Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Nik Bee 🐝's avatar
Nik Bee 🐝
Dec 4

Thank you for sharing this, and your story, early! ALL of this hits incredibly close to home as that eldest daughter whom decided against having children after watching three generations of matriarchs struggle and suffer under these conditions. There was no village for them, ever. The systems that surround us, that have proliferated every aspect of our lives as a society, have gatekept far too many for long enough. So excited to read this series and see where you take it!! 🐦‍🔥❤️‍🔥🙌

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Carlotta Baharlou's avatar
Carlotta Baharlou
Dec 5

Oh how I wish I had this information when I was in the thick of motherhood. The load was so crushing and unrelenting that I often wondered if I'd made a mistake having children. I'd feel guilty thinking that about being a mother so then I'd try to just not feel anything because the frustration was so great.

This is a wonderful, thoughtful thing you're doing. Thank you!

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