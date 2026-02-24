Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Public Comment's avatar
Public Comment
Feb 25

Is there any wonder victims stay silent in the face of the wealthy and powerful who abused them? Thank you for putting this together. Before falling into the black hole of the Epstein horror show, I got interested in cults and coercive control. In Scientology, it's called Fair Gaming. Mike Rinder (RIP) and Leah Remini are two survivors who documented this extensively in their Netflix series, podcasts, and interviews. Sadly its a tactic - lawfare and PIs and threats - used widely it seems.

The more I learn about Virginia, the more I admire her strength, her courage, her fierceness, her humanity, her suffering. She may have been sacrificed in the process of seeking justice, but she has made such a difference. Nobody's Girl is still sitting on my table, waiting me to be brave enough to read it. She lived it, she was willing to share the worst. She deserves our bravery to face that this exists in our world. And for us to take up the torch and help seek real justice. And prevention against others.

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California Jonathan's avatar
California Jonathan
Feb 24

Keep up the GREAT WORK‼️🙌🏼🙏🏼🙂

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