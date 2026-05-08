You’re in the hospital and the nurse hands you a gift bag.

She’s smiling, you’re exhausted, and your baby is somewhere between the warmer and your chest depending on what minute we’re talking about. You’ve been awake for what feels like a year. Inside the bag is a can of formula with a bow on it, and a coupon for more, and a glossy brochure with a photograph of a peaceful sleeping infant who looks nothing like the one you’re holding. The nurse tells you the bag is a gift from the hospital. What she doesn’t tell you, because nobody told her either, is that the formula company paid for that bag and for the relationship that put it in her hand.

You take it because you’re too tired to refuse anything anyone is handing you, and you put it in the hospital bag your partner brought, and when you get home three days later it sits on your kitchen counter while you cry on the couch and try to figure out why your baby won’t latch and why your nipples are bleeding and why the lactation consultant the hospital recommended hasn’t returned your call. The can of formula is right there on the counter, free, sitting there waiting, and somewhere in a corporate headquarters the people who designed that gift bag knew exactly what would happen at this hour, on this couch, with this can within reach.

This is how the heist on your milk begins, the breast versus bottle war you’ve been fighting in your own head was never your war to begin with.

If you’re joining this series for the first time, The Motherhood Heist is a seven-part investigation into how the same networks of money and influence have strategically extracted profit from every corner of American motherhood. In Part 1: They Stole Your Village, we traced how private equity firms bought up daycare chains, how the Koch network killed universal childcare in 1971, and how the absence of paid leave and affordable care was designed, not accidental. In Part 2: They Stole Your Confidence, we followed the money through the $21 billion influencer economy and showed how the same Chamber of Commerce and Koch network that lobbied against your village also lobbies against the regulation that would protect you from the manufactured doubt that keeps you scrolling at 2 AM.

Now I’m going to show you that the same playbook has been running on the most sacred decisions a mother makes, which is how she feeds her baby.

The War That Was Never Yours

Before I show you the money, I want to look at “the war” you’ve been fighting, because the first thing you notice when you actually map the formula and breastfeeding industries is that they aren’t enemies. They’re partners in the same business model, and the business model needs you to feel like you’re losing no matter which side you choose.

The breastfeeding side spends years telling you that breast is best, that any deviation is a failure of will or a failure of love, that the right products and the right courses and the right consultants and the right supplements will fix what your body cannot do alone. The formula side spends those same years telling you that the modern world makes breastfeeding impossible, that working mothers cannot be expected to pump enough, that their products are nearly identical to breast milk anyway, that you should not feel guilty for the choice you’re about to make. Both sides agree on one thing, and only one thing, which is that the answer to your problem is something you have to buy from them.

Your grandmother likely didn’t buy a breast pump, probably didn’t pay a lactation consultant $300 for a home visit, and definitely didn’t order a $40 can of formula from a website that ships it in a box decorated with butterflies. She fed her baby in whatever way she fed her baby, and the women around her, the mothers she lived near, the sister-in-law down the street, the neighbor who had just done it herself, told her if she was doing it right or if something was wrong, and she trusted them because they had no financial interest in what she decided. That trust was the thing that got dismantled when the village got dismantled, and the entire infant feeding industry was built to make us forget we ever had a safe space where trust used to exist to begin with.

The global infant formula market was valued at roughly $82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach over $200 billion by 2034, growing at almost 10% annually. The breast pump and lactation accessories market is its own multi-billion dollar segment, separate from formula but built on the same maternal anxiety. Every dollar in either market exists because somewhere, a mother is alone in a kitchen at 3 AM trying to figure out if her baby is getting enough, and there’s no one in the room she can trust who isn’t also trying to sell her something.

The Hospital Pipeline

The hospital gift bag is not just a gift from the hospital, it’s designed to make you feel specific ways at specific times.

Beginning in the 1970s, formula companies aggressively pursued partnerships with hospital systems that gave them direct access to new mothers in the most psychologically loaded forty-eight hours of their lives. The hospitals received discounts on formula purchases, sponsored continuing education for nursing staff, equipment for the maternity ward, and in some cases direct cash payments. The companies received something far more valuable, which was the implicit endorsement of the institution and people that had just delivered your baby, and a captive audience of women who were exhausted, in pain, often medicated.

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The World Health Organization saw what was happening. In 1981, after a 1974 investigative report titled “The Baby Killer” documented how aggressive formula marketing in the developing world was contributing to infant deaths, the World Health Assembly adopted the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, which prohibits free samples to mothers, restricts advertising to the public, prohibits gifts to health workers, and requires that any information provided to mothers be objective and consistent with scientific evidence about infant feeding.

The United States voted against the Code, the only country in the world to do so.

Forty-five years later, more than 130 World Health Organization member states have adopted some form of legal measure based on the Code, but only a handful fully reflect what the Code requires. The 2023 Lancet Series on Breastfeeding reviewed 153 studies documenting marketing practices that violate the Code in nearly 100 countries, with the same five companies appearing as the largest violators across multiple decades. Nestlé, Abbott, Reckitt Benckiser (which owns Mead Johnson), Danone, and Royal FrieslandCampina are the names that show up over and over. A 2018 National Bureau of Economic Research study estimated that approximately 10.87 million infants died between 1960 and 2015 as a result of formula use by mothers in low and middle-income countries without access to clean water for mixing. The deaths peaked at 212,000 in 1981, the same year the Code was adopted.

The companies named have continued operating with essentially the same marketing playbook, refined for digital channels and adjusted for local enforcement environments, for the entire forty-five years since the Code was supposed to stop them.

In 2024, a report from the Swiss nonprofit Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network found that Nestlé adds significantly more sugar to baby food and infant cereal products marketed in low and middle-income countries than to comparable products sold in wealthier markets. The pattern of selling a different formulation to populations with less regulatory protection is exactly what the Code was designed to prevent in 1981.

The American Mechanism

In the United States, where the Code was rejected and never made into law, the formula industry built something more efficient than direct-to-consumer marketing. They built a federal program that does the marketing for them, and once you look at it like this, it’s really hard to see it any other way, I think.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, serves about half of all infants born in the United States. It provides formula at no cost to participating families, and it is the largest single purchaser of infant formula in the country. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s March 2024 report on infant formula supply disruptions, WIC accounts for approximately 56% of all routine infant formula sold in the United States.

Since 1989, WIC has procured formula through state-level single-supplier contracts. A formula manufacturer wins the contract for a state by offering the deepest rebate per can. The state gets infant formula at dramatically reduced cost, which lets the WIC budget reach more families, and the manufacturer gets exclusive rights to the WIC market in that state for the life of the contract. The rebates are enormous, with the average rebate by 2013 reaching approximately 92% of the formula’s wholesale price, and in 2018, WIC state agencies collected $1.72 billion in formula rebates from the three companies that hold contracts.

But why would a company intentionally lose money on each WIC can? It looks paradoxical until you see what happens in the broader market. The rebates are enormous because they’re the entry fee for something far more valuable, which becomes obvious the moment a state changes contractors. When California switched its WIC contract from Abbott to Mead Johnson in August 2007, the change was almost instant. Abbott’s market share for milk-based powder formula in California fell from approximately 90% to about 5% in less than a year. Mead Johnson went from 5% to 95% over the same period. The pattern repeated in roughly thirty other states that USDA studied. On average, the contracted WIC brand commands 84% of the entire statewide formula market, including non-WIC sales. Mothers paying full price for the same brand WIC families receive at no cost are subsidizing a system in which their pediatricians, their hospital nurses, and the shelves of their local supermarkets have all been quietly aligned around whichever company won the bid.

The FTC’s 2024 report noted, in language as close to alarm as a federal agency report gets, that smaller manufacturers without sufficient scale to offer comparable rebates are “essentially foreclosed” from competing for the vast majority of each state’s formula market for the duration of each WIC contract. The CEO of Bobbie, a smaller domestic formula company, told the FTC that the WIC bidding process is structurally stacked against any company without the scale of the incumbents. New entrants cannot compete on price for the half of the US market that WIC effectively controls, which means new entrants cannot achieve the volume they would need to reduce per-unit cost, which means new entrants stay perpetually small, which means the same two or three companies stay where they have been since the Reagan administration.

The Sturgis Plant

In February 2022, Abbott Nutrition shut down its plant in Sturgis, Michigan after Cronobacter contamination was linked to infant illness and at least two infant deaths, though Abbott denied responsibility for the deaths. The plant produced as much as one-fifth of all US baby formula and approximately 75% of certain specialty formulas, including Similac Alimentum and EleCare, which are critical for infants with severe allergies and metabolic disorders.

When the plant shut down, the United States lost a fifth of its formula supply overnight, and approximately three-quarters of its specialty supply. The shortage that followed was the most visible domestic consequence of forty years of consolidation, and it lasted for months. The companies that benefited from the consolidation were the same companies that had warned for decades that consolidation was making the supply chain fragile while quietly lobbying against any policy that would have introduced new domestic competition.

I keep coming back to one detail from the FTC report on the recall, which is that the specialty formula market is even more concentrated than the routine market. When the Sturgis plant went down, families with infants who could not survive on standard formula because of severe allergies or metabolic conditions had nowhere else to turn. Some traveled across state lines to find product while some imported from Europe at hundreds of dollars per shipment. Some watched their babies decline and called pediatricians who had no answers. The crisis was the predictable consequence of allowing a single facility, owned by a single company, to control three-quarters of the supply of a product that vulnerable infants need to live.

The recall didn’t change the structure in any meaningful way. Abbott still holds WIC contracts in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Reckitt still holds the rest, and the FTC issued its report in March 2024 documenting how the supply chain was built to break, with almost nothing in the WIC procurement structure changing in response.

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The Other Side of the Same Business

The breastfeeding side of this market doesn’t advertise itself the way the formula side does, but the end goal is identical, and the people doing it all are sometimes the same.

The Affordable Care Act, signed in 2010, requires non-grandfathered private insurance plans to cover breastfeeding equipment and counseling without cost-sharing. On paper, every nursing mother in the United States with private insurance has the right to a breast pump and to lactation consultations at no out-of-pocket cost. In practice, the implementation has been a fifteen-year exercise in finding ways to deny what the law requires.

Insurance companies routinely tell mothers that no in-network lactation consultant is available, that the consultant they want to see is out of network, that the visit must be billed under the baby’s insurance instead of the mother’s, that a referral is required which the previous representative didn’t mention, that the procedure code submitted is wrong. The legally required service is technically covered. The lived experience of obtaining it is structured to make most mothers give up. Medicaid coverage of lactation support varies dramatically by state, and many state Medicaid programs cover it minimally or not at all, which is exactly the population most likely to have its breastfeeding initiation undercut by intentional corporate barriers.

The data on who actually breastfeeds in the United States and for how long shows the heist working as designed. The national breastfeeding initiation rate is approximately 84%, but that number collapses fast when you look at who continues. Among women living below 100% of the federal poverty level, the initiation rate drops to about 77%. Among college graduates, 75.8% are still breastfeeding at three months. Among mothers with a high school education or less, the rate at three months is 37.8%. Mothers with household incomes below $20,000 are 57% more likely to never breastfeed at all than mothers with household incomes above $85,000. Mothers covered by Medicaid for delivery are 25% more likely to never breastfeed than privately insured mothers.

What those numbers describe is the failure of a system that was never built. Picture a mother working an hourly job where the pumping breaks she was promised disappear the moment her shift starts, in a workplace that treats the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act of 2022 as an annoyance to minimize rather than a right to enforce. Her insurance plan has decided no IBCLC in her county is in network, her state’s WIC office hands her formula at every monthly visit, and the local hospital’s lactation consultant has a ten-day waitlist. She’s responding to a set of conditions engineered to push her toward formula, and once she lands there she’s told her decision was personal, sold supplements and courses and pumps if she tries to push back, and shamed if her body cannot do alone what an entire system was supposed to support.

The breastfeeding industrial complex profits from the mothers who have the resources to fight all of this and want to feel virtuous about it or because they simply just want to breastfeed, and the formula industry profits from everyone else. The two industries appear to disagree about what mothers should do, and they share customers across the same lifespan. The same mother often becomes a paying customer for the breastfeeding side first, with its hospital-grade pumps and consultations and lactation cookies and supplements, and then a paying customer for the formula side when she goes back to work and the pumping cannot keep up or any number of reasons we’ve discussed challenge it.

The Same Network, A Familiar Pattern

Now we get to the part where the names start repeating.

Reckitt Benckiser, the corporation that owns Mead Johnson and therefore Enfamil, is one of the most consistent funders of trade associations and lobbying groups that have opposed paid family leave at the federal level. Abbott Laboratories, through its trade association memberships and PAC contributions, supports the same policy positions. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which I documented in Part 1 as the lead institutional opponent of universal childcare and federal paid leave, counts both companies as members. The Koch network, whose donor groups helped kill universal childcare in 1971 and have blocked every revival since, has also funded the academic and policy infrastructure that frames any breastfeeding regulation as government overreach.

The pattern is the same one we’ve been tracing across every part of this series. The companies that profit when you cannot breastfeed are the same companies, or politically aligned with the same companies, that have lobbied to make sure you have to go back to work at six weeks. The trade associations that fight against paid family leave are the same trade associations whose members benefit when American mothers’ breastfeeding rates drop significantly at the three-month mark, which is exactly when most American mothers run out of any leave they were able to cobble together. The whole system of inadequate maternity leave is what makes the formula industry necessary at the scale it operates, and the formula industry’s lobbying budget is what makes inadequate maternity leave durable as policy.

I don’t have a single document showing executives at any of these companies coordinating their lobbying with their marketing, because who would actually shoot themselves in the foot like that? But guess what? I don’t need that document, because the structure produces the outcome whether or not the coordination is explicit, and the outcome benefits the same set of companies regardless of which decision an individual mother makes.

And You Fed Your Baby Anyway

When you sat on the couch with the can of formula on the counter and you cried because the baby wouldn’t latch and the consultant wouldn’t call you back, you thought you were making a personal decision. You thought you were failing at something other women had figured out. You thought you were weak, or your body was wrong, or you should have prepared more, or read more, or tried harder.

You were responding to a setup that had been built decades before you got pregnant, and every path through it was designed to take money from you.

The mother who breastfed exclusively for a year, working from home with a flexible schedule and an in-network lactation consultant and a pumping room with a door that locks and a partner who handled night feeds, isn’t a better mother than you. She’s a mother whose conditions made it possible. The mother who switched to formula at three weeks because she had to be back at her hourly retail job at six weeks, where the pumping breaks her manager promised were actually her own 15 minute scheduled breaks, isn’t a worse mother than the first one. She’s a mother whose conditions made the other choice impossible.

Both of them, and you, were navigating the same machine, and the machine was built so that the people who designed it would profit no matter what any of you decided.

Despite the gift bag, the unreturned phone call, the WIC office handing you the formula brand that won the state contract, the insurance company saying no IBCLC was in network and the algorithm telling you at 2 AM that you were doing it wrong, you fed your baby. With formula you bought, or formula you got through WIC, or breast milk you produced through grit and ice packs and a pump that didn’t quite fit, or a mix of all of it depending on the week, you fed your baby and the baby grew. Your sweet child is here, whatever age they are now, and they are just fine. The version of you that sat on that couch crying didn’t know yet that you were going to figure it out, but you did.

That’s the part their model cannot price in. What they built profits no matter what you choose, and what they built costs you peace, money, sleep and confidence you should have been allowed to keep. But they didn’t build the part that determines whether or not your baby gets fed, because you did that, every day, in conditions designed to make it nearly impossible.

The choice was never as simple as breast or bottle. The choice was always yours or theirs, and every time you trusted yourself enough to keep going on with whatever was working that week, you took a piece of it back.

What Comes Next

This is a series I am writing and publishing as I go. I have really enjoyed breaking down these pieces of motherhood in a way that helps us feel validated in all of our feelings. When we know what is happening it helps us recognize and cope, even if we can’t immediately change it.

Next will be Part 4: They Stole Your Time (And You Showed Up Anyway). The largest unpaid workforce on earth, the trillions in uncompensated care work, the second shift, the mental load, and the meal kits and convenience products built to monetize the time deficit that policy failure created.

- Kait Justice

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Continue the Series

The Motherhood Heist: The Billion-Dollar Business of Making Mothers Blame Themselves Kait Justice · December 4, 2025 The support system that every generation of mothers before you could count on was dismantled and sold back to you in pieces you can’t afford. The village that would have helped you raise your children was scattered across the country by economic forces that needed workers more than they needed communities, while the confidence that should have been your… Read full story

The Motherhood Heist Part 1: They Stole Your Village (And You Built One Anyway) Kait Justice · December 11, 2025 It happens at 2:47 AM when your toddler spikes a fever and your partner is traveling and you’re scrolling through your contacts trying to figure out who you could possibly call. Not your mom, she’s three states away. Not your neighbor, you’ve only waved at her twice. Not the backup care app, they need 24 hours notice and it’s the middle of the night and… Read full story

Sources

WHO/UNICEF International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (1981) — https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9241541601

The Lancet 2023 Series on Breastfeeding (Pérez-Escamilla, Rollins, Baker, et al.) — https://www.thelancet.com/series-do/breastfeeding-2023

Federal Trade Commission, Market Factors Relevant to Infant Formula Supply Disruptions (March 2024) — https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/infant_formula_report_final.pdf

GAO-25-106503: WIC Infant Formula Single-Supplier Competitive Contracts Reduce Program Costs (2024) — https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-25-106503.pdf

USDA Economic Research Service, Winner Takes (Almost) All: How WIC Affects the Infant Formula Market — https://www.ers.usda.gov/amber-waves/2011/september/infant-formula-market

Public Eye and IBFAN, How Nestlé Gets Children Hooked on Sugar in Lower-Income Countries (April 2024) — https://stories.publiceye.ch/nestle-babies/

Anttila-Hughes, Fernald, Gertler, Krause, Tsai, and Wydick, Mortality from Nestlé’s Marketing of Infant Formula in Low and Middle-Income Countries, NBER Working Paper 24452 (2018) — https://www.nber.org/papers/w24452

CDC National Immunization Survey-Child, Breastfeeding Rates — https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding-data/survey/results.html

ACOG Committee Opinion, Barriers to Breastfeeding: Supporting Initiation and Continuation of Breastfeeding — https://www.acog.org/clinical/clinical-guidance/committee-opinion/articles/2021/02/barriers-to-breastfeeding-supporting-initiation-and-continuation-of-breastfeeding

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, WIC’s Competitive Bidding Process for Infant Formula Is Highly Cost-Effective — https://www.cbpp.org/research/food-assistance/wics-competitive-bidding-process-for-infant-formula-is-highly-cost

Affordable Care Act §2713, codified at 42 USC 300gg-13 (Lactation support and supplies as preventive services) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/300gg-13

Providing Urgent Maternal Protections (PUMP) for Nursing Mothers Act (2022), full text — https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3110/text; Department of Labor enforcement guidance — https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pump-at-work

Food & Power / Open Markets Institute, Infant Formula Supply Chain Was Built to Break, FTC Report Reveals (2024) — https://www.foodandpower.net/latest/ftc-formula-report-mar-24