The Epstein Report: How a Criminal Enterprise Operated in Plain Sight - Part 1

What if the Jeffrey Epstein story began not with a crime, but with a work of fiction? This episode traces the investigation back to its strangest detail: the 1973 sci fi novel Space Relations, written by Donald Barr, a former intelligence officer who would, one year later, hire a young Jeffrey Epstein at an elite Manhattan school.

The book's plot involves wealthy elites, sexual slavery, and a mineral mined by the slaves called "weinsteinite." You cannot make this up. From this chilling coincidence, we follow Epstein's inexplicable journey from a fired teacher to a banker at Bear Stearns, and into the orbit of media mogul Robert Maxwell. When Maxwell dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter Ghislaine partners with Epstein, and a criminal enterprise begins to rapidly take shape.

This is the documented origin story that raises a disturbing question: was it all just a coincidence, or was this the blueprint for everything that followed?

Find the full written report, with all source documents and footnotes, at kaitjustice.com