The Epstein Update LIVE: Why They Are Lying About Mitch McConnell + More

I was happy to catch up with Cliff Schecter and Ellie Leonard because we had about two weeks of things to get to. We started with the coverup around Mitch McConnell and the status of his health, and by the end we had circled back to the question under all of it, which is who gets to decide what the rest of us are allowed to know?

Topics We Covered

The Coverup, and the Man Behind It

The senators keep going on television to tell us McConnell is fine and coming back to work, and they all seem to have spoken with him for the same strangely specific number of minutes. Ellie went and looked at what CPR actually does to a body that age, and the survival numbers past eighty do not match the story they are selling.

You can watch Scott Jennings look down and away every time he repeats it. What struck all three of us is what the performance is really for. It gets you used to being told something you can see is false, until you stop trusting what is in front of you.

Cliff’s argument is that the same man they are propping up now is the one who built the conditions for everything else we talk about. The money he let into our politics, the courts he reshaped, Citizens United, blocking Obama’s judges, the long road to overturning Roe. Epstein needed a justice system already hollowed out enough to let someone like him operate for decades, and that is the part McConnell helped build.

Who Gets to Decide What You Believe

I spent years in marketing before this work, I can see the intended outcomes for what they are in most cases. The way it works is to pick a group of people, find the thing that keeps them up at night, and you feed them coverage built to make them feel a certain way before they ever reach the facts. That is what Fox has always been, and also, in a smaller way, exactly what the McConnell performance is.

Why This Matters

Whether we were talking about the courts, the banks, the Justice Department, the regulators, or the media, the same question kept surfacing. Who controls the information, and who benefits when the rest of us do not have it?

- Kait Justice