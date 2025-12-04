The support system that every generation of mothers before you could count on was dismantled and sold back to you in pieces you can’t afford. The village that would have helped you raise your children was scattered across the country by economic forces that needed workers more than they needed communities, while the confidence that should have been yours was systematically undermined by an industry that profits by convincing you that other women are doing it better. The time that previous generations of women could count on, time held in place by people who lived nearby and shared the load, was stolen when the village was scattered and no one replaced what was lost. And when you couldn’t hold it all together, when you buckled under conditions that would have broken anyone, you were handed one final insult: the belief that you were the problem.

This is the motherhood heist. No, it’s actually not a metaphor but a business model, an economic restructuring, a transfer of wealth from families to corporations that has been unfolding for decades while we blamed ourselves for not being able to keep up.

I have spent years tracing how power consolidates and protects itself, following money through networks that were never meant to be seen, documenting the places where the same forces show up again and again wearing different masks. The patterns are consistent enough to be predictable once you learn to see them: conditions are created that guarantee harm, the people who are harmed are blamed for their own suffering, and then they are sold solutions to problems that were manufactured in the first place.

When I started looking at motherhood through this lens, everything I had been feeling suddenly had a shape. The exhaustion that seemed to come from nowhere, the guilt that attached itself to every decision, the impossible math of time and money that never balanced no matter how many ways I rearranged it. It turns out these were predictable outcomes of a system working exactly as it was designed, and it wasn’t my fault. None of it was.

There is a particular kind of exhaustion that belongs to mothers, a weariness that settles into the bones and stays there, that no amount of sleep seems to touch even on the rare nights when sleep comes. It is the exhaustion of a person who has been asked to carry something impossibly heavy while being told, by every voice around her, that the weight is actually quite light and that other women manage it beautifully and that if she is struggling, the fault must be somewhere inside her own inadequate heart.

I know this exhaustion. I have lived inside it for years, and for most of those years I believed what I was told about where it came from. I believed I was simply not organized enough, not patient enough, not present enough, not something enough to be the mother I was supposed to be. I bought planners and downloaded apps and read books and followed women on the internet who seemed to have discovered some secret formula for keeping a clean house and raising happy children and maintaining a sense of self all at the same time. None of it worked, not because the advice was bad, but because I was trying to solve the wrong problem. I was trying to fix myself when I was never the thing that was broken.

What if everything you have been told about why motherhood feels so hard is a lie, and what if the reason you feel like you are failing is because you were set up to fail by people who profit from your exhaustion and your guilt and your desperate search for solutions you can buy?

This is what I have come to understand, and I am still angry about it.

I grew up in government housing, which means I learned early that the systems supposedly designed to help people often do the opposite. By the time I was a teenager, anxiety and depression had consumed me. At fifteen, I nearly didn’t make it through. But I did, and somewhere in the aftermath I realized I had a choice between accepting the version of life I was being handed or starting to ask why the hell things had to be this way. I chose to ask, and I chose to dig, and that choice didn’t magically fix anything but it gave me permission to question everything, to see that most people are trapped because no one ever shows them how the trap was built.

I dropped out of high school when the system failed me, but I never stopped learning. I taught myself web design and marketing and how to run businesses and how to find information that powerful people would rather keep hidden. I am not a mental health expert with degrees on my wall. I am a Buddhist, a mother, an entrepreneur, a writer, an advocate, someone who refuses to stay quiet when I see people being harmed by the very systems that are supposed to protect them. I have struggled with anxiety and depression and ADHD that went undiagnosed for most of my life, and I have felt the weight of impossible expectations pressing down on my chest at three in the morning when the baby won’t sleep and the house is a disaster and tomorrow is already too full.

We talk about this, mothers do, but we’ve learned to wrap it in jokes so it goes down easier. We laugh about needing wine to survive bedtime and coffee to survive the morning. We share memes about hiding in the bathroom for five minutes of peace and call our children tiny terrorists and make posts about how motherhood is basically just saying “what’s in your mouth” over and over until you die. The exhaustion becomes comedy and everyone laughs and nothing changes, and then the joke ends and we go back to the impossible workload and the guilt and the quiet terror that we’re failing at something other women seem to handle with grace.

The cruelest part is how the advice circles back to bite us. The dishes can wait, they say. Soak up these precious moments. The laundry will still be there but your babies won’t be small forever. As if the problem is that we’re not enjoying it enough, as if the solution to being crushed is to smile while it happens and feel grateful for the weight. The dishes can wait, sure, but they don’t vanish, and neither does the laundry or the lunches that need packing or the permission slips that need signing or the doctor’s appointments that need scheduling or the emotional labor of tracking everyone’s needs while our own sit in a corner gathering dust.

We are expected to create magical childhoods while drowning, and then feel guilty for not savoring the magic. What in the actual hell are we supposed to do with that?

I live in western Massachusetts, the same place where I grew up, the same place where General Electric dumped PCBs into the soil and rivers and air for decades while officials ignored it. When I started digging into what happened to my community, no one handed me the information. No one was going to hand me the truth, so I found it myself. I pieced together documents and studies and missing answers, and I learned something about how systems work: conditions are created that guarantee harm, the people who are harmed are blamed for their own suffering, and then they are sold solutions to problems that were manufactured in the first place.

When I became a mother, I felt this pattern closing around me like a net. It took years to see it clearly, but once I did I couldn’t unsee it. The same forces that poisoned my community and then blamed residents for getting sick, the same forces that kept my family trapped in poverty and then called it a character flaw, had also built the conditions of modern motherhood, and I realized I had seen this playbook before without ever recognizing it in my own kitchen at three in the morning with a crying baby and a sinking feeling that I was doing everything wrong.

Consider what the word “village” used to mean. Not the metaphor we reach for when we say it takes a village to raise a child, but the actual physical reality of living in proximity to people who would help you without being asked, without being paid. The grandmother down the street who watched the baby while you rested. The neighbor who sent her older daughter over to help with the laundry. The church basement where mothers gathered on Tuesday afternoons while their children played, where you could ask questions and share what you knew and be seen in your exhaustion by someone who understood what you were carrying.

Your great-grandmother had this, and she also didn’t have antibiotics or the right to her own bank account or a thousand other things we wouldn’t trade away. The world was supposed to get better. Medicine advanced, opportunities expanded, technology made things easier. But the way it evolved wasn’t designed to help mothers, it was designed to generate profit, and somewhere along the way the support systems got stripped out while everything else marched forward. We got the washing machines but lost the neighbor who would have helped fold the laundry. We got the medical advances but lost the women who would have sat with us through the long nights. The evolution could have included both. Instead, we got progress that looked like improvement on paper while the invisible infrastructure that made motherhood survivable was quietly dismantled and rebuilt as something you had to pay for.

That village was taken apart when economic forces scattered families across the country chasing jobs that still didn’t pay enough, when people got priced out of neighborhoods where their parents and grandparents had lived, when the free spaces where mothers used to find each other got hollowed out or defunded or replaced with programs that cost money most of us don’t have. The church basement playgroups and temple gatherings and community centers and mosque meeting rooms, all those places where women used to sit together without paying for the privilege, got turned into mommy-and-me classes that run four hundred dollars a month and require a forty-five minute drive.

So now we raise children alone in houses or apartments, wondering why it feels so impossible, scrolling through our phones at two in the morning looking for connection. What we find are images of women who seem to have figured out something we haven’t, women with clean kitchens and sleeping babies and organized systems and lives that look nothing like ours. We compare ourselves to these curated performances and decide the problem must be that we aren’t trying hard enough, when the problem was never us but rather that we’re doing alone what was never meant to be done alone, and blaming ourselves when we buckle under the weight.

This is where the investigation begins.

I have been carrying this book around for a year, and the longer I sat with it the more I realized it couldn’t wait for a publisher’s timeline. Too many of us are drowning right now, today, blaming ourselves for conditions we didn’t create, wondering what’s wrong with us when nothing is wrong with us at all. The heist is ongoing. The profiteers are still profiting. And every day that we stay silent about what was done to us is another day they get away with it.

So I’m turning it into a series, and I’m doing it here, and I want you with me as witnesses and participants because every single one of us has a piece of this story. The theft looked different in your house than it did in mine, hit different pressure points, left different scars, but the architecture was the same. Someone dismantled something you needed and sold it back to you at a markup, and then blamed you when you couldn’t afford it.

I want to know what was stolen from you. I want to know what you built anyway. I want to know which parts of your story have been sitting in your chest for years without words, and I want us to find the words together, because the more of us who name what happened, the harder it becomes for anyone to pretend it was ever our fault.

I am writing this for mothers, but not only for mothers. I am writing for anyone who has watched a mother struggle and wondered why, for partners who carry pieces of this weight and feel the strain without words for it, for daughters trying to make sense of their own mothers and understand why she always seemed so tired, so stretched, so frustrated in ways that never quite resolved. I am writing for sons who watched the women in their lives carry burdens they couldn’t see, for people who chose not to have children because the math was obviously broken, for grandmothers looking back and finally finding language for what they endured.

If something tightens in your chest when I name these thefts, if any part of this feels familiar even though you’ve never put it into words, this is for you.

I don’t know how long this series will run because the heist has no end date and neither does my anger. I will follow the money and name the names and write about what is happening right now, about the policies and propaganda pushing us toward a past that never existed while they dismantle what remains of our support systems. I will write about how we survive anyway, about the villages we build from nothing and the confidence we take back and the ways we find each other and refuse to carry shame for a system designed to crush us.

The guilt you’ve been dragging around was put there by people who profit when you blame yourself, and the doubt gnawing at you is what’s left behind when an industry makes its money convincing you that you’re not enough. You were never the problem, and now let’s talk about who is.

- Kait Justice

This is an ongoing series at Downwind of Truth. Subscribe to follow along.

Continue the Series Here

The Motherhood Heist: They Stole Your Village (And You Built One Anyway) Kait Justice · December 11, 2025 It happens at 2:47 AM when your toddler spikes a fever and your partner is traveling and you’re scrolling through your contacts trying to figure out who you could possibly call. Not your mom, she’s three states away. Not your neighbor, you’ve only waved at her twice. Not the backup care app, they need 24 hours notice and it’s the middle of the night and… Read full story

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