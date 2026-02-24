Virginia Roberts Giuffre

In April 2011, one month after the Daily Mail published telephone logs from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion showing messages like “she needs to stay in school” and “females for Mr JE,” Epstein emailed Maxwell to tell her he was sending a private investigator to Mar-a-Lago to dig through Virginia Giuffre’s employment records.

Virginia had been recruited by Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago when she was sixteen years old, working as a locker room attendant. In 2011, as she was beginning to speak publicly about what had been done to her, the people who abused her were dispatching investigators to find anything they could use against her.

I found emails that show real proof of a coordinated campaign to destroy Virginia Giuffre. I found them talking about the private investigators sent to dig through her employment records, attack templates drafted by professional advisors that Epstein edited himself, and Maxwell’s own admission that she “will always regret the introduction” of Virginia, written in her own words before lawyers coached her to deny ever knowing her. I found evidence of a shredded list of victims’ names destroyed before police could execute a search warrant.

If they did this to her, how many others were silenced before they could even come forward?

The Coordination

Document: EFTA01870695

I found an email from April 2011 where Epstein wrote to Maxwell at her "gmax" address telling her that someone

"was working during the [redacted] days,, she might have the dates.. I am send an investigator to mara lago."

The name is redacted, but given the timing and the location, this almost certainly refers to Virginia. She had just gone public with her story in the Mail on Sunday one month earlier, in March 2011, and Mar-a-Lago is the specific place where she says Maxwell recruited her. Epstein is not going through lawyers here. He is coordinating directly with Maxwell, privately, to send a private investigator to the resort where Virginia worked as a teenage spa attendant because he wants her employment records and he wants the dates she was there.

Document: EFTA00908376

Three days later, on April 7, 2011, Epstein followed up with the investigator, a man named William Riley (who does NOT appear to be related to Sascha Riley), asking

“any luck with roberts- mara lago.” Riley responded: “Not yet. We think we have someone checking the records there.”

What gets me about these emails is how casual they are. Epstein is asking for a status update on digging through a trafficking victim’s employment history the way you might ask someone to check on a work project. Riley uses “we,” which tells us he was working with at least one other person on this assignment.

This is what Virginia was up against when she tried to speak. A funded operation already digging through her past, looking for anything they could use against her.

January 2015

Document: EFTA00866922

Virginia Giuffre’s allegations against Maxwell became public through court filings in the Prince Andrew case. And in the emails from this period, I found Maxwell writing something she would spend years trying to walk back.

“I will always regret the introduction of [Redacted].”

Maxwell would later claim under oath that she barely knew Virginia and never introduced her to anyone. But here she is in January 2015, before she had lawyers coaching her on what to say and what to deny, writing in her own words that she would “always regret the introduction.” And even though it’s redacted, the contents of the rest of the email make it clear.

Document: EFTA02794621

This is the document is actually 22 pages long and shows everything. It is the full email chain from January 2015, filed as Exhibit D in court proceedings, and it maps out exactly how Epstein and Maxwell coordinated their attack on Virginia.

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Philip Barden is Maxwell’s PR advisor at Devonshires Solicitors in London. Ross Gow is her publicist. They are arguing with her about whether to stay silent or fight back against Virginia’s allegations, and Barden is pushing hard for her to speak.

On January 10, 2015, Barden writes:

“Saying nothing is reputational suicide. Even if [Virginia] is discredited by [Prince Andrew] people will know JE paid her off and believe G was complicit absent a credible denial.”

Then he tells her something she does not want to hear based on the fact she forwarded the entire conversation to Epstein:

“I can see why JE doesn’t want this as it may not suit him but he is already toast.”

Her own advisor is telling her Epstein wants her to stay silent because it protects him, not her and that Epstein is “already toast”. He’s telling her that sacrificing her reputation to protect someone who cannot be saved will destroy her and tells her:

“JE has a conflict with you and will want your silence as whilst you are being attacked there is less heat on him.”

“You are not guilty and must follow Dershowitz line. He is a leading lawyer and he hasn’t followed the don’t say anything for fear of litigation. He has rightly called [Virginia’s] bluff and shouted his innocence.”

“Don’t ally yourself to JE as that is not the way to go.”

So naturally Maxwell forwarded the entire email chain to Epstein. On January 11, 2015, at 6:26 AM, she sent it all to “J Jep,” (an interesting term to search on the DOJ website!) showing him that her own team was calling him “toast” and telling her to stop protecting him.

And then Epstein seemed to take things over.

On January 11, Epstein emailed Maxwell: “what did you decide to do?” but on January 21 he sent her a full draft statement to release, complete with attack lines against Virginia that he wrote himself:

“These so called ‘new revelations’ stem from an alleged diary from VR that reads like the memoirs she is purporting to be selling. Also perhaps pertinent - in a previous complaint against others, her claims were rejected by the police ‘due to.. VR ..lack of credibility.’”

He included attacks on Virginia’s lawyers, claiming

“One firm created and sold fake cases against Mr. Epstein - the firm subsequently imploded and the Rothstein, the owner of the firm was sent to jail for 50 years for his crime. The lawyer who is currently representing Virgina was his partner. need I say more!”

So let’s just be clear about what I am looking at here. Jeffrey Epstein is writing the words that would be used to attack Virginia Giuffre, putting in the “lack of credibility” line, adding the smears about her lawyers, and sending it to Maxwell to release under her name.

The same day, he directed her about getting the press to help discredit Virgina: “Ask press to investigate whether Clinton was ever there. Challenge the press.”

Two days later: “I am convinced your statement should be be about the clinton story being easily dsiporived.”

He kept pressuring her. On January 22: “ive tried to call. what have you decided?”

On January 27: “what has happned to you and your statmenet??”

Maxwell responded: “I have not decided what to do.”

But while she was hesitating on the public statement, Maxwell revealed something else in these emails. On January 10, while explaining to her advisors why she was reluctant to speak, she wrote:

“I am out of my depth to understanding defamation and other legal hazards and don’t want to end up in a law suit aimed at me from anyone if I can help it. Apparently even saying Virginia is a lier has hazard!”

And when Maxwell expressed concern about the pressure, about how her life had fallen apart, Epstein coached her on how to act: “You have done nothing wrong and i woudl urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping convict. go to parties. deal with it.”

It reads like he is giving her advice because he cares but to me it reads like he is managing an asset. He’s telling her what to say, when to say it, and how to behave in public. And she is forwarding her own lawyers’ confidential advice directly to him while they build their coordinated attack on the woman who was trying to hold them accountable.

Back in October 2005

Document: EFTA00159321

I found an FBI interview summary from July 2019 where a staff member describes what happened in 2005 when Epstein learned law enforcement was preparing to execute a search warrant.

Staff were instructed to gather materials from throughout the houses. Maxwell “told [her] to shred an updated list of names of girls.” Staff were also told to collect computers, including Epstein’s computer and potentially Maxwell’s computer, and these items were turned over to “a person that seemed to be a law enforcement type person” who the witness believed was something other than legitimate law enforcement.

Epstein’s counsel Darren Indyke “called her into his office and told her not to talk to law enforcement.”

The names on that shredded list are gone as far as I can tell. No obstruction charges were ever filed.

Through 2024

The campaign against Virginia never stopped. I found screenshots showing Lady Victoria Hervey and Jessica Reed Kraus coordinating attacks on Virginia, with Hervey publicly supporting Maxwell and meeting with Virginia’s father. Virginia described being stalked, having medical records tampered with, and security feeds hacked while living in the UK.

They attacked her credibility, claimed she was lying for money, made the victim into the criminal. They ran this playbook against her for fourteen years.

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025. She was 41 years old.

She fought for over a decade against people who had the resources to send private investigators to dig through her employment records at the resort where she was recruited as a teenager, who coordinated media attacks through PR firms and publicists, who drafted statements designed to destroy her credibility and then pressured each other through private emails about exactly how to execute the plan. She fought them in court and in the press while they built a system designed to make her look like a liar before anyone heard what she had to say.

Now we can read those emails ourselves and we can see a tiny glimpse of what Epstein and his co-conspirators put Virginia and other survivors through. We can see Maxwell forwarding her own lawyers’ confidential advice directly to the man those lawyers told her to abandon and above all else, we can see them coordinating and strategizing with each other through the process of trying to silence someone who refused to stay silent.

Virginia spoke anyway, for years, until she could not anymore.

I keep thinking about the names on that shredded list, the one Maxwell ordered destroyed before police could execute the search warrant. Those names are gone but the system that targeted those women, the system that targeted Virginia, is documented right here in these emails.

And the question I cannot stop asking is how many others faced this same machinery and did not survive it, how many saw what they did to Virginia and decided it was safer to stay silent, how many were investigated and discredited before they ever had a chance to come forward at all? And what will our officials do to make sure it never happens again?

We DEMAND accountability for all victims and survivors.

— Kait Justice