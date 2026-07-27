Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
9h

The day Nutlick is truly held a accountable will be a very nice day indeed.

It is disgusting how he seems immune to the Epstein revelations and the lies he put forth about his relationship in contrast to those revelations.

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Claudia Kinsley's avatar
Claudia Kinsley
8hEdited

Kait, you and Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez remind me of two Olympic gold medalists, each having the ability of excelling in two different sports. You both possess the rare talent to exhaustively research a subject until you're undisputed experts, only to turn around and deliver yet another masterfully documented report on a completely unrelated topic.

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