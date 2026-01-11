It happens at 2 AM when you can’t sleep and you reach for your phone instead of the water on your nightstand. You’re not looking for anything specific, you’re just scrolling the way you always scroll when you’re too tired to think but too wound up to rest, and then you see her.

She’s got three kids, same as you. Her kitchen is clean. Her children are dressed in matching outfits that somehow don’t have food stains. She’s making sourdough with her toddler, who is smiling instead of screaming, and the caption says something about slowing down, about presence, about how she almost didn’t post this because it’s so imperfect.

You look at the dried cereal on your counter, the laundry pile that’s been there for four days, the screen time you allowed today because you just needed twenty minutes where no one was touching you, and something in your chest tightens. You wonder what’s wrong with you. Why can’t you get it together the way she did? Why does she seem to have figured out the thing you can’t find no matter how many books you read or products you buy or routines you try? You know, somewhere in your rational brain, that her image is curated, filtered, staged, but at 2 AM with a baby who won’t sleep and a life that feels like it’s held together with tape and caffeine, the knowing doesn’t help.

You close the app because you won’t feel better until you do, but tomorrow night or the night after, you’ll pick up the phone again, and the algorithm will be waiting.

What I’m about to show you is that this feeling, the one that makes you wonder if everyone else has something you’re missing, was manufactured. It wasn’t an accident or a personal failing. It was a business model, and once you see how it works, you’ll recognize the same fingerprints we found all over your childcare system.

If you’re just joining this series, The Motherhood Heist is a seven-part investigation into how the same networks of money and influence have systematically extracted profit from every corner of American motherhood. In Part 1: They Stole Your Village, we traced how private equity firms bought up daycare chains, how the Koch network killed universal childcare in 1971, and how the absence of paid leave and affordable care was designed, not accidental. The pattern was always the same: create the conditions for desperation, monetize that desperation, and make sure you blame yourself so you never look up at who’s profiting.

Now I’m going to show you how they’re running the same playbook on your confidence.

The Business of Making You Feel Like You’re Failing

Before I show you the money, I need you to understand the scale of what’s happening to mothers.

A 2025 survey by Talker Research found that American parents feel like “bad parents” an average of three times per week, which adds up to 156 moments of crushing self-doubt every year. Another study found that mothers report being more than twice as likely as fathers to feel guilty about screen time, about not making home-cooked meals, and about all the invisible ways they measure themselves against an impossible standard.

A 2021 academic study found something even more revealing: researchers documented that feeling guilty is considered a core feature of being a good mother. The research showed that maternal guilt isn’t just common, it’s culturally mandated, which means that if you’re not feeling guilty, there must be something wrong with you, and even your guilt has become a marker of your adequacy.

Now here’s where you need to follow what I’m about to show you, because this guilt, all 156 moments of it per year, is extraordinarily profitable for a specific set of companies.

The influencer marketing industry is now worth over $21 billion and growing at 13.7% annually, with approximately 4.2 million mom influencers operating across social media platforms, which means that motherhood content has become one of the largest and most profitable categories in digital marketing.

The baby products market alone was valued at $321 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $575 billion by 2033, driven by what industry analysts describe as “rising parental awareness” and “increasing concern for child safety and wellness,” which is another way of saying that parents are increasingly anxious and will pay to feel less afraid. The broader creator economy, which includes everyone from Instagram momfluencers to Substack parenting newsletters, is worth an estimated $250 billion annually and is expected to hit nearly half a trillion dollars by 2027.

When you feel like you’re falling short, you scroll more, and when you scroll more, you see more ads, and when you see more ads, you buy more products, and when the products don’t fix the feeling, you keep scrolling. That loop, the one you’re caught in at 2 AM, is not an accident of technology or an unfortunate side effect of social media. It’s the entire point of how these platforms were designed to work, and understanding that design is the first step to seeing what’s actually being done to you.

What Instagram Knew and When They Knew It

To understand how the confidence heist works, you have to understand what the platforms themselves have documented about their own effects.

Instagram was ranked as the worst social media platform for mental health in a Royal Society for Public Health survey, specifically because of its impact on anxiety, depression, loneliness, and body image. Studies have found that 70% of young adults report feelings of inadequacy connected to their Instagram use, and research shows that heavy users, those spending more than three hours per day on the platform, show significantly higher rates of depression, anxiety, and stress than light users, with the correlation holding across multiple studies and multiple countries.

The mechanism is something psychologists call upward social comparison: you see images of people whose lives appear better than yours, and you feel worse about your own, and this happens automatically, even when you know the image is staged, even when you remind yourself that nobody’s life actually looks like that, because the comparison happens faster than the critical thinking can catch up.

The platforms know this. Internal Facebook research, leaked by a whistleblower in 2021, showed that the company was aware Instagram was harmful to teen mental health and did little to address it. The documents revealed that Instagram made body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls, and that teens blamed Instagram for increases in anxiety and depression. Among teens who reported suicidal thoughts, 13% of British users and 6% of American users traced the desire directly to Instagram. The company studied these effects, documented them, kept them internal, and continued optimizing for engagement anyway.

The judgement I felt every time there was a photo of my littlest with her pacifier was intense.

What optimization for engagement means in practice is that the algorithm doesn’t show you content that makes you feel good and then leave the app. It shows you content that makes you feel something intensely enough to keep scrolling, and envy keeps you scrolling, and anxiety keeps you scrolling, and the sense that you’re missing something everyone else has figured out keeps you scrolling beautifully. The endless scroll is designed to be bottomless, the notification systems are designed around variable reward schedules, the same psychological principles that make slot machines addictive, and the platforms study exactly which images and messages keep you engaged longest so they can serve you more of whatever provokes the strongest emotional response.

A review of 93 studies that all looked at Instagram and mental health found consistent patterns: time spent on Instagram correlated positively with depressive symptoms, trait anxiety, social comparison, appearance anxiety, and body image disturbance. The research also found that the number of Instagram followers was associated with depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem, and as participants’ age increased, Instagram use decreased, suggesting that older users learn to protect themselves from the platform’s effects. But new mothers, exhausted and isolated, are among the most vulnerable populations, scrolling at 2 AM when they’re too tired to think critically about what they’re seeing.

In states’ lawsuits against Meta, attorneys general have alleged that the company was aware of Instagram’s addictive nature and its adverse effects on body image, especially for teen girls, and continued optimizing for engagement anyway. The more inadequate you feel, the longer you stay, and the longer you stay, the more ads you see, and the more ads you see, the more products you buy, which means that your insecurity is not a bug in their system but the feature that makes the whole thing profitable.

Following the Money Behind the Momfluencer

Once you understand how the platforms work, the next question is who’s actually funding the content that makes you feel inadequate, because once you see the money flowing through this system, the pattern becomes unmistakable.

A mother embedded in a community of other mothers passes along hand-me-downs, trades childcare, shares knowledge for free, and doesn’t need to purchase the expertise that used to flow naturally from generations of women raising children together. I covered how this was strategically removed for profit in part one. But a mother who feels inadequate will try anything, which is why the companies that profit from your purchases have a vested interest in making sure you never feel like you’re doing enough.

The top five companies in the baby products market are Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Abbott, and Nestlé, and together they control approximately 30 to 35% of this $321 billion market. P&G’s Pampers division alone generates billions in annual revenue, and Johnson & Johnson’s baby care segment brings in approximately $1.5 billion per year, and these are the same corporations funding the influencer marketing that makes you feel like you’re falling short.

The industry standard for influencer compensation is approximately $100 per 10,000 followers for a single sponsored post, which means that a momfluencer with 500,000 followers can earn $5,000 for one photograph showing her using a product in her picture-perfect kitchen. Jo Piazza, host of the podcast “Under the Influence,” spent years investigating this economy and estimates that mom influencers account for roughly 30% of the $10 billion-plus that flows through Instagram influencer marketing each year.

When you scroll past a momfluencer showing you the “game-changing” product that finally solved her baby’s sleep issues, there’s a reasonable chance that recommendation was paid for by a company whose marketing budget exceeds the GDP of some small nations. The intimate tone, the “just between us moms” voice, the carefully staged imperfection, all of it exists to lower your defenses so the product recommendation lands more softly. Sara Petersen, author of “Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-Perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture,” spent years studying how this economy works and found that motherhood content isn’t really about community or support. It’s a delivery mechanism for advertising that doesn’t have to identify itself as advertising.

The Federal Trade Commission requires influencers to disclose paid partnerships clearly, using terms like “#ad” or “#sponsored” at the beginning of posts, but enforcement is weak and studies have found widespread non-compliance. The line between genuine recommendation and paid advertisement is deliberately blurred because blurry lines are profitable.

The influencer economy works because it feels like advice from a friend, but when that friend is paid by a corporation to make recommendations, the friendship becomes a transaction you didn’t know you were part of.

Women have a spending power of $2.8 trillion in the United States and are behind 85% of all consumer purchasing decisions, and mothers specifically make the majority of household purchasing decisions, which is why 4.2 million people are competing to make you feel like you need to buy something, and why P&G launched a “BabyCare Innovation Lab” in Singapore in 2021 specifically to develop products that can be marketed through these channels.

The Same Network, Different Product

This is where the thread connects back to everything we uncovered in Part 1.

The village that would have taught you to trust yourself got dismantled over decades of policy decisions that prioritized corporate profits over community support, and the communities that would have told you “that’s normal, you’re doing fine, every mother feels this way” got replaced by algorithms that profit from keeping you anxious and scrolling. The confidence that would have flowed naturally from watching other mothers struggle and succeed, from knowing you weren’t alone in the mess of early parenthood, got replaced by curated images designed to make you feel isolated in your imperfection, and the companies funding those images have a vested interest in making sure you never feel like enough.

Procter & Gamble makes Pampers diapers, and they also spend billions on marketing designed to make you feel like your choices matter more than they do, that the difference between brands is the difference between good and bad mothering. Johnson & Johnson makes baby shampoo, and they also launch new product lines specifically designed to appeal to millennial and Gen Z mothers through influencer marketing because they know that format bypasses your defenses in ways traditional advertising never could.

And here’s where the same players reappear: The same Chamber of Commerce that lobbied against paid family leave, the same Koch network that helped kill universal childcare in 1971 and has blocked every attempt to revive it since, also lobbies consistently for the deregulation that allows these marketing practices to continue without meaningful oversight. They don’t want the FTC to have more enforcement power over influencer disclosure requirements, they don’t want clearer rules about what constitutes advertising to vulnerable populations, and they don’t want anything that would interrupt the flow of money from your insecurity to their balance sheets.

They stole your village and then made you feel like the lack of support was your personal failure, and they’re running the same operation on your confidence, dismantling the structures that would have supported you, monetizing your isolation, and making sure you blame yourself so you keep buying the solutions they’re selling.

When you start mapping these connections, you realize that every corner of your exhaustion as a mother, from the cost of childcare to the guilt you feel at 2 AM, leads back to the same networks of money and influence, profiting from problems they helped create.

They Underestimated You

And yet, despite everything I’ve just shown you, despite the algorithm feeding you doubt at all hours of the day, and an industry spending billions to convince you that you’re not enough, you keep going. You get up the next morning and you mother your children and you figure it out, not because you found the right product or the right system or the right influencer with the right advice, but because you are their mother and that was always going to be enough.

Here’s what the system miscalculated when they built this machine to profit from maternal insecurity: your confidence can be shaken, it can be undermined, it can be buried under 156 moments of self-doubt per year and an endless scroll of images showing you everything you’re supposedly doing wrong, but it can’t be fully stolen.

It’s still there underneath all the noise, and it shows itself every time you trust your gut about your own child despite what some expert said, every time you put down the phone and just hold your baby, every time you forgive yourself for the messy house and the store-bought birthday cake and the screen time that exceeded the guidelines.

The woman on Instagram with the clean kitchen and the matching outfits and the sourdough has the same 2 AM doubts you do, the same meltdowns that don’t make the feed, the same days when she wonders what’s wrong with her, and the difference between you isn’t that she’s more competent or more organized or more naturally suited to motherhood. The difference is curation. You’re not failing at motherhood; you’re living it in all its unfiltered, uncurated, genuine mess, and the image you’re comparing yourself to doesn’t exist as anyone’s actual life, only as a carefully constructed photograph designed to make you feel like you need to buy something.

Your grandmother didn’t have an algorithm telling her three times a week that she was doing it wrong. She had neighbors and sisters and a mother who told her the baby would be fine and to trust herself, and she had that confidence not because she was a better mother than you but because she wasn’t being mentally beaten down and undermined by an industry that profits from her doubt the way you are.

They tried to steal your confidence, and in many ways they succeeded in shaking it, but the fact that you’re still here, still trying, still loving your kids despite all of it, still getting up every morning and doing the impossible work of raising human beings in conditions designed to make you fail, that’s not evidence of your failure as a mother. That’s evidence of a strength they couldn’t take from you no matter how hard they tried.

What Comes Next

Now you’ve seen the second pattern, the same playbook running on a different product, the same networks of money and influence finding new ways to profit from conditions they helped create.

Part 3: They Stole Your Milk (Or Your Choice) – The formula industry’s playbook, and why it looks so familiar

If this resonated with you, I’d love to hear your story. What does manufactured inadequacy look like in your life? What helps you remember that you’re enough? Hit reply or find me on Threads @thekaitjustice

Continue the Series

The Motherhood Heist: The Billion-Dollar Business of Making Mothers Blame Themselves Kait Justice · December 4, 2025 The support system that every generation of mothers before you could count on was dismantled and sold back to you in pieces you can’t afford. The village that would have helped you raise your children was scattered across the country by economic forces that needed workers more than they needed communities, while the confidence that should have been your… Read full story

The Motherhood Heist: They Stole Your Village (And You Built One Anyway) Kait Justice · December 11, 2025 It happens at 2:47 AM when your toddler spikes a fever and your partner is traveling and you’re scrolling through your contacts trying to figure out who you could possibly call. Not your mom, she’s three states away. Not your neighbor, you’ve only waved at her twice. Not the backup care app, they need 24 hours notice and it’s the middle of the night and… Read full story

Sources

Talker Research/Celebree School Survey (2025) - 156 moments of parental self-doubt per year

Farm Rich/OnePoll Survey (2017) - 23 guilt pangs per week, 75% feel pressure to be perfect

Royal Society for Public Health #StatusOfMind (2017) - Instagram ranked worst for mental health

Facebook Whistleblower Documents (2021) - Internal research on Instagram and teen mental health

Systematic Review: Instagram and Mental Health (2021) - 93 studies on Instagram’s psychological effects

Baby Products Market Data - $321 billion market size

FTC Disclosure Guidelines - Influencer advertising requirements