Trump makes remarks at the swearing-in of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Friday, February 21, 2025 (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Imagine that it’s the spring of 2010, and a Wall Street firm has just won federal approval to open a market where anyone can bet on how much money a movie will earn and Hollywood erupts. The studios’ lobby descends on Washington arguing that letting strangers wager on a film’s opening weekend invites manipulation, that people with inside knowledge of a troubled production could short it, that some things should stay unbettable. Congress then holds a hearing on what everyone calls movie futures, then focus on the bill written after the crash and ban the product by name. The firm that lost that fight was Cantor Fitzgerald. The man who ran it was Howard Lutnick.

Sixteen years later, Americans bet on everything from indictments to hurricanes through apps in their pockets, the rules that will make it permanent are being finished this summer, and Howard Lutnick is the Secretary of Commerce. The same man Congress once stopped from selling those bets is now in the Cabinet while the government writes the rules that could entrench them. His sons run his old firm, and that firm keeps the real dollars that back Tether, the biggest digital dollar in the world. The president’s son gets paid to advise Kalshi and Polymarket, the two main places Americans go to make these bets.

If you have been following my investigation, you know Lutnick has already appeared in it more than once, but here he is again. The people running our government have personal stakes in the venues that are now doing what he was stopped from doing years ago.

The Idea: A Market Is Software

Cantor Fitzgerald made its name as the dominant broker of United States Treasuries, the firm the world’s biggest banks called when they wanted to buy or sell American government bonds. In the 1990s, Lutnick began turning that business into eSpeed, an electronic platform for trading Treasuries, and took it public in December 1999.

Its securities filings described what amounts to a plan for replacing the trading floor with a program. It covered auctions run in an instant, credit limits enforced automatically, compliance carried out through code, one trader working across several marketplaces at once, trades settled without human input and expansion beyond financial products into marketplaces for nearly anything.

The idea was that a market is software, and whoever owns the software owns the market.

Sound familiar?

What happened after September 11 showed how much of the market Cantor had already moved into that software. Cantor occupied the highest floors of One World Trade Center, and the attacks killed 658 of its employees, including Lutnick’s brother Gary, bringing the firm’s United States voice brokerage to a halt.

eSpeed did not stop because its technology and data centers were outside the towers. Trading continued through its European and Asian systems without losing transaction data, American connectivity returned within forty seven hours, and eSpeed was taking orders when the United States Treasury market reopened. Lutnick told investors the technology platform was “completely intact” and its electronic Treasury market “virtually unimpaired.” The system had been processing approximately $250 billion in trades each day before the attack according to eSpeed’s October 2001 disclosure.

By then, eSpeed already handled about 80 percent of Cantor’s bond business. Customers entered their own orders while the program checked their credit, found matching orders, calculated positions and risk, recorded the transaction and moved it toward settlement. eSpeed still depended on surviving employees, especially its technical staff, but Cantor no longer needed to rebuild the group of brokers who had handled most of those trades by phone.

Four days after the attacks, while the missing employees had not yet been officially declared dead, Cantor removed them from its payroll and families expecting checks received nothing. Fortune reported that Cantor would not replace the brokers who had been killed and would instead move immediately to the fully automated eSpeed system, completing a transition it had originally planned to make gradually.

Cantor did later provide ten years of health coverage and distributed about $180 million to the victims’ families, after the backlash from cutting off the paychecks and announcing the cancelation of their health insurance. But the original plan to give the families 25 percent of Cantor’s profits for five years excluded profits from eSpeed, the part of the business that had survived the attacks and allowed Cantor to finish replacing the work of the brokers it had lost.

Customers still decided what to buy or sell, but Cantor had encoded enough of the brokers’ work, the market’s rules and the transaction record into eSpeed for the Treasury market to continue without the people who had handled those trades. Cantor could also operate the software under another company’s name as a private exchange, where a trader might be anonymous to the person on the other side while the operator still knew which customer and terminal had entered the order.

Whoever owned the market could therefore decide who entered, what each participant saw, which orders were allowed, how prices formed, when a trade became final and what information the trades produced. Cantor did not need to own the Treasury bond when it owned the gate, the rules and the record, and it soon took that control from government bonds into gambling and human events.

In 2001, Cantor bought the Hollywood Stock Exchange, a website where players used imaginary money to trade imaginary shares in movies and celebrities, with the stated goal of turning the game’s predictive prices into a real money market. Cantor Gaming then put the same technology on Nevada casino floors, where customers could use handheld devices to wager from around the casino and trade while a game was still happening, as the odds moved second by second like bond prices on a screen.

The Nevada business later became CG Technology and accumulated repeated compliance failures. In 2016, the company agreed to pay $22.5 million to resolve federal criminal and regulatory investigations involving illegal gambling and failures in its compliance program, while senior risk executive Michael Colbert pleaded guilty in the underlying bookmaking case. Then, in 2010, Cantor Futures Exchange won federal approval to let people trade on how much money movies would earn.

The First No

Movie betting was the product Cantor offered to the public, but the company’s testimony described another valuable product it would keep for itself. Behind the public market, Cantor would record what happened in the real world, who traded before or after it happened and who appeared to know something everyone else did not.

Cantor called these moments “information imbalances.” Its surveillance team would record events that might create an abusive trading opportunity and compare them with the behavior of identified traders, while also searching for suspicious trades before finding the event that might explain them. In September 2009, Cantor gave the Commodity Futures Trading Commission fifteen examples of information imbalances involving films that could underlie its contracts.

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Hollywood saw the problem immediately because the people best positioned to predict a movie’s revenue were often the same people who could affect it. Someone who knew a production was collapsing could profit from that secret or even acquire a financial interest in making sure the film failed, and Cantor’s answer was that it could identify insiders, monitor positions and investigate suspicious trades.

Congress gave a different answer than they were hoping for. The CFTC approved Cantor Futures Exchange in April 2010 and its first domestic box office contract on June 28. Within weeks, Congress amended the Commodity Exchange Act through Dodd-Frank to exclude motion picture box office receipts, along with any index, measure, value or data based on them, from the legal definition of a commodity. The contracts never opened.

The issue was not whether Cantor could catch an insider after a suspicious trade. Surveillance could not erase a wager that rewarded secret knowledge or paid someone more if the event ended badly, so Congress decided that the contract itself should not exist.

The exchange did not disappear after Congress banned Cantor’s movie contract because Cantor Futures Exchange became CX Futures in 2018 and FMX Futures in 2022. During the period later examined by regulators, it failed to report more than 200,000 options, which give a trader the right to buy or sell under set terms. It also failed to report more than 200,000 swaps, in which two parties agree to exchange payments based on a price, rate or other result. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, found that the exchange had also made a materially false or misleading statement about its reporting and violated several rules meant to keep its computer systems secure and reliable. After correcting the problems, the company paid a $6.5 million penalty in 2022.

Congress killed the movie contract, but the exchange survived and is now part of BGC’s FMX business, which Lutnick launched before stepping down to become Commerce Secretary. When Lutnick has been questioned he repeatedly claimed to not know Epstein or have any business dealings with him but the Epstein files show Epstein’s companies, money and intermediaries repeatedly crossing into Lutnick’s businesses.

Connecting Epstein to Cantor

I began looking at Cantor’s failed movie exchange because today’s event contracts look so much like the market Cantor tried to open in 2010, but I did not expect to find Epstein in Cantor’s records. Epstein funded work involving data, prediction, identity and digital money, but so did plenty of rich men. Similar interests would mean very little without transactions, people and documents connecting their companies. So you better believe I found some of those for you.

The first document I found was not from 2012, when Lutnick says Epstein invited his family to lunch, but from July 2001. A FedEx invoice shows Darren Indyke, Epstein’s personal lawyer, sending an overnight envelope from Epstein’s office at 457 Madison Avenue to Robert F. Mace at Cantor Fitzgerald Securities on the 104th floor of One World Trade Center. Mace was killed fifty-three days later.

Document: EFTA01315125

The invoice clearly doesn’t tell us what the envelope contained, but it does place Epstein’s office in direct contact with Lutnick’s firm eleven years before the relationship Lutnick described to Congress supposedly began. Cantor’s customer and trading records could show whether Epstein or any of his companies had an account there, what they bought or sold through the firm and when the relationship actually began.

Another contact appears in October 2009, while Cantor was waiting for federal approval of its event market. Only a month earlier, the exchange had warned the CFTC about bets in which insiders might know more than everyone else. A message attributed to Rich Barnett said one of Lutnick’s employees had asked for Epstein’s telephone number because Howard wanted to call. Someone on Lutnick’s staff was trying to reach Epstein privately after his conviction and before the island lunch Lutnick later presented as the beginning of their contact.

Document: EFTA02438886

Barnett makes the story stranger because no one can seem to agree about whom he worked for. When congressional investigators showed Lutnick the 2009 message, he said Barnett worked for him at Cantor, was “on my staff” and handled construction matters. Committee counsel later described Barnett as an Epstein employee. Epstein’s records establish Barnett’s employment on that side, but the public transcript does not show investigators producing Cantor payroll, contracts or payment records that could determine whether Barnett also worked for Lutnick or Cantor.

The public transcript records both descriptions without resolving the contradiction. Three years after the request for Epstein’s number, Lutnick and Epstein signed the same investment agreement.

Epstein and Lutnick Invested Together

Lutnick told House investigators that he and his family had lunch on Epstein’s island on December 23, 2012. An agreement to buy preferred shares in AdFin Solutions, meaning shares that came with special financial rights, is dated December 28. Lutnick’s lawyer gave Congress a different timeline for when the papers were signed, but the committee never obtained the complete deal file showing who signed when and when the money changed hands as far as I can tell.

Whatever the signing date, a Cantor investment company and Epstein’s Southern Trust bought shares in AdFin under the same agreement. Lutnick signed for Cantor, Epstein signed for Southern Trust, and Epstein had Cantor’s signature page. Five years later, Epstein asked Lutnick directly how AdFin was doing, and Lutnick replied that the company needed to produce revenue.

AdFin initially sounded like a small advertising exchange, until I read its patent. The company proposed watching what advertisers were willing to pay for access to different kinds of people, then sorting those bids by location, device, occupation, income and events happening around them. It would use that information to create price indexes showing what certain audiences or behaviors were worth. Investors could then buy contracts whose value rose or fell with those indexes, much as they trade contracts tied to oil prices, interest rates or stock indexes.

AdFin was not merely using surveillance to sell someone an ad. It was proposing to measure groups of people, assign prices to their traits and behavior and turn the result into a financial product that other people could bet on. Wall Street calls that kind of product a derivative because its value is derived from, or based on, something else.

Cantor already had the technology needed to make those products tradable. It knew how to collect bids, match buyers with sellers, check that traders had enough credit, watch for manipulation and move the money and ownership records when a trade was complete. Epstein’s Southern Trust brought a different set of capabilities because it had replaced his company Financial Infomatics, whose Virgin Islands application described searching customer and transaction records, matching the same person across incomplete or imperfect databases, predicting behavior and restricting the most valuable findings to approved users.

Financial Infomatics proposed identifying people, joining their records and predicting what they would do while AdFin proposed using measured behavior to create investments and bets. Cantor knew how to open the market, watch the trading and determine who owed what when the contract ended. These complemented each other in ways we are only now really beginning to understand. I am going to share a lot more on Epstein’s business in the next piece, but we need to get back to why any of this matters to begin with.

Prince Andrew, Nevada and the Clients

AdFin was not the only Cantor business involving Epstein. By August 2013, he was also receiving negotiations over a proposed asset-management venture between Cantor and Prince Andrew’s company, Urramoor. Nothing I found connects that directly to AdFin but they show us that Andrew’s side was not bringing an operating company with assets or significant capital. Its value was access to people and institutions with money.

Cantor’s senior lawyer in the negotiation was Stephen Merkel, who had handled the firm’s dealings with financial regulators since its 1998 application to open a market for contracts tied to future prices and events. He represented Cantor and BGC before the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission, then later became general counsel of BGC’s derivatives market. Andrew’s solicitor described Merkel as operating “in a different league,” while drafts and messages were sent from Merkel’s side through Andrew’s lawyer, “The Duke,” and eventually David Stern to Epstein.

When Stern asked what to do about the proposed deal, Epstein’s answer began, “no no no no no.” He had noticed a problem created by Lutnick’s Nevada gambling business. Casino regulators can require owners and their business partners to disclose relationships that another financial company might keep private, and Epstein warned that this arrangement could create “holy hell.”

The timing really is difficult to dismiss. On June 28, 2013, BGC sold eSpeed’s Treasury-trading business to Nasdaq for $750 million in cash, plus possible later payments in Nasdaq shares. Six weeks later, Merkel was negotiating the new Urramoor company with Andrew’s side. It seems to me that Epstein rejected the proposal the next day because Nevada regulators might discover it, and twelve days later Cantor Gaming risk director Michael Colbert pleaded guilty in a federal case involving illegal bookmaking.

BGC then applied on September 4 to open a federally regulated marketplace for swaps, the customized financial contracts commonly traded by banks and large institutions, received temporary CFTC approval on September 19 and had a rewritten Urramoor proposal by November. Calling that entire sequence a coincidence would avoid the questions it all raises: Was Cantor coordinating the sale of eSpeed, the opening of its new financial market, its Nevada gambling problems and the Andrew deal, and did Epstein’s warning cause Cantor to change that deal?

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The same senior lawyer was handling Cantor’s regulated markets and its proposed business with Andrew, which means Cantor’s drafts, emails and approval records should answer both questions. The November version abandoned the new company and the £1 million advance in favor of a referral arrangement in which Urramoor could introduce Cantor to foreign government investment funds, major institutions, family investment offices and extremely wealthy individuals. Cantor could sell those clients investments and money-management services, then pay Urramoor part of the fee it earned for bringing them in.

The released agreement is unsigned, and Cantor says the relationship never operated. If that is true, the records created whenever a new client is introduced, reviewed and approved should make it easy to confirm that Urramoor never brought anyone to the firm and was never paid.

Epstein received the negotiations for a deal that could bring foreign government and private money to Cantor, spotted the disclosure risk created by Lutnick’s Nevada license and objected loudly. The next proposal kept Andrew’s contacts but replaced the jointly owned business with a more discreet referral arrangement. Cantor’s tracked drafts and internal approvals could show whether Epstein’s warning caused the change, while its client and payment records would show whether Andrew ever delivered the people named in the proposal.

So let’s recap for a minute here. Financial Infomatics would identify people, combine their records and predict their behavior, while AdFin would use measured behavior to create products people could trade. Cantor could then run the market, watch the traders and settle the payments, and Andrew could introduce government funds, institutions, family offices and wealthy clients.

There is one more familiar name that enters the chat in the middle of all of this. In October 2015, Leon Black, through his entity BV70 LLC, contributed $10 million to Gratitude America, Epstein’s private foundation. Darren Indyke, the lawyer named on the 2001 FedEx invoice I shared earlier, was the foundation’s treasurer that year. In 2017, Gratitude America reported paying $50,000 to UJA’s December 11 Wall Street Dinner honoring Howard Lutnick and Lee Fixel. Epstein authorized the $50,000, directed that the check come from Gratitude America, agreed to appear as Jeffrey Epstein on the event’s Roll of Honor and declined the included table, telling his staff that Lutnick could fill the seats. UJA later thanked him for the donation in honor of Howard.

All of these records begin with the 2001 envelope and continue through the 2017 tribute, covering sixteen years of the period Lutnick compressed into the sentence, “I spent zero time with him.”

The Market Congress Stopped Is Now Everywhere

Congress’s 2010 ban stopped Cantor from selling a bet on movie revenue, but it did not stop the idea from returning on a much larger scale. Americans can now open an app and risk money on elections, indictments, company mergers, sports, disease outbreaks, weather and almost any other public event. Kalshi and Polymarket have become the two most visible places to do it.

Donald Trump Jr. has a formal role in both companies and a reported financial interest in at least one. Kalshi announced him as a strategic adviser one week before his father’s 2025 inauguration, and the Financial Times reported that the position included about $300,000 in Kalshi stock. After 1789 Capital, the investment fund Trump Jr. advises, invested in Polymarket in August 2025, Polymarket put him on its advisory board without disclosing what it pays him.

Intercontinental Exchange, the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange, later agreed to invest as much as $2 billion in Polymarket and explained what it wanted from the deal. It would distribute Polymarket’s odds to banks and other financial institutions, which could use them to decide what might happen, how to invest and how much risk they faced. Polymarket can therefore make money when people place the bets and make more money by selling institutions the information created by all that betting.

In 2010, Washington acted before Cantor’s movie contract could begin trading, but today a federally registered exchange can tell the CFTC that a new contract complies with the law and list it after one business day. The exchange can ask the government to approve the contract first, but it usually does not have to because the system allows the company to certify its own product. That self-certification process existed before the current administration; the change proposed in 2026 is that the CFTC’s review of whether a contract harms the public can begin after people have already started trading it.

The exchange can take customer money, open the bets and publish changing odds while the CFTC is still deciding whether the contract should have been allowed. The agency may ask the exchange to stop trading during that review, but its own proposal says it does not have legal authority to force the exchange to comply. On July 24, the CFTC also warned that exchanges were submitting broad, fill-in-the-blank notices that did not clearly explain what their contracts meant, which official result would determine the winner or where that result would come from.

States have tried to apply their gambling and consumer-protection laws to event contracts, but the CFTC has responded by suing Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois and New York and arguing that only the federal government can regulate these exchanges. The courts have not agreed on one answer, and on July 20 a King County Superior Court judge granted Washington’s request for a preliminary injunction after finding that the state was likely to prove Kalshi had violated its gambling law. The judge also ordered Kalshi to preserve records connected to Washington users while the court and the parties worked out the final terms.

This is no longer an argument about whether Hollywood should be able to stop a bet on opening-weekend revenue. A federal financial regulator is going to court to prevent states from treating these products as gambling within their own borders, and the result could decide which government, if any, can stop a company from turning almost any public event into a private bet.

That fight over who gets to stop a contract leads to a different but equally as important question: who gets to see the people inside it?

The Exchange Keeps the Names

A separate CFTC proposal would require an exchange to keep the real identity behind every wager. That means each trader’s name, home address, email address, telephone number, occupation and employer. The exchange already knows who its customers are. The CFTC says most exchanges already collect that information in the ordinary course of business. What the new proposal changes is how much of it automatically reaches the regulator.

The rule would standardize the private record by requiring every exchange to connect each order and trade to the trader’s name, address, telephone number, email address, occupation and employer, along with anyone guaranteeing the account or owning at least ten percent of it.

At the same time, it would raise the threshold for the government’s detailed ownership-and-control reports from as few as 25 one-dollar contracts to 125,000. The CFTC estimates that more than one million accounts would fall out of that reporting system and acknowledges that the information it routinely receives about accounts below the threshold would become less complete.

The change is not that the platform learns who placed the bet. It is that the platform keeps the fullest record while detailed federal reporting contracts to only the largest traders.

The government would still receive transaction data and could inspect the exchange’s files but the complete identity-and-behavior map would exist first with the private company.

That company would know who placed a trade, when it happened and which real-world development came immediately before it. Over time, it could distinguish ordinary bettors from the people who repeatedly moved before everyone else. It would not need to know what an insider had been told. The pattern could identify who possessed unusual information.

This is remarkably close to the function Epstein’s Financial Infomatics proposed years earlier: identify the person, connect the person across records, analyze the transactions, predict behavior and restrict the most valuable findings to approved users.

Prediction markets are usually described as machines for measuring what a crowd believes. They are also machines for finding the members of the crowd who seem to know.

And the exchange does not have to sell anyone’s name to make that knowledge valuable. It can sell the odds, patterns and probabilities created by the traders as a second product for banks and investors. Intercontinental Exchange said as much when it invested in Polymarket: financial institutions could use the market’s data for research, scenario analysis, portfolio construction and risk modeling.

The wager produces one stream of revenue and the people placing it produce another.

After recording who bet, what they bet on and when, the exchange still needs an official result to settle the contract. In many markets, that result comes from the government: a certified election result, an agency statistic, a court ruling or an official declaration. The government creates the fact. The private platform turns it into a payout.

The Government Becomes Part of the Contract

Kalshi allows people to wager on hurricane outcomes, such as whether a storm will reach a certain strength or make landfall in a particular place. Its contract rules name the National Hurricane Center as the authority that determines what officially happened. A federal agency establishes the result. Kalshi uses that result to decide who gets paid.

The National Hurricane Center is part of NOAA. NOAA is part of the Commerce Department, now run by Howard Lutnick.

Commerce produces far more than weather data. The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes gross domestic product and other economic figures while the Census Bureau produces population and business statistics.

The department also contains the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which develops technical standards, and the Bureau of Industry and Security, which controls whether sensitive American technology can be sold abroad.

Now, I am not suggesting that Lutnick changed NOAA data or interfered with a contract, that is not the conflict we should be looking at. Kalshi makes the arrangement easy to see, but it is not the exchange that creates the direct conflict for Lutnick. His own former corporate system was operating a hurricane market too.

BGC controls FMX, and in May 2026, FMX filed rules with the CFTC for a market. FMX is an exchange, which means it runs the marketplace where contracts tied to the possible outcomes are bought and sold. Its rules determine which contracts pay once the outcome is official.

FMX would not decide for itself where a storm officially made landfall. Its rules named the National Hurricane Center as the main authority. As the center changed its forecast, the value of the contracts could rise or fall, and when the storm reached land, the center’s official finding would determine which contracts paid. That is where the ownership of FMX becomes important.

The National Hurricane Center belongs to NOAA, and NOAA belongs to the Commerce Department. Howard Lutnick now runs Commerce. Before joining the Trump administration, he transferred his ownership of Cantor Fitzgerald into trusts for his children and his son Brandon controls those trusts.

Cantor, however, still controls BGC, and BGC controls FMX. Put simply, the government department led by Howard Lutnick produces the storm information that moves and settles the bets, while the business controlled by his family owns the exchange taking those bets.

Transferring Cantor to his children removed Howard’s legal ownership, but it did not move the company to an unrelated buyer or end his family’s financial interest in it. His public department and his family’s private business therefore remained on opposite sides of the same market.

The conflict does not depend on anyone changing a forecast. A new forecast can make a contract more or less valuable, and the final government finding decides who receives the money. That creates an obvious reason to ask who inside Commerce can see information before the public, whether the exchange can recognize traders who repeatedly move early and what protections separate the department from the family business.

Hurricanes are only one example. The Commerce Department also publishes major reports about the economy through the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau and those reports can move financial markets the moment they are released.

Remember the Epstein company Financial Infomatics? It proposed connecting identities, transactions and outside records to identify people and predict their behavior. Spotting an early trade is not the breakthrough but combining the identity of the trader, the history of their behavior and access to the information capable of moving the market is.

Then Tether Shows Up in the Trust

When Lutnick entered government, he put Cantor into trusts for his children. That was supposed to be the separation between Howard Lutnick, Commerce secretary, and Cantor, the company his family still controlled.

Now, some of us may have been born at night, but it probably wasn’t last night, and we know better. Tether had also reportedly lent money to one of the trusts on the Cantor side.

Tether creates USDT, a digital token meant to stay worth one dollar. To support all of those digital dollars, Tether holds enormous reserves that include United States Treasury debt. Cantor manages much of those reserves and gets paid for doing it. Cantor also negotiated an investment reportedly worth as much as $600 million that could become about five percent of the company that owns Tether.

On October 6, 2025, Lutnick sold his Cantor interests to his children. According to Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, a financing statement filed the very next day identified Tether as a lender to Dynasty Trust A, one of the trusts created for Lutnick’s four children. The loan amount was not disclosed, and the trust reportedly pledged all of its assets as security, including more than half of Cantor.

So what exactly did Tether receive in exchange for financing the trust that took control of Cantor? How much did it lend? Did that money help Lutnick’s children buy their father’s company? What rights did Tether gain over the trust, Cantor or the family that still profits from it?

These are the kinds of things that would be written into the loan agreement. Warren and Wyden asked Lutnick for that agreement in April. They also wanted to know what role he played in arranging the loan and whether he promoted policies that benefited Tether while serving on the president’s working group for digital assets.

The public still has not seen the terms as far as I can find right now.

What Happened to the First No?

So what changed from the time Congress understood the conflict Lutnick’s business created in 2010 to now? Lawmakers seemed to have originally decided that a market paying people for inside knowledge about an event they might also influence should not open in the first place.

Sixteen years later, the exchange is running, the idea escaped the movie business and the government is considering rules that would let these markets open while the argument over whether they should exist is still happening.

Companies such as Tether are also creating private dollars backed in part by public debt that Cantor Fitzgerald earns money managing. Tether reportedly financed the family trust that took control of Cantor while Lutnick now sits at the head of the part of government making decisions about digital assets, economic information, technology and trade.

So who is the government protecting in this new version of the market?

The government still supplies nearly everything that gives the system value. It issues the Treasury debt supporting the tokens, certifies elections, publishes economic reports and determines where a hurricane made landfall. It decides which technology can leave the country and which companies may receive it all while private firms can turn those public decisions into bets, prices, tokens, fees and information they own. This is what I mean by the privatization of sovereignty.

But what if this is just one small part of what Epstein was building?

Congress asked Howard Lutnick how much time he spent with Jeffrey Epstein but at this point it seems the more important question is what Epstein’s money was doing inside the markets, companies and relationships Lutnick helped build.

What was in the envelope Indyke sent to the 104th floor? Whose employee was Rich Barnett? What do the Dynasty Trust loan papers actually say? And somewhere in three million released pages, is there a document connecting the man who designed this money to the people who wrote it into law? That is the one I am looking for.

After the 2008 crash tore through his own balance sheet, Epstein spent years connecting the pieces of a replacement: private digital dollars, one wallet tied to a real identity, phones that could recognize and track their users, computers that could combine records the public could not see, markets that turned behavior and future events into prices, and companies able to decide whether the money moved at all.

I found that many of those same functions now work together again around Tether, Cantor, prediction markets, federally chartered stablecoin banks and the Trump family’s own digital dollar.

What if Congress is only looking at one surviving piece of a system Epstein helped assemble, while Scott Bessent and the Treasury continue to withhold the records that could show how all of it actually works?

I found a lot more, this is just the warm up to how big this really is.

- Kait Justice

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Sources and Documents