Donald Trump, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Andrew Stein attend Gala Honoring Stein on Nov. 28, 1988 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

We are three days into Hanukkah, a holiday celebrating light persisting against darkness which this week has brought plenty of. Maybe that is why I keep digging through documents looking for answers that nobody in power seems interested in finding because what I DID find last night should have been found long ago.

I was going through the SEC’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s Financial Trust Company I had found was filed on September 25, 2019. Exactly ONE DAY BEFORE the criminally delayed SAR filed by JP Morgan that we just learned the Trump administration ignored. I was trying to trace whether any Rothschild banking entities had connections to the Epstein financial infrastructure.

I was following the money and I found a name instead. Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Once I started pulling the thread, everything unraveled. I had been staring at the Epstein network for months trying to understand how a college dropout built an international operation with private jets, multiple properties, access to presidents and royalty, and a legal shield that let him walk away from crimes that should have put him in prison for life. I kept looking at each piece separately.

But now, that name connected all of the things that I couldn’t fit together before. Her family owned the aviation company at the airport Epstein used more than anywhere else, gave Ghislaine Maxwell housing after Robert Maxwell died, introduced Epstein to the lawyer who negotiated his plea deal and she joined Deutsche Bank’s advisory board one month before they accepted Epstein as a client despite his conviction. According to Maxwell’s own testimony to the Deputy Attorney General, Lynn introduced Epstein to Prince Andrew and there is a letter where she was discussing Epstein with President Clinton in 1995.

I am not saying Lynn Forester de Rothschild ran the Epstein operation but I am saying that every major piece of infrastructure in that operation traces back to her documented connections, and nobody has ever asked her a single question under oath about any of it.

The Letter

There is a letter in the Clinton Presidential Library archives dated April 27, 1995. It was written by Lynn Forester to President Bill Clinton.

“Dear Mr. President: It was a pleasure to see you recently at Senator Kennedy’s house. There was too much to discuss and too little time. Using my fifteen seconds of access to discuss Jeffrey Epstein and currency stabilization, I neglected to talk to you about a topic near and dear to my heart.”

By 1995, Epstein had already made seventeen visits to the Clinton White House. He held full power of attorney over Les Wexner’s billions. He had just joined both the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission in the same year. Five months after Lynn Forester’s letter, Les Gelb would arrange for Epstein to receive a private briefing at CIA headquarters with Director John Deutch. Whatever “currency stabilization” means in this context, Lynn Forester had direct access to the sitting President and used that access to discuss Jeffrey Epstein by name.

Who is Lynn Forester?

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The Airport

Start with her father. J. Kenneth Forester joined the Army Air Corps in December 1941 and became an engineering test pilot flying classified aircraft according to some reports. In 1946, he founded an aviation company at, wait for it… Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Her brother Ken Forester Jr. took over in 1974 and joined the Million Air network in 1986.

Court documents from August 2019 show that records from just one of Epstein’s pilots documented 730 flights through Teterboro between 1995 and 2013.

A passport application from April 1983

Teterboro was the primary hub of Epstein’s entire air operation. It was where his planes took off and landed more than anywhere else. Jeffrey Epstein was arrested at Teterboro in July 2019 when he flew in from Paris.

Million Air, the company Lynn Forester’s brother ran, is listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book.

The family that raised Lynn Forester owned and operated the airport infrastructure that made Epstein’s trafficking operation possible.

The Apartment

In November 1991, Robert Maxwell fell from his yacht and drowned under circumstances that have never been explained. According to multiple intelligence sources, his Mossad connections were extensive enough that the Israeli Prime Minister and six serving and former heads of Israeli intelligence attended his funeral.

Immediately after Robert Maxwell died, Lynn Forester gave his daughter Ghislaine use of a Manhattan apartment.

That address later appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book listed as “Apartment for Models.”

Think about what that phrase means in the context of an operation that recruited young women, many of them aspiring models, for sexual exploitation.

In 2000, Lynn Forester sold a 7,000 square foot Manhattan townhouse at 116 East 65th Street to an anonymous shell company called “116 East 65th Street, LLC” for $4.95 million. She had purchased it in 1997 for $4.4 million. The shell company was incorporated by Darren Indyke, Jeffrey Epstein’s personal attorney, and registered at 457 Madison Avenue, Fourth Floor, the address of Epstein’s business offices. Corporate records listed the entity as “116 East 65th St LLC c/o Epstein.” Ghislaine Maxwell moved in shortly after the sale and lived there until 2015. When Maxwell finally sold the property in 2016, it went for $15 million. Prosecutors later noted that Maxwell never appeared to have the resources to purchase it on her own. One survivor testified that “Jeffrey had got it for her.”

Properties do not sell for millions below their value by accident.

The Introductions

Alan Dershowitz has publicly stated that Lynn Forester de Rothschild introduced him to Jeffrey Epstein. He told The Spectator that she described Epstein as “an interesting autodidact” he would “enjoy getting to know.” According to Dershowitz, this happened at her Martha’s Vineyard estate in the summer of 1996.

Dershowitz went on to negotiate Epstein’s 2008 plea deal with U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta. That deal gave Epstein a thirteen month county jail sentence with work release for crimes that typically carry decades in federal prison. It shielded unnamed co-conspirators from prosecution.

The lawyer who protected Epstein for another decade and now protects Trump was introduced to him by Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

The Prince

In July 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell over two days. The DOJ released the transcripts in August.

Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight in November 2019 that Ghislaine Maxwell introduced him to Epstein. Maxwell told the Deputy Attorney General that this is wrong:

“First of all, let’s just state, I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew. I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew or to Sarah Ferguson. That is a flat untruth.”

Then she identified who did:

“She had a house or she rented a house in the Vineyard. I think it was in the Vineyard or Nantucket, I can’t remember now which one it was. It was one of those. It was either in Nantucket or the Vineyard, and invited Epstein to go, and I believe that’s when he met Prince Andrew.”

The woman Maxwell identified was Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Either Prince Andrew lied on television or Maxwell lied to the second highest ranking official at the Justice Department. Either way, someone is pointing directly at Lynn Forester de Rothschild as the person who introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein.

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The Bank

This is where the House Oversight documents become critical.

In July 2013, Deutsche Bank appointed Lynn Forester de Rothschild to an advisory board tasked with expanding the bank’s U.S. clientele. Peter Mandelson was appointed to the same board at the same time. Mandelson was a longtime friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and Jeffrey Epstein.

One month later, Deutsche Bank accepted Jeffrey Epstein as a client.

This happened despite Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. This happened despite widespread press coverage of his involvement with underage girls. This happened after JPMorgan Chase had just dropped Epstein because the liability was too great.

The House Oversight documents show Mandelson was in active communication with Epstein. On November 6, 2016:

Epstein: “you were right about staying away from andrew” Mandelson: “Yes, without Andrew it would not have gone nuclear”

This is an explicit admission that both Epstein and Mandelson understood Prince Andrew was the liability that made the scandal impossible to contain. They were managing this as a network.

The relationship manager who brought Epstein to Deutsche Bank, Paul Morris, had previously managed Epstein’s account at JPMorgan. When JPMorgan decided Epstein was too toxic, the same relationship manager moved him to Deutsche Bank, which had just appointed Lynn Forester de Rothschild to its advisory board.

Deutsche Bank kept Epstein as a client until 2018. The bank eventually paid $75 million to settle lawsuits from accusers claiming it “knowingly benefited” from sex trafficking. It paid an additional $150 million in penalties.

The House Oversight Committee just received approximately 5,000 pages from Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan. If those documents contain anything about the July 2013 advisory board appointments and the August 2013 decision to accept Epstein as a client, we need to see it.

The Flight Logs

Lynn Forester de Rothschild took at least five flights on Epstein’s plane in 1997 and 1998.

On February 17, 1997, she flew from West Palm Beach to Teterboro with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Glenn Dubin, Celina Dubin, Eva Dubin, and her eleven year old son.

When the flight logs were released in 2015, four of the five pages documenting her flights were sealed. The sealing concealed her earliest flights, including the one with her child on board alongside Epstein and Maxwell.

Those pages were only unsealed in 2019.

Who requested those specific redactions and why?

The Black Book

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, Lynn’s second husband, is listed in Epstein’s black book.

Lynn Forester is not.

She flew on his plane at least five times. She sold him (or a shell company put together by hi lawyer) a townhouse at a massive discount. She provided his accomplice with housing. She discussed him with the President. She introduced him to the lawyer who protected him. According to Maxwell, she introduced him to Prince Andrew.

Her absence from the black book suggests intentional omission. Someone with her level of documented involvement would normally appear. She was protected within the documentation system itself.

The Original Network

This doesn’t seem to start with Epstein, though. Lynn’s first husband was Andrew Stein, Manhattan Borough President from 1983 to 1993. Andrew Stein’s brother James Finkelstein married Cathy Frank. Cathy Frank is the granddaughter of Lewis Rosenstiel. Follow this for a minute, it matters.

Lewis Rosenstiel was a mob-connected liquor magnate who, according to extensive documentation, ran a sexual blackmail operation exploiting underage boys in partnership with Roy Cohn decades before Epstein began his own version with young women.

Roy Cohn was the lawyer for Cathy Frank and James Finkelstein. At their request, Cohn attempted to trick a nearly comatose Rosenstiel into naming them as executors of his $75 million estate.

Roy Cohn was also Donald Trump’s mentor.

This places Lynn Forester one degree of separation from the original sexual blackmail network that created the template Epstein would later follow.

The Mega Investigation

In January 1997, the National Security Agency intercepted a telephone call that should have triggered one of the most significant counterintelligence investigations of the Clinton era.

An Israeli intelligence officer stationed in Washington was speaking to Mossad chief Danny Yatom, and the Israeli official asked to “go to Mega” to obtain a classified letter that Secretary of State Warren Christopher had written to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Yatom’s response revealed the significance of whatever “Mega” was: “This is not something we use Mega for.”

The intercept suggested Israel had a high-level intelligence asset inside the Clinton administration, someone important enough to warrant a code name, someone with access to the most sensitive diplomatic communications between the United States and its Middle East allies.

The FBI, CIA, and NSA launched a joint investigation and narrowed their focus to the upper echelons of the National Security Council. The Washington Post reported the investigation was underway in May 1997, confirming that American intelligence agencies were actively hunting for an Israeli spy in the White House.

Then the investigation ended, without resolution, without arrests, without any public accounting of what happened or why the hunt for a foreign spy at the highest levels of American government simply stopped.

In sworn testimony to independent counsel Kenneth Starr, Monica Lewinsky provided a detail that takes on new significance in this context. She stated that President Clinton warned her in March 1997, at the height of the Mega investigation, that “he suspected that a foreign embassy was tapping his telephones.”

Investigative journalist Gordon Thomas, in his book Gideon’s Spies, identifies that embassy as Israel and documents that Israeli company Amdocs had modernized White House communications systems, providing potential access to presidential calls. Thomas alleges Israel leveraged recordings of Clinton’s conversations with Lewinsky to shut down the Mega investigation before it could identify the source.

Exactly one year after the Post revealed the mole hunt, the Wall Street Journal published a story revealing the existence of something called “the Mega Group,” a secretive organization of extraordinarily wealthy American Jewish philanthropists and businessmen who had been meeting privately since 1991.

The founding members of this group included Les Wexner, the man who funded Jeffrey Epstein and inexplicably signed over power of attorney to him. They included Ronald Lauder of the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Charles Bronfman of the Seagram liquor empire, and hedge fund billionaire Michael Steinhardt.

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The Wall Street Journal presented them as philanthropists concerned with Jewish identity and giving, and the article contained no reference to espionage, to Mossad, or to the FBI investigation that had been hunting for someone called “Mega” just months earlier.

For over two decades, few people publicly connected the two stories.

That changed in January 2024, when John Schindler, a former NSA counterintelligence officer, stated what had been suspected in intelligence circles for years:

“We know that MEGA was viewed by Israeli intelligence officials as a vehicle for espionage and influence operations in the United States. We know that it was co-founded by Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire benefactor.”

Lynn Forester de Rothschild has sat on the board of Estée Lauder Companies since December 2000, alongside Ronald Lauder. She partnered in business ventures with Matthew Bronfman. She serves on the advisory board of Genie Energy, where her fellow board members include Michael Steinhardt, former CIA Director James Woolsey, Bill Richardson (accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse), and Larry Summers (who flew on Epstein’s plane).

The same names from the Mega Group and its orbit appear throughout her professional biography, connected through philanthropy, through business, through advisory boards, and through the one woman who somehow occupied positions alongside all of them.

Who She Is Today

Lynn Forester de Rothschild is CEO of E.L. Rothschild LLC, which holds partial ownership of The Economist Group. She founded the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican in 2021 alongside Pope Francis. She sits on the board of the McCain Institute. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Chatham House. She remains a board member of the Alfred Herrhausen Society of Deutsche Bank.

She occupies positions at the center of global financial governance, media ownership, religious institutional partnerships, and policy networks.

She has never been asked a single question under oath about her documented connections to a sex trafficking operation that destroyed hundreds of lives.

Her name is Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

- Kait Justice

Investigations continue at kaitjustice.com.