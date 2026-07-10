Imagine that you woke up tomorrow and everything you were taught belongs to you as a citizen had silently become something you have to buy. What do I mean by this exactly? Well, for starters, your call to 911 routes through a private company before it reaches a dispatcher and your money moves at the discretion of a private issuer who decides which wallets to freeze and which wallets flow without restrictions.

Your right to see the evidence in a public matter depends on whether the man holding the file has a personal stake in what it says. Due process still exists, technically, the way first class still exists on an airplane, which is to say it exists for the people who paid for it, and everyone else gets what is left after the people up front are served.

A few nights ago, long after the kids were asleep, I was digging through the Epstein Files because I have been trying to figure out what I am missing. I have written extensively but what does it all MEAN? What is the “end game” here that all of this is leading to? Then I realized what it was, and I typed two words into the search bar. I typed “privatization of” into the DOJ search. I expected a handful of stray hits about Russian telecoms or pension funds but one of the first results was a two-page email from October 2010 that you should see.

The email that started this

At the bottom is a briefing from Jeffrey Costello, the managing director and CEO of JPMorgan Bank International in Moscow, written to Jes Staley, who at the time ran JPMorgan’s investment bank and would later become the CEO of Barclays. Costello is describing the bank’s position inside of Russia’s privatization program, the one where the Russian government intended to sell full or partial stakes in some 900 state companies, and he writes:

“We have been meeting regularly over the past year and a half with the Ministry of Economic Development, which is charged with planning and executing the privatization program, and have recently been appointed as one of 10 banks that are authorized by the Russian Government to advise on privatization transactions.”

He lists the assets the bank is already involved in, and they are the crown jewels of the Russian state: Russian Railways, Sovcomflot, Gazprom, and Sberbank. He reports that Jamie Dimon has met Russian Finance Minister Kudrin twice, once in St. Petersburg and once in Washington. Then he mentions that Lord Mandelson “had informally offered to assist with discussions around Russian privatizations,” and closes the thought with the words that it “would be good to keep a few trump cards in our hand.”

Lord Mandelson is Peter Mandelson, the former UK First Secretary of State and former European Commissioner for Trade, one of the most senior public officials, described as a card the bank holds in its hand.

This is where it gets strange.

On the same morning he received the email, Staley does two things with it. He sends it to Mandelson himself, writing “I sent this to Peter.” And he forwards the entire briefing to jeevacation@gmail.com, with a cover note that reads:

“A good description of where we stand in Russia and the bank deal.”

In October 2010, Jeffrey Epstein was a registered sex offender roughly a year out of Palm Beach custody, a private citizen holding no position at any bank that we know of, any government, or any institution at all, and the head of JPMorgan’s investment bank wrote to him about where “we” stand, reporting on the bank’s position inside the sale of Russia’s national assets.

What did Epstein do for these people to receive this email?

What Epstein actually sold

Forget the version of the story where Epstein was a rich man with famous friends and a private island. In my opinion, when you lay out everything I’ve been writing about, Epstein ran a private service that performed for the world’s richest people the exact functions a government performs for a nation. He moved money that needed to move quietly, for oligarchs, royals and billionaires who wanted distance between their names and their transactions. He brokered introductions those people could get nowhere else, a former Israeli prime minister to a Silicon Valley billionaire, Gulf rulers to American dealmakers. He knew what everyone in his orbit was doing, saying, and hiding. So anytime exposure threatened any of it, the record shows protection being purchased, including protection from the government itself.

Each of those functions has a name when a state performs it. We call them things like a treasury and an intelligence agency. Epstein sold private versions of all of them.

The Money Function

In April of 2015 Epstein and Andrew Farkas, the real estate financier who has invested in Kushner projects and personally introduced Trump to Dubai, sat down over email and argued about a price. Farkas wanted Epstein to place sovereign wealth equity into one of his companies, and he pointed out that Goldman Sachs and Lazard charge about one and a half percent for that kind of work and that his own institutional investors would string him up for paying more.

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Epstein was asking closer to seven and a half percent, three to five times what the most prestigious banks on earth charge for the same service, and he held the price. He told Farkas he could go to ADIA or Qatar or whomever and come back to him and he would not be insulted, and he referred to the sovereign wealth funds he served as the animals. But Epstein had no license, no registration, and no compliance department which means whatever he sold on top of the money was something the regulated banks could not provide at any price.

The same fee logic could be applied to the $158 million Leon Black paid Epstein for what Apollo’s own review called tax and estate planning, a figure that grew to $170 million by the time Senator Wyden’s staff finished counting.

Nobody pays a hundred seventy million dollars for tax advice they could buy from Wachtell for a rounding fraction of it, and Black already had Wachtell. But if we run the Farkas math against Apollo’s scale, that money makes more sense as a placement fee. The Deutsche Bank transaction tables lay the flows out for us. Black into Southern Trust, Southern Trust back out into Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, the Edmond de Rothschild bank wiring ten million dollars into Southern Trust on a December day in 2015 and Benjamin de Rothschild sending fourteen million nine hundred ninety-nine thousand nine hundred eighty more four days later.

So when I read the 2010 email at the top of this piece, JPMorgan’s investment bank briefing Epstein on Russia selling off its national assets, to me, it looks like the same “business plan” that extends beyond any single client, all the way up to a bank that advises a government. (I laid the operation out in The Shadow Bank, followed the fee logic into Apollo in Part 2, and traced the Deutsche Bank wires in The FBI Linked Foreign Influence from Israel, Russia, and UAE.)

The access function

Document: EFTA00895389

On November 1, 2016, six days before the American election, Epstein’s staff coordinated his flight to Riyadh, the email chain stating that he had been asked to visit His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He met the Crown Prince on November 7, a date I know because a year later Epstein wrote to MBS that November 7 would mark one year since the two of them met and laughed. Three days after the meeting, on November 10, Epstein sent Aziza Alahmadi, the aide to Raafat at the Royal Court, a written pitch addressed to His Excellency, offering to serve as Financial Confidant with zero compensation for the first year and biweekly access, his proposed scope covering the Public Investment Fund, the central bank, and the royal purse.

Document: EFTA01061505

Six days after that he confirmed the acceptance, writing that MBS wanted him to see the details of the proposed economic development area and coordinate with named ministers, and he asked for the organizational charts of the Public Investment Fund, the Economic Development Council, and the Central Bank, along with the top thirty personnel in each, their strategic goals, and their vulnerabilities.

Organizational charts, key personnel, and vulnerabilities for the three institutions that run a kingdom’s money are the categories an intelligence analyst needs. Barrack was the door and was the one who managed the distressed debt on Kushner’s 666 Fifth Avenue and was later charged as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. He was the one who brought Qatar’s former prime minister to tour Epstein’s 71st Street townhouse in January 2012, and on election night 2016 Epstein said Barrack was the point person to help bridge the Saudi Royal Court into the incoming administration.

The intelligence function

Sultan bin Sulayem, the chairman and chief executive of DP World, was forwarding Epstein the internal financial communications of Dubai’s sovereign holdings two months before the Dubai World crisis broke publicly. So Epstein knew a sovereign fund was in distress before the markets did, and he knew it because the man who ran the fund told him.

HOUSE_OVERSIGHT_033096 - June 2018 email where Epstein tells Thorbjørn Jagland (Secretary General of Council of Europe) that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov should consult with Epstein for “insight” about Trump, claiming deceased Russian UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin had “understood Trump after our conversations”

Epstein sent knowledge back out the same way others seemed to know to share theirs. In June of 2018 he wrote to Thorbjørn Jagland, who was then running the Council of Europe, and told him that Russia’s foreign minister should come to Epstein for insight about Trump, because the late Russian ambassador had understood Trump after talking with him.

Jagland is the same man who wrote to Epstein a year earlier that he should feel well for having done so much for us, and Norwegian police charged Jagland with aggravated corruption this February after the files showed years of travel and lodging Epstein appears to have covered.

Tom Pritzker, the executive chairman of Hyatt, sent Epstein written character assessments of foreign leaders. Prince Andrew forwarded the confidential reports from his own government trade missions. Every one of them shared real state knowledge, which is the work an intelligence service exists to do.

The Protection Function

HOUSE_OVERSIGHT_033096 - Epstein identifies Bill Barr as CIA to Steve Bannon

On the afternoon of December 6, 2018, a man named Robert Grusky sent Steve Bannon a Power Line post titled “Alex Acosta update,” laying out how Epstein had just, in the post’s words, “bought his way out” of a civil suit that would have put his victims on a witness stand, and how Acosta had let him off in Florida with thirteen months.

Bannon passed it to Epstein at 5:17 that evening. At 10:26 that night, Epstein answered with five words: “do you know bill barr. CIA.” The next day, Trump announced Barr as his nominee for Attorney General.

What really made me stop when I read this was not just that he called him CIA despite him having not actually been with the CIA officially in a long time, it was the fact he didn’t dispute anything about the article Bannon had just sent him. Instead, when Epstein read about his own protection, the single thing that came to mind was to ask whether Bannon knew Barr, CIA. This reads to me as someone who is not disputing the article, but rather offering additional information about how it happened.

The money records got the same treatment. Mary Daly, Barr’s daughter, had joined FinCEN, the Treasury office that receives every suspicious activity report, in February 2019. That September, JPMorgan filed a report flagging more than a billion dollars in suspicious Epstein transactions, and it appears nobody in government acted on it for years.

The protection carried a heavy price for many. The Virgin Islands settlement Senator Wyden released says Epstein used the money Leon Black paid him to fund his operations in the Virgin Islands. And Thomas Bowers, the Deutsche Bank executive who approved Epstein’s accounts and ran the division handling Trump’s and Kushner’s, was found hanged three months after Epstein died, before the FBI could ask him the questions they had reportedly been trying to ask.

A released SDNY email I found showed New Mexico agreeing, at federal request, to “cease any investigation into sex trafficking” at Zorro Ranch. The FBI never sought a warrant for the property. New Mexico reopened the case this February and sent its own investigators through the ranch in March, seven years late. Then, just yesterday as I was working on this piece, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez released a scathing letter accusing Todd Blanche's Justice Department of withholding the unredacted Zorro Ranch files his office has requested for more than 130 days, writing that every day the federal government sits on the records, the foundation for a state prosecution erodes.

For years the entire world has tried to solve this man. The Mossad theory found something real and stalled. The CIA theory found something real and stalled. So did the blackmail theory, and so did the financial fraud theories. Every one of them stalled but I am realizing it’s because every one caught a single function of the “thing” and mistook it for everything.

Now, if we go back to the original point I was making, we start to see how moving money across borders beyond scrutiny is a treasury function. Brokering introductions between states and billionaires is a diplomatic function. And then keeping everyone’s secrets for use at just the right moment or as currency for the right deal is an intelligence function.

Then we have what really keeps all of this moving, deciding who gets prosecuted and who gets a deal is the most jealously guarded state function of all.

It appears Epstein sold private versions of it all, the files show paying clients for each one. So that has led me to one phrase that fits everything I have put in front of you and that is the privatization of sovereignty.

Once you say it out loud, all these years of mystery really hit a bit differently. Everyone kept asking which government owned Epstein but the files seem to be showing us that the functions of government were what Epstein actually sold to anyone who could pay for it. Royals, Prime ministers, and Billionaires all bought from him. Right down to the American banks. And the customers explain the protection, because a man selling sovereignty has sovereigns for clients.

What outlived the man

The money, the companies, and the relationships keep running, this system is not one Epstein likely invented.

Right now, our emergency response for a large portion of the United States is run through Carbyne. Epstein seeded it through Southern Trust and Ehud Barak chaired it, and it now processes the 911 calls of American cities. The call you make on the worst day of your life travels through a company built with this network’s hidden money. The forty million dollars Epstein put into Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures ended up in the same place, because Thiel’s fund turned around and invested in Carbyne too.

The sovereign placement seems to be happening through Affinity Partners. Jared Kushner took two billion dollars from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund over the written objection of the fund’s own screening panel, which rated his firm “unsatisfactory in all aspects,” and the fees have run as high as $157 million. It is Epstein’s deal almost exactly, sovereign wealth paired with a politically connected American at a price far above what the market would charge, running now in broad daylight.

That brings us back to the money function itself. The Trump family has taken up the cause of the actual issuing of money, through World Liberty Financial and USD1. The family stablecoin has already generated roughly $800 million for the Trump family as noted in the president’s own June disclosure, and it is now asking the OCC for a federal bank charter with its ownership chart sealed as Confidential Exhibit A. Issuing money is the oldest sovereign function there is, older than any of the others. Here a private family is doing it, and reporting seems to indicate the Comptroller’s approval was only days away, the owners still hidden behind the seal.

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On January 14 of this year, Senator Wyden wrote to the chief executive of Bank of New York Mellon about a 2019 filing his investigators had found. In it, the bank admitted Epstein had moved $378 million through 270 wire transfers, that it identified a legitimate business purpose for none of them, and that it waited more than a decade to tell Treasury.

Three months after that letter, Treasury named BNY the financial agent for Trump Accounts, the federal savings program seeding a thousand dollars for every American child born 2025 through 2028, with Robinhood as sole broker and initial trustee for an entire generation. Then, on June 29, five days before the children’s accounts opened, BNY announced Circle’s USDC as the first stablecoin on its Digital Asset Custody platform, letting clients store, transfer, mint, and burn digital dollars through the same bank.

One bank sat on Epstein’s money for a decade, then was handed the savings of millions of American children before it built the system the new digital dollars will run through. Every one of those decisions came out of the same Treasury that keeps the Epstein wire records under seal. That story gets its own piece soon.

And the one record that would let anyone see who owns all of this is being erased on a schedule. The FinCEN beneficial ownership database was closed to American companies last year and is set to be deleted once Treasury finalizes the rollback.

The men who now hold the evidence

The people who control public access to the surviving evidence of this network appear many times in my work.

Scott Bessent ran the Soros fund that a 2014 email in the leaked archive names as a client of Barak’s intelligence firm Ergo. He now runs the Treasury that holds Epstein’s wire records and the Southern Trust files, the ones he has refused to hand Senator Wyden three times, and he chairs the CFIUS review of the $55 billion Saudi purchase of Electronic Arts that Kushner brokered.

Howard Lutnick ran Cantor Fitzgerald, whose referral arrangement with Prince Andrew’s company Epstein personally edited, at one point rejecting a draft with the words “no no no no,” and he now runs Commerce while his family’s fortune rides on Cantor’s stake in Tether.

Kash Patel gave immunized testimony now in the sealed second volume of the Jack Smith report, and he now directs the FBI that holds the Epstein case files.

Todd Blanche arrived at the Justice Department directly from defending Trump, and the department under him and Pam Bondi issued a two-page memo closing the Epstein matter, missed the release deadline Congress set by statute, and has returned documents to the public with fresh redactions where earlier copies were clean. He has also refused the judges order to release the files that the incredible Katie Phang has sued for.

No recusal standard anywhere in American life would tolerate that arrangement for a traffic court judge, let alone for the men holding the last evidence of the largest purchase of protection in modern history.

What you can do before July 24

A morning like the one I asked you to imagine arrives without any announcement, in paperwork, while the Constitution remains unchanged but reinterpreted. The checks and balances survive as amenities, working beautifully for the people inside the network the way federal prosecution worked beautifully for Epstein in 2007, while they slow, seal, redact, and error out for everyone else. One legal system becomes two, and all of what I’ve just shared with you keep answering the question of which one you are in.

Here is what you can do about it this month. The comment window on the charter application itself has already closed and the decision could come any day, but the OCC has a second docket open right now, OCC-2026-0463, its proposed rule for supervising stablecoin banks under the GENIUS Act, with comments due July 24, 2026.

That rule will govern the very bank the Trump family is about to launch, and any citizen can file a comment. It should be demanding that the rules require public disclosure of the owners behind every federally chartered stablecoin issuer. I covered it all here and explained how to comment and what else you might say here. This is exactly what I mean when I say average informed citizens can do this work.

The investigation continues, and you are an important part of it.

How to Investigate Your Own Community the Kait Justice Way Kait Justice · Mar 20 The question I get more than any other is some version of the same thing. How do you actually do this? Where do the documents come from, and how do you know what you are looking at when you open a government filing and the language seems designed to make your eyes slide right off your face? How do you do any of this when you have a full life and maybe f… Read full story

- Kait Justice