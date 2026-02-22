Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Karen Gerdes
Feb 22

My brain is breaking. This is something I might expect to see in the NYT. I can’t believe you put all this together. The corruption and the level of disgust is beyond anything I ever could have imagined! Thank you for this important work.

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Korine
Feb 22

Kait!! This is amazing information! You lay it out so clearly!! Well done 🥳👏🏻👏🏻. I hope Crockett, Raskin already have this info from you! Thanks for all your hard work!

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