was going to London that week to see ADIA anyway, and asked whether it made sense to “educate those who would need to be educated so that the process is shorter should we proceed.” He wanted to start preparing Epstein’s contacts while he was still shopping the cheaper channels, because he clearly expected to come back.

Five months earlier, in November 2014, Farkas had written to Epstein asking “who you would have me show this new tax free 18-20% return cmbs product.”

That means Epstein was directing the placement of specific commercial mortgage-backed securities products to specific investors, a function that is regulated and requires registration when banks do it, and Epstein had neither. In the same exchange, Farkas asked “Any interest out of Leon?” meaning Leon Black, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management.

EFTA01000818

Epstein responded: “i would like to hear more about each before putting you in front of the animals.” who appear to be Epstein’s investor pool of sovereign wealth funds.

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The Shadow Bank of Epstein

So what does this mean? To me it made everything else make a lot more sense because it looks like Epstein was running a shadow “bank/brokerage,” placing sovereign wealth capital into American financial vehicles for a fee.

Epstein was performing the same function as Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley or Lazard, except he was doing it with no registration, no compliance department, no SEC oversight, and no public record of any of it. He was charging three to five times what the most prestigious investment banks on earth would charge for the same service, which means whatever Epstein’s channel provided, it was something the legitimate channels could not replicate at any price.

Emails I have read make me wonder if this also included moving funds for Russian Oligarchs who have sanctioned funds similar to the size of Sovereign nations that need somewhere to go without anyone seeing.

Leon Black, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, paid Epstein $158 million over a period of years for what was publicly described as “tax and estate planning services.” Nobody has ever adequately explained why anyone would pay $158 million for tax planning when you can hire every partner at Wachtell Lipton, one of the most expensive law firms in the country, for a fraction of that.

But when you apply the “Farkas math” it clicks. Epstein was charging Farkas approximately $100 million for placing sovereign wealth equity into a company worth roughly $5 billion. Apollo manages hundreds of billions and its corporate structure included 30 million shares held by ADIA.

At those ratios, $158 million for a firm of Apollo’s scale would actually be on the low end. Maybe the $158 million was never a tax planning fee. It looks like a placement fee calculated against the sovereign wealth capital that Epstein helped channel into or maintain within Apollo’s structure, paid through a wrapper that made the payment look like professional services instead of what it actually was.

And that leaves me with a very important question: what made Epstein’s channel worth the premium? Why would anyone pay three to five times the Goldman Sachs rate when they could pick up the phone and call Goldman themselves?

It comes down to three things no regulated bank can legally provide. Intelligence, access and secrecy.

The Intelligence

Cecilia Steen was a woman positioned at New York University’s Abu Dhabi campus, categorized in court filings among individuals compensated by Epstein or affiliated entities. On March 16, 2011, she sent Epstein a dispatch with the subject line “Report # 156: ADIA part duex.”

Document: EFTA02037305

Report number 156 leads me to believe there are prior reports targeting ADIA, the same sovereign wealth fund Farkas named as his alternative to Epstein, the same fund holding 30 million shares in Apollo’s corporate structure.

The woman’s name is redacted but it looks like they missed it in one spot, though I have not verified that. I found the name Cecilia Steen and it seems to be her. Steen had previously worked as “an assistant to one of the most powerful men in the U.S.,” which is how she described her former employer when ADIA tried to recruit her.

She was reporting their internal personnel movements, recruitment priorities, and institutional dynamics directly to Epstein from inside an American academic institution embedded in Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth infrastructure. I learned that Goldman Sachs cannot legally do this because it is a regulated institution with compliance departments and SEC oversight that prevent it from running human sources near sovereign wealth funds to collect intelligence on their internal operations.

But if you are placing capital from those funds into American financial vehicles, knowing who makes the decisions, what their priorities are, and what their pressure points are gives you an understanding of the money source that no amount of institutional prestige can match and that is the intelligence.

The Access

On January 14, 2016, Epstein’s calendar shows meetings at 1:45pm, lunch with Larry Summers, the former Treasury Secretary. At 2pm, a meeting with someone whose name corresponds to Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, who died suddenly in his office at the Russian consulate in February 2017, the day before his 65th birthday, with the medical examiner initially withholding the cause of death.

At 3:30pm, Kathy Ruemmler, who served as White House Counsel under President Obama. And at 3:45pm, the CEO of Apollo Global Management walked in with representatives of the Edmond de Rothschild financial group.

Document: EFTA00285229

A former Treasury Secretary, Russia’s UN Ambassador, Obama’s White House Counsel, and the head of a $700 billion firm meeting with Rothschild bankers, all in one afternoon, in one man’s residence. Goldman Sachs cannot put those people in the same building on the same day because Goldman is a bank and the SEC would probably have serious questions about a registered broker-dealer hosting Russia’s UN Ambassador alongside client business with Rothschild bankers. Epstein operated at the intersection of finance, diplomacy, intelligence, and political access simultaneously, with nobody watching, because he was not registered with anyone. That is the access.

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The Secrecy

Three months before Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, on April 20, 2019, iMessages show him advising Anil Ambani, the younger brother of Asia’s richest man, on a $750 million personal financing arrangement. Epstein told Ambani that structure was “as important as substance, if not more so” and that “money into the right entity structure, is much easier that a carelessly put together one.” Then he wrote: “I banks will not do personal. And I would avoid any mention of that with anyone.”

Document: EFTA01212521

The whole exchange was odd and probably a conversation I will pick apart some more, but for the sake of staying on track, what stood out to me was that he was mentioning the Sultan and advising Ambani on how to keep things quiet. And that line about investment banks sits with me because it explains something most people do not think about when they hear “sovereign wealth fund.” These funds belong to entire nations. They are the accumulated oil wealth of countries like the UAE and Qatar and Saudi Arabia, held in trust for the citizens of those countries.

When a sovereign wealth fund invests $30 million in Apollo or places capital into a real estate vehicle managed by Andrew Farkas, that is supposed to be an institutional decision made through proper channels with proper documentation. But what if the people running those funds want to move money in ways their own citizens cannot see? What if a ruling family wants to enrich someone personally, or route capital into a structure that benefits specific people, in a way that would look like corruption if it went through Goldman Sachs with a compliance department generating records for regulators?

You need someone who operates entirely outside the regulated system, someone who can structure the transaction so that sovereign wealth enters one end and comes out the other without anyone being able to trace who really benefited or why. I believe that is what Epstein provided.

The part that I wasn’t sure about was the trafficking operation. I knew this was a combination of Epstein’s own abuse as well as a network of women to gather intel on targets. Then there were the ones sent to build kompromat on those targets. I think this is what made the whole system hold together, because the people paying the premium were meeting with Epstein in the same residences where the abuse was happening, managed by the same household staff, in the same rooms.

Staff later testified to FBI agents about cameras and surveillance in those homes and victims described being brought to those residences to meet specific clients by name. The compromise that happened in those rooms generated the intelligence on the clients themselves. A compromised fund manager hands you the founding governance documents of his $700 billion firm, lets your accountant track his CEO’s stock trades, and lets your team manage compliance structures for all three of his co-founders.

A compromised head of state gives you the diplomatic access and geopolitical leverage you need to create conditions for sovereign wealth deals to close. The trafficking created the leverage, the leverage created the intelligence, and the intelligence made the financial channel worth three to five times what Goldman would charge, which funded the operation, which attracted more powerful people into the orbit where they got compromised, which generated more intelligence, which made the channel more valuable.

That is what secrecy means here. Keeping the sovereign wealth flows invisible to the citizens whose money it is, and keeping the compromise invisible to everyone. The person sitting at the center of both of those secrets, collecting a toll from every direction, is the person nobody could replace and nobody could walk away from.

Apollo and 666 Fifth Avenue

Now let’s bring it back to the man I opened this piece with because Apollo is sitting at the center of all of this. The firm whose co-founder paid Epstein $158 million and whose CEO was meeting with Epstein for breakfast while the trafficking operation ran through the same household, is the same firm that provided $300 million in mezzanine financing to help rescue Jared Kushner’s 666 Fifth Avenue. And that firm’s CEO is sitting on the Gaza reconstruction board with Kushner right now.

I feel like I can finally see the shape of what Epstein was running, a shadow bank that placed sovereign wealth (or the wealth of a sanctioned oligarch) through unregistered channels, collected intelligence on the funds themselves, compromised the people touching the money, and charged a premium because the whole thing operated where no regulator could see it. I thought I understood the shape of it anyway, then I started thinking about the CMBS products Farkas was asking Epstein to place, and the shape got bigger.

Commercial mortgage-backed securities are the commercial version of the same bundled loan that collapsed the global economy in 2008. Farkas was building that commercial machine in the Gulf with Epstein’s sovereign wealth connections, asking Epstein which investors should see these products through his unregistered channel.

That machine inflated commercial real estate valuations across New York for years, because when loans can be bundled and sold to investors on the other side of the world, the people making the loans stop caring whether the borrower can actually pay them back. This was the same dynamic that destroyed the housing market, except applied to office towers and hotels and marinas.

So in 2007, right at the peak of that inflation, the Kushner family paid $1.8 billion for 666 Fifth Avenue, an aging office tower in Midtown Manhattan. Everyone called it the worst real estate deal in New York City history. The financing collapsed when the crisis hit, the building went underwater, and the Kushners spent years trying to find someone willing to bail them out, courting sovereign wealth from Qatar, China, and the Gulf states, getting turned down over and over again.

I keep coming back to a question that I have not seen anyone else ask: what if it was never just bad judgment? What if the collapse was baked into the structure from the beginning, and the real question was always who would control the rescue?

Because it seems to me that is exactly what happened. In 2018, Brookfield Asset Management, a Canadian real estate giant, signed a 99-year lease on the building that effectively bailed the Kushners out, and Apollo Global Management provided $300 million in mezzanine financing as part of that rescue.

Mezzanine financing is a special kind of loan where the lender does not have a claim on the building itself, they have a claim on the company that owns the building. That matters because if the borrower cannot pay, a regular mortgage lender has to go through a long public foreclosure process to take the property. A mezzanine lender can seize ownership of the entire company quickly and quietly without going through the courts, and the owners have almost no ability to fight it. That is the position Apollo held over the Kushner family, and that is leverage held by the firm at the center of what I think was Epstein's shadow bank.

Now remember, Marc Rowan claims he had no personal or business relationship with Epstein. But Epstein’s calendar shows breakfast meetings with Rowan going back to at least 2013.

Apollo partner Sanjay Patel confirmed in writing that Rowan personally directed him to coordinate with Epstein on Rothschild banking discussions related to Apollo’s corporate structure. Someone from Epstein’s office contacted Rowan’s own executive assistant at Apollo to inquire about buying Rowan’s personal airplane. Richard Kahn, Epstein’s personal accountant, was tracking stock sales Rowan made and then sending the data to Epstein.

[You can find the documents: EFTA02122940, EFTA02064367, EFTA02063286, EFTA01731997]

Today, March 11, 2026, Richard Kahn was deposed by the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors. He named the five clients who paid Epstein the most: Les Wexner, Glenn Dubin, Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, and Leon Black. He said he could not recall details of many of the transactions he was asked about, and a Democratic member of the committee said testimony included mention of a foreign head of state having financial transactions with Epstein.

But what we DO know from the emails is that Kahn was tracking Rowan’s stock trades for Epstein (Document: EFTA01731997) and he was also exchanging emails with Epstein about Jared Kushner’s financial exposure. When the New York Times published a story about Kushner’s family business receiving loans from Apollo after White House meetings, Kahn forwarded it to Epstein and wrote: “not great for Josh or APO.” Josh is Joshua Kushner, Jared’s brother, and APO is Apollo. Epstein’s personal accountant was helping to tracking the Kushner family’s financial vulnerabilities and Apollo’s exposure to them at the same time he was monitoring the stock trades of the CEO of the firm at the center of his “shadow bank”. This is the same firm that now held leverage over the Kushner family through 666 Fifth Avenue.

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Today, Marc Rowan and Jared Kushner sit together on the executive board overseeing the rebuild of Gaza.

This means the firm that held leverage over the Kushner family and the family it held leverage over are now jointly deciding where that money goes while the population whose territory is being rebuilt had no voice in who would profit from putting it back together.

Qatar refused to bail out the Kushners in early 2017, and months later the Trump administration backed a Saudi-led blockade against Qatar while the Intercept reported that the anti-Qatar tweets were written by the UAE Ambassador and delivered to the president by Jared Kushner himself, whose family was $1.4 billion underwater on the building Qatar had just refused to rescue.

Qatar, through Brookfield, eventually paid up in 2018 with a $1.28 billion 99-year lease. Epstein was tracking all of it in real time, sharing articles about the failed Kushner-Qatar deal with a contact whose December 2017 email referred to MBS and Kushner as Epstein’s “friends”.

The financial records that would connect the sovereign wealth flows from the Gulf through Apollo to the Kushner rescue sit across Treasury, the SEC, and the banks themselves. Scott Bessent controls the single most important chokepoint in that chain. He is the man I wrote about in my last piece who is simultaneously blocking Senator Wyden's requests for Epstein's financial records from Treasury and chairing the CFIUS review of Kushner's $55 billion Saudi-backed deal to acquire Electronic Arts, and he is the one deciding what gets released and what stays buried.

Part 2 goes deeper into what happened between Qatar saying no and eventually paying up, because the documents in the Epstein files show that Epstein was tracking the Kushner-Qatar relationship and sharing what he found with contacts who were connected to the people making those decisions. What happened to Qatar during those months raises serious questions about whether American foreign policy was used to pressure a sovereign nation into rescuing a single family's real estate investment, and that connects directly to why Scott Bessent is blocking the financial records at Treasury right now. Epstein's longtime lawyer Darren Indyke is scheduled to be deposed on March 19, Leon Black has been asked to appear before the committee on May 13, and the Apollo class action lead plaintiff deadline is May 1, 2026

-Kait Justice