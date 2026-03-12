Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Ellie Leonard's avatar
Ellie Leonard
Mar 12

It's always wild for me to see a completely other side of this story, something I haven't focused on in my own writing. I needed to read this and to understand, because, as I said, these girls were currency, and this begins to pick apart why. Really well done Kait.

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1 reply by Kait Justice
Josie Mh's avatar
Josie Mh
Mar 12

Amazing piece! All of this corruption needs to be addressed. For the survivors

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