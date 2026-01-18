Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Renee's avatar
Renee
Jan 18

I think we should assume that the DOJ did take Cohen's proffer regarding Trump/Epstein. Whether the DOJ was looking for the truth or looking to hide the truth, they would want to know what Cohen knew, or more pointedly, what he would admit to knowing. Ultimately, Cohen was never going to get Rule 35 consideration because according to the AUSAs handling his case, any information he gave up always managed to extricate himself from legal responsibility. That's not how Rule 35 sentence reductions work. That is, however, how Michael Cohen works. We see Cohen exhibit this same

obstinate refusal to accept responsibility everyday. And most notably, regarding the Epstein files.

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Debra's avatar
Debra
Jan 18

It wasn’t a leap to know he was lying when he said he knew nothing about Epstein, & why didn’t that comment cause more questions, when first mentioned. A guy who talks as slick as a he does, & worked for a known con man from nyc, has zero credibility, even if he went to jail. Wake up people .

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