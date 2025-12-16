Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Sherri J (formerly SDJ)'s avatar
Sherri J (formerly SDJ)
Dec 16

This should be on the front page of every major newspaper.

Things make so much more sense to me now. I have always known that this began decades before it was suspected. As a survivor of this terrorizing madness I sincerely thank you.

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Cameron Douglas Brown's avatar
Cameron Douglas Brown
Dec 17

Fantastic work. This has been suspected for some time, but to see it documented is something else entirely. Incredibly well done❤️

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