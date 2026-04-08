Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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EastCoastMel's avatar
EastCoastMel
10h

so did someone tell lutnick to be late for work (uncharacteristically)on the morning of 9/11?

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Kirby Heard's avatar
Kirby Heard
10h

Damn, Kait! So much packed in to this one!! Where do we begin, to pull the thread & unravel? Great work, of course! Thank you! SKODEN!!

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