Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Naomi's avatar
Naomi
4h

Excellent digging and connecting. Between you and others (especially Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez) the hideously interconnected and deeply disturbing corruption and nefariousness will see light.

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💙BlueHeart22's avatar
💙BlueHeart22
4h

None of these ultra wealthy marry for love. It’s all for convenience and business.!

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