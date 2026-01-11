Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Hendrik Gideonse's avatar
Hendrik Gideonse
Jan 11Edited

I read this and felt, with a few minor adjustment here and there, it applied to me as well . . .a ninety-year-old former academic, Federal planner, Dean, collective bargainer,

truth talker to power, public advocate, lapsed Democrat,

father/grandfather, long COVID sufferer which makes working Substack and posting them an almost insurmountable challenge,

follower of James Marriott who addresses how modern technology erodes are intellectual capacities,

survivor of yester-evening debates with online 'puritans' that ended up rewarding me this morning woth a whole bunch of "likes"

that makes my continuing attempt to WAKE UP DEMOCRAT LEADERS that their FAILURE TO LEAD in the battle against American Fascism on the required multi-decade campaign to use the existing -- though sputtering -- electoral process, and the existing Constitution and its Bill of Rights to re-invent the American democratic experiment for a second 250.year run.

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