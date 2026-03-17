Benjamin Netanyahu reviews the U.S. peace plan for Gaza with Jared Kushner during a bilateral luncheon with President Donald Trump, Monday, September 29, 2025, in the Cabinet Room. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Five days ago, Richard Kahn sat for his deposition before the House Oversight Committee. He is the accountant who managed Jeffrey Epstein’s finances for over a decade and who tracked Marc Rowan’s stock trades that we saw he sent the data about to Epstein, and who forwarded a New York Times article about Apollo co-founder Josh Harris meeting Jared Kushner at the White House before Apollo lent the Kushner family business $184 million, with the note “not great for Josh or APO.”

Khan named the five clients who paid Epstein the most: Les Wexner, Glenn Dubin, Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, and Leon Black. A Democratic committee member said testimony included mention of a foreign head of state having financial transactions with Epstein.

In three days, Darren Indyke, Epstein’s personal attorney and the other co-executor of his estate, sits for his deposition. In Part 1, I showed you the shadow bank, the fee structure, and the firm at its center. Now, let’s look at where the money leads. The sovereign wealth pipeline I have been tracing seems to run from the building that nearly bankrupted Jared Kushner’s family, through a blockade of an entire country, and into the $25 billion reconstruction of Gaza.

If you have not read Part 1, go read it. Everything here builds on what I showed you about the Farkas fee, the shadow bank, and how Apollo sits at the institutional center of that operation.

The Building

I need to correct something from Part 1. When Kahn forwarded the New York Times story about Apollo’s loans to the Kushner family and wrote “not great for Josh or APO,” I read “Josh” as Joshua Kushner, Jared’s brother. I’m fairly positive I was wrong. The more I read that email against the actual story, the more obvious it became: Josh is Josh Harris, Apollo’s co-founder.

Josh Harris is the man the Times article reported was meeting Jared Kushner at the White House on multiple occasions to advise the administration on infrastructure policy all while his firm was lending the Kushner family business $184 million, a loan three times Apollo’s normal size.

Kahn was not actually worried about the Kushners when he sent that email to Epstein, he was worried about Apollo and its co-founder being exposed, because the story made visible exactly what was supposed to stay invisible.

That correction matters mostly because it actually answers some of the questions I had around that email and it leads directly into the question I asked at the end of Part 1: what if the collapse of 666 Fifth Avenue was baked into the structure from the beginning, and the real question was always who would control the rescue?

To understand what I mean, you need to know what happened to the lending market after 2008 and why the mezzanine position Apollo held over the Kushners was so powerful. Previously I explained that mezzanine debt gives the lender a claim on the company that owns the building rather than the building itself, and that a mezzanine lender can seize ownership quickly and quietly if the borrower cannot pay. Here is what I did not have room to explain: after the 2008 financial crisis, the market conditions that made mezzanine lenders powerful got dramatically worse for borrowers.

Before the crisis, if you wanted to buy a building worth $100 million, a bank would lend you $70 to $80 million and you would come up with the rest. After the crisis, that same bank would only lend you $50 to $60 million. You still need $100 million to buy the building, but the bank is handing you $20 million less than it used to, which means you have to find that missing $20 million somewhere else or the deal does not happen.

Document: EFTA01165210

The only people willing to provide that missing piece were mezzanine lenders, and because almost nobody else was doing it, they could set whatever terms they wanted. JPMorgan's own Chief Investment Officer described this in a newsletter that ended up in Epstein's files: the contraction of traditional lending had created a massive opportunity for mezzanine providers, with returns above 12 percent and what he called significant "equity cushion" protecting the lender from loss.

Apollo’s mezzanine position on 666 Fifth Avenue was provided during this exact period, when mezzanine capital was scarce and structurally powerful. The Kushner family could not easily replace it with capital from somewhere else, because almost nobody else was providing it. From what I understand, that meant whoever held the mezzanine position effectively controlled whether the building survived.

In Part 1, I showed you that Farkas was building a commercial mortgage-backed securities machine in the Gulf with Epstein's sovereign wealth connections. The residential version of that same machine inflated housing prices until they collapsed in 2008 and took the lending market with it. That collapse is what made mezzanine lenders so powerful, because the banks stopped lending and someone had to fill the hole. The Kushner family bought 666 Fifth Avenue for $1.8 billion at the peak of that inflation, and when it all came crashing down, the firm that showed up holding the mezzanine position over the rescue was Apollo, the same firm at the center of Epstein's shadow bank. I do not have anything that directly proves anyone planned it this way, but the same network that inflated the market, profited from the collapse, and controlled the rescue is a pattern I cannot ignore, and neither should you.

But before Apollo showed up with the mezzanine financing, the Kushners spent years desperately looking for someone, anyone, to save that building. One of the places they went was Qatar.

What Qatar Said No To

In 2015 and 2016, Kushner Companies approached Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber al-Thani, known as HBJ. He is the former head of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, which is essentially the investment account where the government of Qatar parks the hundreds of billions of dollars it earns from natural gas.

The Kushners asked for $500 million to rescue the building from its crushing debt. That deal fell through in early 2017, right as Jared Kushner was settling into his role as Senior Advisor to the President.

Jared Kushner speaks with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in the Outer Oval Office, Tuesday, November 18, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

In June 2017, the United States backed a Saudi-led blockade of Qatar. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was reportedly blindsided. The Intercept reported that the anti-Qatar tweets came from the UAE Ambassador and were delivered to the President by Kushner himself, whose family owed $1.4 billion more on the building than it was worth, the same building Qatar had just refused to rescue.

Interestingly, an FBI Confidential Human Source reporting document from October 2020 shows that Rex Tillerson’s wife, Renda, told the FBI’s confidential source that “Jared was running a rival State Department operation.” Rex affirmed his wife’s claim. Renda told the source she could not wait for the FBI to call her so she could tell them everything she knows.

Now, in May 2018, Brookfield Asset Management paid $1.286 billion for a 99-year lease on the building, resolving the Kushner family’s debt crisis.

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Brookfield publicly insisted the deal had “no Qatar-linked” involvement. Senator Ron Wyden’s investigation found that this was false. The Qatar Investment Authority was the second-largest investor in the Brookfield deal, with approximately $1.8 billion invested in a class of shares that gave it priority over other investors for returns, the right to designate a board member, and access to confidential information other investors could not see. The Financial Times reported the deal contained $3 billion from sovereign governments, including $2 billion from Middle Eastern ones. And Apollo Global Management provided over $300 million in mezzanine financing for the renovation.

Qatar refused to bail out 666 Fifth Avenue voluntarily. The United States then backed a blockade of Qatar, reportedly orchestrated by the man whose family needed the money. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund then appeared as the second-largest investor in the deal that rescued the building, layered through enough intermediaries that everyone could claim they were not involved. I do not have a document proving those three facts are connected by intent rather than coincidence, but I keep asking myself what would have to be true for all three to happen in that order and not be connected. I cannot come up with an answer that makes sense.

Who Told Them

While I was writing this piece, I went looking for reporting on the 666 Fifth Avenue timeline to make sure I had the dates right, and I found a Washington Post story from February 27, 2018 that truly did stop me cold.

Shane Harris and Carol Leonnig reported that officials in at least four countries had privately discussed ways they could manipulate Jared Kushner by taking advantage of his “complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience.” The four countries were the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel, and Mexico. This came from U.S. intelligence intercepts, meaning American agencies were literally listening to foreign officials have these conversations.

White House officials were worried Kushner was “naive and being tricked” and the Post reported that UAE officials identified Kushner as “particularly manipulable” as early as the spring of 2017 because his family was desperately searching for investors to save their real estate company.

When that story came out, I think most people assumed what I would have assumed: four foreign governments independently noticed that the President’s son-in-law was drowning in debt and started figuring out how to use it.

But now that we have seen the architecture of what appears to be Epstein’s shadow bank and the people in his network, could Epstein have been part of the group that was targeting him? Or even coordinating it?

The Post reported that UAE officials identified Kushner as manipulable “as early as the spring of 2017.” Go look at what Epstein was doing that exact spring. On April 5, 2017, he was texting Michael Wolff: “tillerdon unhappy with Jared in Iraq. Pence given health bill. Kelly conway in trouble. All fun barrack gone dark.”

Document: EFTA02653569

Epstein was sharing detailed White House intelligence about Kushner’s activities in the same weeks that UAE officials were reportedly discussing how to exploit Kushner’s financial situation. So where did the UAE officials get their information? The specific details of 666 Fifth Avenue’s financial distress, the family’s search for investors, the pressure points that made Kushner useful to them Epstein seemed to have access to that information, not to mention the same Deutsche Bank infrastructure that handled Kushner’s accounts handled Epstein’s, was managed by the same relationship manager and suppressed by the same supervisor.

Epstein was watching the Qatar situation unfold and making sure the people around him were watching too. In July 2017, he sent an Intercept article about the failed Kushner-Qatar bailout to Shaher Abdulhak, a Yemeni-British businessman in his network, with the message "please note."

Document: EFTA02555482

By December, Abdulhak was calling MBS and Kushner Epstein’s “friends” and writing about them “Combining their might to break the Will of one of the oldest civilizations since 1000 days.” I believe that is a reference to Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition backed by U.S. arms sales and intelligence sharing was conducting a war that would produce one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of the decade.

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And then, after Epstein’s death, someone whose identity is redacted wrote that Brookfield’s public statements about the rescue deal were “inconsistent with what they represented to us.”

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I have been going back and forth on whether to write what I am about to write, because it is a question I can’t prove beyond a doubt yet, but I think it is the right question.

The Washington Post told us that officials in four countries were discussing how to exploit Kushner’s financial vulnerabilities. What if the “four countries” were not independently figuring this out on their own?

What if the intelligence about Kushner’s vulnerabilities was flowing through the same network that was positioning itself as the rescue mechanism? I do not have any one document to prove it but I cannot figure out what would have to be true for all of this to be coincidence, and I have been trying.

Because if the Epstein network was the conduit, or even one of the conduits, through which this intelligence flowed, then the shadow bank I described in Part 1 was doing exactly what it was built to do: identifying financial vulnerabilities on one side, sharing that intelligence with sovereign wealth sources positioned to exploit them on the other side, and then facilitating the rescue through structures designed so everyone could deny the connection. That is the business model the Farkas emails describe. That is what three to five times the Goldman rate pays for.

And the man who understood all of it, who had the documents, relationships and the intelligence on every side of the transaction, died in federal custody seventeen months after the Post published that story, while facing charges that would have given prosecutors the leverage to make him explain everything I have just shown you.

The Board

Here is where everything I have shown you across both parts of this investigation start to come together.

The Board of Peace was established by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted November 17, 2025 by a vote of 13 in favor, zero against, with China and Russia abstaining. Its charter refers only to a generalized reconstruction mandate rather than naming the territory it governs, which means the board overseeing the reconstruction of a place where tens of thousands of people were killed carries no legal obligation to the people who lived there, no enforceable standard by which Palestinians can hold it accountable, and no requirement to produce any specific outcome for them at all. The U.S. President holds veto power over its decisions. There is no Palestinian representative among the people deciding what gets built, who builds it, and who profits from rebuilding it.

The Founding Executive Board includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel. The Gaza Executive Board adds Yakir Gabay, an Israeli-Cypriot real estate billionaire who Kushner credited with designing the physical master plan for the territory.

On April 21, 2025, Gary Cohn became Apollo's Lead Independent Director, appointed the same day Jay Clayton resigned from Apollo's board to become Interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the same SDNY that had the "pre-existing DB/Kushner" investigation on its docket before Epstein died. Cohn served as Trump's National Economic Council director during the Qatar blockade and across the years when Kushner was shaping Middle East policy from inside the White House. The person who sat at the center of that economic architecture now holds a governance seat at the firm whose CEO sits on the board deciding how $25 billion in reconstruction money gets spent and who receives it.

At least three of the seven Board of Peace members have documented relationships with Jeffrey Epstein.

On September 20, 2010, Epstein associate Valerie Post told Epstein she was having lunch with Tony Blair and Richard Branson. Epstein replied: “tony knows me well, you can ask him for tea.”

Document: EFTA00896387

Marc Rowan, the CEO of Apollo, whose documented relationship with Epstein is now the subject of a federal securities fraud lawsuit, whose firm provided the mezzanine financing for the deal that rescued Kushner's building, sits on the executive board overseeing that reconstruction alongside the man whose building his firm helped save, alongside a former British prime minister who knows Epstein well, on a board funded by the same Gulf sovereign wealth pipeline this investigation has been mapping from the beginning.

The Answers Could Be With Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has refused three times to hand over Epstein’s financial records to the Senate. As I documented in my Bessent piece, Bessent was himself a client of Ergo, the intelligence firm structured by Darren Indyke, Epstein’s attorney and co-executor of his estate alongside Richard Kahn. His department called the Senate’s requests “political theater.”

Richard Kahn was deposed five days ago and could not recall details of many transactions. Darren Indyke sits in three days, on March 19, the man who structured Ergo, who co-manages Epstein’s estate, and who built the corporate structures through which Epstein’s money flowed into Carbyne.

Leon Black has been asked to appear May 13, and the class action deadline is May 1 with the EA deal closing in June. The Affinity lock-up expires in August and the reconstruction contracts are being assembled right now. Each of those dates is a moment when the people I have named become harder to reach and what I have documented becomes harder to act on.

Share this with the people in your life who need to see it, subscribe if you have not already, and talk about what you have read here, because the institutions that were designed to pursue accountability have been captured by the people who need to be held accountable, and like I said before, the only force left that can change that is an informed public that refuses to look away.

- Kait Justice

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