Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court after his sentencing hearing, December 12, 2018 in New York City. Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty in August to several charges, including multiple counts of tax evasion, a campaign finance violation and lying to Congress. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Michael Cohen just torched his credibility with everyone who believed he may be telling the truth for once.

On Friday, Trump’s former fixer published a Substack post claiming he felt “pressured and coerced” by prosecutors Alvin Bragg and Letitia James to deliver testimony against Trump. Within hours, MeidasTouch Network announced they were cutting ties with Cohen, dropping both his shows. Lev Parnas, who has known Cohen for forty years and appeared on CNN this week to discuss the Epstein files, called Cohen a “grift” and said MeidasTouch “did the right thing.” Trump, meanwhile, praised Cohen’s statement on Truth Social, calling the New York prosecutions a “SET UP from the beginning.”

If you’re confused about what’s happening, here’s the short version: Michael Cohen appears to be seeking a pardon. By discrediting the prosecutors who convicted Trump, he’s offering himself as useful to the man he once betrayed. Loyalty for leniency. It’s how Trump’s world works.

But there’s a document in the Epstein files that puts Cohen’s flip in a different light. It’s dated July 17, 2019, eleven days after Epstein’s arrest. And it shows that Cohen once offered to share information about Trump and Epstein, information he apparently never delivered and is now even less likely to share.

The Memo

The document was shared with me by Ellie Leonard and I believe one of her readers had shared it with her. (This is why what we’re all doing matters!) This is a “note to file from” a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. It officially stores information about a phone call with Cohen’s lawyers, Mike Monico and Barry Spevack.

Cohen was sitting in federal prison, desperate for a sentence reduction. His lawyers had approached SDNY back in April asking for a Rule 35 motion, which is a formal request for prosecutors to recommend reducing his sentence based on cooperation. Prosecutors said no.

Now Cohen’s team was calling back but the prosecutor asked the obvious question: what had changed since April?

Cohen’s lawyers said that he, “has heard Trump say things about Epstein.”

They wouldn’t give details yet. They were testing the waters, seeing if prosecutors would bite. The President’s personal attorney, the man who had made Trump’s problems disappear for over a decade, had direct knowledge of statements Trump made about the man who had just been arrested for trafficking children.

The prosecutor wrote this down. And then the memo shows nothing else. No follow-up questions. No request for details. No “what kind of things did he say?” The conversation moved on to procedural matters, with Cohen’s lawyers asking for specifics on what had undermined his credibility so they could address the concerns.

Twenty-four days later, Jeffrey Epstein was dead in his cell.

Document: EFTA00016171

Lev Parnas and investigative reporter Zev Shalev have been pointing to this document on their shows this week, calling it a “bombshell” because this is proof Cohen had information about Trump and Epstein that he never shared. Now, his current flip back to Trump’s side makes it even less likely that information will ever come out.

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More Trump Connections

The Cohen memo isn’t the only document showing prosecutors had evidence of Trump’s deep involvement with Epstein and treated it as a problem to manage rather than a lead to investigate.

Document: EFTA00028716

Five months after Epstein’s death, in January 2020, an SDNY prosecutor sent an internal email to leadership. Subject line: “RE: Epstein flight records.” The email was flagged for “situational awareness.”

Donald Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously has been reported.” At least eight flights between 1993 and 1996. Ghislaine Maxwell was on at least four of them.

On one 1993 flight, the only passengers listed are Trump and Epstein.

On another flight, the only passengers are Trump, Epstein, and a “then-20-year-old” woman whose name is now redacted.

On two other flights, passengers included women who “would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case.”

The prosecutor’s concern was that they “didn’t want any of this to be a surprise down the road.”

That’s what they were worried about. Surprises. Not investigating why the future President was flying alone with a sex trafficker. Not developing the testimony of potential witnesses. Managing surprises. That should truly tell you what you need to know about this on a moral level. But here we are.

The Death

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, and the official ruling of suicide has never adequately explained the circumstances surrounding his death.

He had survived one apparent suicide attempt on July 23, when he was found with marks on his neck in a cell he shared with Nicholas Tartaglione, a former cop charged with four murders. After that incident he was placed on suicide watch, then removed from suicide watch, then left in a cell where the cameras malfunctioned and the guards falsified their logs.

The night he died, both guards assigned to his unit were asleep, one working overtime and the other on his fifth consecutive overtime shift, and neither conducted the required checks. The camera footage from outside his cell was unusable, and the footage that did exist was later found to have been edited with professional software, with nearly three minutes removed even though it was released to the public as “full raw” footage.

Dr. Michael Baden, the forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother to observe the autopsy, found multiple neck fractures that he said were “extremely unusual in suicidal hangings” and “more consistent with homicidal strangulation.”

When Epstein died, Donald Trump was President and William Barr was Attorney General, the same William Barr whose father Donald was the headmaster who hired Epstein to teach at the Dalton School in 1974 despite Epstein having no degree and no credentials.

To add to this, I also found this email from April 2021 with the subject “Re: Tartaglione Taint Team Question”. The entire email is redacted except for the subject line and the fact it is a communication with the USANYS.

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A taint team (also called a filter team) is a separate group of government lawyers and agents that reviews seized materials to screen out anything protected by attorney‑client privilege or work product before the main prosecution team sees it. You typically need one when you’re seizing new evidence that might contain privileged material.

Document: EFTA00025173

So in April 2021, almost two years after Epstein died in the cell he shared with Tartaglione, prosecutors needed a taint team for Tartaglione. That means they were actively seizing or reviewing new communications or evidence related to him that might be privileged.

Why would this document be in the Epstein files at all unless there was some investigative connection being explored between Tartaglione and Epstein’s death?

What new evidence were they gathering in April 2021 related to Tartaglione that required privilege screening?

Mark Epstein’s Accusation

In February 2023, Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s brother, filed a tip with the FBI:

“Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell. I have reason to believe he was killed because he was about to name names. I believe President Trump authorized his murder.”

The FBI never contacted him about it, never followed up, never asked what evidence he had.

In interviews since the documents came out, Mark Epstein has asked the question that keeps coming back:

“And if it was a murder, who would have the ability to orchestrate this and have it covered up? Who would they be protecting, and who would have the ability or the authority to orchestrate this in a federal jail? In the last six years, people have thrown all kinds of names at me, the Clintons, Leon Black, Mossad, all these different potential murderers. But who, out of them, would have the ability to have the DOJ cover this up?“ - Mark Epstein, Daily Beast

The DOJ Cover-Up

The Epstein Files Transparency Act passed Congress with near-unanimous support and Trump signed it, with the law requiring all Epstein files to be released by December 19, 2025.

The DOJ missed the deadline, then claimed it had found over a million more documents, then over 2 million, and as of this week the department has released only a small fraction of documents out of what it now says could be over 5 million.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, the bipartisan authors of the law, asked a federal judge to appoint a special master to force compliance. “Put simply,” they wrote, “the DOJ cannot be trusted with making mandatory disclosures under the Act.”

On Friday, Trump’s DOJ filed a motion asking the judge to reject that request entirely.

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Meanwhile, when the DOJ released documents containing allegations against Trump, including an FBI report with allegations that Trump and Epstein committed rape together, the department immediately issued a statement calling them “unfounded and false.” The same DOJ that is fighting to keep millions of documents from the public preemptively defended the President before anyone even asked.

Representative Massie said victims’ lawyers told him there are at least 20 names of men accused of sex crimes in the FBI’s possession. If those names don’t appear in what gets released, Massie said, “then we know they haven’t produced all the documents.”

The Questions

What did Trump say about Epstein that Michael Cohen wanted to share in July 2019?

Why did prosecutors show no interest in hearing it?

Why did prosecutors treat evidence of Trump’s extensive involvement as a “situational awareness” problem rather than a lead to investigate?

How did the most important federal witness in modern history die in his cell, on this President’s watch, in this Attorney General’s prison system, with cameras that didn’t work and guards who were asleep?

Why is the DOJ fighting to keep millions of Epstein documents from the public while preemptively defending the President against allegations in the files it has released?

And now that Cohen has flipped back to Trump’s side, will we ever learn what he knows?

The documents exist and the pattern exists and the questions remain, but the answers are locked in files the Justice Department is still fighting to keep from you.

-Kait Justice

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