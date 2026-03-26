Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Mare's avatar
Mare
Mar 26

Kait, this is brilliant.

Repost the guides frequently, as ideas may be still brewing and people will reach for these worksheets when they mature.

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5 replies by Kait Justice and others
KC's avatar
KC
Mar 26

You’re a genius! I’m downloading tonight . Thank you .

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