Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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R Russell's avatar
R Russell
11h

Considering the extremes of the administration use of governmental force used against those with adverse views, it takes extreme courage for you and Katie Phang to do what you are doing. We owe you both a debt of gratitude. THANK YOU!

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
11h

thank you

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