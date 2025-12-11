It happens at 2:47 AM when your toddler spikes a fever and your partner is traveling and you’re scrolling through your contacts trying to figure out who you could possibly call. Not your mom, she’s three states away. Not your neighbor, you’ve only waved at her twice. Not the backup care app, they need 24 hours notice and it’s the middle of the night and your kid is burning up and you are completely, devastatingly alone.

It happens at 3:15 PM when daycare calls to say your daughter threw up and needs to be picked up immediately and you’re in a meeting you cannot leave and your brain starts running the calculation: Which career damage is less permanent? Which boss will be less furious? Which version of failing is most survivable today?

It happens in the grocery store parking lot when you’re crying in your car because you just need fifteen minutes to yourself and there is no one, anywhere, who can give you that. Not because people don’t care. Because the infrastructure that would make it possible simply does not exist.

They tell you it takes a village.

They don’t tell you that in Sweden, that village is 480 days of paid parental leave. In Germany, it’s subsidized childcare available to every family. In France, it’s government-funded home visits from trained professionals after you give birth. In Canada, it’s 18 months of leave. In the UK, it’s 39 weeks of paid maternity leave as standard.

They don’t remind you that the United States is one of only six countries in the world with no guaranteed paid maternity leave. The others are Papua New Guinea, Suriname, and a handful of Pacific island nations. That’s the list.

Your village didn’t disappear because American mothers are weaker than mothers in every other wealthy nation and it sure as hell didn’t evolve away naturally or become obsolete because of iPhones or suburbs. Your village was taken from you by specific companies whose names appear in public filings, whose profits are documented in quarterly earnings calls, and whose business model depends on you having nowhere else to turn.

And then, once you were isolated enough to be desperate, they sold the village back to you in pieces, at prices that would make a loan shark blush, while making you believe that needing help in the first place was your own personal failure.

This is the heist, and I want to show you who pulled it off.

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The Scene of the Crime

Right now, as you read this, a company called Bright Horizons is having a very good quarter.

Their Q3 2025 earnings call reported $803 million in revenue. Backup care alone brought in $253 million, up 26% from last year. Wall Street analysts asked cheerful questions about “growth trajectories” and “market penetration.”

Backup care is the emergency service corporations buy so their employees have somewhere to send their kids when regular childcare falls through. Daycare closed for a snow day? Nanny called in sick? Regular sitter has COVID? Backup care.

Bright Horizons is the largest provider of this service in the country. They serve over 1,450 corporate clients. They’re publicly traded. They’re worth about $4 billion.

And here’s the part I need you to sit with for a minute: They make money when childcare works, and they make even more money when it doesn’t. The same company profits from your regular Tuesday morning dropoff and from your Thursday afternoon emergency when everything falls apart, because they’ve built a business model that wins no matter which side of the trap you’re on.

In Sweden, there is no backup care industry because there doesn’t need to be. When a child is sick, a parent stays home with full pay. When childcare falls through, the social safety net catches families instead of corporations catching profits. Clearly it is possible.

The backup care industry exists because we designed a system where it would be necessary, and then someone figured out how to monetize the chaos.

The Fingerprints

Bright Horizons was founded in 1986 by Linda Mason and Roger Brown. Brown was a former executive at Bain & Company, the consulting firm. Bain Capital, the private equity firm, invested early so when the company went public in 1997, Bain cashed out.

Then, in 2008, while families were losing their homes in the financial crisis, Bain Capital bought Bright Horizons again in a $1.3 billion leveraged buyout. They contributed $590 million of their own money. They borrowed the rest.

Why would a private equity firm buy a childcare company during an economic collapse?

Because care is what economists call “recession-proof.” People lose their jobs, they still need someone to watch their kids so they can look for new ones or their child is enrolled in a program they don’t want to quickly pull them from. People keep their jobs, they definitely need childcare. Either way, demand stays constant. Either way, there’s money to extract.

Bain expanded the company through the crisis, acquired competitors, built out the backup care division, and in 2013, they took Bright Horizons public again. Bain’s stake was worth $1.4 billion, more than double their investment in five years.

This is what was happening in boardrooms and on earnings calls while you were drowning. While families were losing their homes, investment firms were buying up the infrastructure of care and turning your desperation into returns.

Every independent daycare that gets acquired is one less option in your neighborhood. When there used to be four places you could call, now there are two, and they’re owned by the same company. Prices go up because where else are you going to go?

And when these investment firms talk about “operational efficiency” in their documents, what they mean is your kid’s teacher. They mean the woman who knew your daughter was scared of the hand dryers in the bathroom. They mean the aide who finally figured out that your son needs five extra minutes at transitions or he falls apart. That institutional knowledge, those relationships, the thing that makes your child feel safe when you walk out the door, that’s what gets “optimized.” Staff leave because they can make more money at Target. The teachers who stay are stretched thinner. The face your toddler looks for in the morning keeps changing.

You know the backup care you use when everything falls apart? When your regular daycare closes for a snow day, or your nanny calls in sick, or the whole precarious system you’ve duct-taped together finally gives way? Bright Horizons built an entire division around that moment. They’re not hoping your childcare works smoothly. They’re billing $253 million a quarter for the emergencies. The chaos isn’t a bug in their system. It’s the product.

You might recognize the name Bain Capital. It was co-founded by Mitt Romney, who ran for President talking about all the jobs he created at companies just like this one. What he didn’t mention was how the model actually works: buy a company, load it with debt, extract management fees for yourself, and when costs go up, pass them on to the families who have no other choice. That’s extraction. And every time you wondered why this felt so impossible, why the cost kept climbing, why the help kept disappearing, why you felt like you were failing at something everyone else seemed to manage, this is why. You were the one being extracted from.

The same financial crisis that took people’s homes funded the buyout of childcare.

The Market They Built

Bright Horizons isn’t alone. Eight of the eleven largest childcare chains in America are owned or backed by private equity firms.

KinderCare, the biggest chain in the country, is owned by Partners Group, a Swiss private equity firm. KKR, one of the largest PE firms in the world, invested in KinderCare back in the 1990s for about $500 million. By the time they sold, it was worth over $1 billion. KKR’s co-founder, Henry Kravis, was a “Bush Pioneer,” meaning he raised over $100,000 for George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns. These are people with direct lines to the political power that shapes family policy.

The Learning Experience. Primrose Schools. The Goddard School. Cadence Education. One by one, private equity bought them up.

This is a deliberate strategy that emerged after the 2008 financial crisis when investors shaken by market volatility started looking for “recession-proof” sectors with “constant demand.” They found healthcare, dental practices, nursing homes, and childcare, because people will always need someone to watch their children, which makes desperate parents a remarkably stable investment.

A Capita analysis found that private equity childcare centers are clustered in wealthy areas, with the median household income around these centers sitting at $88,000, well above the national median of $71,000. Only one in five PE-backed childcare sites are located in census tracts with child poverty rates above 20%.

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This makes sense when you read their SEC filings. Bright Horizons states plainly: “Our continued profitability depends on our ability to pass on our increased costs, such as labor and related costs, to our customers.”

Richard Weissman, CEO of The Learning Experience, explained their location strategy in an interview: “It’s an economic question... can we afford the cost of real estate in comparison to the tuitions we can charge?”

They’re not hiding this. They’re explaining it to investors.

The childcare crisis is actually the market working exactly as designed, extracting wealth from families who can pay while abandoning everyone else.

Meanwhile, in France, childcare costs are capped at roughly 10% of family income. In Denmark, it’s about 25% of actual costs, with the government covering the rest. In Quebec, universal childcare costs parents $8.70 per day. These countries built systems that prioritize families over profits.

We built a system that does the opposite, and it wasn’t an accident.

The Blockade

In 1971, Congress passed the Comprehensive Child Development Act with bipartisan support. It would have created a national network of childcare centers, federally funded, available to families across the income spectrum, something like what France and Sweden and Denmark have now.

President Nixon vetoed it.

His veto message warned against “communal approaches to child-rearing” that would weaken the family. Pat Buchanan, Nixon’s speechwriter, reportedly wanted the message to include a phrase about “the Sovietization of American children.” That line didn’t make the final cut, but the sentiment did.

The bill died and no president has seriously attempted universal childcare since.

Here’s what’s so important to understand, that veto wasn’t just blocking a policy we badly needed. It created a market. The gap between what families needed and what the government would provide became a $648 billion opportunity, and fifty years later, private equity firms are harvesting it.

The same forces that called public childcare “Soviet” created the conditions for Partners Group and KKR and Bain Capital to buy up the childcare industry and extract billions from desperate families. This was a business plan that took half a century to pay off.

Every other wealthy nation faced the same question when women entered the workforce in massive numbers: who would provide the support that families need? They answered with policy while our officials elected by their own communities to protect our best interests answered with markets. And then the people who profit from those markets made sure policy would never compete with their products.

The Other Side of the Trap

Let’s say you don’t use daycare. Let’s say your mother watches them, or you’ve pieced together some arrangement that doesn’t involve a childcare center.

They profit from you too.

The formula industry spent $184.2 million lobbying the US government between 2007 and 2018. Abbott alone spent $43.8 million.

What were they lobbying against? Paid maternity leave.

Research shows that women with at least three months of maternity leave are 50% more likely to continue breastfeeding. Women with six months or more are 30% more likely to maintain breastfeeding for the full six months health organizations recommend.

More breastfeeding means less formula sales. So formula companies lobby against the policies that would allow women to breastfeed longer, and then they spend $3 billion a year on marketing that frames formula as “close to breast milk” and positions breastfeeding as impractical for modern working mothers.

I’m not here to shame anyone for formula feeding. Fed is fed. What I’m here to tell you is that if you wanted to breastfeed and couldn’t, if you tried everything and your supply dried up because you were pumping in a bathroom stall during your fifteen-minute break three weeks after giving birth, you didn’t fail. That wasn’t a personal failure. That was a policy failure that someone profits from.

A 2023 Lancet series found that formula companies use “tactics similar to those of the tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed food industries.” They’ve “pathologized” normal infant behavior to sell products. They’ve framed breastfeeding as “anti-work” and “anti-feminist” to make formula seem like the empowering choice.

In 2018, the United States delegation to the World Health Assembly threatened trade retaliation against countries that supported a resolution encouraging breastfeeding. A resolution. Encouraging breastfeeding. The US government, at the urging of formula lobbyists, threatened economic punishment for countries that dared to support basic public health guidance.

They lobby against the leave that would let you breastfeed, and then they sell you formula when you can’t. It’s the same trap you’re already in, just a different corner of it.

(The manipulation of infant feeding and its connections to the larger networks I’ve been investigating goes deep. That’s Part 3: Milk.)

No Proof, Just Profits

The Chamber of Commerce has opposed every major family leave policy in modern American history.

When Congress debated the Family and Medical Leave Act in 1993, the Chamber called it “one of the worst” bills they’d ever seen. The National Federation of Independent Business predicted it would be “the biggest financial burden for small businesses in decades.”

The FMLA passed anyway. It guaranteed 12 weeks of unpaid leave for workers at companies with 50 or more employees.

The predicted disaster never materialized for the businesses, but it definitely helped trick parents into thinking that was somehow “enough”.

Ten years later, California passed the first state paid family leave program. Business lobbies predicted the same catastrophe. A comprehensive study by sociologist Ruth Milkman and economist Eileen Appelbaum found that it “didn’t turn out to be the costly job killer that business lobbies warned about.” Employers reported reduced turnover and increased employee loyalty.

The Chamber has opposed minimum wage increases, child labor laws, overtime requirements, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and paid sick leave. They predicted economic collapse every time. They were wrong every time.

What really made it all clear this really is about profit came in 2016. Leaked footage from a Chamber of Commerce webinar revealed that their own internal polling showed 80% of business executives supported raising the minimum wage, 73% supported paid sick days, 72% supported increased maternity leave, and 82% supported increased paternity leave. Their own members wanted these policies.

The Chamber’s consultants told lobbyists to “combat” that empathy. To fight against policies their own members supported because the corporations funding the Chamber’s advocacy, the ones who profit from your desperation, needed those policies to stay dead.

The Koch network, according to political intelligence reports, operates as “the third largest party in the US” after Democrats and Republicans. It employs 1,200 people running political operations across 32 states, spends $500 to $750 million per election cycle, and controls organizations like Americans for Prosperity that have opposed paid leave, childcare subsidies, minimum wage increases, and collective bargaining for decades. The Chamber of Commerce has extensive documented ties to this network. So does the broader donor class that includes private equity executives like Henry Kravis, the KKR co-founder whose firm owned KinderCare, who was a Bush Pioneer, founded the Republican Leadership Council, and gave a million dollars to Trump’s inauguration.

Now you see what I saw. It’s a network. The investment firms that bought up childcare during the financial crisis share a donor class with the political operations that killed universal childcare in 1971 and have blocked every attempt to revive it since. That same pool of money funds the private equity firms extracting from your family and the political machine ensuring you have no public alternative.

Yet somehow, their opposition to family leave is still treated as a serious economic concern rather than what it is: protection of a business model that profits from family desperation.

The FAMILY Act, which would create a national paid leave program funded by small payroll contributions, has been introduced in Congress repeatedly since 2013. It has never passed. The Chamber opposes it every year.

The Care Economy

Now, let’s add it up. All of it.

We have the childcare centers owned by private equity, backup care services sold to corporations, and the formula marketed to mothers who can’t breastfeed because they have to go back to work.

So now we also have the meal kit subscriptions bought by parents too exhausted to cook, if you’re “really lucky” you spend on the cleaning services, the babysitting apps, and the parenting courses. But if you REALLY care you also have the sleep consultants, the tracking apps, the smart monitors and the subscription boxes.

$648 billion.

That’s the size of the care economy in the United States.

The village was dismantled, and then, when families couldn’t cope alone, they were sold “solutions”. Every form of support that other countries provide as policy became a revenue stream for some corporation.

And every time you couldn’t afford it, every time the system failed you, every time you found yourself crying in a parking lot wondering why you couldn’t hold it together, they made sure you blamed yourself instead of them.

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And You Built a Village Anyway

Here’s what the private equity firms can’t acquire and what lobbyists can’t stop. The group text that activates when someone’s kid is sick and they need pickup help.

Maybe you don’t yet have that neighbor who takes your toddler for an hour so you can have a phone call in silence, but you’re ready to put in the work to build that relationship.

Maybe it starts as a parking lot conversation after school pickup where you realize you’re not the only one falling apart.

Some of us have started to rebuild and now gratefully swap arrangements or participate in the meal trains. You respond to your friend “just drop her off, I’ve got this” in their own moments of need. This happens despite the extraction, despite the isolation, despite the entire architecture designed to make you dependent on their services.

This is what’s left of the village. It shouldn’t have to be this hard to find. Other countries don’t force mothers to build support networks from scratch while billion-dollar corporations profit from their exhaustion.

But you’re doing it anyway against every odd and against every system designed to keep you isolated and paying.

I need you to know you’re not failing. You’re being failed, by a system that chose markets over policy and profits over people. Meanwhile, you’re still standing and you’re still building. We’re still finding each other.

It may not be everything we need or deserve but it really feels like everything at the moment.

What Comes Next

In the next part of this series, we’ll follow the money further and into the parenting influencer industry that profits from your insecurity and the algorithm that knows exactly when you’re most vulnerable. I’ll show you the “mom guilt” economy that monetizes your exhaustion and sells it back to you as self-care.

But first, I want you to read this and take this with you: The reason you don’t have a village isn’t because you failed to build one. It’s because the village was deliberately withheld to create a market, and that market has been captured by investors who profit whether you’re drowning or just barely staying afloat.

The same class of people who crashed the economy in 2008 bought the childcare industry while families were losing their homes. The same networks that fund anti-leave lobbying own the companies that charge you $2,000+ a month for daycare. The same political forces that killed universal childcare in 1971 are still operating today and still fighting every policy that would reduce your dependence on their products.

They stole your village, sold it back to you in pieces, made you blame yourself when you couldn’t afford it, and right now, as you read this, they’re having a very good quarter.

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Next up - Part 2: They Stole Your Confidence (The Momfluencer Industrial Complex)

If this resonated with you, I’d love to hear your story. What does the absence of village look like in your life? What have you built in its place? Hit reply or find me on Threads @thekaitjustice

This investigation is part of Downwind of Truth, my Substack on power, accountability, and the systems that shape our lives. Subscribe to follow the rest of The Motherhood Heist series.

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