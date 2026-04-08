Trump delivers remarks on the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs as Howard Lutnick watches over his shoulder. (Official Whitehouse Photo)

For ten years, from 2001 to 2011, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the man the world knew as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, held a position in the British government called the Special Representative for International Trade and Investment. The role sent him around the world on the taxpayer’s money to meet with heads of state, sovereign wealth fund managers, and the kinds of people who control the largest pools of investment capital on earth.

He visited the United Arab Emirates nine times, Qatar five times, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Egypt four times each, at least thirty trips to the Middle East in seven years alone, building personal relationships with Gulf rulers and the people who manage their countries’ wealth. That role gave him access to classified government intelligence about where those funds were planning to invest, which markets governments were prioritizing, what trade relationships were opening up, and where billions of dollars were about to move before anyone outside government knew about it.

The Epstein files released by the Department of Justice in January 2026 show that Andrew was forwarding those classified reports to Jeffrey Epstein within minutes of receiving them.

In November 2010, his special advisor sent him country reports from an official government tour of Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, and Andrew forwarded them to Epstein five minutes later. On Christmas Eve 2010, he forwarded a confidential brief on investment opportunities in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where British forces were deployed and UK government money was funding reconstruction.

In February 2011, he told Epstein he had visited a private equity firm the week before and “thought of you” as someone “looking for somewhere for money to go.” This appears to have been a pipeline of classified trade intelligence that flowed from a British royal, literally the King’s brother, to Jeffrey Epstein, who was dictating the terms of a business deal between that royal’s private company and one of the most powerful financial firms in America.

Epstein appeared to have held no formal title at either company, no government position, and no publicly known role in the arrangement. Yet the documents show him deciding whether the deal moved forward, rejecting terms he did not like, and dictating counter-terms down to the profit split.

That firm is Cantor Fitzgerald. Most people have never heard of it, and understanding what it does matters for understanding why these documents are significant.

When the United States government borrows money, it does so through a small group of financial firms authorized to trade directly with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. There are only 24 of these firms in the country, and for more than three decades, one of them was run by Howard Lutnick. Cantor Fitzgerald trades U.S. Treasury bonds, and its subsidiary BGC Partners brokers transactions between the world’s largest banks and financial institutions.

Most Americans know the name only because the firm lost more than 650 employees in the September 11 attacks, including Lutnick’s brother Gary. Lutnick rebuilt the firm from that loss, led it as president and CEO beginning in 1991 and then as Chairman and CEO from 1996 until he joined the Trump Cabinet in 2025, where he now controls export policy, tariff implementation, and international trade negotiations.

Andrew was arrested in Norfolk in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his Epstein association and released under investigation. The British government has classified the full record of his trade envoy activities until 2065. That same month, Lutnick sat before the Senate Appropriations Committee and told lawmakers he met Jeffrey Epstein “three times over 14 years” and “barely had anything to do with that person.” He is scheduled to sit for a voluntary transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee on May 6 about his connections to Epstein.

I have been going through the Epstein files, and what started with email chains referencing deal negotiations between Cantor Fitzgerald and a company called Urramoor led me to the actual term sheets and contracts buried in the files. So why was Stephen Merkel, Cantor Fitzgerald’s General Counsel, negotiating deal terms with Andrew’s solicitor on a file labeled “HL Asset Management”? Why was John J. Jones, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel, drafting formal business agreements that ended up in Epstein’s inbox within hours? And why was Epstein the person both sides seemed to be waiting on before the deal could move forward?

Let me show you what I found.

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The Original Proposal

In the summer of 2013, Cantor Fitzgerald and Jeffrey Epstein were building a business together. The Epstein files contain the original proposal for what that business was supposed to look like.

This is a confidential draft proposal dated August 29, 2013, and it lays out a plan for Cantor Fitzgerald and a London company called Urramoor to create a brand new business together called “Cantor Urramoor Asset Management.” In the financial world, this is called a joint venture, which just means two parties agree to start and run a company together, sharing the profits and the risks. One partner was Cantor Urramoor Asset Management Holdings, LLC, a company wholly owned by Cantor Fitzgerald but one I cannot find any real record of anywhere. The other partner was Urramoor, described in the proposal as “an entity owned by a trust created by Mr. T.” The business they planned to build together would manage investments, collect management fees, and pursue real estate and other financial opportunities, with Cantor Fitzgerald running the day-to-day operations and a ten-year commitment from both sides.

The proposal says Cantor Fitzgerald would give Urramoor a loan of £1,000,000 to make this happen, at 3.5% interest, with repayments coming from whatever profits Urramoor eventually earned through the business. In exchange, “Mr. T” would hand over exclusive access to his entire business network: every business opportunity, every potential client, every financial relationship he had would be funneled through this new company, and he could not do any competing business on the side. If he earned money from any outside deal that the joint venture could have done, he had to turn that money over to the company.

And then at the bottom of page two, one clause that confirms the royal connection I described at the top of this piece: “Sovereign Immunity. Mr T and T Limited etc will execute all appropriate waivers of immunity.”

Sovereign immunity is a legal protection that applies to heads of state and members of royal families. It means they cannot be sued in foreign courts without their consent. The lawyers drafting this proposal understood that the person on the other side of this deal had that protection, and the deal required him to give it up so the agreement could be enforced in New York courts. Ordinary business people do not have sovereign immunity. Members of the British Royal Family do.

Epstein’s Objection

Ten days before that proposal was drafted, on August 9, 2013, the arrangement was already in motion, and a conversation between the lawyers on each side tells you how it worked and who was really in charge.

Charles Douglas, a solicitor with a small firm in Mayfair, London, had a phone call the night before with Stephen Merkel, Cantor Fitzgerald’s top lawyer in New York. Douglas wrote up notes from the call, a summary of what they agreed on, and sent it to two people: someone identified in the email as “The Duke” and someone named “Libby Ferguson.” The file on the notes was labeled “Urramoor.” The topic was labeled “HL Asset Management.” HL is Howard Lutnick. Among the things they agreed on would be to speed up the creation of the new business entity. The entity would start with no money in it on day one, and they did not care whether it was set up in the United States, the Cayman Islands, or anywhere else, because “AC” would just report his interest to UK tax authorities in the normal way.

“The Duke” forwarded Douglas’s notes to David Stern, a London financial intermediary, with a short message: “For your conversation with Charles.”

Stern forwarded it all to Jeffrey Epstein with his own commentary: “Nuts. Charles (CD) is a one-man lawyer show who is now selling himself as ‘PA’s private lawyer’... He is talking to the Howard legal counsel who is in a different league. What do you think??”

Stern is telling Epstein that Charles Douglas, the small London solicitor representing “The Duke” in this deal, is outmatched by Cantor Fitzgerald’s lawyers, and he is asking Epstein what to do about it. Epstein’s response came fast:

“no no no no no, howards main businesss is gambing in las vegas. he will have to disclose to the las vegas commsion his arrangeent and you will have holy hell to pay”

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One more detail from the notes that matters. Douglas wrote that he would send the summary to Merkel “suitably doctored.” The next steps in the notes include the document being “approved, doctored and sent to SM.” The written record of the negotiations between Prince Andrew’s lawyer and Cantor Fitzgerald’s lawyer was being cleaned up before it was shared it seems.

And the email chain passed through the Government Secure Intranet, the British government’s internal email system, scanned by government security software. “The Duke” forwarded financial deal documents about an arrangement with one of America’s largest Wall Street firms from a royal government email account.

The Deal Gets Restructured

So the joint venture, the version of the deal where Cantor Fitzgerald and “Mr. T” would create a company together with both their names on it, did not move forward after Epstein raised the gaming commission problem. But the business relationship was not over. Over the next three months, the deal was rebuilt into something that looks, from what I can tell, far less visible than the original.

On September 2, 2013, David Stern forwarded a revised proposal from Cantor Fitzgerald to Epstein. The subject line reads “Term Sheet from Cantor Fitzgerald to Mr. T.” A term sheet is essentially a draft of the key terms for a business deal, the financial equivalent of a first offer before the lawyers write up the formal contracts. Stern’s message to Epstein: “See attached term sheet from Howard to PA. I think madness. They are still at it. We kill it?”

“From Howard to PA.” Stern is telling Epstein that Howard Lutnick personally directed this proposal to a party identified as “PA.” (Prince Andrew, maybe?) And Stern is asking Epstein, again, whether to kill the deal entirely.

Epstein did not kill it this time. He rewrote it.

Epstein at 9:11 AM: “no predetermined split, and even then payments made only if they choose to? its crazy”

Stern at 9:13 AM: “Kill the whole thing? PA lawyer is out of his depth.”

Epstein at 9:21 AM: “no, suggest a counter, fifty fifty split, first 1 millino to offset loan, no subs acting without written agreement as to fee and profits. no exclusivity,”

What Epstein is saying in plain language: split the profits fifty-fifty, apply the first million dollars of profit to paying back the loan, require that any smaller deals under this arrangement have written agreements governing fees and profits, and drop the clause that would have given Cantor Fitzgerald exclusive access to “Mr. T’s” entire network. Epstein is dictating the financial terms of a deal between one of the most powerful financial firms in America and a party representing a British royal.

Stern at 9:22 AM: “Instead of 50/50, can we do 40/40/20? 20 for me.... This is original PA idea.”

Stern is asking to restructure the split so that instead of Cantor Fitzgerald and “PA” each getting half, both sides would take 40% and Stern would personally take 20% for his role as the middleman. He says this three-way split was “PA’s original idea,” meaning “PA” specifically wanted the Stern to have a financial stake in the arrangement.

Epstein at 9:23 AM: “yes”

The Final Contract

Two and a half months later, the deal had progressed from proposals and email negotiations to a formal legal contract. On November 14, 2013, John J. Jones, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel, one of the most senior lawyers at the firm, sent Stern a draft contract with the attachment filename “LEGAL-#67891-v1-UML_Cantor_agreement_re_asset_management.docx.” Stephen Merkel was copied on the email and Stern forwarded the entire thing to Epstein.

That attachment is the actual contract, and it looks nothing like the original proposal from August. The joint venture called “Cantor Urramoor Asset Management” is gone. The sovereign immunity waiver appears to be gone. The million-pound loan does not appear on the face of the agreement and the total exclusivity clause is gone. What replaced all of it is a much simpler arrangement: a referral agreement between Cantor Opportunities, LLC, a Cantor Fitzgerald subsidiary at 110 East 59th Street in New York, and Urramoor Limited, a small private company registered in the United Kingdom.

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A referral agreement is exactly what it sounds like. One party introduces potential clients to the other party, and if those introductions lead to business, the introducer gets a cut of the fees. In this case, Urramoor Limited’s job was to introduce sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals to Cantor Fitzgerald for U.S. real estate and investment deals. Sovereign wealth funds are investment funds owned by foreign governments, often in the Gulf states, that manage hundreds of billions of dollars of national wealth. Institutional investors are large organizations like pension funds and insurance companies that invest massive pools of money. High-net-worth individuals are extremely wealthy people who manage their money through family offices and private trusts. These are the biggest pools of investment capital in the world, and Urramoor’s role was to connect them to Cantor Fitzgerald.

Every introduced client had to be a non-U.S. person. Cantor Fitzgerald had an entire sales force to find American investors. They did not need a small London company run by a solicitor in Mayfair to introduce them to US clients. The restriction to non-US persons means the entire value of this arrangement was access to pools of foreign capital that Cantor Fitzgerald could not reach on its own, specifically the sovereign wealth funds controlled by Gulf ruling families, the institutional investors across Europe and Asia, and the ultra-wealthy foreign individuals who manage hundreds of billions of dollars through family offices and private trusts. Those are the people who take meetings with a prince but would never take a cold call from a New York brokerage, and those are exactly the people Andrew spent a decade building relationships with as trade envoy. Foreign persons investing in US real estate are also subject to FIRPTA, the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act, which requires a 15% withholding tax, and structuring those investments to minimize that tax exposure requires exactly the kind of sophisticated financial infrastructure that Cantor Fitzgerald provides, which means the investors need the firm as much as the firm needs the introductions. Referral fees were split 50/50, exactly the split Epstein dictated in September. The contract includes a confidentiality clause prohibiting either party from making public statements about the arrangement and a non-disparagement clause preventing Urramoor from discussing Cantor Fitzgerald with media. The contract also includes detailed provisions about the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the UK Bribery Act, which are laws designed to prevent companies from paying bribes to foreign government officials. Those provisions exist because some of the clients being referred could be managers of government-owned funds or members of ruling families, where the line between a referral fee and an improper payment gets very thin.

David Stern signed the contract as a Representative of Urramoor Limited. The document number, 67891 v1, matches the attachment from the Jones email.

When I look at the original proposal from August and the agreement from November side by side, what strikes me is how thoroughly everything that would have made the arrangement visible was removed. The named joint venture became an anonymous referral agreement, the sovereign immunity waiver that would have identified “Mr. T” as royalty is gone and the million-pound loan is not on the face of the document. The total exclusivity clause that would have revealed the scope of the relationship is also gone. Was the entire structure redesigned to avoid detection? From what I can tell, it seems that way. Every feature of the original deal that would have triggered regulatory disclosure or public attention was stripped out, and what remained was an arrangement between two entities that most people would never connect to either Howard Lutnick or the person on the other side.

The Evidence Chain Connecting “Mr. T” to Prince Andrew

I told you at the top of this piece that the person on the other side of this deal was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Here is how we know that.

The term sheet does not say “Prince Andrew.” It says “Mr. T.” The referral agreement does not say “Prince Andrew.” It says “Urramoor Limited.” But Urramoor Limited is registered with Companies House, the UK government’s public corporate registry, as company number 08424933. Anyone can look this up right now. The UK requires companies to disclose the people who have significant control over them (weird, almost like we shouldn’t have removed that requirement!), and Urramoor’s filing lists:

HRH Andrew Inverness. Born February 1960. British. Nature of control: “Has significant influence or control over the trustees of a trust.” The Earldom of Inverness is a title held by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Born February 19, 1960.

Charles Paul Murray Douglas. Born May 1959. The solicitor at Charles Douglas Solicitors LLP in Mayfair, the same Charles Douglas who wrote the attendance note, the one David Stern called “a one-man lawyer show who is out of his depth.” is listed as a trustee controlling 75% or more of shares through a trust.

Elizabeth Anne Mitford Ferguson. Born January 1968. The same “Libby Ferguson” who received the attendance note alongside “The Duke.” Listed with the same trust-based control as Douglas. She removed herself from the company on March 11, 2020, as Andrew’s legal exposure was escalating after his November 2019 BBC Newsnight interview about Epstein and as Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit was advancing. Arthur John Lancaster took over Ferguson’s role on the same day she left.

The Companies House filing names “HRH Andrew Inverness” on the company from the term sheet. The attendance note names “The Duke” and “Libby Ferguson” as the recipients, and the filing lists “Elizabeth Anne Mitford Ferguson” as a person with significant control over the same company. Charles Douglas appears in both the email chain and the corporate filing. The sovereign immunity waiver in the term sheet confirms the other party likely had royal status. Every piece of evidence in this chain points to the same person, and the referral agreement was structured to monetize exactly the kind of access that a decade as the UK’s trade envoy to the Gulf would provide.

What Happened to Andrew’s Companies

Urramoor Property Limited, company number 08966007, was created on March 28, 2014, five months after the referral agreement was drafted, at the same Charles Douglas address in Mayfair, with its business purpose listed as “buying and selling of own real estate.” A real estate company was created under the same umbrella, with the same solicitor, for the specific purpose of buying and selling property, shortly after a referral agreement designed to bring foreign investors into U.S. real estate was finalized. It was dissolved on October 27, 2020.

Urramoor Limited itself applied to be dissolved on January 3, 2025. After a decade as the entity that was supposed to funnel sovereign wealth fund referrals into Cantor Fitzgerald, Prince Andrew’s company was £208,000 in deficit. GB News reported that across nine sets of accounts filed since its incorporation, the company never generated a single year of profit. An “anonymous donor” injected £210,000 in late 2023 through non-redeemable shares, barely enough to cover the shortfall, before the company was shut down. The entire infrastructure was dismantled in the years following Epstein’s death, piece by piece.

Ferguson removed herself in March 2020 as Andrew’s exposure escalated, the property company dissolved that same year, and the parent company limped along until the Epstein files containing the proposals, the contracts, and the email chains were released to the public.

Here is what I keep coming back to about those numbers. Urramoor Limited signed the referral agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald and its entire purpose was to introduce sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors to one of America’s most powerful financial firms in exchange for a 50/50 split of referral fees. But it never showed a penny of profit in a decade of operation.

Yet in 2014, the year after the referral agreement was signed and the same year Urramoor Property Limited was created for buying and selling real estate, Andrew purchased a luxury chalet in Verbier, Switzerland for a reported £18 million. His only confirmed income was a £20,000 annual Royal Navy pension. Royal experts and financial reporters have consistently described his income sources as unexplained. Fox News reported that royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams said Andrew “may also have money from sources abroad we are unaware of.” If the referral pipeline produced business for Cantor Fitzgerald, where did the fees go? Were they routed through a different entity, through Stern personally, through Urramoor Property Limited before it was dissolved, or through an offshore structure that no one has found yet?

I have no idea based on the documents I have how much money actually flowed through this pipeline, if it ever truly did, which sovereign wealth funds Prince Andrew introduced to Cantor Fitzgerald, or what real estate Urramoor Property Limited bought and sold. The referral agreement includes a confidentiality clause prohibiting public statements and a non-disparagement clause preventing Urramoor from talking to media about Cantor. Whether those provisions were standard business practice or something more deliberate, I am not sure. What I know is that the combination of those clauses, the restructuring away from a named joint venture, and the use of entities that most people would never trace back to the people involved made this arrangement very difficult to find. And all of these questions are exactly the questions the House Oversight Committee has the authority to ask on May 6.

What This Amounts To

So what do I think was or is actually happening when I put it all together? I think Lutnick ran a firm that was aggressively expanding its real estate and asset management business and needed foreign capital to fuel that expansion. The biggest pools of foreign capital in the world are managed by sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf states, by institutional investors across Europe and Asia, and by ultra-wealthy families who invest through private trusts and family offices. Those people do not take cold calls from Wall Street brokers but they take meetings with a prince.

Epstein offered Lutnick access to those people through Prince Andrew. But the referral agreement was only the visible structure.

As NBC News, the BBC, and The Telegraph reported, and I mentioned before, Andrew was forwarding classified government trade intelligence to Epstein, including reports from official tours detailing where sovereign wealth funds were planning to invest, confidential briefs on reconstruction opportunities in active military zones, and direct introductions to private equity firms he had visited in his government capacity.

That intelligence would tell Cantor Fitzgerald which funds were actively looking to deploy capital, what sectors they were targeting, and where money was about to flow before any competing firm knew. For a company that had just launched its commercial real estate platform and signed a referral agreement specifically designed to attract non-US sovereign wealth funds into US real estate, that was the difference between cold-calling a fund and knowing which funds were ready to invest and what they were looking for before anyone else in the market did.

The documents show Epstein reviewing, approving, and dictating the terms of the arrangement. “The Duke” forwarded deal documents to Stern. Stern forwarded them to Epstein. Epstein decided what happened next. And Epstein was receiving the classified intelligence that made the introductions valuable.

The original proposal would have made the arrangement visible. Was the restructuring a direct response to Epstein’s objection? I believe the evidence strongly suggests it was, and I think the Oversight Committee should ask Lutnick the same question.

If the original deal was restructured specifically because it would have triggered mandatory regulatory disclosure, and the restructured version specifically avoids that disclosure, what does that tell us about the intent behind the final arrangement?

I don’t know if that constitutes a crime, but I most certainly know that redesigning a financial arrangement to avoid reporting obligations is the kind of conduct that anti-money laundering law exists to address. I know that the contract’s own lawyers thought the bribery risks were serious enough to include detailed Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and UK Bribery Act provisions. And I know that Lutnick told the United States Senate he “barely had anything to do with that person” while his firm’s top lawyers were drafting contracts that ended up in Epstein’s inbox. So “TECHNICALLY” Lutnick can say here he “barely had anything to do” with Epstein, but it wasn’t without knowledge of it happening.

The Dismantling of Regulatory Infrastructure

On March 2, 2025, twelve days after Lutnick was confirmed as Commerce Secretary by a vote of 51 to 45, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the Treasury Department would suspend enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act. This was the bipartisan law passed in 2021 over Trump’s veto that required U.S. companies to disclose their true owners to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN.Every LLC, every corporation, every shell company formed in the United States is now exempt from reporting who actually owns and controls it. While in this situation the agreement was restructured to be a referral instead of a new company, the Corporate Transparency Act was the single piece of legislation most directly designed to make structures like the one “PA” and Cantor Fitzgerald were proposing visible to law enforcement.

As I documented in the Shadow Bank series, Bessent has refused to release the Treasury Department’s Epstein file, which Senator Ron Wyden told the Senate in July 2025 contains 4,725 wire transfers totaling nearly $1.1 billion flowing through Epstein’s bank accounts. The full record of what flowed through Epstein’s accounts is sitting in a file that this administration will not release.

The Model That Survived

Remember what the original proposal from August 2013 was designed to build? A joint venture between a US financial firm and a foreign partner connected to a royal family, where the foreign partner would provide exclusive access to his sovereign wealth fund relationships, the US firm would run the operations and provide the financial infrastructure, and they would split management fees and profits? Well, the company called Cantor Urramoor Asset Management was never formed that I can find.

But in 2021, Jared Kushner founded Affinity Partners, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund committed $2 billion to it despite the fund’s own advisory committee rating the investment “unsatisfactory in all aspects,” a decision Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally overruled.

Affinity Partners manages $5.4 billion today, much of it tied to Saudi sovereign wealth. Kushner provides political access and the relationships, the public investment fund provides the capital, and the structure is a joint venture between a US firm and a Gulf sovereign wealth fund. You know, almost exactly the kind of entity that Cantor Urramoor Asset Management was supposed to be.

In September 2025, Kushner brokered the connection between the Saudi PIF and Electronic Arts for a $55 billion acquisition, the largest leveraged buyout in history. The PIF will emerge with a controlling interest of over 90%. Kushner’s firm holds only 5% equity, but sources described him as the “central figure in the talks,” because his value was never the capital. The Center for Economic and Policy Research reported that Kushner was providing “political cover and regulatory protection in exchange for guaranteed fees.” It’s been reported that Kushner’s involvement would “ease the deal’s path through CFIUS.”

CFIUS is the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the interagency body that reviews whether foreign acquisitions of American companies pose national security risks. It is chaired by Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick sits on it. The same two Cabinet officials whose Epstein network connections are documented in the files I have been showing you throughout this piece are the people who will decide whether this $55 billion Saudi acquisition brokered by the president’s son-in-law goes through.

Maybe it’s because I am wired to see patterns but this seems uncanny to me. In 2013, Epstein was building an arrangement where a person with access to Gulf sovereign wealth would funnel those relationships into a US financial firm, with Epstein sitting in the middle controlling the terms because he had leverage over both sides.

That arrangement was too dangerous to build visibly, so it was restructured into something hidden, and the company that signed the referral agreement never showed a penny of profit while the person behind it bought an £18 million Swiss chalet with money no one can account for.

In 2025, a version of that same arrangement seems to just operate in the open, with Kushner channeling Saudi sovereign wealth into the largest corporate acquisition in American history, and the regulatory body that is supposed to review it staffed by people whose own connections to the network that pioneered the model are documented in the files sitting in a Treasury Department that will not release them.

The investigation continues and the questions that remain are the ones nobody in power wants to answer. But May 6 gives us a chance and is approaching quickly. We can’t continue to ignore these obvious patterns of corruption.

- Kait Justice

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SOURCES:

UK Companies House Records

Urramoor Limited, company number 08424933: https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/08424933

Urramoor Property Limited, company number 08966007: https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/08966007

Andrew Intelligence Forwarding (Press Reporting from DOJ Files)

NBC News, “British police ‘assessing’ claims former Prince Andrew shared sensitive reports with Epstein,” February 13, 2026: https://www.nbcnews.com/world/united-kingdom/british-police-claims-prince-andrew-shared-sensitive-documents-rcna258145

ITV News, “Andrew allegedly shared confidential reports with Epstein while UK’s trade envoy,” February 9, 2026: https://www.itv.com/news/2026-02-09/andrew-allegedly-shared-confidential-reports-with-epstein-while-trade-envoy

CNN, “King Charles ‘ready to support’ police as they assess claim former Prince Andrew shared confidential material with Epstein,” February 9, 2026: https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/09/uk/andrew-mountbatten-police-epstein-trade-intl

The Telegraph/Yahoo News, “The emails that show Andrew leaked trade secrets to Epstein,” February 19, 2026: https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/emails-show-andrew-leaked-trade-120912001.html

CBS News, “Here’s what’s in the Epstein files about former Prince Andrew,” February 19, 2026: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/epstein-files-former-prince-andrew-arrested/

BBC/AA, “Former Prince Andrew shares ‘confidential’ Afghan trade briefing with Epstein,” February 11, 2026: https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/former-prince-andrew-shares-confidential-afghan-trade-briefing-with-epstein-report/3827158

PBS/AP, “UK police force examines claims ex-Prince Andrew sent sensitive trade reports to Epstein,” February 9, 2026: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/uk-police-force-examines-claims-ex-prince-andrew-sent-sensitive-trade-reports-to-epstein

Mediaite, “Prince Andrew Leaked Trade Reports to Epstein While He Was UK Envoy,” February 9, 2026: https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/prince-andrew-leaked-trade-reports-to-epstein-while-he-was-uk-envoy-emails-suggest/

Andrew Trade Envoy Role and Gulf Trips

Scottish Daily Express, “Prince Andrew enjoyed THIRTY taxpayer-funded trips to the Middle East in seven years,” October 2025: https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-andrew-enjoyed-thirty-taxpayer-36112749

Declassified UK, “Prince Andrew helped deepen UK relations with Gulf regimes for eight years after Epstein scandal,” April 2023: https://www.declassifieduk.org/prince-andrew-helped-deepen-uk-relations-with-gulf-regimes-for-eight-years-after-epstein-scandal/

Declassified UK, “What is Prince Andrew hiding?” (classification of trade envoy files until 2065), December 2023: https://www.declassifieduk.org/what-is-prince-andrew-hiding/

Declassified UK, “Whitehall cover-up of Prince Andrew files exposed,” March 2025: https://www.declassifieduk.org/whitehall-cover-up-of-prince-andrew-files-exposed/

Washington Post, “As trade envoy, Prince Andrew promoted Britain and exploited his access,” February 22, 2026: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2026/02/21/andrew-trade-envoy-epstein-britain/

LBC, “Was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a good UK trade envoy?” January 2, 2026: https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/was-andrew-good-trade-envoy-5HjdQ7c_2/

Andrew Financial Discrepancy

GB News, “Prince Andrew suffers another financial blow” (Urramoor dissolution, zero profit, £208K deficit), January 2025: https://www.gbnews.com/royal/prince-andrew-financial-blow-setback-royal-news

Fox News, “Public demands answers about Prince Andrew’s unexplained wealth sources,” October 2025: https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/prince-andrews-mystery-millions-continue-fuel-lavish-lifestyle-public-demands-answers

Hello Magazine, “Inside Prince Andrew’s net worth” (Verbier chalet purchase 2014, sale 2022), October 2025: https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/862299/prince-andrew-net-worth/

Kushner / Affinity Partners / EA Acquisition

EA Press Release, “$55 Billion acquisition by PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners,” October 2025: https://ir.ea.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2025/EA-Announces-Agreement-to-be-Acquired-by-PIF-Silver-Lake-and-Affinity-Partners-for-55-Billion/default.aspx

SEC Form 8-K, Electronic Arts: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0000712515/000114036125036415/ef20056167_ex99-1.htm

Variety, “Electronic Arts to Go Private in $55 Billion Deal,” October 2025: https://variety.com/2025/gaming/global/electronic-arts-goes-private-55-billion-deal-1236533827/

CEPR, “Jared Kushner’s Great EA Swindle,” October 2025: https://cepr.net/publications/jared-kushners-great-ea-swindle/

NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, “Saudi Arabia and Kushner Join Forces in Historic Buyout of Electronic Arts,” October 2025: https://bhr.stern.nyu.edu/quick-take/saudi-arabia-and-kushner-join-forces-in-historic-buyout-of-electronic-arts-why-we-should-worry/

Regulatory Infrastructure

U.S. Department of the Treasury, “Suspension of Enforcement of Corporate Transparency Act,” March 2, 2025: https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0038

IRS, FIRPTA withholding rules for foreign persons investing in US real property: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers/firpta-withholding

Other Investigative Reporting Referenced

Zev Shalev, “10 Ways Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is Compromised,” Narativ: https://narativ.org