Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Julianne
Mar 17

Kait - thank you for your great sleuthing! How shall justice ever be served- given the tangles of hidden power? The elite’s intricacies are beyond disgusting - they are vomitous. May your dedicated research result in accountability for these sociopaths.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Mar 17

These psychopathic assholes need to be hanged in public honestly…..

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