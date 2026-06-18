The Epstein Update LIVE: What is Happening to Your Money + More

This week I joined Cliff Schecter and Ellie Leonard for a discussion about the Epstein files, media accountability, stablecoins, cryptocurrency, Trump-linked financial networks, and what happens when powerful people control both the information and the systems meant to regulate them.

Topics We Covered

The Survivor Response to the New Epstein Book

We started by discussing the response from Epstein survivors to the latest book rollout from New York Times reporters.

The central question was simple:

If journalists had access to important information that could have helped expose wrongdoing, why was it held back until it could be packaged into a book?

We talked about the growing culture of book deals, exclusives, and insider access journalism, and whether financial incentives are increasingly competing with the public’s right to know.

Following the Money: Stablecoins, Tether, and World Liberty Financial

I shared research connecting several major players in the cryptocurrency and stablecoin world to figures that continue appearing throughout the Epstein files.

Topics included:

• Tether and the stablecoin market

• Brock Pierce and early crypto connections

• Howard Lutnick and Cantor Fitzgerald

• World Liberty Financial

• The GENIUS Act

• How stablecoins generate profits while offering users little protection

• Why parallel financial systems matter politically

We also discussed how these systems can be used to move money outside many of the traditional safeguards built into regulated banking.

Saudi Arabia, Sovereign Wealth Funds, and Epstein

One of the most important parts of the conversation focused on Epstein’s efforts to connect sovereign wealth funds with Western technology and investment opportunities.

We examined:

• Saudi Arabia’s long-term investment strategy

• Vision 2030

• Why authoritarian governments often invest abroad instead of building independent domestic power centers

• How financial influence can become a form of geopolitical control

The Epstein Files Transparency Act

Before leaving, I discussed my latest reporting on Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Key issues include:

• Survivor names and identifying information appearing in released files

• Reputation-based redactions that appear inconsistent with the law

• Missing records

• Missing email communications from critical periods

• The gap between what officials say exists and what has actually been released

I walked through several examples that raise questions about whether the transparency requirements of the law are being followed.

Why This Matters

Whether we’re talking about media institutions, financial systems, government agencies, or billionaire influence networks, the same question keeps appearing:

Who controls the information, and who benefits when the public doesn’t have it?

- Kait Justice