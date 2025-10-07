The Epstein Report: How a Criminal Enterprise Operated in Plain Sight - Part 3

The cover-up did not end with a plea deal. It moved to the glass towers of Wall Street. This episode follows the money, tracing over $1.5 billion that flowed through the world's most powerful banks to fund Jeffrey Epstein's criminal enterprise long after he was a convicted sex offender.

We uncover how billionaires like Leon Black paid him over $170 million for unexplained "services," and how major institutions like JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank ignored their own compliance officers who explicitly flagged transactions as consistent with human trafficking. Internal memos show they knew. The question is why they allowed it to continue for years, processing massive, suspicious cash withdrawals for "jet fuel" and sending millions to mysterious young women.

For the complete investigation with all source documents, visit kaitjustice.com.