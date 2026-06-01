Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Naomi's avatar
Naomi
19h

Wow you are seriously amazing! My Mom lived in Pittsfield for several years and suffered from ill health and died at barely 60.

Your Motherhood series is incredible dot connecting and you are BRILLIANT!!

Proud to support you the best I can & happy to share your work.

Keep going- incredible work!

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3 replies by Kait Justice and others
Ken Chapman's avatar
Ken Chapman
19h

Wow. Some people are pressed against the barriers by those behind. Some just kick those barriers down instinctively. The track of your life is not heroism, but it's where heroism is born.

Go get 'em tiger.

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