I have been so humbled by the response to the Toolkit this past week, and genuinely, deeply grateful. Over 350 of you downloaded it in the first couple of days, and the comments and messages that have come with it have reminded me of exactly why I do this work. So, I am back with more resources to make sure you can do this work with me!

These tools are free if you need them to be. You are able to set your own price or download it at no cost. If you are in a position to pay, you are covering access for someone in a community that needs these tools but cannot. That is the whole point.

Reading through everything you wrote made it clear that the Toolkit is the methodology, and what people needed next was a place for the work to actually live on the page while they were in the middle of it. Something to write all over, to fill up and reprint, to have open next to the document they were analyzing instead of trying to hold the whole framework in their head at the same time. That is what the Field Planner is.

The Citizen Investigator Field Planner is a printable workbook companion to the Toolkit, with one worksheet for every method and enough room on the page to actually think. If you already have the Toolkit, the Planner gives you the working infrastructure for everything it describes and the two are built to be used together. If you are finding this first, both are linked below and the Toolkit is the full methodology behind every single worksheet in this planner.

Both are pay-what-you-can, and free if you need them to be.

[Download the Field Planner →]

[Download The Toolkit →]

Here is What’s Inside:

The Investigation Launch Worksheet is where every investigation starts. It covers your central question, why it matters, who is affected, what you already know, what you still need to find, the key people and entities, the date range, and the geographic scope. The reason it matters that all of that goes on one page before you open a search window is that it forces you to be specific about what you are actually looking for.

The First Steps Checklist runs alongside the Launch Worksheet and walks through every database to check, every filing system to search, and every foundational request to file.

The Weekly Research Planner gives each research week a structure going in, with space for the week’s goal, documents to review, requests to file, and people to research, along with a day-by-day log for what you actually did.

The Weekly Review captures your most important find, new questions raised, connections made, dead ends, and next week’s priority. And I want to say something specific about dead ends: write them down every time, because when you search for something and it does not exist that absence is information, and three months from now you may understand exactly why it was missing and you will be glad you documented the search that came up empty.

The Document Analysis Worksheet is two full pages. Each layer has its own ruled section with enough space to write out your actual analysis, and the document title carries over to the top of page two so that when you are printing one sheet per significant document you always know which one you are analyzing.

The FOIA and Public Records Tracker gives every request you file its own row with the date filed, the agency, the records requested, whether you asked for a fee waiver, the statutory deadline, and the current status, including every denial and every appeal, because the pattern of what an agency will and will not produce is itself a finding, and that documentation belongs in the investigation.

The People and Network Map is two pages, one for building a full profile on each person who appears in your investigation and one for tracking their known connections, organized by source.

The Timeline Builder is the worksheet I hope you reach for more than any other, because individual facts can be isolated and managed but sequences cannot be hidden without leaving gaps. You enter every dated event from every document you find, sort chronologically, and read the result from the beginning, and the patterns that are only visible in sequence become impossible to miss.

The Evidence Classification Log keeps documented facts, credible allegations, and open questions in separate sections so that every finding is categorized before you share it with anyone.

The Financial Trail Tracker has an entity tracking section and a transaction log for following money through layered corporate structures using public filings. The Source Verification Checklist is ten checkboxes to run through before sharing any claim.

The Research Session Log builds the full record of an investigation one session at a time, with space for what you searched, what you found, what you did not find, and what comes next. And the Quick Reference Card is every database and resource from the Toolkit organized by category, to keep open while you work.

If all you can do is share either of these with someone in your community who needs them, that matters too.

We are all downwind of something. The people responsible for it are counting on you not knowing how to look. Now you do.

- Kait Justice

[Download the Field Planner →]