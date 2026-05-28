(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

I was not planning to write about Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding, celebrity marriages are not really what I do here. But within a few hours of looking into who Don Jr.’s new bride, Bettina Anderson, actually is, who her family is, and what they have spent decades doing with money, I had a set of questions I think you might have after I explain.

You have probably already seen the part that traveled the fastest, that Bettina’s late father was the banker who handled Jeffrey Epstein’s money, because that connection went around the internet within hours of the ceremony. In case you missed it, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., who died in 2013, had been the president of Palm Beach National Bank and Trust when Jeffrey Epstein opened accounts there in March of 1991, and the bank's internal records list Anderson as the primary officer on those accounts. An email from June of 2002 shows that he personally approved Epstein's credit card without requiring financial information, and that any future credit approval had to come through him personally as an exception to the bank's policy.

In 1999, Anderson wrote a letter to the United States Virgin Islands government calling Epstein "a gentleman of the highest integrity," to help him secure tax breaks in the territory where his island sat. When Anderson later left for Colonial Bank, Epstein moved his money to follow him.

But you know what I thought was interesting? The same banking records show up inside the federal criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell. They have SDNY reference numbers and they were sealed under protective orders. The records include the credit cards Anderson's bank issued to Epstein's household staff with cash advance authorization, the personal credit approvals Anderson signed off on without requiring financial documentation, and the multimillion-dollar account balances and transfers in and out of those accounts. Sure makes you wonder what Maxwell may know about the family that Trump’s son just married, doesn’t it?

Donald Trump has said publicly more than once that he barely remembers Ghislaine Maxwell. On Sunday his son married into the family whose father's banking records were evidence in her criminal case, held under protective orders until the Epstein Files Transparency Act forced them into public view.

Maxwell is currently positioning herself for a pardon, having signaled in her February deposition that she would testify Trump did nothing wrong in exchange for sentence relief. The only person in the United States who can grant her that pardon is the President, who as of Sunday is the father-in-law of Epstein’s banker’s daughter. This feels like a clear conflict of interest, and what I want somebody in Washington to explain is why it is being treated as routine.

The Bank Records That Outlived the Banker

Harry Loy Anderson Jr. exempted Jeffrey Epstein from the documentation requirements his bank used to catch money laundering, carried that exception with him when he changed jobs, and wrote the character letter that helped fund the island. It seems those decisions, all made on paper, helped to fund the operation of the network the federal government eventually prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell for helping to run.

The only reason any of us can read about any of it now is that the Epstein Files Transparency Act forced the records out from under the protective order that had been holding them inside her case. The man who could have explained what he did has been dead for thirteen years. Maxwell is alive, and she is asking the President of the United States for a pardon, the same man who as of Sunday is the father-in-law of Harry Loy Anderson Jr’s daughter.

What the Butler Said

The accounts Harry Anderson managed at Palm Beach National Bank also issued credit cards to the people who physically ran Jeffrey Epstein’s properties, and one of those said something I don’t think gets enough attention.

On December 17, 2001, Epstein added a credit card through Anderson’s bank for a man named Valdson Cotrin, listed with a French Social Security number, and a few weeks later, on January 8, 2002, Epstein faxed the bank to request that Cotrin be given cash advance access at one hundred percent of the card limit, meaning the ability to withdraw the entire line in cash anywhere in the world. Cotrin was Epstein’s only full-time paid employee in Paris, his butler and driver and cook and housekeeper for eighteen years, from 2001 until Epstein’s death in 2019, and he worked across the New York and Palm Beach houses and the island.

In August 2025, Cotrin gave an interview to The Telegraph, and he said that days after the 2016 election he picked Epstein up at the Paris airport and Epstein told him that Trump had asked him to work in the new government, and that Epstein said he had declined. Cotrin also said he does not believe Epstein killed himself, and he named Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson, Woody Allen, Ehud Barak, and Bill Clinton among the visitors he remembered seeing.

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I obviously wasn’t there and have no proof it was said, but it comes from someone who knew Epstein and his life intimately for many years. So think about this for a second. Epstein, according to the only employee who was with him for eighteen years across every property, said that Trump asked him to take a role in the incoming administration and that he turned it down.

If that is true, what changed in the plans? Was Epstein suddenly an issue because he wasn’t going to play along?

If Epstein Said No, Why Did His Plan Get Built Anyway?

In April I published a long investigation into what Epstein was actually doing in the months before that 2016 election, drawing on emails from the files, and reaching a conclusion that overlaps with the reporting that Nina Burleigh and Katie Chenoweth published at WhoWhatWhy. In June of 2016, before Trump had been nominated, Epstein was drafting a detailed financial plan for the Saudi Royal Court, telling the Crown Prince’s advisers that the Kingdom was held hostage by the United States banking system and proposing an entire restructuring of Saudi sovereign wealth into investment corridors that would operate outside American regulatory reach.

Then Epstein died, but I don’t know that the plan went with him.

It seems that the plan moved into Jared Kushner’s fund Affinity Partners, which holds roughly five to six billion dollars, ninety-nine percent of it from foreign governments, two billion from the Saudi Public Investment Fund that the Crown Prince personally approved over the written objection of his own screening panel, which had rated the operation unsatisfactory in all aspects.

Kushner has collected around one hundred fifty-seven million dollars in management fees, eighty-seven million of it from Saudi Arabia, while returning, by Senator Ron Wyden’s accounting, essentially nothing to his investors.

This had led Wyden to write that the fund may not be motivated by commercial considerations at all but rather by the opportunity for foreign governments to pay members of the Trump family. It seems to me that Epstein’s mission in those 2016 emails was Saudi recognition of Israel through an investment corridor between Saudi sovereign wealth and Israeli industry, and that is one of the specfic things Kushner has said Affinity Partners does.

So What Does This Have to Do With Don Jr. or His New Bride?

Harry Loy Anderson Jr., the father of Don Jr.’s new bride and the man who handled Jeffrey Epstein’s accounts for nearly two decades, had also spent the rest of his career as one of the principal figures moving American capital toward the State of Israel from Palm Beach, and that the family he left behind has continued that work at a scale that has accelerated dramatically since this administration took office.

Anderson personally received the Gates of Jerusalem Award in 1985 and the State of Israel Peace Medal in 1988, which are honors the State of Israel gives to people who have done significant work raising money and building political support for Israel inside the United States. He was also separately honored at Ben Gurion University, which is the institution that hosts intelligence operations through Unit 8200. The unit’s home base is inside the university’s Advanced Technologies Park alongside Lockheed Martin, IBM, and Oracle. So when an American banker is being honored at Ben Gurion, he is being honored at the campus where one of the most aggressive cyber-intelligence operations in the world lives, runs, and recruits. The Anderson family also ran Israel Bond fundraising in Palm Beach for decades, building the donor and purchaser networks that move capital from American communities directly to the Israeli sovereign through the bonds.

What does that even mean? Great question, because I had no idea either, but here is how it works. The Israeli government needs to borrow money. Instead of selling bonds on the open market the way most countries do, Israel runs a direct sales operation inside the United States that goes to state treasurers and county comptrollers and convinces them to put public money into Israeli bonds. The money those officials are investing comes from property taxes and pension funds. It is regular people’s money being lent to a foreign government, and the people whose money it is, I imagine mostly have no idea it is happening.

Now, Palm Beach County has put a billion dollars of its residents’ property tax money into these bonds. That is more than any other government in the world. The Anderson family spent decades building the Israel Bond fundraising networks in Palm Beach that created the relationships between Israeli bond salespeople and the local officials who control public money.

That is the kind of thing that gets you the Gates of Jerusalem Award and the Peace Medal. Was it actually recognition for building the pipeline that moves American public money to the Israeli government, especially through Palm Beach?

After October 7, the purchases accelerated massively across the country, the credit agencies downgraded Israel because of the war, and Florida’s governor signed a law removing the financial safety rules that would normally prevent a county from concentrating this much of its fund in bonds that just got downgraded. It raise the Israel Bond cap from fifteen to eighteen percent of the county’s total investment fund, a vote that is currently being challenged in court. The county commission raised the cap, a new comptroller appointed by DeSantis approved the purchase, and the money kept flowing.

Then on January 6, 2026, Palm Beach County, which is where the wedding paperwork was filed last week, completed a purchase of three hundred fifty million five hundred thousand dollars in Israel Bonds, which brought the county’s total Israel Bond position to exactly one billion dollars. As I said before, that is the largest Israel Bond holding by any government in the world, larger than the State of Florida’s own portfolio, and it represents sixteen percent of Palm Beach County’s entire six billion dollar investment fund.

So the family that produced Don Jr.’s new wife lives in the county that has, in the months since this administration took office, become the single largest government investor in the Israeli sovereign anywhere in the world. To me, this looks like the American end of the same corridor I described in the Kushner section.

What Don Jr. Has Been Doing With Money

According to Forbes, Don Jr.’s personal net worth went from roughly fifty million dollars to roughly three hundred million dollars in the eighteen months since his father launched the 2024 campaign. That kind of growth does not happen to a private citizen by working harder, so you know I had to look into it.

The main vehicle is a Florida investment firm called 1789 Capital, where Don Jr. is a partner alongside Omeed Malik and Rebekah Mercer, with backing from, wait for it… Peter Thiel. At the start of 2025, 1789 Capital had about two hundred million dollars under management and by the end of the year it had two billion.

In January of 2026, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, and Andy Kim sent an oversight letter documenting that companies in the 1789 Capital portfolio had received more than seventy million dollars in Trump administration contracts between April and November of 2025, and that a 1789 Capital-backed rare earths startup had received the largest loan the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital had ever issued, at six hundred twenty million dollars. Don Jr. has also said publicly, in a recorded interview, that the firm "understand[s] what the administration wants to do, because we helped craft some of that messaging."

What I keep coming back to on the Don Jr. side of this is that he has also been doing the same Gulf-to-Israel investment work Kushner has been doing through Affinity. The clearest example is World Liberty Financial, which is the Trump family crypto venture in which Don Jr. holds a stake. Just days before the inauguration, World Liberty Financial sold a forty-nine percent share to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates for five hundred million dollars. The five-member board of that venture now includes two executives from G42, the Emirati artificial intelligence company that became the first UAE company to operate inside Israel after the Abraham Accords, and whose current CEO previously ran the Pegasus surveillance division at DarkMatter, the company that builds the spyware governments have used to break into the phones of journalists and political opponents.

So the corridor Kushner is building through Affinity, from Saudi money into Israeli industry, is the same corridor World Liberty Financial is building from Emirati money into the same Israeli ecosystem, run by Trump’s son-in-law on one end and Trump’s son on the other. And the family Trump’s son just married into has spent forty years building one of the channels by which American money flows to Israel from the other direction. There is more inside of the crypto and stablecoin layer of all of this, and that is coming soon.

What Comes Next?

The records that could help settle some of the questions raised by this weekend’s wedding are records the administration is likely holding.

When I started writing about Jeffrey Epstein, I thought I was writing about a single criminal operation that the federal government had failed to dismantle. I thought the failure was a story about politics and influence and the protection of powerful men from prosecution for the horrible things they’d done and the pain they’d caused. I think differently. The operation was always the bank relationships and the access to powerful people that those relationships made possible.

The wedding this past weekend put a member of the Trump family even further inside one of those networks by marriage. The banker who handled Jeffrey Epstein’s money for nearly twenty years was the bride’s father. The lawyer who has been representing the Trump real estate operation for years is the bride’s brother-in-law, is married to the bride’s twin sister, and was the man who officiated the ceremony. The family Don Jr. married into has spent decades moving American capital toward the State of Israel. The man Don Jr.’s sister married has spent the last five years building the Saudi end of the investment corridor that Jeffrey Epstein drafted in 2016 and that Affinity Partners seems to have made it’s mission.

The woman who could help explain what Epstein actually did, and what the banker actually did for him, will likely be asking the President of the United States for a pardon while the Justice Department the President controls keeps the documentation under seal and the Treasury the President controls refuses to release the suspicious activity reports.

What other family connections are being built between this administration and the surviving members of the Epstein class network? What is in the Operation Chain Reaction memorandum the Department of Justice is sitting on? And will we ever get to see the financial records the Senate has already seen?

I will keep digging and connecting the dots, we deserve to know the truth.

- Kait Justice