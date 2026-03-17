Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Karebear's avatar
Karebear
Mar 17

I'll never forget when Cory Booker voted for Jared Kushner's Dad to become the ambassador of France. They've been friends for years. It's just another example of how the Epstein Elites all take care of each other.

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Kat Hart's avatar
Kat Hart
Mar 17

Surely some smart legal firm is ready to file before this expires. What about Raz Steinmetz and Miriam Adelson? Though neither were involved directly w/Epstein I believe they are involved w/Kushner and Trump's plans for Gaza and the Middle East. Steinmetz has been investing w/Kushner for some time. Maxwell knows what Epstein knew as does Karyna Shuliak and likely Leslie Groff to some extent. There's no one who can bargain with any of the Epstein people...

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