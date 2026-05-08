Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Andy Tannehill's avatar
Andy Tannehill
6h

Kait… thank you for your work. Bless you. You are really touching a deep wound with your art and craft. The wound of separation.

It is truly amazing watching your audience grow. Don’t ever let the Machine overtake you. Take good care of your self. We need you. I see you.

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Florence Irwin's avatar
Florence Irwin
6h

So true, it's happens all over the world. Here in Ireland Around 60–65% of babies are breastfed at birth. this is still well below most Western European countries, where initiation is often 80–95%. The main drivers are structural and cultural rather than medical with short maternity leave compared to Nordic countries (although USA dismal in this regard)

Return to work early (especially pre-6 months)

Limited breastfeeding infrastructure (lactation consultants, community support varies)

Historical normalisation of formula feeding

Hospital practices improving, but still inconsistent support post-discharge

Public breastfeeding comfort and workplace facilities still variable - se we have a long way to go to give our new-borns the best chance at immune protection. Rant over!

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