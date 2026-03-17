Jared Kushner looks on as Donald Trump speaks before signing the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on January 29, 2020 (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

I have published five pieces over the past several weeks tracing what I believe is a single financial pipeline from Jeffrey Epstein’s operations through the rescue of Jared Kushner’s most disastrous real estate investment and into the reconstruction of Gaza. I know that is a lot to hold in your head at once, especially if you found me through one piece and have not read the others. Or, if you have read every word and still feel like you are trying to hold water in your hands because the connections keep multiplying faster than anyone can track them.

So I want to lay all of it out in one place, because these five pieces are chapters in the same story and the connections between them are actually more important than any single chapter on its own.

Think of this as the red string board. I am going to walk you through the questions that drove each piece, what the documents showed me, and where all of it converges into a picture that I think changes how we understand what is happening right now in 2026.

Why does 666 Fifth Avenue keep coming up?

Because it is the building that made Jared Kushner vulnerable to every sovereign government on earth. In 2007, Kushner bought this Midtown Manhattan office tower for $1.8 billion on his 26th birthday, borrowing nearly all of it, and the 2008 crash turned it into an anchor around his family’s neck. For almost a decade after that the Kushners were quietly approaching China, South Korea, Qatar, Russia, and Saudi Arabia for a bailout, all while Kushner was rising to Senior Advisor to the President with a portfolio that included Middle East policy. The Washington Post reported in 2018 that officials in four countries were discussing how to exploit his financial desperation. Those four countries were the UAE, China, Israel, and Mexico, and I will come back to them at the end of this piece because the Epstein files document relationships with all four during that exact period.

The Deal That Rescued Jared Kushner’s 666 Fifth Avenue Has a Qatar Problem

Why were prosecutors considering merging the Epstein and Kushner cases?

This is the question that started everything for me when it comes to Kushner. One month after Epstein died in 2019, SDNY prosecutors emailed each other about whether to merge his financial case with an existing Deutsche Bank and Kushner investigation. When I pulled the documents to understand why, I found that a compliance officer named Tammy Hill McFadden had told the FBI that she reviewed both Epstein’s and Kushner’s accounts in the same compliance cycle, that the same relationship manager handled both, and that the same supervisor suppressed both of her reports. She called the overlap “mind boggling.” The banker overseeing all of it, Thomas Bowers, was found hanged in his Malibu home two months later while the FBI was trying to interview him. That investigation has never been publicly resolved. It has been six years.

The Same Banker

What was Epstein actually doing with all of this money?

This is what everyone wants to know and the Farkas emails are the closest thing to an answer I have found. In 2015, a billionaire real estate investor named Andrew Farkas who is connected to both Trump and Kushner emailed Epstein to negotiate a $100 million fee for placing sovereign wealth equity into one of his companies. Goldman Sachs charges 1.5 to 2 percent for the same service. Epstein was charging roughly 7.5 percent. When Farkas said he could also go to Abu Dhabi and Qatar through normal channels for less, Epstein told him to try. “I wont be insulted.” The documents suggest Epstein was running something that functioned like an unregistered sovereign wealth placement operation, and the premium came from bundling intelligence, political access, and relationships that regulated banks cannot provide.

The Shadow Bank, Part 1

What is Apollo and why does it keep showing up?

Apollo Global Management is one of the largest financial firms in the world, and it sits at the center of almost everything I have documented. Its co-founder Leon Black paid Epstein roughly $158 million. Apollo lent Kushner Companies $184 million after White House meetings and provided over $300 million for the deal that rescued 666 Fifth Avenue. What I found in the Epstein files is that Epstein possessed Apollo’s founding governance documents, the complete financial architecture of Black’s fortune, and records of CEO Marc Rowan’s personal stock trades. He was hosting meetings between Rowan and Rothschild bankers at his Manhattan residence. Rowan denied the relationship under oath. A class action filed March 2 alleges Apollo lied to investors about the extent of its Epstein dealings, and two teachers’ unions with $27.5 billion in pension capital committed to Apollo are pushing for an SEC investigation.

The Shadow Bank, Part 1

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

What happened when Qatar said no to the building?

This is where the money story becomes a foreign policy story. Qatar declined to invest $500 million in 666 Fifth Avenue. Then the U.S. backed a Saudi-led blockade of Qatar. Then, Qatar effectively paid anyway through a company called Brookfield, which publicly denied any Qatari involvement. Senator Wyden found that denial was false. An FBI source document states that Tillerson’s wife told investigators “Jared was running a rival State Department operation” during the exact months all of this was unfolding.

The Deal That Rescued Jared Kushner’s 666 Fifth Avenue Has a Qatar Problem

Who is blocking the records that could answer all of this?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent controls over $1.08 billion in documented Epstein wire transfers and has refused three Senate requests to release them. In 2014 it appears he was a paying client of Ehud Barak’s intelligence firm Ergo, whose corporate structure was designed by Epstein’s own lawyer Darren Indyke. He now chairs the CFIUS review of a $55 billion deal where Kushner holds equity. His disclosure shows a $50 million debt to Goldman Sachs, the bank advising that deal. No recusal has been recorded.

Is This Why The Treasury Secretary is Blocking Epstein’s Financial Records?

Does the Treasury Secretary Owe Goldman Sachs $50 Million?

What does any of this have to do with Gaza?

Marc Rowan, the Apollo CEO being sued for hiding his Epstein relationship, is sitting on the Board of Peace overseeing the Gaza reconstruction alongside Jared Kushner. The money is coming from the same Gulf sovereign wealth sources that appear throughout this entire investigation. The press is covering the Rowan story as a Wall Street disclosure scandal but what’s missing is where Rowan is sitting right now and who he is sitting next to.

The Shadow Bank, Part 2

Were foreign governments using all of this to manipulate Kushner?

The Washington Post reported in 2018 that officials in the UAE, China, Israel, and Mexico had discussed exploiting Kushner’s financial vulnerabilities. The Epstein files document relationships with all four countries during that exact period, including a decade-long relationship with the head of DP World in the UAE, numbered intelligence reports sent to Epstein from near Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Ehud Barak visiting Epstein approximately 30 times, an FBI document stating that Henry Kissinger introduced Charles Kushner to China’s ambassador while Anbang was negotiating over 666 Fifth Avenue, and a Mexican foreign minister conducting shadow diplomacy with Kushner who now sits on the board of Kushner’s post-White House AI company.

The Shadow Bank, Part 2

What happens next?

Richard Kahn, Epstein’s accountant, has been deposed by the House Oversight Committee. Darren Indyke, the lawyer who designed the corporate structures connecting all of this, deposes this week. Leon Black has been asked to appear May 13. The class action deadline is May 1. The EA deal closes in June. The Affinity Partners lock-up expires in August. The reconstruction contracts for Gaza are being assembled right now.

The investigation continues. I will be here digging and reporting!

- Kait Justice

Make a one-time or re-occurring donation in any amount

Read the full investigation: